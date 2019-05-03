AMN Healthcare Services' (AMN) CEO Susan Salka on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Randy Reece

Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to AMN Healthcare’s first quarter 2019 earnings call. The replay of this webcast will be available until May 16 at amnhealthcare.investorroom.com following the conclusion of this call. Details for the audio replay of the conference call are in our earnings release issued this afternoon.

Various remarks we make during this call about future expectations, projections, plans, events or circumstances constitute forward-looking statements. These statements reflect the company’s current beliefs based upon information currently available to it. Our actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including those identified in our most recent Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC. The company does not intend to update the guidance or any forward-looking statements provided today prior to its next earnings release.

This call contains certain non-GAAP financial information. Information regarding and reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in our earnings release and on our financial reports page at amnhealthcare.investorroom.com.

On the call today are Susan Salka, Chief Executive Officer; Brian Scott, Chief Financial Officer; Kelly Rakowski, President of Leadership and Search; Ralph Henderson, President of Professional Services and Staffing; and Dan White, President of Workforce Solutions.

I’ll now turn the call over to Susan.

Susan Salka

Thank you so much, Randy. We are grateful that you could all join us today and glad to have some positive news to share. We’re pleased to announce financial results that are above our guidance for the first quarter with all segments performing slightly better than our expectations. We’re optimistic that many of the positive feeds that you’ll hear from us today will carry forward through the remainder of the year. We are also thrilled to discuss our recent announcement regarding the execution of an agreement to acquire Advanced Medical, which is one of the top Allied therapy staffing companies in our industry. Advanced also has a strong position in the placement of nurses in some of the most critical and chronic shortage specialties our clients need. They have made particular strides in growing their capabilities in the delivery of therapy services in schools. They serve school districts across the country and have extended their delivery through the launch of a teletherapy technology platform. This acquisition will bring complementary offerings and the ability to increase the talent network to serve our collective clients.

We are also very excited about the talented team at Advanced. The organization,, led by Jennifer Fuicelli, is one of the most innovative and entrepreneurial teams I’ve ever met. We share common values and the passion, drive and genuine caring for patients. This is an opportune time to bring the Advanced organization into the AMN family as we see the demand for travel therapy and nursing grow. Advanced has a team of extremely capable recruiters and account managers to ensure we are serving these clients well and exceeding their expectations. They also have built a strong client base that presents an opportunity for us to introduce AMN’s portfolio of Workforce Solutions. The acquisition will go through the normal HSR regulatory review, and we expect to close the transaction by early June. Until then, the organizations will remain separate. However, we have begun planning for a post-close integration. Brian will share more color on this transaction later on.

Now getting back to our results and the market environment. The labor market continues to be tight within health care with vacancies up all-time highs and turnover in the double digit for any organization. In addition, while health care hiring is up, the leakage from attrition means that many health care organizations struggle to meet their desired staffing levels.

We’ve seen orders rising in many of our staffing businesses with particular strength in travel nursing, Allied and interim leadership. Another key theme is that health care systems and large enterprises are searching for sophisticated partners who can help them address workforce management strategies. AMN has a strong track record of delivering results with such large, complex organizations. So far in 2019, we’ve signed new MSP and expanded several existing MSP relationships, totaling over $150 million in gross spend under management, with excellent service line and geographical mix.

The pipeline for the future is also strong as we have eight new clients in contracting that will add another $160 million of gross spend to our portfolio. We certainly do not win all opportunities. However, we’re very pleased with and proud of the strategic partnerships we are building.

Now let’s review our latest results and outlook. First quarter consolidated revenue of $532 million grew 2% year-over-year. Gross margin was 33.2%, and adjusted EBITDA was $66 million or 12.4% of revenue.

Our Nurse and Allied segment posted revenue of $337 million, which was flat year-over-year despite comparing against a very strong quarter a year ago. Revenue for our largest business, Travel Nurse Staffing, was flat year-over-year. However, this is a better story than the numbers might suggest. The year-over-year comparison in Nursing revenue was particularly difficult due to a surge in winter assignments and a very strong flu season in the first quarter of 2018. In addition to these tough comps, we mentioned when we gave guidance that one of our largest clients had a reduction in demand. Excluding this one client, Travel Nurse Staffing revenue grew about 5% year-over-year in the first quarter.

