Misonix' (MSON) CEO Stavros Vizirgianakis on Acquisition of Solsys Medical - Transcript

Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) Acquisition of Solsys Medical Call May 3, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Norberto Aja – Investor Relations

Stavros Vizirgianakis – President and Chief Executive Officer

Allan Staley – Chief Executive Officer-Solsys Medical, LLC

Joe Dwyer – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum

Kyle Rose – Canaccord

Ryan Zimmerman – BTIG

Michael Kaufman – MK Investments

Norberto Aja

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. Welcome to Misonix’s conference call to discuss its acquisition of Solsys Medical.

Today’s call, webcast and presentation, contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provision of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as anticipate, intend, plan, goal, believe, estimate, expect, future, likely, may, should, will and other similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include statements we make regarding guidance relating to our financial results. Forward-looking statements are either historical facts nor assurance of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes, and circumstances, they are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial conditions to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements today include, among others, our ability to achieve operational efficiencies and meet customer demand for products and solutions and the risks described in today’s news announcement and in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company’s reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statements made by us in today’s conference call and in today’s presentation materials is based solely on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Today’s call, webcast and presentation will also include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. When required, a reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP can be found in yesterday’s press announcement, as well as in the company’s website. A copy of the yesterday’s announcement, along with the presentation materials for today’s call, have been posted on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website at www.misonix.com.

With that, I’d now like to turn the call over to Stavros Vizirgianakis, President and CEO of Misonix. Please go ahead, Stavros.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you, Norberto, and good morning everybody. Thank you for joining us on the call this morning on a – with short notice, but much appreciated that many of your folks could join. We have some very exciting news to share with you today. as you likely read in our announcement last evening, we are pleased to report that we have entered into a definitive agreement with Solsys Medical to acquire the company in an all-stock transaction value of approximately $97 million.

I’d like to begin by providing you with some background on Solsys, add the details regarding the transaction, the rationale behind it, as well as our expectations for the combined company. Before turning the call over to Allan Staley that I have with me from Solsys Medical to provide us further insight into the Solsys’ business, and Joe to review some of the financial detail after which we’ll open the call to questions. For your reference, we’ve also posted the presentation on our website at misonix.com, follow along with today’s call.

I’d like to kick off by talking about some of the rationale behind the transaction. For those of you that are following the company, we’ve spoken on numerous times with the investors about synergistic opportunities, bolt-ons, and even acquisitions. Over the past two years, we’ve looked over six opportunities and followed a very disciplined approach in evaluating each of the opportunity. We ended up passing on all of those, but continue chatting with the folks of Solsys for over two years and got to know them and their business really well.

I must say we feel that this is the best opportunity and we really love this business. This helps us build a platform with meaningful scale as we’re essentially doubling the size of our business and expanding the addressable market that we operate in by over $700 million. We feel that by almost tripling our sales resources and now having two dedicated channels to market for wound as well as surgical, that we can further accelerate our growth rate. We feel their 20% growth is the floor and that we can grow above this rate for a sustainable period of time as we are hopeful that there will be minimal disruption during the integration period.

At 4:01 PM yesterday in New York, as the deal was announced, we brought the sales and marketing leaders together and it was exciting to see the positive reaction towards the opportunity from my managers. We are further strengthened the talent pool, and I firmly believe that with the people and complimentary technology that we have, we can build an even better company together.

I’d like to now introduce Allan Staley from Solsys to give us a little bit more insight into the Solsys’ business. Allan?

Allan Staley

Thank you, Stavros. We’re still excited that Solsys Medical to have this transaction with Misonix to grow a great company going forward. Solsys Medical, at a glance, is a privately held regenerative wound care company. Our principal shareholders are 1315 Capital and SV Health Investors, who joined our company about one and a half years ago to help grow the business.

We market TheraSkin. It’s a bioactive human skin allograft. While there are many competitive products in the marketplace that are trying to replicate human skin, TheraSkin is human skin, and we use that to heal human skin, it just makes sense, it’s what we built the company around starting about eight years ago with that simple premise, human skin healing human skin makes sense. We have tremendous outcomes.

We have 81 dedicated direct sales resources. Our 2018 revenue was $24 million, which was 30% growth over 2017 revenue, with 2019 projected revenue of around $32 million. Our channels to market are about 60% to wound care centers – outpatient wound care centers where reimbursement is a critical component, and we have very strong reimbursement for TheraSkin. We’ve got about 40% of that sales channel into the O.R., where we believe the SonicOne will be a tremendous synergistic opportunity for our 81 dedicated sales resources to expand sales in that channels of the market. We are also in the physician office.

