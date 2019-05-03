After Tesla's 86% Model 3 April Sales Decline In Norway, Volkswagen's e-Golf Now Outsells It

Volkswagen will start taking deposits on the "ID" electric car on May 8, and that may take further steam out of the Tesla Model 3 sometime in the coming months.

Clearly, the quarter is still early and Tesla will likely come back with its usual back-end-loaded June surge, but this time there is a caveat.

In the meantime, sales of the Volkswagen e-Golf surged and took the #1 spot - a trend which is continuing into early May, by the way.

We now got April sales numbers for EVs in Norway, and the Tesla Model 3 fell 86% from March to April - 5,315 units down to 721.

Norway is the world's most prominent electric car market, with 58% of all cars sold being pure electric ones, not even including plug-in hybrids.

We don't call Norway the "Canary in the Coal Mine" in the electric car world for nothing. Norway has by far the highest share of electric car sales in the world. In the month of March 2019, it was 58% of the market - and that doesn't even include plug-in hybrids. That's just pure battery-electric vehicles (BEVs): Norway March 2019

In March, Tesla (TSLA) sold a whopping 5,315 Model 3 units in Norway. That was a record for any model in any month, in that country. It naturally became a well-publicized event - and many wrote about it as if it was going to repeat itself every month going forward: Tesla boom lifts Norway's electric car sales to record market share

We now got preliminary results for April sales in Norway, and it didn't turn out like that for the month that followed. Let's first take a look at the raw numbers.

There are at least two sites that track Norway's EV sales, based on their DMV-equivalent registration system. Apparently, there is a lag by a few hours, perhaps a day or so, between how the numbers are processed - and these two sites use different methodologies as to how they lift the numbers over to their sites.

The first tracker is this one: Registreringer av nye elbiler i Norge. In my table below, I refer to it as "Tracker 1"

The second tracker is this one: EV registration statistics for The Netherlands, Norway, and Spain. In my table below, I refer to it as "Tracker 2"

The good news for us analysts is that the differences between the two trackers are relatively modest and inconsequential for this analysis and conclusion. For example, in case of the Tesla Model 3, tracker 1 ended the month with 720 units, which is at least what the number was when I "took the temperature" on April 30. Tracker 2 had 721 units for the Model 3. That's as small as any difference could possibly get.

In the table below, I have included only the cars that had more than 100 unit sales for April in both trackers:

2019-04 Norway Tracker 1 Tracker 2 1 VW e-Golf 748 984 2 Tesla Model 3 720 721 3 Nissan LEAF 482 537 4 BMW i3 395 497 5 Jaguar i-Pace 319 355 6 Audi eTron 288 375 7 Hyundai Kona EV 265 343 8 Hyundai Ioniq EV 241 278 9 Nissan e-NV200 195 238 10 Renault Zoe 174 208 11 Kia Soul EV 112 126 TOTAL 3939 4662

As you can see in the table above, the only ranking that switched between the two trackers is that between Jaguar and Audi (OTCPK:AUDVF). Other than that, it's the same order.

And what an order it is! Unlike March, when the Tesla Model 3 was in a class of its own with 5,315 units sold, April fell to 720 or 721 units, depending on which tracker you think is the most accurate.

In fact, the Tesla Model 3 didn't even make the top spot at all. Both trackers have the Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAF) (OTCPK:VWAGY) (OTCPK:VWAPY) e-Golf - the all-electric Golf - as the top seller in April. Keep in mind that the e-Golf has only approximately one more year to go until it will be going out of production in favor of the next-gen Volkswagen all-electric cars, such as the initial "ID" model.

But how to account for the meaningful difference in the e-Golf number - 748 in Tracker 1 vs. 984 in Tracker 2? Clearly, there were many registrations on that last day - April 30 - and they were processed with different speed in the two trackers. I also "took the temperature" at various hours that evening - April 30 - but none of those precise moments were at 11:59 PM local Norway time. Therefore, various spillover and processing effects account for this difference.