Demand in Travel Nursing continued to strengthen as we exited the first quarter, and today, it’s at the highest levels we’ve seen in two years. In fact, travel nurse orders are currently up more than 25% compared to prior year.

Allied staffing continued its winning streak with revenue growing 10% year-over-year on strong volume and improved trends in our therapy business and continued strength in our imaging, lab and respiratory disciplines. Order growth and bookings lead us to expect continued mid-single-digit growth or better in the second quarter.

We have several new MSP clients being launched throughout 2019 and most of these include Nursing and Allied services. Based on the positive environment and these great MSP client additions, we expect demand to remain strong as the year progresses. Even though we’re in a supply-constrained environment, we should be able to drive volume growth and see some modest pricing expansion.

As we look to the second quarter, for this segment we expect total Nurse and Allied segment revenue to be down 3% to 4% year-over-year. This negative variance is completely driven by a $25 million labor disruption event in the second quarter of 2018. Excluding this prior year event, the segment is expected to be up about 4%.

In the Locum Tenens segment, first quarter revenue was slightly better than we expected at $80 million. This is still 22% below prior year as we continue to work our way out of the disruption created by process and technology changes we made last year.

On this call, I’m glad to say we can talk more now about progress. Productivity, as measured by weekly net days booked, stabilized in the first quarter, and April was further improved. Our total demand within this segment remains strong, but there are specialties like emergency medicine and hospitalist that remain significantly under prior year. One area of particular strength is our Locum’ MSP performance where both new demand and fill rates are above prior year. We have increasing confidence that our Locum team is on track for improved performance.

For the second quarter, Locum Tenens’ revenue is expected to grow about 2% sequentially but will still be down significantly year-over-year.

First quarter revenue in our Other Workforce Solutions segment was $115 million. Year-over-year growth was flat organically and up 42% including our April 2018 acquisition.

Our interim leadership and permanent placement businesses comprised about half of this segment’s revenue. These business lines collectively grew 10% year-over-year with the organic comparison flat. The pipeline and placement activity for interim leadership and physician perm has grown as we progress through the year, and we expect both to deliver year-over-year growth in the second quarter.

Kelly Rakowski, who joined AMN as our first President of Leadership and Search Solutions last year, is here with us today to help answer any questions that you might have about these businesses. She has done a terrific job bringing the teams together to develop a unified go-to-market strategy, and we are certainly benefiting from her knowledge of the health care industry and how we can become an even more consultative partner for our clients.

Welcome to your first earnings call, Kelly. Other Workforce Solutions also includes our VMS business where revenue was flat year-over-year in the first quarter. However, trends have also improved here, and we expect year-over-year growth in the second quarter. Our workforce optimization and predictive analytics team at Avantas reported another solid quarter of growth, improving both revenue and EBITDA year-over-year. This growth was driven by several client expansions and new client wins.

In the second quarter, total revenue for the Other Workforce Solutions segment is expected to be up 1% to 2% year-over-year, with growth in most business lines somewhat offset by a small decline in the mid-revenue cycle.

As we think about characterizing the industry environment and AMN’s position, I would offer these thoughts. Our market appears to be relatively strong with demand up across most business lines. And while there’s always concern of the future economic downturn that could change this environment, our current order trends and last week’s GDP numbers suggest that a slowdown is not likely to occur in the near term.

Second, the growing complexity and size of health care organizations require them to seek equally sophisticated and innovative partners. AMN’s suite of solutions puts us in the unique position to be that strategic partner. Our continued success in winning new clients and expanding existing relationships is a positive indicator that we have the right solution for this transformative time in health care.

Third, we continue to take a caring and disciplined approach to how we grow the AMN enterprise to serve all of our stakeholders. This year, we are making important investments in our businesses to ensure that we have the technology platform and digital capabilities to engage and serve our clients and health care professionals.

We are also further evolving AMN’s work environment and adding resources to develop our team and ensure they are reaching their goals. All of these investments are made to fuel organic growth. We are also deploying capital in new and expanded capabilities through acquisitions, like Silversheet and Advanced, using our balance sheet to further diversify and strengthen our offering.

AMN Healthcare has a long history of innovating and delivering increasing value to our clients, health care professionals and our team members. Anyone who knows AMN Healthcare well knows that we are a purpose-driven organization and committed to making a positive impact through our time, our talents and resources. As a trusted partner in the care of patients and families, we are on the same journey as our clients to deliver the best patient outcomes possible and to lower costs, increase health care equality and improve the experience of health care professionals.