To the product, again, is a cellular human skin product to the large addressable market of over $700 million current in market. The TheraSkin product, looking at the opportunity when Allan and I first started talking for the two companies, we believe that there was an opportunity to establish a new standard in treating wounds by combining the debridement with TheraSkin. As we know that one of the biggest unmet clinical needs that we experienced today in the market, if there is a need for improved debridement. We believe that only 20% of wound care physician effectively debride chronic wounds today. And unless you adequately prepare the wound bed for healing, you’re really doing the patient a grave injustice.

So, we believe that the combination of our SonicOne O.R. technology combined with TheraSkin, we’ll have the ability to redefine and change of standard-of-care going into the future. What Allan has been very successful with developing reimbursement on the TheraSkin side and we’re confident that with increased focus and a new styles channel opening up in the clinic business that we’ll be able to achieve reimbursement at some date in the future will be combined products.

Going forward, if we look at the vision for the New Misonix. As I said, we’ll be splitting into two divisions, a surgical division, which is going to carry the BoneScalpel and SonaStar line. Why that’s very important for us is, as you all know, we have our most important product launch in the history of the company coming up in the next couple of weeks, which is the neXus launch and neXus will really fit into the surgical franchise. And by removing SonicOne and putting it into the wound channel, we believe that we’ll shore up additional resources and have additional bandwidth to concentrate on further developing the surgical business. So, with 55 dedicated resources on the surgical business and an addressable market of $863 million plus, we believe that there’s a good opportunity in future for us to grow in the surgical business.

Shifting over to the wound side of the business, we think that with 81 dedicated resources, we have the opportunity to sell not anymore SonicOne on the debridement side, but also more TheraSkin product by combining the product together and having a larger sales force in the market. As you’ve seen, we’re excited about the fact that the addressable market is almost $1 billion in the wound care franchise. So again, we’re very, very bullish in terms of the opportunity that lies ahead.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Joe to give you some more insight onto the financial side of the business.

Joe Dwyer

Thanks, Stavros. As we highlighted in our announcement, the total consideration for the transaction is $97 million, which consists of $5.7 million, Misonix common shares valued at Wednesday’s closing stock price. This puts the enterprise value of Solsys at $110 million, which is $97 million purchase price plus $20 million of debt, plus $70 million in cash required. The number of shares to be issued will remain fixed at $5.7 million. So, any fluctuation in our stock price between now and closing will not impact the transaction.

At closing, current Misonix’s shareholders will own 54% of Misonix and Solsys’ unit holders will own the remaining 36%. From a revenue multiple point of view, this price is the transaction at 3.4 times calendar 2019, Solsys’ revenue of $32 million. The Solsys’ private equity investors, 1315 Capital and as we help investors own a significant part of Solsys.

They are long-term investors than we expect them that they’ll hold their position over the long-term. Other principal Solsys’ investors have agreed to customary lockup agreement. As Stavros mentioned, Solsys had revenues of over $24 million in calendar 2018 is on track to generate $32 million of revenue for this calendar year, where Misonix’s fiscal 2020, I mean in the year beginning July 1, 2019, that pro forma companies expected to generate over $80 million in sales. We expect significant revenue synergies by combining the sales force, but we have not modeled those into our pro forma projections.

The gross profit margin for Solsys is about 71% and we expect to maintain net margin going forward, which is in the same range as the Misonix margin of 70% to 71% gross profit. With respect to operating expenses, we plan to keep essentially all of the Solsys team and further expand the combined organization in the coming years. We will have some operation – operating synergies and efficiencies in combining the overhead infrastructure and we’ll look to further efficiencies and streamline in the business over the near-term that we don’t expect to see any big operational expense reductions in the first year.

Solsys has been generating negative EBITDA as that has been investing in the ramp up of a sales force over the last couple of years. In calendar year 2018, Solsys reported negative EBITDA of about $8 million. In the first year, we take over Solsys, we expect Solsys to continue to burn some cash and we expect them to turn EBITDA positive in our fiscal 2021. On a combined basis, we expect to be reporting positive EBITDA from operations in our fiscal 2021 year.

