EnscoRowan: Potential First Steps Of The Combined Company

Ensco DS-3

EnscoRowan (ESV) has recently reported Q1 2019 results and held a conference call. Since the merger with Rowan took place in April, the reported results include only standalone Ensco. I'm sure that those interested in EnscoRowan have already had the time to look at headline results, so I'll be focusing on the potential first steps of the combined company.

EnscoRowan may reactivate one or two modern jack-ups. The market for modern jack-ups is strong from the demand side (less so from the dayrate side, but the situation is slowly improving), and EnscoRowan is sold out on the jack-up side. Currently, the company has eight cold stacked jack-ups. Three of them are obvious scrapping candidates: Ensco 70 (1981), Ensco 71 (1982), and Rowan California (1983) (note that jack-up Ensco 97 has recently been sold and jack-up Rowan Gorilla IV is classified as held for sale). The cold stacked rigs that have future are Ensco 105 (2002), Ensco 111 (2003), Ensco 112 (2008), Ensco 113 (2012), and Ensco 114 (2012). The latter two rigs are of PPL Pacific Class 400 design which has been proven popular by Borr Drilling (OTCPK:BDRLF). I believe that these rigs are the candidates for reactivation.

EnscoRowan believes that it can reactivate preservation stacked floaters for $25 million-$35 million. This was an interesting statement made during the conference call. EnscoRowan believes that the process will take 120 days and says that it is confident in both cost and time estimates. This is an interesting estimate since Transocean (RIG) has recently increased reactivation estimates for Ocean Rig cold stacked drillships to $45 million-$50 million. I must admit that I have more trust in EnscoRowan numbers than in Transocean's numbers (Transocean's original estimate was $25 million per rig). In my opinion, EnscoRowan's cold stacked semi-subs Ensco 8500 (2008), Ensco 8501 (2008), Ensco 8502 (2010) and Ensco 8506 (2012) might have a future while cold stacked drillships Ensco DS-3 (2010) and Ensco DS-5 (2011) are less likely to ever work again due to the huge competition in the field.

ARO Drilling will soon order two newbuild jack-ups. This joint venture with Saudi Aramco was one of the key value propositions of Rowan. During the conference call, EnscoRowan stated that the pace of newbuild orders will be one rig each 12 months after the initial newbuilds are ordered. As a reminder, all newbuilds have guaranteed long-term contracts with Saudi Aramco.

EnscoRowan stated that it will continue to evaluate potential scrapping candidates. The company added that it expected to provide updates on this front in the coming quarters. In my opinion, all older cold stacked jack-ups that I have mentioned above will go under the knife. All floaters will survive for the time being as scrapping them so early does not make any sense both because the recovery might be strong and they will be able to work again and also because scrapping modern floaters will lead to very serious pressure on the balance sheet due to associated impairments. That's true for the whole industry - the absolute majority of cold stacked floaters are here to stay regardless of their reactivation potential.

EnscoRowan shares have been hit hard in recent days together with other offshore drilling shares, providing near-term entry opportunity. Frankly, there was nothing really shocking in any of the offshore drillers' reports that we have seen so far. More, the tone of comments (even from conservative players like Diamond Offshore (NYSE:DO)) is positive, pointing to increased activity in the second half of 2019 and beyond. Drillers' near-term financials do not look great, but this is absolutely not a surprise for anyone who follows the industry - any long-term bet on offshore drillers implies that investors believe in a material recovery of the offshore drilling market. I view the current downside as at least a trading opportunity, although those interested in the long-term bets will also find current levels attractive (keep in mind that offshore drilling stocks are highly volatile and whether the industry can survive with the current capital structure remains a question). EnscoRowan has no near-term liquidity issues, and the debt wall is far away at 2024, so I do not believe that the current panic is warranted.

