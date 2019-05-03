CONSOL Coal Resources: High Dividends And Stellar Performance May Not Stand Long-Term

To the contrary, the coal industry is on the downfall with renewables taking over. FY18's good performance is just pseudo value clouding long-term outlook.

Trading at a P/E of just about 7.5x and an 11.5% dividend yield, CCR seems potentially undervalued on the surface, but we believe it is more of a value trap.

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (CCR) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania based coal mining company which is registered as a limited partnership being sponsored by the parent CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX). CCR's only asset is the 25% interest in CEIX's Pennsylvania underground mining complex, which is, in fact, the largest underground coal mine complex in the United States.

On the surface, it may seem that CCR's valuation metrics make it an interesting value investing opportunity. However, our research leads us to believe it is more of a value trap than a value opportunity. With hundreds or thousands of other investment opportunities currently available in the stock market, we recommend visiting other investing opportunities and foregoing CCR at this time.

The mining complex is located in southwestern Pennsylvania operates in the Northern Appalachian Basin resources. The complex consists of three major mines: Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine. Together these mines have produced 27.6 million tons of coal in the year 2018 and have total recoverable reserves outstanding at 699 million tons. This ensures about 25 years of continuous production at the current rate, which is close to the estimated production capacity of 28.5 million tons a year.

The production is mostly thermal coal with high quality of the level 13,000 Btu/lb and low sulfur content of 2.3% with less than 10% mix of metallurgical coal. The company operates through contract-based sale to power plants in the eastern region connected through direct railroads to the complex. The company projects 60-80% of total production to be sold via this channel.

On the other hand, the parent company has developed a strategic coal export port on the east coast in Baltimore, MD. This allows CCR's remaining inventories and mostly met coal to be exported to the seaborne markets. The port holds a throughput capacity of 15 million tons and a 1.1 million tons storage yard and is the only coal exporting port on the east coast with direct railroad connectivity. The port currently exports its own production as well as third-party coal.

Source: Company presentation, CEIX and CCR)

Catalyst and Competitive Advantage

There many coal companies in the US but what makes CCR stand out is:

Geographical Dominance

As the company says on its website "The complex is larger than the island of Manhattan. It is the largest underground coal mining operation in North America."The complex or PAMC as coined by the company is the only asset of CCR with 25% interest and the balance being ownership of the parent CEIX. CCR has developed a stronghold in the northeastern US as the supplier of thermal coal which is used by the electric utilities. In FY18, CCR supplied coal to 27 domestic power plants in 13 eastern states.

Source: Quandl

Commodity prices are the most important factor for any mining enterprise. Northern Appalachian coal referred to as NAPP has the highest BTU contents averaging around 13,000 BTUs per pound. CRR operates only with NAPP and as the highest quality coal producer receives the highest of the price amongst different coals by geography.

NAPP is priced at $63 per short ton currently while Illinois basin sells at $40 and Powder River basin at $12.5 due to inferior qualities. Now, the competitive advantage for CRR comes from the cost of sales/production as most of the miners have the same type of equipment and the process is essentially the same but the end product is priced differently.

This is very much visible when margins are compared with peers:

Source: Company presentation, CEIX, and CCR

The cash margin per ton for CCR is ~$20 while the same for best of the competitors ARLP (Alliance resource) is $17.7. In the picture above, only Foresight Energy (FELP) exceeds CCR's margin at $23.36 but the size of FELP is half and operations go mostly in Illinois basin which neglects the potential threat. As for others, CCR beats the cost/margin by a huge gap which shows operational efficiency and execution.

Connectivity

A lot of the domestic dominance of CCR is resultant of the railroad connectivity. The PAMC is connected by two class of railroads, the Norfolk Southern and the CSX. The complex supports easy loading and movement of the trains and supports the reach to most of the northeast as shown in the figure.

Source: Company presentation, CEIX, and CCR

For exports giving access to the seaborne market and additional sales of met coal is aided by the parents CONSOL marine terminal in Baltimore. Currently, the domestic market accounts for 71% of the revenues while the balance comes from foreign exports about 70% of which is attributed to India alone.

Non-Union Workforce

This other factor that gives CCR some edge as steel, coal and other labor-intensive industries have faced big problems with Labor Unions and cost of the workforce being bargained by unity. Unions protest the company in layoffs and increase the cost of other benefits. CCR has been union-free since 1982.

Contracted Sales

CCR uses the sales method of binding contracts for the time ahead. For the years ended December 31, 2018, 2017 and 2016, approximately 68%, 68% and 80%, respectively, of all coal produced was sold on a multiple year contract basis. Greater than 95% of production estimate is contracted for 2019, 53% for 2020 and 28% contracted for 2021 which provides future earnings visibility. Again, CCR leads the rivals with higher pre-contracts accounting for future sales.

Profitability & Financial Position

CCR completed 6 years as an LP and the average annual revenue growth is meager 5.26% resultant of the coal prices falling in 2014-15 and recent growth from pricing coming back up after the Trump administration's stance on coal usage and climate change while China turned away from coal due to rising pollution. For FY18, the Y-o-Y revenue growth is 10.65% and profit growth is 44.66%.

