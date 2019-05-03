The Chemist's Closed-End Fund Report - March 2019: Fixed Income CEFs Strike Back

This article was first released to CEF/ETF Income Laboratory subscribers 1 month ago, so data may be out of date. Please check latest data before making investment decisions.

Quantitative screens help to rapidly narrow down attractive candidates from the database of 500-plus closed-end funds [CEFs] for further due diligence and investigation. Previous editions of the Report can be searched using the keyword "cefrep".

A database of CEFs was obtained from CEFConnect. All yields are quoted as the yield on price. All z-scores refer to the 1-year z-score, which I consider to be the most useful time duration for profiting from premium/discount reversion. The 1-year z-score is calculated as the difference between the current premium/discount and the 1-year average premium/discount, all divided by the standard deviation of said premium/discount. Positive z-scores indicate that the CEF's current premium/discount is higher than its historical average, while negative z-scores indicate that the current premium/discount is lower than the historical average. Incorporating the standard deviation into the z-score calculation enables comparison between CEFs that may have different magnitudes of absolute premia and discounts.

In the tables, "distance" refers to the distance between the current premium/discount of the fund and its 1-year historical premium/discount. "Coverage" refers to the ratio between a fund's earnings and its distribution, with coverage ratios greater than 100% indicating that the fund is earning more than it pays out in distributions.

Key to table headings:

P/D = premium/discount

Z = 1-year z-score

Dis = distance

Lev = leverage

BE = baseline expense

Cov = coverage

Data were taken from the close of March 6, 2019.

1. Top 10 highest premia and top 10 highest discounts

(May interest arbitrage investors)

CEFs with the highest discounts are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest premia are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest premia and 10 CEFs with the highest discounts. Yields, z-scores, and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest premia equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (GUT) Gabelli Utility Trust U.S. Utilities 36.23% 8.92% 1.6 4% 18.62% 12.29% 28% 1.75% (DNP) DNP Select Income U.S. Growth & Income 19.13% 6.79% 0.3 24% 20.79% 0.66% 28% 1.03% (DDF) Delaware Inv Div & Inc U.S. Growth & Income 16.00% 8.37% 1.3 23% 4.42% 10.72% 32% 1.17% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 11.31% 19.49% -2.3 5% 6.37% -2.18% 0% 1.20% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 9.33% 19.88% -2.3 6% 6.76% -1.90% 0% 1.19% (GOF) Guggenheim Strategic Opp Fund U.S. Growth & Income 8.35% 11.13% -0.2 45% 3.85% -0.83% 0% 1.28% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 6.91% 12.63% 2.2 3% -8.36% 7.50% 0% 1.21% (BST) BlackRock Science and Technolo Global Equity 6.26% 5.58% -0.1 -5% 5.84% 0.04% 0% 1.07% (ETO) EV Tax Adv Global Div Opps U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 5.95% 9.10% 1.3 20% 0.50% 3.86% 27% 1.27% (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 5.86% 21.93% 0.3 0% -22.79% 2.42% 25% 1.81%

Top 10 highest discounts equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (OTCPK:FXBY) Foxby Corp U.S. General Equity -32.89% 0.50% -1.1 #DIV/0! -3.72% -3.15% 0% 2.09% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.13% 6.91% 0.1 10% -5.35% 0.27% 0% 1.33% (CUBA) Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Latin American Equity -22.06% 5.30% -0.8 -2% -10.27% -2.56% 0% 2.66% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -20.04% 7.25% 0.0 -2% 22.45% 0.02% 31% 1.80% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -17.88% 6.50% -1.4 0% -7.04% -2.18% 19% 2.86% (CET) Central Securities Corporation U.S. General Equity -17.74% 2.70% 3.9 8% 9.92% -0.11% 0% 0.67% (PEO) Adams Natural Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -17.16% 2.43% -1.4 37% -3.44% -0.88% 1% 0.77% (BIF) Boulder Growth & Income U.S. General Equity -16.94% 3.82% -0.7 8% 1.79% -0.80% 0% 1.21% (GAM) General American Investors U.S. General Equity -16.06% 2.44% 0.2 -5% 1.05% 0.10% 17% 1.14% (SMM) Salient Midstream & MLP Fund MLPs -15.75% 7.84% -1.0 0% 6.17% -3.06% 25% 2.20%

