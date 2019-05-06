Why Nobody Should Own Dundee Corp. Common Shares

Dundee Corp [TSX:DC.A](OTCPK:DDEJF) is a Canadian investment firm. They report in Canadian dollars and trade more volume in Toronto, so all figures are in that currency unless otherwise noted. The company has a long history, and was the personal vehicle of Ned Goodman. He ran all sorts of businesses from brokerage to real estate to mining out of the firm. However, many of the profits involved were in businesses that sold resource stocks to investors (brokerage, etc) while lately they have been spending their money on direct investments in junior resource companies and other speculative endeavors.

The most charitable way I can think of to describe the results of those investments is to simply say they haven't turned out well. The company has been on a strong downward trend for many years, and the reason for that is they have rather consistently invested money in things that haven't worked out. I think the easiest way to show that is with a long term stock price chart.

Source: TMXmoney.com

As you can see, the downtrend in the stock price has been unrelenting for years, and has followed poor operational and financial performance at many of their investments.

Preferred Share Exchange

The most recent drop was caused by the company's announcement of an exchange of an outstanding issue of preferred shares for common. The company has 3,294,938 shares of their series 5 preferred (OTC:DDPPF)[TSX:DC.PR.E] outstanding, with a face value of $25 each. The terms of this issue allow the company to convert them to common stock valued at a 5% discount to market price, or $2/share, whichever is more. Since the shares are well below $2, the $2 price will be what gets used for the conversion. With accrued dividends, each preferred share should be converted to 12.74 of the common. That will add ~42 MM shares to the float, which is significant given there are currently ~61 MM common shares outstanding. The Goodman family will still have effective control of the company through ownership of the Class B stock, which has 100 votes per share.

Class A shareholders (1 vote per share) can expect significant selling pressure when the exchange closes on May 15th. This is a stock that has had approximately 49,000 shares traded per day over the last month, a time period that has included significant volatility and extra volume because of the announcement of the exchange. The 42 MM shares to be issued in two weeks represent over 3 years of trading volume in the stock. Given they will mostly be going to investors who wanted an income investment, I think many of them will sell, and may do so in a way that isn't very sensitive to the price they get, given the significant losses involved. I would expect that selling to provide pressure on the shares in the short term.

The selling might be even more significant given that the holders of the preferred in many cases may not have wanted them. Dundee had a preferred that was eligible for holders to retract in 2016. Instead of paying out then, Dundee offered consent fees to get the preferred exchanged for an issue with 3 extra years, which they are now converting to common. One manager called that exchange "abusive". It seems plausible that some investors might be more inclined to sell due to lingering resentment from an exchange offer that changed the terms on their investment rather significantly.

I have a short position here because of this belief that there will be selling pressure. However, shares of DC.A are no longer available for short at Interactive Brokers (they have been available off and on). It may be worth checking with your broker on that, especially if you have a Canadian one, as they may have access to more shares.

Nobody Should Own This

The reason I say that nobody should own this is that even if you want long term exposure to this company you'd be better off switching your position to the preferred. There is a spread here at present, with the preferred trading at $14.00 buying it is effectively buying the common at $1.098, compared to its trading price of $1.14. That is approximately a 4% spread on something that will close in under 2 weeks. That would make for a very attractive arbitrage if you could hedge out the long DC.A exposure, but if (for some reason) you want DC.A exposure buying DC.PR.E gets you a 4% discount.

Valuation

Now, I mentioned that I am short here, because I think the selling pressure from the exchange will hurt the stock. When I shared this idea with members of my Microcap Review community I got some pushback, as Dundee trades at an optically cheap valuation. They don't have a trailing P/E ratio, because of losses. But the price-to-book ratio is ~0.17. That certainly seems appealing from the surface. However, the constituent parts of that book value aren't as tangibly valuable as a long might hope.

They have dozens of assets, but one big example is their royalty stake on a non-producing oilfield in Chad. This is held at $138 MM on their balance sheet, or roughly 1/3rd of their common equity. It doesn't produce any oil, and is located in a country that has a reputation for strongarm negotiations with oil companies. That isn't a recipe for getting significant development capital in an uncertain oil price environment, and I wouldn't expect this to pay off any time soon. Even if Delonex (the operator of the field) finds significant oil, they have to invest upfront capital to build a pipeline to market. While this could end up being worth what they have it carried for, a $0 value is also a distinct possibility.

The next is Parq, a hotel, casino, and conference development in Vancouver. The company wrote this off last year, removing tens of millions from book value. I have heard some speculation that they could sell their share of the money losing development, but given that Parq took a 30 day extension on its debt and then defaulted on the extension just a few days ago I think a sale of the equity is looking rather unlikely.

The one bright spot here has been Dundee Precious Metals (OTCPK:DPMLF)[TSX:DPM]. This would be their best asset, because it is a liquid public company. The biggest risk to a short thesis is that they use liquidity from this to make a large tender for common shares. I don't think that is likely in the immediate term, because the CEO of Dundee Corp - Jonathan Goodman - was previously the CEO of DPM, and will be attached to a company that he built.

The company has obligations to pay dividends on its other preferred share issues, as well as corporate G&A costs. Given that none of their major investments produce cash, I suspect they will want to conserve cash at the corporate level to keep the firm going, as opposed to return cash to public shareholders.

Risks

The biggest risk to a short is that they have some sort of exceptional good news in the next few weeks. The biggest risk there is probably the oil interest - if the operator released a huge discovery that would probably move the stock. That risk doesn't effect a swap of common for preferred, because the preferred would still convert into the same number of common as long as the common stays below $2, which is very, very likely.

I think activism or a takeover offer for Dundee itself is nearly impossible given the control from the multiple voting shares, so I don't view that as a risk. Plus, from an incentive point of view I think the Goodman's (the new CEO is Ned Goodman's son, replacing his other son, who replaced Ned Goodman) have an incentive to hold good news until after the exchange.

There will likely be a tender offer for some portion of the new stock in the months after the exchange, and the lower it trades the more shares they can buy back, which benefits them in the long run. And a low price in the short term isn't a risk to management because of the aforementioned voting control.

Conclusion

Dundee Corp has an upcoming dilution event that is likely to pressure the stock. With more than 3 years of daily trading volume in new shares coming to shareholders who will mostly not want them, near term weakness can be expected. For those who believe in the company, a swap of common shares to preferred makes sense to capture the discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short DDEJF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.