For mining companies, good indicators of profitability and financial position are operating margins, ROE and Quick Ratio. CCR's operating margins are healthy at 20.5% in FY18, averaging the same 20.5% for the last 6 years. Return on equity is also excellent at 29.9% last fiscal year. However, the quick ratio is very insufficient at just 0.37, when it is required to be at least 1 to fulfill its short-term cash requirements.

The financial health has been deteriorating which can be attributed to high fixed dividends, the common unit is entitled to $0.5125 per quarter dividend.

2015 2016 2017 2018 EPS($) 0.99 0.83 1.4 2.36 Dividend ($) 0.48 2.05 2.05 2.05 Book Value ($) 7.97 9.72 7.89 8.01 Current Ratio 0.76 0.75 0.77 0.63 Quick Ratio 0.47 0.52 0.52 0.37

Source: Data, Morningstar. Table, Self-Created.

It is visible that the company has overall been unable to cover the dividend with the profit and that has affected its book value, CR and QR. The dividend can only be sustained if FY18-like performance persists.

Risks

Renewables & Natural gas

Coal is a dying industry and we are of the opinion that it will not last. The main threat in the long term is the renewable and alternative sources of energy and in the short term comes from utilities switching to natural gas plants. In 2000, above 50% of US production was done with coal when natural gas contributed 15% and non-hydro renewables were below 2%. Now, Natural gas has overtaken coal with each being 33% and 32% contributors respectively and non-hydro renewables contributing 8%.

With these factors at play, a significant number of coal plants are either shutting down or converting to natural gas which is highly feasible cost and emissions wise. As seen in the picture from recent research from IEEFA, about 28.44 gigawatts of coal-fired power plants are planned to retire/convert in the six years ahead.

Today the solar and wind tech has gone way ahead, producing electricity cheaper than coal which was thought to be almost impossible and a thing of future. Unclean and polluting or not, as renewable tariffs drop coal cannot sustain to be the main source of power. Thus, the demand for coal is not supposed to last long term and that is expected to play out adversely for CCR.

Policy Risks

The Trump administration's stance towards coal and conventional polluting energy sources was relieving but that cannot be said for the next government. The rest of the world governments have been tightening regulation against coal. China is moving to the green and non-polluting sources and India and the rest of Asia are following with some significant pace. The policy environment has been tight against coal compared to others, both domestically and elsewhere and that is a big threat to CCR's performance long term.

Seasonality & Market risks

The least of the risks but very inclusive short-term are the seasonality of the business and market risks. Coal requirements is different in summer and winter with monsoons being the times of lowest demand when neither heat nor A/C's are required.

Other market risks are involved as the commodity prices fluctuate which comes into play a bigger role considering exports. Exports also involve currency/forex risks and credit risks at times.

Valuation

A basic relative valuation analysis will be our way of estimating the valuation of CCR, even then the uncertainty of future performance weighs heavily on the investment decision. Here, we compare it to other big players in terms of market cap: Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU), Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP), and Arch Coal Inc. (ARCH).

Name Market Cap Price/Earnings Price/Book ROE Div Yield CCR 0.484B 7.43 2.16 29.9% 11.65% BTU 3.11B 7.4 0.92 16.7% 1.81% ARLP 2.47B 7.2 1.8 15.5% 11.11% ARCH 1.63B 5.9 2.33 45.6% 1.86%

Source: Data, Morningstar. Table, Self-Created.

It is visible that coal companies sport a good ROE but the troubles with fluctuating performance and dismal future present the case that the high ROEs have been volatile in the past and are expected to do so in the near term. Thus, none of the billion dollar plus rivals show a P/E of more than 10 times as the core growth expected from them is nil and even negative if things go with current trends.

One of the possible plays for these companies would be dividends. CCR and ARLP both pay regular quarterly dividends yielding ~11% at the current price. However, the dividend play too can only be executed for short-term as CCRs earnings barely cover the dividend payments though ARLP fares better with earnings and is not short on cash.

Briefly, the valuation multiples are true indicators of the industry's position and are not to be taken as a mark of undervalued nature.

Conclusion

The inference derived from our research is that we would recommend staying away from coal altogether. The dirty source of energy would be one reason to do so, as well as the continuous change and unpredictability of the business and regulatory environment would be the main reasons.

Countries are changing their policy on coal, China moves away from it and the prices rise, instead of helping FY18 performance while India pushing for 100GW of renewables wanting to cut its energy imports bill. On the contrary, Trump moves out of the Paris climate change agreement and slackens regulation on coal and now something else can go with or against coal after the 2020 elections.

This type of unpredictable-volatile environment should keep investors away and it has, as is reflected in the valuation multiples. CCR with 11.65% dividend yield is not a good, reliable cash-generating investment as earnings fall shorter than its dividends. In today’s market, there are far better investment opportunities than CCR; we recommend visiting those investment opportunities and leaving CCR behind.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Author's note: Although we do significant research and due diligence, we are not always right with our predictions or recommendations. This also applies to our grammar; please excuse any typos you may find. This article is free to readers with the purpose of assisting with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking and discussion. This article is for educational purposes only; we have not considered your specific situation and we are not your investment fiduciary.