Top 10 highest premia fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PGP) PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Inc Multisector Income 52.90% 9.93% 1.7 78% 0.73% 15.85% 29% 1.48% (RCS) PIMCO Strategic Income Fund Global Income 48.30% 8.21% 2.3 83% 5.71% 14.19% 68% 0.97% (PHK) PIMCO High Income Fund Multisector Income 45.94% 10.76% 1.9 61% 7.04% 15.23% 26% 0.89% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 36.13% 14.04% 3.0 68% -14.77% 23.79% 34% 3.67% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 32.01% 16.14% 2.2 114% 16.26% 23.38% 37% 4.35% (PCQ) PIMCO CA Municipal Income California Munis 29.20% 5.33% 1.6 77% 4.59% 9.25% 46% 1.14% (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 24.21% 16.18% 2.0 51% -11.91% 10.45% 33% 1.88% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 21.86% 5.47% 2.9 90% 5.99% 9.79% 45% 1.10% (PTY) PIMCO Corporate & Income Opps Investment Grade 19.57% 8.89% 0.8 78% 7.99% 1.97% 28% 0.82% (PCN) PIMCO Corporate & Income Strgy Investment Grade 18.32% 7.87% 0.5 88% 5.10% 2.20% 18% 0.92%

Top 10 highest discounts fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (FT) Franklin Universal Trust Multisector Income -15.11% 5.51% 0.9 103% 8.87% 0.29% 24% 1.08% (BWG) BrandywineGLOBAL-Gl Inc opps Global Income -14.92% 6.66% -0.2 104% -7.05% -0.24% 37% 1.57% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -13.97% 4.07% -1.0 105% 0.70% -1.71% 31% 0.89% (NUM) Nuveen MI Quality Muni Income Michigan Munis -13.95% 4.10% 2.2 100% 4.48% 1.65% 39% 1.00% (GHY) PGIM Global Short Dur Hi High Yield -13.66% 7.10% 1.4 84% 5.03% 1.10% 28% 1.24% (NNC) Nuveen NC Quality Muni Income North Carolina Munis -13.54% 3.74% 1.6 104% 3.34% 1.49% 38% 1.06% (NBW) Neuberger Berman CA Inter Muni California Munis -13.48% 4.20% 1.3 91% 3.70% 1.50% 42% 1.27% (NTC) Nuveen CT Quality Muni Income Connecticut Munis -13.45% 4.16% 1.1 100% 4.09% 1.20% 39% 1.04% (NMY) Nuveen MD Quality Muni Income Maryland Munis -13.44% 4.29% 2.0 101% 4.12% 1.48% 39% 1.03% (ISD) PGIM Sht Duration Hi Yld High Yield -13.39% 7.23% 0.7 88% 5.80% 0.73% 26% 1.13%

2. Top 10 highest z-scores and top 10 lowest z-scores

(May interest arbitrage investors)

Similar to premia/discounts, CEFs with the lowest z-scores are potential buy candidates, while CEFs with the highest z-scores are potential sell/short candidates. The following data show the 10 CEFs with the highest z-scores and 10 CEFs with the lowest z-scores. Premium/discount, yields, and leverage are shown for comparison.