At AMN, we also take our passion and purpose beyond our core services into the local communities and to support important social issues. We take pride in doing our part as a national leader in diversity and inclusion, gender equality and serving others in need through community service.

I’m particularly proud that AMN is an active partner with global leaders on these issues, such as the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign, the 30% Club and our investors such as the Hermes SDG Fund. We’ve been able to partner with these and several other organizations to sharpen our focus and learn best practices from other companies who are making a positive impact in these critical social issues.

So when you think of AMN Healthcare, I hope you recognize that we are an organization with a dual purpose: to make a positive health care and social impact, and to deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.

Now I will turn the call over to Brian for a financial update, after which Kelly, Ralph and Dan will join us for the Q&A session.

Brian Scott

Thank you, Susan, and good afternoon, everyone. The Company’s first quarter revenue of $532 million was $4 million above the high end of our guidance range. Although all three segments performed better than expected, the biggest upside came from our Nurse and Allied segment. Gross margin for the quarter was consistent with our guidance at 33.2%, up 110 basis points from last year and 60 basis points better than the prior quarter.

Of the year-over-year increase 80 basis points resulted from a second quarter 2018 change to recognizing certain physician permanent placement expenses and SG&A that historically were in cost of revenue. And our April 2018 acquisitions were 30 basis points accretive year-over-year to our consolidated gross margin.

SG&A expenses in the quarter totaled $120 million or 22.5% of revenue compared with 20% last year and 21% last quarter. The year-over-year increase in SG&A margin was primarily the result of an increase in stock compensation expense, the physician perm placement cost shift, higher integration expenses and higher legal costs.

First quarter Nurse and Allied segment revenue was $337 million, essentially flat with the prior year and 2% higher sequentially. Nurse and Allied gross margin of 27.9% was down 10 basis points from the prior year, so up 70 basis points from the prior quarter. Segment EBITDA margin was 14.2%. Segment revenue and gross margin were favorable to expectations in part due to a few small but high-margin projects.

First quarter Locum Tenens segment revenue of $80 million was 22% less than the prior year and down 2% on a sequential basis, both driven by lower volume. Locum Tenens gross margin of 27.7% was down 100 basis points from the prior year, though better by 50 basis points sequentially. Locum Tenens adjusted EBITDA margin was 7.1%, down 260 basis points year-over-year, driven by the lower gross margin and deleveraging on the lower revenue.

First quarter Other Workforce Solutions segment revenue of $115 million was up 42% year-over-year, but down 2% sequentially with year-over-year growth coming from the acquisitions. Gross margin of 52.6% was lower by 100 basis points year-over-year but up 90 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year variance was due to the acquisition of MedPartners partly offset by the physician perm placement reclassification.

On a consolidated basis, first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $66 million was down 1% year-over-year. Adjusted EBITDA margin of 12.4% was lower by 30 basis points year-over-year and 20 basis points sequentially. We reported net income of $34 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.71 in the first quarter.

Adjusted earnings per share was $0.75 compared with $0.81 in the year ago quarter. Our GAAP income tax rate in the quarter was 13% and was 29% on adjusted basis. Our tax rate is expected to be 29% in the second quarter as well. Cash provided by operations was $36 million for the quarter. Days sales outstanding at quarter end were 62 days, two days better than last quarter and compares with 58 days in the year ago quarter.

At March 31, cash and equivalents totaled $19 million. Capital expenditures in the first quarter were $7 million. And during the quarter, we repurchased 378,000 shares of stock for $18 million. As we have executed on the majority of the prior share repurchase program, the Board recently added $150 million to our open-ended repurchase authorization.

At quarter end, total debt outstanding was $475 million, and our leverage ratio was 1.9x:1. As Susan mentioned, earlier this week, AMN executed on an agreement to acquire Advanced Medical for $200 million plus a potential of up to an additional $20 million based on achieving certain 2019 financial targets. Advanced is currently operating on an annualized revenue run rate of approximately $140 million and adjusted EBITDA of $20 million.

Just over 60% of their revenue is Allied staffing across settings including hospitals, schools, skilled nursing and home health. The balance of the revenue is from Travel Nurse Staffing, with a particular focus on hard-to-fill positions in areas including surgical units, emergency room and pediatric care.