For our first year of combined operations, we expect to burn cash in the $8 million to $9 million range. We will assume $20 million of Solsys’ secured debt and we have renegotiated another $5 million increase to this facility to drawn, if we need it going forward. SWK Holdings is the lender. We’ve renegotiated the terms of the debt with SWK to reduce the interest rate by about 3% and improve other key terms. At closing, the combined Solsys and Misonix cash should be about $15 billion plus the additional $5 million of borrowing capacity. After transaction fees, we expect to have sufficient cash and debt capacity to fund our combined operations to profitability. Stavros?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

In summary, as you can see, this transaction is consistent with our strategy and addresses our criteria of enhancing our competitive position and expanding our industry leadership through added scale and increased commercial reach with a combined team of over 130 dedicated wound and surgical sales professionals and expected pro forma annual revenues for fiscal 20 in excess of $80 million as a combined company, we hope you agree that Misonix’s outlook is more compelling than ever before.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over for questions. So, we look forward to answering your questions in the next two minutes. Thank you.

Question-and-Answer Session

Alex Nowak

Great. Good morning everyone. Congrats on the acquisition. Stavros, you mentioned you have known the Solsys and the team for over two years. So, just perhaps some thoughts on your level of diligence with TheraSkin. Why is this the best solution in the market? And why is now the right time in Solsys’ growth curve that really bring the business onboard?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you, Alex. Thank you very much. I think going back to the early days, when we looked at this market; we looked at one of the challenges in the wound market being such a vast market is to build scale. So while we’ve had tremendous success on the debridement side of the business, we felt that to have a meaningful impact. We would need a larger sales force to really get under debridement technology out into the broader market. We’re also thought that it wouldn’t make sense at some stage to partner with a player in the tissue market. We lacked at Solsys for a number of reasons. We felt that the product was really best-in-class. It fitted well with that debridement solution and we built that culturally. The organizations were very, very aligned in terms of the performance culture and the value system within the organization.

So, we’ve spent a lot of time over the two years speaking to key opinion leaders internally chatting with our marketing team and the end result was that the best solution for the business going forward was to create the scale and to combine debridement with the tissue product. And through the diligence process, we identify that TheraSkin was one of the leading products on the market and it would make sense to combine debridement with the TheraSkin product.

We think it also gives us the opportunity to change standard of care. We know that Solsys – the TheraSkin product has got good clinical data and showed that it’s really effective in healing these complex wounds. We’ve also seen that regardless of tissue product that’s used in the market when you combine it without debridement, you have an enhanced outcome. So, we feel then when we add the two together and we start driving value through the combination device that this will set a new standard in the market and that will ultimately be able to help more patients at the end of the day.

Alex Nowak

That’s great. And you’re staying on the topic of the sales force and adding the new sales team on board, can you just talk about the transition within your existing sales teams, because obviously, you’ve had reps selling into both spine and wound over the last couple of years and after the close here, they’re going to have to just go back to the spine. So, how are you going to manage that transition within the legacy sales team?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Right. If we look at our current team that really are responsible for selling three product lines, which is the neuro, the spine and the wound. In all reality, I would say 99% of the time has been spent selling wound and spine products. What we found on the sale force is when we spend more, more time on the wound side, we grow the wound business faster and the spine starts slowing down and we’ll be spending more resources on the spine side, the wound starts slowing down.

So, I think that this all lines up from a timing perspective, it couldn’t have been better, because we’ve spoken about the neXus opportunity and when we look at neXus, although it goes into the three silos; wound spine and neuro, our real opportunity with neXus is to build a significant business in the neuro arena. And to compete in the neuro arena against the big players, the established players in that segment, we need added bandwidth.

So, we think that by giving up the wound product line and adding that into the wound team and we’ll really focus the surgical sales team on the spine and neuro business. As we know a lot of the neurosurgeons are also doing spinal surgery as well as cranial surgery. So, there’s a lot of synergy in that, the core point of the same. So, we think that with the additional bandwidth that gets freed up with a sales force, we can drive deeper penetration to the spinal business and also have a more meaningful impact in the neuro business. So the timing is good.

The transition of game to take a couple of months, we’re not just going to drop the product line; it’s going to be a very orderly handover from the one team to the others. There’ll be a lot of cross-selling opportunities in the near-term as the companies collaborate and prepare for the integration.

Alex Nowak

Okay. That’s great. And then Allan, thanks for joining us today. Can you explain how TheraSkin is reimbursed in the market today, is this a bundled payment through the DRG payment system or is there an added faster reimbursement and for the bundle, which DRG bundle is this and is this basic wound care’s, is this advanced wound care and just talk about how pricing compares to the competition? Thanks.