Top 10 highest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CET) Central Securities Corporation U.S. General Equity 3.9 -17.74% 2.70% 8% 9.92% -0.11% 0% 0.67% (MXF) Mexico Fund Latin American Equity 3.4 -10.71% 7.12% 8% -12.08% 2.61% 0% 1.61% (EGIF) Eagle Growth & Income Opportun Global Growth & Income 2.6 -14.51% 6.21% 72% 1.09% 3.42% 30% 2.07% (GAB) Gabelli Equity Trust U.S. General Equity 2.4 2.35% 9.76% -1% 1.45% 3.17% 21% 1.38% (GGZ) Gabelli Global Small & Mid Cap Global Equity 2.3 -13.31% 1.15% -3% -2.96% 3.59% 17% 1.72% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 2.2 6.91% 12.63% 3% -8.36% 7.50% 0% 1.21% (GDL) GDL Fund Global Equity 2.2 -15.19% 4.17% -8% 1.45% 2.61% 38% 1.74% (HTD) JH Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc U.S. Tax-Advantaged Equity 1.9 -4.07% 6.80% 75% 17.54% 3.10% 33% 1.21% (GRF) Eagle Capital Growth U.S. General Equity 1.8 -15.57% 7.07% 2% 5.17% -0.77% 0% 1.23% (BUI) BlackRock Util, Infra & Power U.S. Utilities 1.8 5.65% 6.82% 42% 8.46% 4.70% 0% 1.09%

Top 10 lowest z-scores equity:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity -2.3 9.33% 19.88% 6% 6.76% -1.90% 0% 1.19% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity -2.3 11.31% 19.49% 5% 6.37% -2.18% 0% 1.20% (ETW) EV Tax-Managed Glb B-W Opps Covered Call -2.2 -5.49% 9.06% 8% -2.15% -8.67% 0% 1.09% (EXG) EV Tax-Managed Global Fund Covered Call -2.0 -5.36% 9.32% 9% 0.50% -5.72% 0% 1.07% (EEA) European Equity Fund Other Non-U.S. Equity -1.8 -14.34% 0.85% 41% -7.59% -1.95% 0% 1.41% (HQL) Tekla Life Sciences Investors U.S. Health/Biotech Equity -1.8 -7.80% 7.74% -4% 0.75% -3.02% 0% 1.19% (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -1.5 -12.19% 9.46% 0% 1.80% -4.43% 33% 1.68% (EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -1.5 -11.18% 9.97% 0% 3.76% -4.41% 35% 1.76% (ETY) EV Tax-Managed Div Equity Inc Covered Call -1.5 -4.13% 9.06% 8% 3.21% -2.91% 0% 1.07% (BGR) BlackRock Energy & Resources U.S. Energy/Resources Equity -1.4 -10.59% 7.79% 29% -2.13% -3.00% 0% 1.29%

Top 10 highest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (PMX) PIMCO Municipal Income III National Munis 3.7 17.30% 5.40% 96% 5.62% 9.73% 43% 1.17% (CEV) EV CA Municipal Income California Munis 3.4 -10.83% 4.50% 92% 2.69% 4.24% 39% 1.25% (NXJ) Nuveen NJ Quality Muni Income New Jersey Munis 3.2 -12.64% 4.83% 96% 5.52% 2.71% 39% 0.98% (VLT) Invesco High Income II High Yield 3.1 -7.32% 8.07% 80% 4.14% 4.95% 27% 1.12% (CCA) MFS California Municipal Fund California Munis 3.1 -8.42% 3.74% 117% 2.94% 5.97% 42% 1.80% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 3.0 36.13% 14.04% 68% -14.77% 23.79% 34% 3.67% (PML) PIMCO Municipal Income II National Munis 2.9 21.86% 5.47% 90% 5.99% 9.79% 45% 1.10% (NAN) Nuveen NY Quality Muni Income New York Munis 2.9 -10.68% 4.41% 100% 4.18% 3.40% 39% 1.02% (KSM) Deutsche Strategic Muni Inc National Munis 2.9 -6.03% 5.36% 100% 3.19% 4.45% 42% 1.12% (BTA) BlackRock Long-Term Muni Adv National Munis 2.9 -2.22% 5.12% 104% 3.45% 5.77% 41% 1.12%

