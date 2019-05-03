A.O. Smith: The Continued Tempest In The China Teapot

A.O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) reported Q1 2019 earnings on 4/30/2019. It missed top line (Revenue $748.2mn vs. Consensus $763.9mn) and bottom line (EPS $0.53 vs. Consensus $0.57) majorly due to what I discussed in my last article. The sales for the first quarter were 5% lower than the same quarter in 2018 ($788 mn). GAAP net income went down ~10%, and the adjusted net income declined 14% year over year. Diluted EPS of $0.53 was 7.4% lower year over year. AOS has always been a margin expansion story, yet the margins shrank this quarter as a result of the weak sales: compared to the financial results of FY2018, the gross margin contracted 30bps to 39%, operating margin went down 100bps to 15%, and the net margin declined 50bps to 12%. From a segment perspective, the revenue from North America reached 522mn, up 4% year over year, yet the adjusted operating margin went down by 300bps to 22% compared to FY2018; the revenue from ROW was 232mn, down 21% year over year, and the adjusted operating margin shrank 790bs to 5.3%, putting the firm's Chinese operation at a tight spot. The company purchased approximately 900,000 shares for around $46mn.

To dig into each segment a little more: AOS's North America business mainly covers Water Heating, Boiler, and Water Treatment. Among the three, Water heating is the key segment. Water Heating revenue was $1.76bn in 2018. The company monitors commercial heater market, residential heater market, and replacement market for Water Heating, and expects the volume of commercial water heating industry to go up 1%. 2018 Boiler revenue was $200mn: The condensing boiler segment accounted for 53%(~$106mn), and the non-condensing segment accounted for 47%(~$94mn). Water Treatment revenue was $87mn in 2018 and $155mn in 1Q19. North America performed relatively better this quarter as a result of higher boiler volumes and price hike on water heating products back in mid-2018 as the steel inflation and tariff became a concern for all industry participants - Fastenal (FAST) and W. W. Grainger (GWW) also had similar initiatives to narrow the price-cost gap on their products when confronted with higher commodity price. However, the higher volumes of boiler and higher price point were partially offset by lower residential water heater volumes. The commercial water heater volume was flat, but the management expects the volume of the underlying market to pick up by 1% by the end of 2019. The shrinkage on the margin of North America business is mostly related to steel inflation and tariff-related cost, as they drove the volume of residential water treatment products lower. To conclude, in 1Q19, the North America segment experienced a weaker volume in water heating and water treatment.

To the dismay of many, the weakness in the Rest of World segment ("ROW") observed in 2H18 shows no sign to ease. The total quarterly revenue for ROW was $232mn; though higher than the consensus number of $223mn, was down 21% year over year. The adjusted operating income for ROW went down significantly from $36mn in 1Q18 to $12.3mn in 1Q19, a ~66% drop. Furthermore, the operating margin shrank almost 800bps as a result of the miss. During the call, the management pointed out several initiatives to improve the Chinese operation, namely the reduced advertising spend and the headcount reduction program. The advertising expense in China was related to the expansion of water treatment and air purification product retail outlets in Tier 2 and 3, and accounted for ~29% of the total adverting expense ($132mn) in 2018. AOS brought down the expense this quarter. Furthermore, the targeted 10% headcount reduction initiative was largely completed at the end of March. However, the severance cost occurred offsets the benefits from the headcount reduction program, and lower China sales offset the benefits from lower advertising. The weaker China currency also negatively impacted earnings by ~$1mn. To sum up, in 1Q19, the ROW segment (majorly led by China) achieved some improvements yet still faces FX headwind and sluggish demand from macro concern.

Though the foreseeable future in the near quarters seems pessimistic, the management did address several interesting points during the call. I'd like to share my perspective on two things that were very much emphasized during the meeting: the launch of some more affordable products in China, and the continued improvement in water treatment business.