Allan Staley

From where we are is in the outpatient wound center, where it is reimbursed in the bundled rate system. It’s in the high bucket. So, it reimburses at about $1,550, in the O.R., it is under a DRG. So, it’s bundled within all of the services associated with the DRG. So, we are very competitive in the O.R. at a price point. So, in the wound care center, the benefits that we have over some of the established players in the marketplace is some of the individuals have a single size product and we have a multi-size product, so we can price it accordingly based upon the size of the wound. Most of these wounds or six square centimeters and less. And so our product has a very compelling economic story, in those, a significant portion of the wounds that are smaller, where you can – the hospital can buy the product at a lower cost than a single side product and create greater margin in the hospital outpatient arena. So, we’re very welcome reimbursed. And we’re competitive, because of multiple sizes. In the O.R. setting, we’re very competitive from a price point against significant competitive products such as Integra and AlloDerm.

Alex Nowak

Okay, that’s helpful. And then just last question from me, Stavros, not necessarily related to today’s call, but you said, neXus is launching within the next couple of weeks. So, just checking how neXus is progressing through the FDA. Any update here?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Yes. I think we’ve continued to having some interaction with the FDA. We are hoping to have all our auditors back to the FDA in the next couple of days and approval really 30 days thereafter. So, we’re still looking at roughly middle of June to kick off the neXus launch.

Alex Nowak

That’s great. Thank you. Congrats again on the acquisition.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you, Alex.

Alex Nowak

Thanks.

Kyle Rose

Great. Thank you very much for taking the question and congrats on getting this across the goal and it sounds like it’s been an in-process for a while now. So, I guess I just wanted to take a step back and then talk a little bit about some in the outlook as far as you know 2020 numbers and maybe, just kind of help me understand, it feels a bit conservative. I mean I think we’re modeling for $48 million in 2020 revenues. So, if I add on the $32 million that gets us basically, directly to your number there. I guess I’m just trying to think about the 20% growth in the historical business as well as adding this asset that it looks like been growing 30% plus, in previous years and just trying to kind of bridge the gap. Is that some conservatism as far as out-year, is that – you’re expecting some big synergies as you bring on the sales forces. Just help me understand how we should think about what you did when you were sitting down to put together this guidance?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Sure. I think Kyle, firstly, we’ve been conservative on our guidance. I think our bottom line handle always been that we’d like to deliver on our promises. We’re very comfortable that we had a combined business that can grow in excess of 20% for many years to come. We are comfortable that as I said 20% is the floor. The growth rate will accelerate. We don’t know yet when the acquisition will close and how quickly we’ll get the sales teams cooperating and continuing the momentum that we’ve established in the market place. So, while the businesses are in good shape and growing very quickly today. We don’t know if there’ll be any disruption. So, I think what we’ve done is we’ve been conservative on the gardens and factored in, a little bit of disruptional, but we don’t think it’s going to be much, because they didn’t want to overpromise and then under-deliver to the market.

The other thing to bear in mind is that if we look at the Solsys’ numbers that is calendar numbers. So, if we look at the $32 million, that’s from January to January to December, the Misonix numbers as you know, from July to June. So, we’ve got to put some things together and going forward the $80 million may be conservative, but we thought as the first guidance that we give; lists rather start with a lower number. We can always increase it as we gain more comfort with the business, but we’re feeling good so far.

Kyle Rose

Okay, great. And then obviously, you’re investing in the wound, $80 million pro forma revenue in 2020. How should we think about what this business looks like after the deal is closed? And by that I mean you’ve got that, wound care and franchises in your ortho and neuro business revenues. Is it 50/50 revenues and I don’t think you specifically called out the contribution of SonicOne with respect to what the wound revenues are. So, how should we think about the revenue split I guess on a go-forward basis between the two business units and just how we should think about that?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

If we look at the Misonix business today, on the US side of the business, SonicOne represents about 20% of the revenue. So, it’s about $5 million of revenue, which will be adding into the wound franchise. So, if we add the Solsys’ number plus the $5 million that would give you the approximate size of the wound franchise of the business. If we look at it from a domestic point of view bearing in mind, TheraSkin only sold in the US, that’s just US sales, Misonix is US and OUS.

So, 100% of TheraSkin is within the US. So, from a domestic perspective, the wound franchise will be the bigger franchise, quite significantly in the near-term. I think what this allows us to do, as I’ve said, grow a significant neuro business and also it sets us up to add on additional product into the surgical franchise, because we now have adequate reach in the market to add on products as time goes on, but wound is certainly going to be the bigger franchise in the near-term.