Top 10 lowest z-scores fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Z P/D Y Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -1.6 -6.92% 6.80% 93% 1.49% -7.95% 29% 1.71% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -1.4 -8.70% 4.86% 107% 4.75% -2.45% 37% 1.09% (CHY) Calamos Convertible & High Multisector Income -1.2 -3.23% 9.43% 61% 4.48% -5.93% 35% 1.28% (CHI) Calamos Convertible Opps & Inc Multisector Income -1.0 -4.06% 9.38% 62% 4.72% -5.57% 35% 1.29% (DBL) Doubleline Opportunistic Cred Multisector Income -1.0 -1.45% 6.70% 105% 5.57% -2.98% 23% 1.53% (FIV) FIRST TRUST SENIOR FLOATING RA Senior Loan -1.0 -5.91% 4.76% 111% 3.25% -1.54% 30% 1.32% (JHI) JH Investors Trust Investment Grade -1.0 -9.52% 6.24% 40% 3.22% -1.23% 37% 1.09% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -1.0 -13.97% 4.07% 105% 0.70% -1.71% 31% 0.89% (EFR) EV Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -0.9 -11.35% 6.48% 103% 4.10% -2.98% 34% 1.30% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -0.9 -11.48% 6.49% 103% 2.83% -3.21% 29% 1.19%

3. Top 10 highest yielding CEFs

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

Some readers are mostly interested in obtaining income from their CEFs, so the following data presents the top 10 highest yielding CEFs. I've also included the premium/discount and z-score data for reference. Before going out and buying all 10 funds from the list, some words of caution: [i] higher yields generally indicate higher risk, [ii] some of these funds trade at a premium, meaning you will be buying them at a price higher than the intrinsic value of the assets (which is why I've included the premium/discount and z-score data for consideration), and [iii] beware of funds paying out high yields from return of capital in a destructive manner.

Top 10 highest yields equity:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (NDP) Tortoise Energy Independence F MLPs 21.93% 5.86% 0.3 0% -22.79% 2.42% 25% 1.81% (CLM) Cornerstone Strategic Value U.S. General Equity 19.88% 9.33% -2.3 6% 6.76% -1.90% 0% 1.19% (CRF) Cornerstone Total Return U.S. General Equity 19.49% 11.31% -2.3 5% 6.37% -2.18% 0% 1.20% (CEN) Center Coast MLP & Infras MLPs 15.53% 0.88% 0.0 0% 0.68% -0.09% 32% 1.89% (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity 15.10% -11.62% 0.1 0% -17.75% 0.11% 0% 1.43% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income 14.89% -8.99% -0.7 6% 6.13% -2.33% 27% 1.61% (GGN) GAMCO Glb Gold Natural Res&Inc U.S. Energy/Resources Equity 14.29% -4.86% -0.7 8% -1.11% -2.73% 11% 1.29% (FMO) Fid/Claymore MLP Opportunity MLPs 12.85% -6.45% -0.8 0% -1.10% -1.81% 38% 1.71% (ZTR) Virtus Global Div & Inc Fund U.S. Growth & Income 12.65% 5.39% 1.2 25% 2.03% 5.29% 28% 1.37% (IRR) Voya Natural Resource Equity Covered Call 12.63% 6.91% 2.2 3% -8.36% 7.50% 0% 1.21%

