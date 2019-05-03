Eldorado Gold's Q1 2019 Financial Results Don't Reflect The Reality

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) announced its Q1 2019 financial results. And, at first sight, they don't look good. However, in fact, the company did relatively well. It is on track to meet the 2019 production and cost guidance, and the poor Q1 financial results are caused only by transportation issues that disabled the sale of a meaningful part of the Efemcukuru mine production.

In Q1 2019, Eldorado Gold produced 82,977 toz gold, which is 9.3% more than in Q4 2018. The good news is that the production volume should keep on growing, as the Lamaque mine ramps up and the Kisladag mine production restarts. The total cash costs equaled $652/toz, and the AISC equaled $1,132/toz. Both cash costs and AISC declined in comparison to Q4 2018, despite the negative impact of the Efemcukuru transportation issues. According to the news release:

Gold sales at Efemcukuru were lower than expected in Q1 2019 due to a contract dispute with a customer, combined with delays in port shipments as a result of inclement weather. The Company has entered into contracts with alternate customers. Delayed shipments of concentrate (totaling approximately 20,000 ounces) in the first quarter have been partially completed in April, with the remainder expected to be completed throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2019.

Source: own processing, using data of Eldorado Gold

Although Eldorado Gold produced 82,977 toz gold (including Lamaque pre-commercial production of 19,678 toz gold) in Q1, it was able to sell only 43,074 toz gold (excluding the sales of Lamaque pre-commercial gold production). The revenues were only $80 million, which is 13.8% less than in Q4 2018. However, if all of the Efemcukuru gold was sold during Q1, the revenues would be around $105 million. The earnings from mine operations equaled $7.9 million, net earnings equaled $-27 million, and adjusted net earnings equaled $-17.9 million. The operating cash flow was $-9 million. However, if there were no Efemcukuru transportation issues, Eldorado's operating cash flow would have been positive.

Source: own processing, using data of Eldorado Gold

Eldorado has reiterated its 2019 production and cost guidance. The company should produce 390,000-420,000 toz gold at an AISC of $900-1,000/toz. Also, the Lamaque mine that reached commercial production only on March 31 seems to be doing well. No issues have been reported yet. The Lamaque mine should produce 100,000-110,000 toz gold this year and 125,000-135,000 toz gold in 2020 and 2021. The AISC should be in the $700-800/toz range.

In the coming quarters, also the Kisladag mine should start to contribute to Eldorado's gold production significantly. On April 2, the company announced the resumption of ore crushing and stacking at Kisladag. The Turkish mine should produce 145,000-165,000 toz gold in 2019, 240,000-260,000 toz gold in 2020, and 75,000-95,000 toz gold in 2021. The AISC is projected at $900-1,000/toz gold in 2019, $800-900/toz gold in 2020, and $900-1,000/toz gold in 2021.

An important question is whether the relatively positive (barring the impacts of the Efemcukuru transportation issues) Q1 2019 results will be able to change Eldorado's share price direction. The share price peaked at $5 in late March, and it has been declining ever since. Right now, it is close to a psychological barrier at $4 per share, that has served as a support level for several times in the past. The problem is that the RSI has still a lot of room to go before it reaches the oversold territory. Moreover, over the recent weeks, Eldorado's share price has declined below the 50-day as well as the 10-day moving average. As a bonus, the quicker-moving average has crossed the slower-moving average to the downside. All of this indicates an increased risk of a continuation of the current bearish trend. The only hope is the support level situated in the $4 area.

Conclusion

Eldorado Gold's Q1 2019 financial results were negatively affected by the transportation issues at the Efemcukuru mine. As a result, approximately 20,000 toz gold couldn't be sold. Although this situation had a negative impact on the Q1 financial results, it will have a positive impact on the Q2 and Q3 financial result. In the coming quarters, the volume of produced and sold gold should grow notably, due to the Lamaque mine ramp-up and the Kisladag mine restart. As a bonus, a new business-friendly government is expected to be elected in Greece this autumn, which should have a positive impact on Eldorado's Greek operations and development projects. However, the market seems to be ignoring the positive developments, and Eldorado's share price declined almost by 20% over the last five weeks. As the technical analysis shows, the current share price weakness may continue in the near term. It may lead to a good opportunity to buy some more shares at attractive prices, before the positive mid- to long-term catalysts start to materialize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.