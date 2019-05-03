Ballard Power - Abysmal First Quarter But Expect Investor Sentiment To Improve

FY2020 will see the company return to meaningful revenue growth and overall margin improvement. Expect investor sentiment to improve over the course of the year.

Updates on China, issues around hydrogen infrastructure and logistics persist but management expects meaningful progress over the next 24-36 months.

Discloses $44 million order from its new Chinese joint venture with most of the revenues to be recognized in FY2020. Expects additional order announcements from other customers within months.

Company reports another dismal quarter with revenues and margins coming in far below expectations.

Note: I have covered Ballard Power Systems (BLDP) previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

For the second time within six months, leading Canadian fuel cell systems developer Ballard Power reported an abysmal quarter missing expectations by a mile on both revenue and margins.

The company also impaired $2.0 million in previously anticipated earn-outs from the recent sale of subsidiary Protonex, adding the final chapter to a much-touted acquisition that never lived up to expectations.

In addition, the company's just recently bolstered cash balances declined by an eye-catching $27.3 million quarter-over-quarter to $165.0 million due to ongoing operating losses, increases in working capital and particularly the requirement to fund its pro-rata share in Weichai Ballard Hy-Energy Technologies, Ballard Power's new joint venture in China which is expected to commence manufacturing operations later this year, starting with module assembly and moving to stack production in 2020. On the conference call, management guided full year cash outflows to approximately $50-60 million, so expect cash burn to continue at somewhat reduced levels over the next couple of quarters and the company to end FY2019 with a cash balance of at least $130 million.

Fortunately for investors, the company successfully countered the bad news with a $44 million order from its new joint venture "for the supply of a mix of certain fuel cell products and components that will be used in the assembly of modules to power zero-emission fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs) in China".

All products and components to be supplied by Ballard, as well as related applications engineering support, are planned for delivery in 2019 and 2020, and will be based on the company's next-generation LCS stack technology.

The order is in conjunction with Weichai Power's previously stated commitment to "build and supply at least 2,000 fuel cell modules by 2021 for commercial vehicles in China" and, according to management, covers "a little less than a third of the 2,000 unit commitment".

Order fulfillment won't reach meaningful levels before Q4/2019 but will help the company to achieve previous guidance of revenues to come in largely in line with last year's levels despite the weak Q1 performance.

That said, Q1/2020 will likely be a decent quarter as the company had already accumulated $16 million in backlog for delivery before Thursday's large purchase order. This should be bolstered even further by additional orders over the course of the year and an anticipated multi-million contribution from the material handling business with Plug Power (PLUG). In combination, year-over-year revenue growth could easily exceed 50% in Q1/2020.

In addition, management stated its expectations for a "significantly increased order book in the next three to four months as some of the work that we're working on closes".

Picture: Rendering of Van Hool's upcoming Exqui.City 18 FC Bus scheduled for delivery to the City of Pau, France later this year - Source: Company Website

Moreover, management remained confident to make up for most of the Q1 margin shortfall over the course of the year and achieve full-year gross margins in the mid-20% range. While still a big step down from levels recorded in 2018 (31%) and 2017 (34%), gross margins are expected to improve throughout the year and might even cross the 30% threshold again in Q4.

The company also provided an update on the Chinese market:

We estimate there are currently over 2,500 fuel cell electric vehicles deployed in China, about 45% of which are buses and 55% are trucks, with Ballard technology inside roughly 70% of all of these vehicles. (...) Furthermore, we estimate there are now 24 hydrogen fueling stations in operation in China and another 37 currently under construction.

While the numbers signal some progress, investors should be wary of the fact that China won't be able to overcome its ongoing hydrogen infrastructure issues anytime soon. With very limited liquid hydrogen generation capabilities, long-range hydrogen logistics will remain a challenge for years to come. Moreover, the country's fueling stations generally lack the storage capacities to support larger deployments of FCEVs.

There won't be a short-term solution to these lingering issues but management nevertheless remained optimistic:

My expectation is that, there will be a lot of activity over the next 24 to 36 months in China that support high volume adoption in that marketplace. It doesn't mean there won't be challenges, either on storage or transportation. And also looking at ways to secure green hydrogen as well. So there's still a number of challenges to focus on. But I think the China government, you'll see a pivot here shortly that I think really focuses on addressing the infrastructure challenge.

The company also pointed to its focus on city buses and delivery trucks that are not necessarily dependent on a public network of hydrogen fueling stations.

Moreover, in light of the recent buzz around start-up Nikola Motor, analysts on the call were eager to hear about Ballard Power's roadmap regarding Class 8 trucks going forward. Unfortunately, management, while generally upbeat, did not provide the answers market participants might have hoped for and instead pointed to higher fuel cell power density requirements for trucks when compared to buses and the necessity to improve its respective product offerings over time ("So that we have products that really meet the market requirements").

Management also cautioned somewhat on recent news of the company establishing a Marine Center of Excellence dedicated to fuel cell marine applications at the Company’s engineering, manufacturing and service facility in Hobro, Denmark and its stated plans of constructing a new motive fuel cell system manufacturing hall with expected annual production capacity of more than 15 megawatts of fuel cell modules.

Clearly, the company's respective efforts remain in very early stages as the stated near-term focus will largely center around "understanding codes and standards, understanding the market requirements, understanding design considerations, shock and vibe, water, salts".

The market for marine applications will likely take many years to reach commercial viability, so investors would be well served to not count on meaningful contributions from this new business segment for the time being.

Lastly, the company reported no new developments regarding the contemplated sale of a 10% stake in the new Weichai joint venture to long-term strategic partner and key shareholder Broad-Ocean and its ongoing efforts to overcome the current issues at its legacy joint venture in China.

Bottom Line:

Patience remains key here as the Chinese market still lacks the groundwork for a more meaningful adoption of FCEVs. It will likely take another couple of years to overcome the lingering issues around hydrogen infrastructure and logistics.

In addition, neither the heavy duty truck market nor the newly established marine applications business are expected to deliver material contributions to the company's top- and bottom line for the foreseeable future.

That said, 2020 should finally see the company return to meaningful revenue growth as well as a recovery in margins, largely due to the company's new Chinese joint venture becoming fully operational.

Unfortunately, current consensus estimates are already calling for 43% year-over-year revenue growth which, even with the $44 million order from the new joint venture order at hand, will be difficult to achieve without the company securing material additional business over the next couple of quarters.

With the bad news seemingly behind the company for now, results and margins expected to gradually improve throughout the year and return to meaningful growth anticipated for 2020, I would expect investor sentiment to improve going forward, particularly in light of key order announcements anticpated by management for the next couple of months.

The next real test for the company's financial outlook is still roughly nine months in the future - at that time management will have to provide its projections for FY2020 and, hopefully, Ballard Power will live up to already heightened expectations by then.

Valuation remains high at more than 6x EV/revenue.

Speculative investors looking for an investment in the emerging fuel cell space, should also consider smaller competitor Hydrogenics (HYGS) given renewed growth prospects, a recently secured strategic investment and technology partnership with Air Liquide and hopes for the company finally gaining some traction with Alstom this year. While Hydrogenics is a much smaller company with a considerably weaker balance sheet, the shares look like a bargain at not even half of Ballard Power's EV/revenue ratio. In addition, the company's future prospects do not rely on China to the same extent.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.