Top 10 highest yields fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category Y P/D Z Cov 1Y NAV Dis Lev BE (EDF) Stone Harbor Emerging Mkts FI Emerging Market Income 16.18% 24.21% 2.0 51% -11.91% 10.45% 33% 1.88% (OXLC) Oxford Lane Capital Corp Senior Loan 16.14% 32.01% 2.2 114% 16.26% 23.38% 37% 4.35% (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan 15.91% -11.17% 1.1 41% 3.43% 1.30% 37% 1.34% (EDI) Stone Harbor Emg Mkts Total In Emerging Market Income 14.04% 11.36% 1.9 62% -11.94% 8.70% 33% 1.97% (ECC) Eagle Point Credit Company LLC Senior Loan 14.04% 36.13% 3.0 68% -14.77% 23.79% 34% 3.67% (OPP) RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategi Multisector Income 13.20% -6.77% 0.3 41% 2.74% 0.58% 26% 1.80% (VGI) Virtus Global Multi-Sector Inc Multisector Income 12.36% -7.89% -0.3 45% -2.80% -1.76% 28% 1.83% (NCZ) AGIC Convertible & Income II Multisector Income 12.28% 11.13% 1.7 67% -2.50% 4.84% 27% 1.24% (ACP) Aberdeen Inc Credit Strategies Senior Loan 12.18% -8.16% -0.2 103% -5.97% -0.54% 31% 2.33% (NCV) AGIC Convertible & Income Multisector Income 12.13% 13.90% 1.4 80% -2.07% 4.64% 28% 1.21%

4. Top 10 best combination of yield and discount

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors)

For possible buy candidates, it is probably a good idea to consider both yield and discount. Buying a CEF with both a high yield and discount not only gives you the opportunity to capitalize from discount contraction, but you also get "free" alpha every time the distribution is paid out. This is because paying out a distribution is effectively the same as liquidating the fund at NAV and returning the capital to the unitholders. I considered several ways to rank CEFs by a composite metric of both yield and discount. The simplest would be yield + discount, however, I disregarded this because yields and discounts may have different ranges of absolute values and a sum would be biased towards the larger set of values. I finally settled on the multiplicative product, yield x discount. This is because I consider a CEF with 7% yield and 7% discount to be more desirable than a fund with 2% yield and 12% discount, or 12% yield and 2% discount, even though each pair of quantities sum to 14%. Multiplying yield and discount together biases towards funds with both high yield and discount. Since discount is negative and yield is positive, the more negative the "D x Y" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (IIF) MS India Investment Asia Equity -11.62% 15.10% 0.1 0% -17.75% -1.75 0.11% 0% 1.43% (DNI) Dividend and Income Fund U.S. Growth & Income -22.13% 6.91% 0.1 10% -5.35% -1.53 0.27% 0% 1.33% (SRV) Cushing MLP & Infras TR MLPs -13.70% 10.85% -1.0 0% 5.24% -1.49 -3.00% 25% 2.39% (RIF) RMR Real Estate Income Fund U.S. Real Estate -20.04% 7.25% 0.0 -2% 22.45% -1.45 0.02% 31% 1.80% (DEX) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc Global Growth & Income -12.37% 11.00% -1.1 50% -4.15% -1.36 -4.17% 32% 1.83% (FEO) First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Global Growth & Income -12.87% 10.49% -0.4 17% -7.02% -1.35 -0.80% 7% 1.62% (SPE) Special Opportunities Fund U.S. General Equity -12.33% 10.94% -0.3 0% -0.45% -1.35 -0.92% 28% 1.90% (ZF) Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. Global Growth & Income -8.99% 14.89% -0.7 6% 6.13% -1.34 -2.33% 27% 1.61% (IGR) CBRE Clarion Global Real Est I Global Real Estate -15.23% 8.47% -1.0 28% 7.38% -1.29 -1.84% 15% 1.16% (DSE) Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML MLPs -10.23% 12.58% -1.1 0% 8.97% -1.29 -5.54% 38% 2.16%