Combining Advanced into AMN is expected to reduce our consolidated gross margin by about 30 basis points but should be slightly accretive to our adjusted EBITDA margin and be immediately accretive to our adjusted earnings per share. The transaction is expected to get regulatory approval to close by early June, and we intend to fund it through our existing bank-led credit facility. Pro forma for this acquisition or our calculated leverage ratio is expected to be 2.4x:1.

Now let’s turn to second quarter 2019 guidance. The company expects consolidated revenue of $518 to $524 million, down 6% to 7% year-over-year due primarily to a prior year $25 million labor disruption event in the Nurse and Allied segment and the decline in Locum Tenens segment. Excluding the impact of the prior year labor disruption event, consolidated revenue would be down about 2% due to the lower Locum’s revenue. This guidance reflects the normal seasonal sequential decline in our Nursing business and does not assume any material labor disruption event.

Gross margin is projected to be approximately 33.5%, and SG&A expenses as a percentage of revenue are expected to be approximately 23% to 23.5%. Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be approximately 12%. Other second quarter 2019 estimates include the following: interest expense of $5.8 million; depreciation expense of $5.3 million; amortization expense of $6.8 million; stock-based compensation expense of $4.5 million; and acquisition, integration and other extraordinary expenses of about $4 million.

Diluted share count is expected to be 47.5 million shares. This guidance does not include the pending acquisition of Advanced Medical. When the acquisition closes, we will be able to provide an estimate of the impact to our second quarter revenue and earnings.

And now, we’d like to open the call for questions.

A.J. Rice

Hi everybody, thanks for the questions here. First of all, just maybe expand your thoughts a little bit on the under – what’s happening in the market. The strength you’re seeing in Nursing and Allied. Is that – it sounds like you’re doing a lot with MSP. It almost sounds like there maybe has been a pickup in MSP wins. Is it deeper penetration with your existing accounts? Is it stealing chair from others? Or do you think – what do you think’s happening with the underlying tone of the market, I guess?

Ralph Henderson

Hi A.J., this is Ralph. That’s a good question. Yes, MSP is certainly a large part of the story, but we are seeing growth in our – also in our other relationships, third parties as well as our direct relationships. So it’s kind of across the board. I think we are seeing an overall lift in the marketplace, but I would agree with you that there’s probably a little bit of share movement as well given our recent large MSP wins.

Susan Salka

And in Allied – to pickup there on Allied, for example, we’ve had really strong growth across all specialties in Allied. IRL being I would say the strongest. But the surprise has been the bigger pick up in the therapy business over the last couple of quarters in terms of the demand, and as we all know, it’s a chronic shortage area. And this is why the Advanced Medical acquisition is all that more timely, so that we have the opportunity to really leverage our combined databases to help both their but also our existing clients. Many of the new MSPs that we’re winning include both Nursing and Allied, I mentioned that. So we have a lot of demand now, but actually expect that, that will even pick up over time.

A.J. Rice

A.J. Rice

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

A.J. Rice

A.J. Rice

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

A.J. Rice

A.J. Rice

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Tobey Sommer

Thanks. I want to start by asking either your year-over-year growth or intended year-over-year growth maybe by the end of the year in sales-generating headcount in different lines of business. And could you also make a comment about turnover of those sales-generating folks? Because in a strong labor market, as the company’s top line trends decelerate or decline, that directly impacts those people’s earnings power. Thanks.

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Dan White

Dan White

One of the things that I think is obvious is that the average number of service lines in those new deals is now up to 3.5 service lines from two about 18 months ago, which is a good reflection that we’re getting adoption of these sooner. The implementations of these is also 10% faster than it was last year, and so the time to revenue is improving. A lot of that is really based on very purposeful actions that we’ve made to grow not only our sales teams but also improve our processes. So I feel really, really good about this. One of the things that I think might be helpful, too, is just 13% to 15% of the pipeline now is Locum’s, which as you heard about before, is picking up nicely in that business, too, which gives me a lot of really great pride in the team, the way they’ve been acting.

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Dan White

Dan White

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Dan White

Dan White

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Dan White

Dan White

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Tobey Sommer

Tobey Sommer

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Jason Plagman

Hey, good afternoon. Just since we have Kelly on the call, I thought I’d ask about the OWS strategy and outlook to kind of reinvigorate organic growth in some of those businesses both in second half and into 2020.

