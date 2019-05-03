This Is Why You Shouldn't Dump Your Shares Of Overstock.com

Data show that share value should be around $26.27 each. It implies a lot of upside potential from $12.41 as of May 2, 2019.

If the company penetrates TAM with tZERO and other Medici Ventures businesses as it has done with the retail segment, the stock may be undervalued.

The company is ending a hangover caused by an endeavor to replicate Wayfair’s growth strategy. So, this year, it should return to profitability.

Overstock.com (OSTK) has a solid online retailing business and a bright future hidden in the Medici Ventures (MV) division. Valuing OSTK based on profitable periods results in an average PE ratio of ~40x. Bear in mind that it is not Amazon (AMZN), which would make you think that it is overvalued. But a success in advancing tZERO, flagship of MV, could lead the company to annual profits of at least $140 million in the next 10 years without taking into account other businesses in incubation. As mentioned by the management in its last earnings call, OSTK’s retail segment would return to profit mode this year. Thus, this growth may be achieved without much share dilution as future cash flows from the retail segment could support it.

The Company

Overstock, Inc. is an online retailer and a blockchain incubator. It was founded in 1997, then incorporated in Delaware in 2000, and is based in Lake City, Utah.

On its e-commerce websites (www.overstock.com, www.o.com and www.o.biz), it sells new furniture, home décor, bedding, and similar products. These products are provided directly by OSTK or by third-party sellers. Websites are exposed to 40 million customers on a monthly basis and have been accepting cryptocurrency payments since 2014, being the first major retailer to do so.

OSTK has been through rough times, trying to replicate growth strategy of e-commerce competitor Wayfair (W). But unlike Wayfair’s 43% revenue growth posted last year, OSTK only managed to grow slightly, 4%, in revenues amounting to $1.8 billion in 2018. These growth efforts resulted in deep losses of more than $200 million in 2018 from profits of about $12 million in 2016. This failure has forced management to return to a profit-making philosophy and stop trying to grow that segment.

On the other hand, the actual growth driver for OSTK is MV, a venture capital fund with a portfolio of 19 promising and innovative businesses. The goal of the fund is, as stated by the management, “developing and accelerating blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen and re-humanize commerce.” To be more detailed, the fund businesses fall in some of the following six brackets:

Identity Management

Property Rights and Management

Central Banking and Currencies

Capital Markets

Supply Chains and Commerce

Voting Systems

The image below provides more details:

These businesses form some sort of blockchain ecosystem. All of them are in startup mode and are not generating significant revenues as of April 2019 as compared to the retail segment.

The most advanced initiative from MV is tZERO, which is exploring financial applications of blockchain technologies. It has a patent for a system that can take orders to trade digital transaction items (securities, tokens, shares, cash, and other assets) from broker-dealers and translate the orders into crypto orders on a digital trading platform or exchange. Such patent protects the tZERO Issuance and Trading Platform (or tZERO Platform), which is the base for all established and future Token Trading Systems of the company.

These systems are currently operated by PRO Securities, LLC (PRO), through the PRO Securities Alternative Trading System, with Electronic Transaction Clearing, Inc. (ETC) as a partner. Other partners include Keystone Capital Corporation (Keystone), Dinosaur Financial Group, LLC (OTCPK:DINO), and BOX Digital Markets LLC. There are two trading systems already in operation, one with Keystone and one with Dino. The only tokens quoted are the Series A Preferred Stock and the Preferred Equity Tokens, both issued by tZERO.

The systems are generating some trading volume, but are open only to accredited investors or those owning cash or certain assets worth at least $1 million or an annual income, for the last two years, of at least $200,000 or $300,000 for a single or married couple respectively. Trade volumes should increase in August 2019, because one of the platforms is opening for the rest of the investing community and is probably adding additional tokens with real estate as the probable leading group.

As a note, tZERO project’s team seems quite effective with its timing while launching the trading systems, so it should advance quite fast.

Other services of tZERO include:

Digital Locate Receipt Software to assist in short selling operations, which is about to go to market

Bitsy, a digital wallet service, with the goal of creating a bridge between fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies

SpeedRoute, a broker-dealer to provide connectivity to US equity exchanges and dark pools

Verify Investor (verifyinvestor.com), an accredited investor verification website.

Have in mind that management finds tZERO and the rest of MV businesses so appealing that it is considering selling the retail business and then using the remaining proceeds to fund growth in these initiatives.

The Valuation

The real growth catalyst for OSTK is within MV’s businesses, mainly in its most advanced one, tZERO, and the token trading systems it is creating to form a national security token exchange. According to the last earnings call from OSTK, tZERO has a Total Addressable Market, as of 2018, of $425 billion. On the other hand, the retail segment generates $1.8 billion annually, and the home goods markets amounted to $285 billion in 2018, giving OSTK a share of 0.63%. According to the Wayfair Q4 2018 investors presentation, this market should grow to $412 billion in 2028. Also, about $160 million were spent to achieve the retail market share. The company has already spent nearly $210 million on tZERO.

Considering that management is to return to profitability in the retail segment and assuming that it will spend $100 million more within the next 10 years in tZERO, which is not probable because of the advanced state of operations explained before, retail cash flows should fund these expenses, and there should be none to little stock dilution.

Assuming that tZERO achieves 5% net margin (industry ranges between 10% and 30%) and the same market share as the retail segment, and the latter, at the same time, keeps its own market share and 0.5% net margin (It features 19% gross margin, which easily sustains this ratio), net profits and revenues could reach $140 million and $5.3 billion in 2028 respectively. The image below provides further details:

Data show that share value should be around $26.27 each. It implies a lot of upside potential from $12.41 as of May 2, 2019.

Conclusion

OSTK has made mistakes in the search for growth in its retail segment, but now it is turning that segment into cash-flow positive and refocusing on where the real growth may be achieved. This growth, which is hidden in the Medici Ventures fund, could be obtained without much stock dilution due to availability of funds from retailing operations. Thus, it makes sense to sit tight and watch how it reinvests much of that cash flow in its blockchain solutions. If you think that the applications of blockchain, which OSTK is trying to manage, have an actual advantage over older ways of doing business, then you should invest in this stock.