Top 10 best D x Y fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y Dis Lev BE (JQC) Nuveen Credit Strat. Income Senior Loan -11.17% 15.91% 1.1 41% 3.43% -1.78 1.30% 37.0% 1.34% (FAX) Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Global Income -11.97% 9.95% 0.9 53% -2.85% -1.19 0.92% 32.4% 1.16% (OCCI) OFS Credit Company Inc Senior Loan -10.04% 11.75% 0.0 4% N/A -1.18 #VALUE! 0.0% 0.37% (EDD) MS Emerging Markets Domestic Emerging Market Income -13.08% 8.92% 0.0 36% -9.70% -1.17 0.13% 33.5% 1.72% (FSD) First Trust High Inc Long/Shrt High Yield -13.10% 8.68% 0.5 85% 3.12% -1.14 0.48% 21.4% 1.19% (AVK) Advent Claymore Conv & Income Convertibles -11.66% 9.75% -0.3 35% 1.85% -1.14 -0.07% 40.9% 1.27% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -12.68% 8.68% -0.6 105% 2.14% -1.10 -1.45% 29.1% 1.93% (FAM) First Trust/Aberdeen Global Global Income -12.36% 8.48% 0.4 84% -5.70% -1.05 1.08% 29.7% 1.83% (EAD) Wells Fargo Adv Inc Opp High Yield -11.50% 9.09% 0.3 78% 4.71% -1.05 0.09% 28.0% 0.92% (HYT) BlackRock Corp High Yield High Yield -12.12% 8.46% 0.2 94% 3.42% -1.03 -0.21% 30.1% 0.93%

5. Top 10 best combination of yield, discount, and z-score

(May interest buy-and-hold income investors + arbitrage investors)

This is my favorite metric because it takes into account all three factors that I always consider when buying or selling CEFs: yield, discount, and z-score. The composite metric simply multiplies the three quantities together. A screen is applied to only include CEFs with a negative 1-year z-score. As both discount and z-score are negative while yield is positive, the more positive the "D x Y x Z" metric, the better.

Top 10 best D x Y x Z equity:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (CTR) ClearBridge Energy MLP TR Fund MLPs -12.19% 9.46% -1.5 0% 1.80% 1.73 -4.43% 33% 1.68% (NYSE:EMO) ClearBridge Energy MLP Opps MLPs -11.18% 9.97% -1.5 0% 3.76% 1.67 -4.41% 35% 1.76% (SRF) Cushing Energy Income Fund MLPs -17.88% 6.50% -1.4 0% -7.04% 1.63 -2.18% 19% 2.86% (DEX) Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div&Inc Global Growth & Income -12.37% 11.00% -1.1 50% -4.15% 1.50 -4.17% 32% 1.83% (SRV) Cushing MLP & Infras TR MLPs -13.70% 10.85% -1.0 0% 5.24% 1.49 -3.00% 25% 2.39% (FEI) First Trust MLP and Energy Inc MLPs -10.53% 10.82% -1.3 0% 3.01% 1.48 -6.03% 27% 1.55% (FPL) First Trust New Opps MLP & En MLPs -11.63% 10.42% -1.2 0% 4.69% 1.45 -8.51% 27% 1.60% (NYSE:DSE) Duff & Phelps Select Energy ML MLPs -10.23% 12.58% -1.1 0% 8.97% 1.42 -5.54% 38% 2.16% (KMF) Kayne Anderson MidstreamEnergy MLPs -14.63% 7.96% -1.2 0% 6.33% 1.40 -4.36% 31% 2.68% (JMF) Nuveen Energy MLP Total Return MLPs -10.32% 11.00% -1.2 0% 0.77% 1.36 -3.98% 28% 1.55%

Top 10 best D x Y x Z fixed income:

