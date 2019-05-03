MaxLinear Now Getting Plenty Of Benefit Of The Doubt

MaxLinear shares still have some potential upside in a bull-case approach, but the tenor of expectations has definitely shifted and taken the valuation with it.

Sentiment has shifted pretty noticeably on MaxLinear, as investors look forward to 5G and data center ramps that should drive multiple years of double-digit growth.

It wasn’t so long ago that I was writing pieces on MaxLinear (MXL) with the theme of “just be patient … it won’t always be that bad”. The shares have since enjoyed a great year-to-date run (up around 45%), beating the SOX by over 10% and beating Broadcom (AVGO) by 20%, and also beating Inphi (IPHI) until just a few days ago. Now I feel like the story is switching more towards “whoa, folks … lets not go crazy here.”

I still like MaxLinear’s leverage to 5G and hyperscale data center with its transceivers, power management, and integrated DSP, driver, and TIA PAM4 chips, and I believe next year will see an acceleration into multiple years of double-digit revenue growth and good margin leverage. Moreover, the Connected Home business seems stable and should improve. The obvious “but” is valuation; I can make a bull-case argument that MaxLinear isn’t totally played out, but expectations are definitely much healthier now and the 5G/hyperscale opportunities are by no means overshadowed by the Connected Home troubles now.

Good Enough Q1 Results

There was no particular expectation that MaxLinear’s first quarter results would be great. The company did almost exactly as expected, which isn’t bad in the wider context of chip stock reports, but maybe isn’t quite so impressive next to Inphi’s beat.

Revenue fell 24% year over year, with sharp drops in the Connected Home and Industrial/Multi-Market businesses. Revenue was down a more moderate 3.4% sequentially, with very slight growth in Connected Home and a small decline in Infrastructure (down 2.5%) offsetting a double-digit decline in Ind/MM.

Gross margin was as expected at 63.5% (non-GAAP), down 140bp yoy and up 80bp qoq. Operating income fell almost by half from the prior year, but just 1% on a sequential basis, and margins are at a still-healthy 21%-plus level as the company awaits the 5G and hyperscale interconnect ramps.

While MaxLinear is preparing for significant launches, they’re doing a better job of managing inventory than some larger sort-of-peers like ON Semiconductor (ON). Inventory declined more than 6% from the prior year and rose less than 3% sequentially.

The Street Doesn’t Seem Too Bothered By Lower Guidance And A Slower Ramp

I was surprised that there wasn’t a sharper reaction to management lowering revenue guidance for the second quarter (by about 3%) and describing pushouts from hyperscale customers that will mean minimal PAM4 contributions in 2019. To be fair, the shares had been sliding going into earnings, so maybe investors were already dialing in lower near-term expectations for 5G and data center growth drivers.

On the 5G side, MaxLinear has scored some incremental wins, including new 10-amp power management chips and dual 13-amp modules. It’s not a big needle-mover, but it’s still a positive complement to the transceiver business that should be scaling up. On that note, I’m a little surprised that MaxLinear isn’t seeing more 5G momentum, particularly given management’s prior comments about growth in backhaul transceivers. At least a few companies are already seeing a pick-up from 5G, including Inphi. Customer mix could certainly explain some of it, and I’m not too concerned yet.

I’m slightly more concerned on the PAM4 side. MaxLinear has announced some wins for its Telluride integrated DSP, driver, and TIA PAM4 solution, but Molex, Delta, and ColorChip aren’t exactly the quarry that bulls want to see MaxLinear bag. What’s more, while MaxLinear is talking about pushouts from its hyperscale customers, Inphi has suggested Amazon’s (AMZN) 400G business is developing sooner than expected.

Opportunity, But Also Competition

I’m still net-bullish on MaxLinear’s emerging opportunities in 5G and hyperscale, but my bullishness is not unlimited.

In 5G, I like the company’s 14nm offerings for access, and I think the Blackcomb MIMO transceiver is a valid rival to offerings from Analog Devices (ADI) and Texas Instruments (TXN). With 5G offering a significant content growth opportunity (increasing the number of antennas from 4 to 64 means 15 more chips for MaxLinear), this should be a real driver in 2020 and beyond.

In hyperscale, I’m not quite as confident. Sentiment at the recent OFC meeting wasn’t quite so favorable toward MaxLinear, with the general view being that even though MaxLinear is slotted as #2 today (they have a product that can ship), Broadcom’s 7nm PAM family will likely become the #2. A MaxLinear bull could counter, though, that the lack of integration (DSP, driver, TIA) will mitigate the power/performance benefits Broadcom is discussing. We’ll see … but most seem to acknowledge that Inphi is in the best position today, and Inphi’s second-gen Porrima will be comparable to Broadcom in power/performance and integrate the driver (like MaxLinear’s Telluride).

To be sure, and to repeat what I’ve said before, MaxLinear doesn’t have to win to win – the company can still see a significant upswing in revenue and margins without being the market leader in PAM4, and I don’t think anybody’s outlook contemplates MaxLinear becoming top dog.

The Outlook

With the more cash cow-like Connected Home business looking more stable, MaxLinear could look to do some shopping later in 2019 or 2020, and I think management would like to acquire some more complementary assets in its Infrastructure segment.

I’ve trimmed back my 2019 expectations a little, but not much really changes on a longer-term view – I’m still looking for high single-digit revenue growth, low double-digit FCF growth, low-to-mid 60%’s non-GAAP gross margins, and mid-to-high 20%’s non-GAAP operating margins moving toward 30% and above.

As far as valuation goes, I no longer see the shares as a bargain on discounted cash flow, with an implied return in the high single digits, and that’s my preferred buy-in methodology. Using margin-driven revenue and EBITDA multiples, though, there’s still a case to make for a fair value in the mid-to-high $20’s, but I consider that more “bull-case” than “base-case”.

The Bottom Line

If I owned MaxLinear, I wouldn’t rush to sell, though I might consider trailing stops to protect some of the gains should the sector give up some of its strong year-to-date performance. Specific to MaxLinear, delays related to 5G and hyperscale deployments would be the biggest near-term downside risks, though I believe “delay” is the key word. I don’t like today’s price as an entry point, and sentiment has definitely shifted significantly, but on a pullback I would reconsider this name given its leverage to 5G and data center spending.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.