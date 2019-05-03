Chunghwa Telecom: Wireless Growth May Not Resume Until 2020

Investment Thesis

Chunghwa Telecom (CHT) reported weak Q1 2019 earnings with negative top and bottom lines growth rates. It may continue to be a challenge to grow its wireless business given the already high smartphone penetration rate in Taiwan. In addition, competition may limit its ability to raise its average revenue per user. Moreover, its legacy telephone segment is also facing structural headwind. Given the fact that its shares are a bit overpriced, we think investors may want to seek opportunities elsewhere.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q1 2019 Highlights

Chunghwa Telecom reported poor Q1 2018 earnings as the company saw its revenue declined by 4.3% year over year to NT$51.33 billion. Similarly, its net income and EPS also declined by 4.3% year over year. Its EPS of NT$1.08 per share was lower than last year's NT$1.13 per share.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

Growth and Earnings Analysis

Declining wireless ARPU has led to a decline in wireless revenue

According to Global Mobile Market Report in 2018, Taiwan's smartphone penetration rate of 60% is the second highest among countries in Asia Pacific. It is only second to South Korea's 67.6%. The high penetration rate means that competition is fierce in Taiwan's wireless market. This competition intensified in the Spring of 2018 as Chunghwa Telecom introduced an unlimited data plan at NT$499 per month in order to defend its market share. The plan triggered a price war between the mobile services providers. As a result, Chunghwa Telecom's ARPU declined considerably from the high of NT$596 in Q3 2017 to only NT$464 in Q1 2019.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

We believe Chunghwa Telecom is vulnerable in a price war, as it has the largest wireless market share. Despite the fact that mobile phone subscribers continue to consume more data, the contribution to Chunghwa Telecom's revenue is limited as consumers took advantage of the unlimited data plans that different mobile providers offered in the past year.

Mobile Market Share in Taiwan (Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation)

Chunghwa Telecom's decline in ARPU continues to pressure its mobile revenue. As can be seen from the chart below, its monthly mobile revenue declined to about NT$8 billion. This was much lower than the above NT$9 billion per month revenue in January 2018 (see chart below). The spike in revenue in May 2018 was due to many of its subscribers terminated their previous contracts (thus paying penalty fees) and switched to new unlimited plans.

Source: Created by author; Company Reports

The situation may not be as bad as many have thought. Most of the newly signed contracts (although lower ARPUs) are bring your own device contracts. This means that Chunghwa Telecom do not have to pay for subsidy for BYOD plans. Thus, these new BYOD plans actually have higher profit margins. However, EBITDA growth in 2019 is still challenging.

Legacy telephone business continues to decline

Besides Chunghwa Telecom's declining mobile sales, the company is also facing competition in its legacy telephone business. Chunghwa Telecom has dominated the landline market in Taiwan in the past several decades. However, this dominance has started to weaken in the past few years as voice over IP and other messaging apps continues to takeaway shares from its legacy landline business. As a result, its telephone subscribers base has declined from 10.9 million subscribers in January 2017 to 10.36 million subscribers in March 2019.

Modest growth in its broadband Internet segment

Chunghwa Telecom's broadband Internet segment grew slightly in Q1 2019. Its broadband Internet revenue has increased to NT$2.53 billion in March 2018 from NT$2.35 billion in March 2017.The growth was primarily due to increasing bandwidth and data consumption. Nevertheless, its broadband Internet subscribers also declined slightly from 3.73 million subscribers in January 2018 to 3.68 million subscribers in March 2018.

IPTV/MOD is growing at a rapid pace

Chunghwa Telecom's IPTV service is growing at a much rapid pace. Its subscribers increased by about 20.2% year over year in Q1 2019. Similarly, its revenue I Q1 2019 also grew by 15.7% year over year. However, this segment only represents a small portion of its total revenue (about 1.7% of its total revenue in Q1 2019). Therefore, it may take a while for this business to become a major growth driver to its total revenue.

Source: Q1 2019 Investor Presentation

5G spectrum auction won't happen until 2020

We are optimistic that 5G will bring lots of opportunities. However, Rome is not built in one day. We actually do not see any meaningful revenue contribution from 5G until 2021. The reason is simple, 5G spectrum auction has not yet happen in Taiwan. Once the spectrums are auctioned, it will also take several quarters for telecom services providers to install cell towers.

Valuation Analysis

Chunghwa Telecom is currently trading at a trailing EV to EBITDA ratio of 10.6x. This valuation is about one multiple higher than its 5-year average of 9.5x. For a company that is likely not going to see much top and bottom lines growth (perhaps even negative growth rates) in 2019, it is hard to justify its current valuation. Hence, we believe Chunghwa Telecom is overpriced.

Data by YCharts

Dividend Analysis

Chunghwa Telecom paid an annual dividend of US$1.558 per share in 2018. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend has declined for two straight years due to its deteriorating bottom line. Its dividend payout ratio has gradually increased since 2015. Its current payout ratio (based on trailing 12-months free cash flow) is nearly 100%.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Government and Regulation Risks

Taiwanese government is the largest shareholder of Chunghwa Telecom. The country's Ministry of Transportation owns about 35.3% of the company. This means that Chunghwa Telecom's management decisions can be influenced by government policies that generally are set in favor of the public interest. These decisions may not necessarily act on the interest of other shareholders.

Investor Takeaway

Chunghwa Telecom is still struggling to re-accelerate its top and bottom lines growth in Q1 2019 and we think this trend may continue in the next few quarters. In addition, its shares appear to be slightly overvalued. Given the lack of visibility, investors should wait on the sideline and perhaps seek other opportunities elsewhere.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional Disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.