Kyle Rose

And then can you maybe talk about where specifically, you see overlap between the two sales forces from a call point perspective, if at all, and kind of maybe help us understand what you see as some of the synergies from a go-forward basis from actually cross-selling the SonicOne with the TheraSkin?

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Right. One of the biggest opportunities that we see is actually in the O.R. If we look at the Solsys’ business today in particular TheraSkin and probably 15% of the revenue comes from the O.R. The O.R. revenue is also the most lucrative, because you’re generally selling bigger pieces of tissues. So, your ASP changes from roughly $1,200 to an excess of $3,000, where we have been most focused with the SonicOne has been in the O.R. side of the business.

So, we think that there is an opportunity to take the risk into existing SonicOne size as well as to introduce SonicOne to existing TheraSkin size that are maybe not using SonicOne debridement solutions. So, in the near-term, we think that the synergy, just using the TheraSkin existing customers and the SonicOne customers in the O.R., I think as time goes on, because we’ve got wide approval for the product, we’re not restricted to any one area of the body or any one specific group of wounds that there will be a greater focus on the O.R. side of the business, because that’s historically, where we’ve been strong. We see the biggest opportunity to grow in the near-term.

Kyle Rose

Great. And then one last question for Joe. What’s the – it’s kind of like you’ve got the other $20 million in debt, you renegotiated the interest rate. How should we think about from a modeling perspective, interest expense on a go-forward basis and just what that would that interest rate is?

Joe Dwyer

Interest rate is about 10%, a little over 10% could go lower depending on market cap, but figured I’d put in 10, it’s going to be, for the first 18 months, just interest only payments and then we started amortizing the debt after that.

Kyle Rose

Okay, great. Thank you very much for taking the questions this morning.

Joe Dwyer

Sure. Thanks, Kyle.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Yes. Thank you, Kyle.

Ryan Zimmerman

Great. Thanks for taking the questions; we were out from this transaction. Just a few for me. You just talked a little bit about the two sales forces what you see in terms of the geographic overlap, and what your expectations are around some of the territory alignments or realignments that we have to do. And then as well as any productivity expectations they’re going to see longer-term around the combined sales force is once you do get some of these revenues.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

All right. Thank you, Ryan. If we look at the idea right now, Misonix has got national coverage, although it is suddenly covered, we do cover the whole country. Solsys has recently expanded to the west coast. So, I think the west coast is full in the infancy in terms of business development. The Solsys’ team is more mature in that, the direct team has been in operation for many more years in Misonix. So, if we have to look at risk contributions, I think we’re at the stage, where we can accurately measure sales and contribution by sales rep. on the Misonix side, because we’ve been transitioning from a distributor model to a direct model, they would pull territories, which would double covered. So, I think fiscal 2020 is going to be the first year. We will really be able to monitor accurate productivity by representative.

So the idea is that there will be no overlap, the existing Misonix representatives that are covering the whole range. We’ll move over and essentially cover neuro and spine. They are already doing the spine and to a lesser extent to the neuro. And TheraSkin there will be situations where you had one Misonix rip covering a specific territory and that territory might be split into two TheraSkin territories because that’s just the coverage may be denser in certain parts of the country. So we’re expecting to see that. But we’ve probably got, two, three months to prepare for their handover and integration. So, we’ve already started that process of looking at each territory from regional sales manager right down to sales rep and account level, so that when there is a handover it’s a pretty orderly hand over. Might that answers the whole question, Ryan?

Ryan Zimmerman

Yes. Very helpful. And then just last one for me. Typically with regenerative medicine company, right now, Solsys’ gross margin go in line with your own, but they do have some opportunities for improve gross margins at scale. You know, maybe give us a little color on your thinking or your current thinking around what you can do with a couple of gross margin perspective with TheraSkin as it scales up? Thank you.

Allan Staley

The gross margin is tied into our agreement with our supplier LifeNet Health. From a cost effective solution, we believe their significance synergies that we can get out of controlling costs below the line as opposed [ph] to gross profits with shipping becoming more efficient than shipping creating some centralized shipping locations with major logistics groups. So there are significant opportunities there. There’s also significant opportunities where we are now the vendor of record where we can sell multiple units in the same shipper and significantly reduced cost say from $1,000 down to a $100. So there are significant cost savings that we can move forward in the new relationship that we have created with LifeNet Health about a year and a half.

Ryan Zimmerman

That’s great. Well, congrats on the transaction guys. Very excited.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you, Ryan.