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

So we were calling – sometimes had three or four different sales folks calling on the same clients, and we’re resolving that and also getting more focused on segmenting the market and aligning our offerings to their needs. So the way we are supporting the larger systems differently than the way we’re supporting, for instance, more ambulatory practices and getting much more specific around that.

So we definitely expect to see some organic growth from those efforts. In addition to that, we’re also looking at more consultative services that we can add to the portfolio, which will create more value for our clients and create more stickiness for us. So things like leadership development and coaching and succession planning, which allow us to be engaged with our clients in between transactions. So we expect to see some lift from that in this fiscal year, but that will also carry out into subsequent years.

Jason Plagman

Dan White

Dan White

So without trying to use too many people’s names here, I’m really excited to say that all of the business that we had closed in the first quarter went – has been live as of last weekend. So the business has gotten to us faster than we were expecting, and all signs are very, very positive in that regard. And then for other implementations that are underway as well, I feel really, really good about some of the expansions and also the service line additions and growth as well. We’re seeing pickup, albeit slightly early days, if you will, in both Allied and Locum’s, but we feel very good about second half of the year for that.

Henry Chien

Hey, everybody. It’s Henry Chien on for Jeff. I wanted to ask about the Advanced acquisition. I was wondering if you could – I mean you touched on it a little bit, but what attracted you to that organization, if there’s any differentiating kind of features that makes them unique in the Allied and therapeutic space?

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

And I actually believe they’ll help us continue to innovate and do some really interesting things as they’ve begun to do through a little bit of teletherapy. It’s early innings on that, by the way, but they’ve had some really nice early success. And also in the school business. We love the school business because it’s serving very important patients, our children, and it also tends to have longer-term contracts, usually for the full school year. So it has a recurring revenue element to it, and there’s generally stickiness in terms of renewal of those contracts. And they’ve had really nice success in building that business rather quickly.

Our Allied team had also done a good job of building a base of business. So the ability to bring that together and to perhaps create some of the opportunities like we’ve created across the travel nursing will be really interesting. I see that market as travel nursing 20 years ago. So I think there’s a lot of opportunity for consolidation. It’s still very fragmented, innovation. And so those were some of the attractive elements. Keep in mind, they have a really great nursing team as well as Allied. So I’m going to let Ralph pick up and talk more about some of the...

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

They have a large recruitment team that – they’re doing a great job and producing, we think, under our model. There’s an upside there, and that would be beneficial. Also they had margins that were very much in line with AMN and a pricing philosophy that was in line with ours, and so that made it favorable as well.

One of the things, I think, our customers like the most is that I think because of their market position, they specialize in these hard-to-find specialties in both their nursing and in their Allied businesses, and they didn’t just go after low-hanging fruit. And so our customers will benefit from their capabilities in surgeries, speech – SLP, emergency room, women and children, places where AMN does as well, but they certainly have a lot of strength there that will sit on top of AMN capabilities.

I like those – the teletherapy, the platform there, I think are starting in schools today. But I think there’s an opportunity to expand that down the road as those regulations loosen up a little bit and allow for more teletherapy. So you can tell we’re kind of excited about it. I can probably go on and on, but hope that answers your question.

Henry Chien

Henry Chien

Tim McHugh

Tim McHugh

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

And that schools business we talked about, although still only kind of mid-teens mix of their overall revenue growing very quickly, it grew – it doubled last year and they’re looking at about 50% growth again this year as well. So the overall growth rates we’re seeing – and that school kind of fits into the Allied umbrella. You’re looking at double-digit growth last year, expecting the same in 2019, very consistent with the market we’re seeing as well.

And the nursing business now is stabilizing and getting on track. And I think, as Ralph talked about, with the capability they have, they’ve invested a lot in their team as well and adding more resources, it’s kind of perfect timing with the demand environment that we have in giving them access to our orders, there’s a lot of opportunity for them to get that nursing business growing more quickly as well.

Tim McHugh

Tim McHugh

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Tim McHugh

Tim McHugh

Dan White

Dan White

Tim McHugh

Tim McHugh

Jacob Johnson

Jacob Johnson

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

I do think that the quits have accelerated. From what I’m hearing from customers, they’re seeing acceleration in retirement and job changes, both of which create opportunities for us. So even though there’s like kind of a – the flu season is a lot weaker. We’re seeing higher demand that’s just kind of an unusual thing to happen. So I would guess it is probably underlying patient volumes combined with their ability to recruit internally.