The launch of new products in China

AOS doesn't mingle with the ordinary since the very beginning of its journey in China. Instead of marketing itself as an affordable brand, AOS established a brand image of a high-end foreign water heating company since the 1990s. However, as a collateral damage of a worsened macro and a stricter regulating environment, the consumer demand has been weak. Since 3Q18, the Chinese sales of AOS have been decreasing. In 4Q18, the sales in China went down 7%, shocking many investors who are very used to the rosy picture brought by the second largest economy of the world. In this quarter, China sales went down at a low-single digit rate (my estimate is ~$250mn, down ~10% compared to $284mn in 1Q18). Similar to many industry participants, AOS had to increase the price for steel inflation and tariff-related concerns. However, as "consumption downgrading" becomes a theme in China, consumers are reluctant to spend more on something they can get for a lower price from a domestic manufacturer. For example, Midea achieved positive revenue growth in water heater whereas AOS lost market share in 2018. Thus, AOS came up with a line of mid-price products to fill the gap created by a price hike. Among its business lines in China, AOS brought a new product called "DIY early filter replacement" for Water Treatment, whose revenue went up 8% year over year due to a strong demand on consumables. Within Water Heating, AOS put forward "Zero Cold Water" and a steel jacket model, with several other combi-boiler related products in the pipeline. The sales in Water Heating went down as a result of the 9-10% slump from electric and gas heaters. The management hopes those more affordable products could boost the sales to a degree.

The continued improvement in water treatment business in North America

AOS acquired Water-Right, a Wisconsin-based water treatment company, at the beginning of April for $107mn. Prior to acquiring Water-Right, AOS did 2 similar acquisitions. In Aug. 2017, it acquired Aquasana for $87mn; In Sept. 2017, it acquired William R. Hague for $45mn. I view the recent acquisition as a smart move out of a strategic concern. AOS acquires firms for two reasons: to complement the product lines, and to increase leverage on channels. From a product offering perspective, AOS further extended its product offering into carbon products and water softeners by acquiring Aquasana and Hague. Water-Right is the only firm that can produce man-made zeolites used in water treatment and has a complete line of residential and commercial products and systems for a wide variety of applications. By acquiring Water-Right, AOS could offer more attractive products in the Water Treatment space. The management identified a $2bn market yet the firm only has ~6% market share by FY2018. The runway is long if AOS can keep complementing its product offering via acquiring niche companies. From a channel perspective, almost half of the $2bn identified addressable market for Water Treatment is dealer network. As Water-Right has an established dealer network, AOS will have more advantage among the channels it wants to operate through and may break into the wholesale side deeper besides its deal with Lowe's (NYSE:LOW). In this quarter, the North America Water Treatment business made $155mn with a 10% operating margin. Going forward, the management expects this segment to achieve $190-200mn on the top line.

Lastly, the management also updated its guidance for FY2019. Much of the guidance still remains the same, but the management slightly adjusted up the forecasted revenue growth rate, from 1-2.5% to 2.5-3% in dollar terms. This is probably due to Water-Right as it is expected to add approximately $45mn in 2019. The guidance on full year EPS still remains in the $2.67-2.77 range. The management also pointed out that AOS will spend $200mn on share buybacks for the year, leaving approximately 5mn shares remaining under its current authorization. Balance sheet remains solid and has enough ammunition for future M&As. The company is historically low-leveraged and discreet with its financial planning (please refer to the chart below for some important financial ratios and author's estimates, assuming no M&A in the future). My estimated target price is unchanged from my last article, given the uncertainty in China, a region that generates one-third of AOS's revenue.

(Source: Author based on company data)

Although the second half of the year should show some positive signs, investors need to closely track the property market in China as it is tied to the sales. According to FT, the Chinese real estate market cooled marginally in April from the previous month's torrid pace of activity, though more developers across all city tiers reported rising prices. It will be a bumpy ride for AOS to recover its loss in China, but looks like the management has always been crystal-clear about what it needs to do.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in AOS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.