Ticker Fund Category P/D Y Z Cov 1Y NAV D x Y x Z Dis Lev BE (TSLF) THL Credit Senior Loan Fund Senior Loan -11.82% 7.80% -0.9 113% 1.45% 0.83 -2.30% 30% 1.91% (HFRO) Highland Floating Rate Opportu Senior Loan -6.92% 6.80% -1.6 93% 1.49% 0.75 -7.95% 29% 1.71% (FRA) BlackRock Float Rate Strat Senior Loan -11.48% 6.49% -0.9 103% 2.83% 0.67 -3.21% 29% 1.19% (EFR) EV Senior Floating Rate Senior Loan -11.35% 6.48% -0.9 103% 4.10% 0.66 -2.98% 34% 1.30% (ARDC) Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Senior Loan -12.68% 8.68% -0.6 105% 2.14% 0.66 -1.45% 29% 1.93% (JHI) JH Investors Trust Investment Grade -9.52% 6.24% -1.0 40% 3.22% 0.59 -1.23% 37% 1.09% (MAV) Pioneer Muni High Inc Adv High Yield Munis -8.70% 4.86% -1.4 107% 4.75% 0.59 -2.45% 37% 1.09% (WIW) WA Inflation-Linked Opps & Inc Government Bonds -13.97% 4.07% -1.0 105% 0.70% 0.57 -1.71% 31% 0.89% (BGT) BlackRock Floating Rate Inc Tr Senior Loan -11.56% 5.93% -0.8 110% 2.96% 0.55 -2.52% 30% 1.20% (EFT) EV Floating Rate Income Senior Loan -10.91% 6.10% -0.8 90% 3.43% 0.53 -2.66% 35% 1.27%

6. Summary statistics

The average premium/discount of all the CEFs in the database is -5.60%, a significant increase from -6.31% in the previous month. Equity CEF discounts widened by 16 bps to -7.07%, while fixed income CEF discounts contracted by 115 bps to -4.78%.

The average distribution yield of all the CEFs in the database is 6.99%, a significant decrease from 7.12% in the month prior. Equity CEFs average 8.38% yield, while fixed income CEFs average 6.21% yield.

The average 1-year z-score of all the CEFs in the database is +0.66, a large increase from +0.35 a month. Equity CEFs have an average z-score of -0.10, while fixed income CEFs have the same average z-score of +1.08.

7. D x Y x Z performance tracker

How useful are the D x Y x Z top lists? Aside from using them primarily for our three monthly picks (which also involves some subjective judgement), we can also evaluate the raw predictive power of this metric by comparing the 3 or 6-month total return values of the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 or 6 months ago respectively. The links to the past reports from 3 and 6 months are below:

Here are the results for the equity CEFs. Remember that these lists are the top 10 D x Y x Z funds from 3 and 6 months ago, respectively.

The data below shows that the average of the top 10 D x Y x Z slightly underperform the average for all equity CEFs at 3 months and slightly outperform at 6 months.

Here are the results for the fixed income CEFs. The top 10 D x Y x Z substantially outperform the average for all fixed income CEFs at 3 months, and slightly outperform at 6 months.

Commentary

The recovery from a calamitous December continued for the second straight month, although the pace of gains slows. U.S. stocks (SPY) led with a +3.26% return, while international stocks (ACWX) posted +1.62% gains. High-yield bonds (JNK) gained +1.38%. In a sign of "risk-on" mentality, treasuries (TLT) and corporate bonds (LQD) fell by -0.23% and -1.32% respectively. A basket of high-yield CEFs (YYY) gained +2.01%.

We remarked last month that the sharp "V-shaped" recovery had brought discounts to levels before September 2018 levels:

Where does this leave us now? The average discount of -6.31% is now back to September 2018 levels, before the CEF sell-off began. The average z-score of +0.36 is also a 1-year high.

This month, a further gain of +71 bps in premium/discount valuation to -5.60% has brought the monthly CEF premium to a 14-month high. The last time CEFs were this expensive was in January 2018, just before the rising interest rate fears were (RE) sparked, where the average discount was -4.71%. This is shown graphically in the chart below.

We also note that fixed income CEFs continued to get more expensive relative to equity CEFs this month, marking the second month in a row where fixed income CEFs were more expensive than equity CEFs. Fixed income CEF discounts contracted by 115 bps to -4.78%, while equity CEF discounts actually widened by 16 bps to -7.07%. The last time fixed income CEFs were this expensive was in (again) January 2018 where they had an average discount of -4.23%.