To further clarify what the very best numbers likely were, I am showing below the quarter-to-date from Tracker 2, which has the ability to sort on "quarter-to-date." This means all of April, plus the time when I am taking the temperature as of this writing, on May 3. That should eliminate any spillover and processing accounting discrepancies. Here is that list, which seems to indicate that the higher e-Golf number was indeed the most accurate, as it backs into a high 900-something number for April (May 1-3 e-Golf registrations look like they have been 57 units):

2019-05 Norway May 3 1 VW e-Golf 1054 2 Tesla Model 3 723 3 Nissan LEAF 548 4 BMW i3 510 5 Audi eTron 393 6 Jaguar i-Pace 362 7 Hyundai Kona EV 356 8 Hyundai Ioniq EV 288 9 Nissan e-NV200 239 10 Renault Zoe 212 11 VW eUp 130 12 Kia Soul EV 126

As you can see in the table above, the ranking didn't really change among the top 8 best-sellers, but the e-Golf's lead widened. So, let's talk about the Volkswagen e-Golf for a little bit.

The Volkswagen e-Golf is assembled in two facilities in Germany - the big headquarters factory in Wolfsburg but also in Dresden. The bodies are painted in Wolfsburg and trucked to Dresden, where they are joined by the powertrain, the car's interior, and other details.

The range of the VW e-Golf is shorter than the Tesla Model 3 and several other competitors, including those from Kia (OTCPK:KIMTF), Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMLF), Nissan (OTCPK:NSANY), and General Motors (NYSE:GM). However, the VW e-Golf is a most lovely car to drive otherwise, and if you don't need more than 125 or so miles of range, then it could be the right car if it's available at the right price.

The VW e-Golf has been a European favorite for decades. It's short but fits five tall adults and a respectable amount of luggage. The rear seats fold easily, and the rear hatchback is large. Europeans also love the e-Golf's quality and that the interior is very sturdy, with everything just working reliably all the time. In terms of cabin technology, the Golf just like all Volkswagens come with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as standard, things that are unavailable on the Tesla Model 3.

Implications for Tesla: Inconclusive but certainly not good

We all know that Tesla's deliveries in Europe in general, and Norway in particular, tend to be extremely back-end loaded with a huge percentage of the sales happening in the last week or two of the quarter. However, Tesla said on its Q1 financial results conference call that it was going to change this delivery pattern going forward.

Notwithstanding that we have heard that story from Tesla before, it may finally be true this time. If so, perhaps we will not see quite as big a lift in June, that we have done in previous late-quarter surges. Then again, this new delivery pattern may not start until Q3, with this Q2 being the last under the "old" back-end loaded delivery pattern.

As I mentioned above, the VW e-Golf will effectively be replaced by the "ID" car (final name will soon be revealed). VW will start to take deposits on it May 8, which is, of course, right around the corner. If the VW e-Golf, which is outdated at least in terms of its range - as well as its charging speed - already outsells Tesla Model 3 in Norway now, what does that tell the investor about how the much-better (twice the range, twice the charging speed) "ID" car from Volkswagen will perform?

Yes, I know - deliveries of that car don't start in Norway until likely in January, but European consumers are patient and often pre-order many months, sometimes years, in advance. If they order a VW ID, then they most likely won't also order a Tesla Model 3.

Will this impact already Q2 for Tesla, the quarter we are in right now? At some 721 Model 3 units sold in Norway in April, things are not off to a good start for Tesla there. It's an 86% decline from their 5,315 unit number there in March.

Get More Mileage Out Of Your Auto Investing The auto industry moves fast, and it can be tough to stay on top of everything that's happening. I designed Auto Insight For Wall St. to keep you aware of all the changes without your needing to spend all the time. I attend new vehicle launches, press conferences, and industry events and share that insight with my subscribers. Looking for more? Sign up for a free trial today.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: At the time of submitting this article for publication, the author was short TSLA. However, positions can change at any time. The author regularly attends press conferences, new vehicle launches, and equivalent hosted by most major automakers. VW hosted a press conference and factory tours.