Michael Kaufman

That was sounds like a very exciting long-term opportunity. Two questions. One, what is the intellectual property protection that TheraSkin has in the U.S. and if they’re starting to go into international markets, what kind of expenditure would be required to try to protect the property in foreign countries? And the other question is, what is the trajectory to a profitability? Because if you have a combined company of $80 million and 70% gross margins, it should be opportunities to get that at least close to break-even very quickly, be interested in some color on that.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you, Michael. Thank you very much. I’m going to Allan on for the first part of the question, on the IP and then we’ll jump in on the profitability question. Allan?

Allan Staley

On the IP, you really want to look at barriers to entry. And the barriers to entry, first and foremost when you’re dealing with a human tissue product is, who is the supplier of that product? The supplier of this product is LifeNet Health. They are the largest globally tissue bank. They are also, I believe, we believe heavily that they are the most respected tissue bank in the industry globally. They also have not only in U.S. but a global footprint with sales in Asia, the Middle East, Europe, and the U.S. market. So they are the premier tissue bank in the world. So from – when you’re looking to do this on a large scale, which is what Misonix is looking to accomplish here, having LifeNet Health as your partner in the supply of the tissue, we could not having stronger barrier to entry of having another significant player come into the marketplace.

From an IT standpoint, what is very important in this space is reimbursement. So in the outpatient wound care center, reimbursement is a key. If it’s not paid, they don’t use it. TheraSkin as large significant reimbursement. That reimbursement is actually tied to the brand name of the product TheraSkin. And so Solsys medical owns the brand name TheraSkin to that brand it’s title the clinical evidence that clinical evidence is then tied to the coverage determinations that are made by both the governmental payers, which are Medicare and Medicaid and the private payers. And so the Q code that TheraSkin has for reimbursement by providers is tied to that brand name. And so that is kind of the key to barriers to entry, is we have a supreme and premiered tissue supplier and then we have the brand trademark around the product that all the reimbursement and clinical evidence it’s tied to.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

In terms of international expansion Michael, I think if we look at the global market for skin substitutes, I think the development is still really in its infancy. So we will look to work closely with LifeNet as they expand internationally. I think last year, they expanded into Austria and set up a dedicated tissue banks. Are they starting to export tissue product to more markets throughout the world? So as soon as we’re going to stabilize the domestic market and that really get the opportunity under control, we will look for international expansion. But I would say that for the near term, at least the next 24 months, our focus focuses squarely going to be on the domestic opportunity, but TheraSkin before we go abroad. Joe, do you want to touch on the profitability?

Joe Dwyer

Yes. On ability our key focus is to continue to invest into our sales force and a machine to grow revenue and the 20% plus range over the next couple of years and to maintain margins in a 70% plus range. But with that in mind, I had mentioned before, we have to turn EBITDA positive in fiscal 2021, and we’re super focused on making sure that we do this in a way that we can use our current cash and borrowing capacity to fund our operations from now till profitability, so that we can avoid having to do another round of financing. That’s our focus.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Yes. I think what’s also important to realize is, if we look at the market right now, the wound market is in a state of flux. As you all know, there’s been big fallout with one of the big players in the market. So if we see opportunities to invest and add on additional salespeople to grow faster, we’d like the flexibility to do that, because we think that we’re in – the time is right to grow market share, significant being the wound market. We’re also feel and be very bullish about the launch of nexus, when we launched that product, we may need to put additional resource in the market to grow even faster if the opportunity is present. We’re going to take growth over short-term profitability at this stage.

I think it’s important that everybody understands and knows our strategy. I think I invest, as I’ve seen over the past two years, we’ve been very prudent and how we’ve managed the business and how we’ve managed our cash burn. But we were also realize that there are some unique opportunities at times in the market and we think that the wound market right now is right for and full companies to take additional market share because of the chaos that may need additional short-term investment. So, I hope that answers all your questions, Michael?

Michael Kaufman

Thank you.

Stavros Vizirgianakis

Thank you. Speaking on behalf of the entire team at Misonix and our board with the lot to welcome the talented and dedicated team of Solsys and are confident that together we will bring tremendous strategic and economic benefits to our shareholders. Over the past two years, our long-term focus strategies and operating discipline combined with prudent management of our capital structure have been a proven formula for sustained long-term growth and shareholder value. As we look forward to extending that record of success with this acquisition. Thank you again and we look forward to reviewing our fiscal 2019 third quarter results with you next Wednesday, May, 8th. Good bye.