The above chart also shows that before the last three month, we had a period of nearly two years where equity CEFs were getting more expensive relative to fixed income CEFs. However, note that most of this trend was driven by fixed income CEFs getting cheaper, while the average equity discount was quite steady. An easy explanation for this can be found when looking at the prevailing interest rates, such as the 10-year treasury rate shown below. When interest rates were on the rise, fixed income CEFs became comparatively less attractive and so their discounts widened. In contrast, the last few months have seen a decline in rates (or, possibly more relevant to current pricing, a decline in the future expectations of rates), and so fixed income funds are catching a strong bid once again.

The enthusiasm for fixed income funds can also be seen in the average 1-year z-scores. The average 1-year z-score for fixed income CEFs is +1.08, reflecting slight relative overvaluation, vs. -0.10 for equity CEFs. Overall, the average z-score for all CEFs is +0.66, which is the highest since August 2017 (!). For fixed income funds specifically, the average z-score of +1.08 is the highest since February 2017 or possibly even more than that, since I only started tracking separate valuation metrics for equity and fixed income CEFs that month.

Besides falling interest rates, two other factors I believe are responsible for the high z-scores of fixed income CEFs. The first is mathematical: the indiscriminate blowing out of CEF discounts in December caused the 1-year average valuations of funds to drop, hence the current z-scores appear higher because they are compared to a lower average. Secondly, it could be that the December mayhem in equity markets have caused investors to be more cautious with their positioning and increase allocation to safer investments, which may buoy fixed income CEF prices as well.

Overall, I think it is a good time to be cautious with CEFs once again, at least where new capital is concerned. Particularly, fixed income CEFs appear to be slightly overbought, and I would look for opportunities to harvest the capital gains of overbought funds and deploy opportunistically into less expensive alternatives.

Among fixed income CEFs, one sector that has fallen relatively out of favor is the senior loan CEFs, which take 7 out of the top 10 slots in the D x Y x Z category. This is understandable since the anticipation of rates rising less quickly than originally forecast should dampen demand for floating rate assets. However, the question (as always) is how much of this has already been priced in, and has there been an overreaction by the markets? If so, then partially shuffling from longer duration to short duration instruments may be an interesting contrarian strategy. Some of the more conservative choices from that list are BlackRock Floating Rate Income Strategies Fund (FRA), Eaton Vance Senior Floating Rate Trust (EFR), BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (BGT), and Eaton Vance Floating Rate Income Trust (EFT) which are attractive due to their wide discounts (under -10%) and low expense ratios. A more aggressive choice is Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC) which can allocate between bonds, loans and CLOs (the previously mentioned CEFs are more standard loan funds). Currently, ARDC holds about a 50:50 ratio between fixed and floating assets. As a reminder, we own ARDC in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

Speaking of contrarian plays, 9 out of the 10 top D x Y x Z funds are MLP funds, which despite their recent recovery still show negative z-scores as their discounts have not yet fully recovered from the correction. I particularly favor the two First Trust funds, First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI) and First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL), owing to their combination of low expense ratio, conservative holdings and wide discount from their historical 1-year average discount value. For example, both funds hold Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) and Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP), two of the "bluest chip" MLPs, as their top holdings. As a reminder, we own FPL in our Tactical Income-100 portfolio.

(For tracking purposes, I will designate FPL, FRA, and MAV as the three monthly picks).

In the members' section, we provide specific commentary on the top-ranked funds and discuss whether they deserve a place in your income portfolio. We're currently offering a limited time only free trial for the CEF/ETF Income Laboratory with a 20% discount for first-time subscribers. Members receive an early look at all public content together with exclusive and actionable commentary on specific funds. We also offer managed closed-end fund (CEF) and exchange-traded fund (ETF) portfolios targeting ~8% yield. Also, check out our 5-star member reviews. SIGN UP FOR A FREE TRIAL AND 20% DISCOUNT OFFER HERE.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.