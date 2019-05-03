Peloton Therapeutics Seeks $115 Million U.S. IPO

The firm is advancing several drug treatment programs for kidney cancer.

Peloton Therapeutics has filed to raise $115 million in an IPO, although the final amount may differ.

Peloton Therapeutics (PLTX) has filed to raise gross proceeds of $115 million from a U.S. IPO, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm is developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other debilitating diseases.

PLTX has earned positive Phase 1/2 trial results for its lead candidate with a high clinical benefit rate.

Company & Technology

Dallas, Texas-based Peloton was founded in 2010 to develop therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with an initial focus on the Hypoxia-inducible factor-2α [HIF-2α] transcription factor, which management claims was previously thought to be intractable using a small molecule drug.

Management is headed by President, CEO and Director John A. Josey, who has been with the firm since 2011 and has previously served in various positions at Array BioPharma (ARRY), including Vice President, Discovery Chemistry.

According to management, Peloton has developed the first HIF-2α inhibitor to enter clinical drug development trials.

The company’s lead drug candidate is PT2977, a HIF-2α inhibitor that has shown clinical proof of concept in patients with metastatic clear cell Renal Cell Carcinoma [RCC].

PT2977 is currently being evaluated in a clinical Phase 2 trial in patients with von Hippel-Lindau disease-associated RCC. Peloton is anticipating to start patient enrollment for an international Phase 3 trial in patients metastatic clear cell RCC that have previously been treated.

Below is the current status of the company’s drug development pipeline:

Source: Company registration statement

Investors in Peloton include Eventide Asset Management, EcoR1 Capital, OrbiMed, Driehaus Capital Management, Vida Ventures, RA Capital Management, Biotechnology Value Fund, Curative Ventures, Foresite Capital, and Remeditex Ventures among others. Source: Crunchbase

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Grand View Research, the global kidney cancer therapeutics market is projected to reach $6.3 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2016 and 2022.

The main factors driving market growth are the rising elderly and generic population, increasing disease incidence, as well as the development of novel therapeutics.

The research states that in 2012, “kidney cancer was the 13th most prevalent cancer worldwide, accounting for approximately 2.0% of all adult malignancies.” During the same year, the RCC therapeutics segment accounted for over 90% of kidney carcinomas.

The US accounted for 35% of the global market in 2016, due to the high and growing incidence of RCC as well as the presence of key industry players in the area.

Major competitors that provide or are developing treatments include:

Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY)

Exelixis (EXEL)

Genentech (ROG)

Merck & Co (MRK)

Novartis (NVS)

Onyx Pharmaceuticals (AMGN)

Pfizer (PFE)

Prometheus Laboratories (OTCPK:NSRGY)

Source: Sentieo

Financial Status

Peloton’s recent financial results are typical of a development stage biopharma firm in that they show significant R&D and G&A expenses associated with its pipeline of treatment candidates and no revenue.

Below are the company’s financial results for the past two and ¼ years (Audited PCAOB for full years):

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2019, the company had $169.3 million in cash and $10.6 million in total liabilities. (Unaudited, interim)

IPO Details

PLTX intends to raise $115.0 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, not including customary underwriter options.

No existing shareholders or other entities have indicated an interest to purchase shares of the IPO, although I would expect to see investor ‘support’ in a future filing.

Per the firm’s latest filing, it plans to use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

to fund the development of our lead drug candidate, PT2977, including our planned Phase 3 clinical trial in previously treated mRCC patients and our current Phase 2 clinical trial in patients with VHL disease; to fund the development of PT2567, including our planned Phase 1 clinical trial; to fund new and ongoing activities for our research-stage programs; and the remainder to fund general research and development activities, working capital and other general corporate activities.

The firm also stated, ‘We expect that the net proceeds from this offering, together with our existing resources, will allow us to complete enrollment of and report interim top-line results from our Phase 3 clinical trial of PT2977 in previously treated mRCC patients, complete our ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial of PT2977 in patients with VHL disease, complete our planned Phase 1 clinical trial of PT2567 and initiate Phase 2 clinical development of PT2567.’

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are J.P. Morgan, Citigroup, and Jefferies.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.

