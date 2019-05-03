Crown Crafts, Inc. Is Undervalued

The company is currently trading at 10x p/e with an earnings yield close to 10%, which is below historical averages.

This is an update to a previous article about Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) published in August 2017. At that time, CRWS's stock was trading around $6 per share with an estimated intrinsic value between $7 and $10 per share. Following publication, the stock briefly traded above the low-end of the range but has since fallen to a multi-year low of $4.90 per share. Shares currently trade at approximately 6% above its most recent low.

Data by YCharts

Since FYQ2'18, CRWS made two acquisitions and lost one of its largest customers to bankruptcy. The company also continues to experience sales deceleration in one of its two operating segments because of 'naked cribbing'. All the while, CRWS remains on the cusp of falling victim to the looming 3rd round of tariffs threatened against Chinese imports. With all these things in mind, CRWS currently offers the potential for significant capital appreciation at its current market price over the medium to long term.

The Sales Outlook

CRWS made two strategic acquisitions in FY'18--Carousel Designs, LLC and Sassy Brands--which closed in August and December 2017, respectively. The rationale behind the acquisitions was to help offset declining sales because of naked cribbing as well as to position the company to compete in the direct-to-consumer market and drive future growth. The net acquisition cost of Carousel was $8.7m, $5.7m of which went for goodwill, while Sassy cost $6.5m and only $0.3m going towards goodwill. Carousel had an already established online retail store which partly explains why management decided to pay substantially more than net tangible and intangible assets for the company.

Source: CRWS FY'18 10-k

It was anticipated that Carousel and Sassy would generate at least $7.7m and $11m, respectively, in annual sales on a go forward basis without taking into account potential revenue synergies. Over the past twelve months, however, both have fallen short of those targets as Carousel raked in $7.4m and Sassy contributed $10.8m in sales. Moreover, Carousel sales fell 22.2% y/y for the quarter ending December 31, 2018. If this pattern continues, its possible that CRWS will need to write-down goodwill.

Despite the mediocre performance with its acquisitions, CRWS sales have rebounded quite nicely from its FY'17 sales nadir. In FY'18 the business generated $70.3m in sales, up from $66.0m in the previous year; and the current fiscal year forecast is expecting sales north of $77m. What's more is that CRWS faced significant headwinds this past fiscal year because of the bankruptcy at Babies'R'Us's parent company--Toys'R'Us. The now defunct baby store generated 11% of CRWS's sales in FY'18 prior to its demise. The liquidation flooded the market with excess inventory which impacted CRWS sales to existing customers. This disruption, however, will anniversary in FYQ1'20 and customers are probably close to selling off the remaining inventory from the Toys'R'us liquidation. This could lead to better top line performance for CRWS in FY'20.

There is also an opportunity for future growth internationally. On the FYQ3'19 conference call, CEO Chestnut mentioned that management is "pushing hard on the international side of the business" and that CRWS has signed up some oversea distributors. It will be interesting to hear about management's progress on this front in the next conference call.

Something to note is that CRWS is undergoing an inversion in sales between its two operating segments--Bedding, Blankets, & Accessories ("BB&A") and Bibs, Bath, Developmental Toy, Feeding, Baby Care, & Disposable Products ("Bibs"). Historically, BB&A has been the stronger performing segment, contributing as much as 77% of sales to CRWS. However, BB&A continues to experience deceleration because of naked cribbing.

Source: CRWS 10-qs

As a result, Bibs has been picking up the slack. The segment has experienced 6 consecutive quarters of sales growth, with double digit sales growth in the last four quarters fueled, in part, by the Sassy Brands acquisition.

Source: CRWS 10-qs

Most importantly, unlike BB&A, Bibs is not affected by naked cribbing. This bodes well for CRWS as it demonstrates an avenue of future growth for the company in the event BB&A does not turnaround.

Trading at a Discount

Presently, shares are trading at approximately 10x TTM p/e with an earnings yield of approximately 9.5%. Historically, shares have traded closer to 14x earnings with a 7.4% earnings yield. CRWS peers currently trade at an average 18x earnings.

Source: CRWS historical price data

Source: CRWS historical price data

Assuming mean reversion, CRWS shares have potential to rise between 20% and 60% higher than market pricing based on current as well as historic market multiples.

CRWS's future cash flows also suggest the firm is currently undervalued. Assuming modest sales growth of 2.5% as a base case, share price accretion is anticipated to generate a 30-50% return for CRWS's stock over the medium to long term. Moreover, at that rate the firm will continue to generate ample free cash flow to continue its current dividend. Based on the above analysis, CRWS's intrinsic value ranges between $6.25 and $8.25 per share.

Also, keep in mind that CRWS currently pays an 8 cents a share quarterly dividend with the possibility, historically speaking, for special one time dividends on top that. The current yield is close to 6.2%. The firm is expected to generate over $10m in free cash flows for FY'19; allowing it to service its debt, which sits at a healthy 3% debt/equity, and continue paying dividends into the future.

Tariff Risks

Its speculative, but something that could be keeping the stock at its current level is the uncertainty around US-China trade talks. Previously, President Trump threatened a third round of tariffs on Chinese imports. CRWS sources nearly all its product from China and those tariffs would impact CRWS's cost of goods sold. Furthermore, if the tariffs go into effect, it is uncertain how much of the its cost CRWS management will be able to pass on to the customer.

Recently, however, there have been some positive developments surrounding trade negotiations and if a deal is reached and the tariff threat evaporates, then this risk would drop out of CRWS's stock price. Something to keep in mind.

