U.S. Silica: A Longer-Term Investment Story

Investors should remain cautious and purchase shares only when they are truly inexpensive as U.S. Silica remains a "longer-term" investment story.

Service revenue and net income from Sandbox continued to grow; however, service net income as a percentage of that revenue shrank Q/Q.

U.S. Silica reported an incredibly mediocre ($0.26) loss in Q1 and is tracking toward a ($79MM) loss in 2019.

Introduction

Please see my first article for a company overview and introduction to some key terms if you are unfamiliar with this industry or would simply like a refresher.

As with all my articles, you should expect a focus on the facts as they have been presented by the company and related industry sources. I will keep this article short and sweet and, once again, wrap up by extrapolating 2019 earnings based on the most recent data.

Share Repurchase Update

U.S. Silica (SLCA) continued to repurchase a small number of shares in Q1. Given these repurchase efforts, the total outstanding share count now stands at just over 73MM.

Ignore GAAP Figures at your Peril

For those folks that do not read the entirety of the 8-K and 10-Q, please see below for eight categories of items written off in Q1 (in $1000s) to "adjust" the EPS and EBITDA positively by $0.16 and $22.6MM, respectively. None of these are particularly credible adjustments in the mineral supply industry, except perhaps M&A, but even that's a cost of expanding the business, just like #4 (plant capacity expansion expenses).

Many of the footnoted adjustments contain the following language, which should provide yet another alarm bell telling you to ignore them:

While these expenses are not operational in nature and are not expected to continue for any singular project on an ongoing basis, similar types of expenses have occurred in prior periods and may recur in the future…

$4,045 - Non-cash incentive compensation (1) $552 - Post-employment expenses (excluding service costs) (2) $4,783 - Merger and acquisition related expenses (3) $8,571 - Plant capacity expansion expenses (4) $1,000 - Contract termination expenses (5) $0 - Goodwill and other asset impairments (6) $6 - Business optimization projects (7) $3,638 - Other adjustments allowable under the Credit Agreement (8)

Margin Updates

The Q1 earnings reports disclosed an average margin per ton between O&G and ISP of $21.35, split $15.16/ton and $46.12/ton, respectively. The overall average margin improved by $0.04/ton, while O&G improved $0.51/ton and ISP declined by ($1.66)/ton.

During the Q1 earnings call, Bryan Shinn, the CEO, stated that O&G margins will remain under pressure:

For Q2 specifically, we believe our Oil & Gas sand volumes will grow low to mid-single digits sequentially, driven by our continued ramp in West Texas production and the reactivation of some of our Northern White capacity partially offset by the loss of volumes from our Voca, Texas facility, which we idled April 1. West Texas pricing, however, remains under pressure and as a result, we could see another dollar or two per ton decline in contribution margin per ton for the oil & gas business in Q2. Prices in the region may rebound in the back half of the year as activity accelerates, but that remains to be seen.

Whatever the rebound may be for NWS pricing, it did not make much of an impact in Q1, perhaps due to additional pricing pressure for 100 mesh in West Texas. Sales of 160,000 additional tons of sand in Q1 vs. Q4 but only 43,000 additional tons vs. Q3. Higher sales growth, at better margins, is necessary to return the company to profitability. Margins are really the key. Based on continued headwinds to pricing and commentary from the CEO, it seems unlikely that O&G margin/ton will improve above $16/ton in 2019.

The explanation for the ISP margin decline was low utilization/lack of efficiency at a production plant the first half of Q1. That said, the caginess of a reply about ISP margins returning to Q3 levels of $49.54/ton would lead one to believe that margins higher than $50/ton are a stretch in 2019.

O&G Service (Sandbox) revenue continued its growth to 31.4% of O&G revenue and ticked up slightly to 56.8% of O&G contribution margin, however, the net service income as a percentage of overall service revenue from Sandbox declined from 29% to 23.5% Q/Q. That's a troubling sign because service income as a percentage of overall service revenue was 29.5% for 2018 as a whole. At least in Q1, Sandbox is making less profit on a relative basis as it continues to provide more crews and services. Bryan Shin stated that Sandbox's delivered loads were up 55% Q/Q, but that doesn't matter much if profit margins are declining. Then, he made another comment that baffles me:

…If you think about from Q4 to Q1 increase in SandBox profitability was roughly 20%, and I would anticipate that the increase in profitability in SandBox from Q1, Q2 would be 20% plus.

The numbers do not reflect a 20% profit increase. Revenue was up over 28% Q/Q, but profit (net income) was only up 3.87%.

Please see below for data related to tons sold, average selling prices, and margins for O&G (including Service contributions) and ISP.

(Source: SEC Filings; service net figures based on sales and cost of sales data)

Below is an updated contribution margin chart based on data from Q1. My updated 2019 contribution margin figures are roughly $236.6MM for O&G and $182.6MM for ISP. The combined total contribution margin estimate is $419.2MM.

Updated 2019 Financial Outlook and Valuation

My prior 2019 GAAP EPS estimate based on Q4 figures was approximately ($0.55). Based on the Q1 GAAP loss of ($0.26), my revised GAAP EPS for 2019 is now much closer to a ($1.00) loss.

Given continued pricing pressure within the O&G segment, I would not expect any significant improvement to EBITDA throughout 2019. A best-case scenario might be $200MM. Absent the one-time charge in Q4, EBITDA in 2018 well surpassed that mark, as it also did in 2017 and 2014. Also, recall that U.S. Silica was not burdened with over $1B in debt two-plus years ago.

(Source: SEC Filings)

A Nibble of Fun

Below is a chart I worked up a couple of months ago. It shows some interesting comparisons between the major public proppant companies in terms of how much O&G product they sell and their reported O&G margins per ton (some of which I have adjusted in an attempt to make them comparable). This might become the source of its own article in the future. The data for Emerge Energy Services (EMES) is notably incomplete for 2018 given the lack of an annual report and their ongoing out of court restructuring process.

(Source: A plethora of SEC Filings and some of my own calculations)

Conclusion

While the ramp for ISP to break the 50% total contribution margin threshold remains unclear, O&G contribution margin continues to be the make-or-break factor for positive earnings and shareholder return.

I continue to add shares below the $15 level and sell them for a profit at higher valuations. The market has so far provided three opportunities in 2019 to buy low and at least two to sell high.