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

Jacob Johnson

Jacob Johnson

Dan White

Dan White

Jacob Johnson

Jacob Johnson

Dan White

Dan White

Jacob Johnson

Jacob Johnson

Mitra Ramgopal

Mitra Ramgopal

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Again, as I mentioned, they’re already growing 50% this year in 2019 and seeing really good acceleration there and opportunity. It’s not a demand issue. So I think combining with our school business, we see a lot of good things ahead. And again, it’s not just the market and doing this job, it’s really about how we can help those customers ensure that they have the right talent, the right time. With this – you talked about therapy. Sometimes it’s very difficult to find the right skilled labor to meet the needs in some of the rural areas. So this is a great way to address that as well. So that’s the innovation we’re talking about the Advanced. We think they can do some really good things to bring sophistication to that market.

Mitra Ramgopal

Mitra Ramgopal

Dan White

Dan White

So let me go back there for just a second. We have seen numbers that range from kind of $2 million to $7 billion, but a lot of the school systems haven’t – don’t have any of these type of employees. They’ve never had to hire one. And so they’re really kind of trying to address the legislation and provide that support for students. So that’s part of the reason why the market is growing so fast, but it also – I think it’s very large and it’s unlikely that the school systems are going to be able to figure the problem out on their own. So we do feel like it’s a pretty big market.

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Mitra Ramgopal

Mitra Ramgopal

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Second would be to really create more scale in areas where we see strong demand, where perhaps we ourselves are not at scale yet. So schools was a great example of that. We have a great therapy division, but it can certainly be even bigger and even have higher fill rates, so this helps us achieve that. And then certainly the nursing pieces is always helpful when demand is growing. So we’ll continue to look at categories where we feel that we can either add important talents, innovation or in some cases, some scale to an area where we see future growth.

Mitra Ramgopal

Mitra Ramgopal

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

So some really good tailwinds and it should create more recurring revenue for them over time. Once you’re in and you’re doing a good job, you’re more likely to have that school district – that school year, as the next school year comes up, they’re going to come back to you again if there is need. So we think it will create more consistency in our revenue model over time as well.

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Mark Marcon

Mark Marcon

Brian Scott

Brian Scott

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

And then I want to highlight here for our IT team, they delivered a new search functionality that I think may be one of the best in the industry at finding just the right candidates in the database and filtering and sorting those, so that we can turn them around the clients. And that has resulted in some very strong top of the funnel or early in the pipeline progress. So with the number of candidates were submitting is up, the number of candidates who clients are screening and interviewing is up. And so – and the last step is just the number of candidates that we get out an assignment to be up. And maybe we’ll see a little sequential increase here in Q2 and hopefully better things in the back half of the year.

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Ralph Henderson

Ralph Henderson

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

We also have the benefit of other leaders that have been with both with Peak and MedPartners for quite some time that give us that consistency and strength. I mentioned that because you might recall, we did go through some leadership changes there. The unfortunate accident by the President of MedPartners when she was in a plane crash last year. The good news is she is doing fabulously, but she chose not to come back to that role. And she certainly is always there for a phone call if we need to reach out to her, but the leadership team in place now is off and running.

They’ve done a terrific job of getting the back office integrated over the last year. That’s actually behind us now and working just fine, but I only mention that because it does create a little bit of disruption and that business was down in the first quarter year-over-year. And we mentioned in the second quarter, it’s still down a bit. I would chalk that up to disruption from the integration, a little bit of the leadership changes that we were making along the way, and there was one large client that made a decision to bring their coding services in-house rather than outsourcing it. And so we’re feeling the effects of some of that.

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Kelly Rakowski

Kelly Rakowski

Bill Sutherland

Bill Sutherland

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

Unidentified Analyst

Hey, good afternoon. Most of my questions are answered, but I just have a quick on M&A. When you’re looking at potential acquisitions, what multiples are you seeing in the marketplace right now, especially with potential Workforce Solutions targets?

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

And so we backed away, but we will at the right time, I think pay a higher multiple if we think it’s absolutely the right solution and service for us. And then on the staffing front, it probably ranges between 8 to 10 times would be sort of the range, I would put out there. It depends on the margins of the business, the growth of the business, the categories that they’re in, a variety of factors. So hopefully that helps.

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Dan White

Dan White

Unidentified Analyst

Unidentified Analyst

Dan White

Dan White

Susan Salka

Susan Salka

