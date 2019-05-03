Just Say No To BKLN

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) is an investment that really has no place in investors' portfolios. The entire "asset class" is unattractive from an investment perspective providing little if anything in the way of risk adjusted returns. Also, if investors do, for some reason, insist on investing in the senior, leveraged, or bank loan investment space, there are better fund options (though, we still see no reason to invest in any of them).

Just Say No to Senior Loans

Senior loans, bank loans, or leveraged loans are all essentially the same (or at least substantially similar enough to be treated the same) type of asset. They are loans that banks have made to companies that are then repackaged and sold to investors. The companies receiving the loans are typically already heavily indebted and carry below investment-grade credit ratings. Investors are basically buying highly illiquid junk bonds.

In the case of BKLN, the fund is based on the S&P/LTSA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 Index and normally invests at least 80% of its assets in securities that are components of the index. The fund appears designed to track the leveraged loan market and not necessarily the index itself. As we'll see later, there is some fairly substantial tracking error which is expected given the fund does not follow the index exactly. In any case, the result is a fund that has 79% to 81% of its assets invested in below investment-grade bonds.

(Graphic source: Invesco website)

Despite being composed of riskier assets, recent performance hasn't been that great.

(Graphic source: Invesco website)

Investors could have gotten the same performance over the past year using a mix of Vanguard's short-term and intermediate-term corporate bond funds.

BKLN posted average annual returns of 2.34% of the past five years and the fund has a weighted average maturity of 5.03. Vanguard's short-term corporate bond ETF had five-year average annual returns of 2.2% with an effective maturity of 3 years. Vanguard's intermediate-term corporate bond ETF returned 3.86% on average over the past 5 years and has an average effective maturity of 7.5 years. Investors could have invested in a mix of the two investment-grade bond funds to match the maturity of the BKLN portfolio and enjoyed higher returns. Not only that, but there is also the issue of the well-known debate over whether junk bonds themselves even should play a role in investor's portfolios given that a portfolio composed of stocks and treasuries can usually give investors higher returns for the same level of volatility.

There is also the problem of illiquidity. While the ETF wrapper for bank loans provides a convenient and easy way for investors to access the asset class, it masks underlying liquidity issues. Bank loans simply do not trade in high volumes. In times of crisis or even a market correction, investors may rush to redeem their shares. The redemptions will likely push the underlying bond prices down causing more redemptions, and pretty soon, you have a classic negative feedback loop forming. Indeed, investors overseas in England recently experienced something similar, fund holders rushing to sell property funds because of Brexit.

What to Buy if You Have To

While we don't see any reason for investors to hold any type of bank loan fund in their portfolios, if for some reason, you have to invest in this type of asset, there are cheaper funds out there. Both the Highland iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:SNLN) and the Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF carry lower expense ratios than BKLN.

Fund Name Ticker Expense Ratio Invesco Senior Loan ETF BKLN .65% First Trust Senior Loan ETF FTSL .87% Highland iBoxx Senior Loan ETF SNLN .55% Franklin Liberty Senior Loan ETF FLBL .45% SPDR Blackstone/GSO Senior Loan ETF SRLN .70% Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF SEIX .57%

(Source: ETFdb, Invesco)

Disclosure: I am/we are long VCIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.