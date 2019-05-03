Eldorado Gold Or The Keen Ability To Turn Encouraging Into Plain Mediocre

I recommend accumulating EGO on any weakness with a long-term target of around $9, assuming a resolution of the Greek impasse early in 2020.

The big issue is that the company sold 5,818 Oz at Efemcukuru while production was 26,124 Oz due to Efemcukuru mine metal shipment delays.

Revenues were a surprise this quarter with a meager $80.02 million, down nearly $52 million from a year earlier, and down 13.8% sequentially.

Image: Efemçukuru Gold Mine Source: EJAtlas

Investment Thesis

The Vancouver-based Eldorado Gold (EGO) released its first-quarter of 2019 results and, again, the company managed to make this financial event an unsettling issue when it should have been a quarter to celebrate and look forward positively.

Investing in Eldorado Gold is like walking a steep and interminable sand dune where every step forward is answered by a half step backward. With management that I consider less than stellar led by an overpaid and questionable chief executive officer, George Burns, who cannot spur any confidence and should resign in my opinion.

The primary issue this quarter is, of course, a very weak revenue due to Efemcukuru mine metal shipment delays, that I will explain later.

Eldorado Gold has been one of the worst-performing Canadian gold stocks in 2018, and I am still hopeful the company will deliver better results in 2019.

The stock lost over 77% of its value since Mr. Burns left Goldcorp Inc. (GG) where he was the chief operating officer, COO, at the end of 2016, and joined Eldorado in February 2017. He was named CEO of Eldorado Gold in April 2017.

The chart below is how the stock performed under his "leadership".

Data by YCharts

However, 2019 is shaping up as a classic turnaround story, and while we have to be unusually cautious and avoid to invest with excess based on over-expectation, it is evident that the stock will gradually appreciate due to a few simple structural reasons:

Management is acting more responsibly (Kisladag) and displays a more professional strategy aiming at solving the company near future issues (Debt, gold production, and CapEx control).

A significant increase in gold production expected from the new mine called Lamaque in Canada, which has been declared commercial with about 110K Oz of gold in 2019.

The company has provided an entirely new strategy at Kisladag which brings total production in 2019 to between 390K Oz to 420K Oz, with a total CapEx 2019 expected to be only $93 million.

Thus, my investment thesis is to accumulate EGO progressively on any weakness with a long-term target of around $11, assuming a resolution of the Greek impasse late in 2019 which may come at the end of 2019.

In a nutshell

The fundamental problem that has severely punished the stock price up until recently can be categorized as more circumstantial than influencing the structural stability of the miner's business model.

Eldorado Gold is still struggling with its Greek's assets (Skouries mainly) which have been a significant costly drag for the company for many years.

Now, Olympias mine is exhibiting some technical severe ramp-up challenges as well, which have limited production to 46,750 Oz for 2018, below the 55,000 to 65,000 ounces initially guided. However, the company is convinced that it will solve the issue later this year.

The second significant hiccup that shook the company to its core was about its mine in Turkey called Kişladağ mine, but it is now forgotten.

Eldorado Gold - 1Q'19 Balance Sheet And Gold Production: The Raw Numbers

Eldorado Gold 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Million 82.74 95.35 101.44 131.91 153.17 81.07 92.87 80.02 Net Income in $ Million 11.2 −4.2 −20.8 8.7 −24.4 −128.0 −218.2 −27.6 EBITDA $ Million 3.00 19.91 7.01 46.68 37.77 −1.09 4.13 ~5.519 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Profit margin % (0 if loss) 13,6% 0 0 6,6% 0 0 0 0 EPS diluted in $/share 0.10 −0.05 −0.10 0.05 −0.15 −0.80 −1.38 −0.17 Cash from Operating Activities in $ Million −27.9 −7.0 14.9 22.9 36.7 12.1 −5.3 3.2 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 75.0 91.8 105.2 67.0 74.3 71.2 61.5 86.1 Free Cash Flow in $ Million −102.8 −98.8 −90.3 −44.1 −37.6 −59.2 −66.9 −82.9 (Estimated by Fun Trading) Total Cash $ Million 530.2 551.3 490.0 463.8 433.5 387.8 293.0 227.5 Long term Debt in $ Million 592.7 593.2 593.8 594.3 594.9 595.4 596.0 596.5 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 143.5 157.1 158.9 158.8 158.7 158.4 158.4 158.3 Eldorado Gold Production Au Oz 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 Production gold Au Oz 63,692 70,053 84,054 89,374 99,105 84,783 75,887 82,977 AISC 846 925 1 104 878 934 1 112 1 200 1 132 Gold Price 1 262 1 290 1 280 1 333 1 287 1 177 1 245 1 265

Source: company filings and Morningstar/Ycharts

Note: For the calculation of the 1Q'19 EBITDA I used interest expense of $6.698 million indicated in the filing linked above.

Balance Sheet And Production Discussion

1 - Revenues for 1Q'19 were $80.02 million Revenues were a surprise this quarter with a meager $80.02 million, down nearly $52 million from a year earlier, and down 13.8% sequentially. The drop was due to a technical glitch at Efemcukuru explained in the press release:

Gold sales at Efemcukuru were lower than expected in Q1 2019 due to a 1 contract dispute with a customer, combined with delays in port shipments as a result of inclement weather. The Company has entered into contracts with alternate customers. Delayed shipments of concentrate (totaling approximately 20,000 ounces) in the first quarter have been partially completed in April, with the remainder expected to be completed throughout Q2 and Q3 of 2019.

2 - Net debt is now $369 million. Total cash continues to decline with Lamaque. Total cash stands now at $369 million, down from $293 million the previous quarter. The rapid degradation of the cash on hand is a concern and should be addressed seriously by the company.

Liquidity: The company has a robust financial position with $227 million in cash and $250 million available through the undrawn credit facility at the end of Q1.

3 - Free cash flow is negative this quarter as well

Note: Free cash flow for 1Q'19 has been calculated by Fun Trading and is estimated while waiting for the Morningstar numbers.

EGO has minus $246.6 million in Free Cash Flow yearly ("TTM"). This situation should get much better in 2019 with a reduced CapEx of $93 million and commercial production at Lamaque.

4 - Gold production details

Production for the first quarter of 2019 was 82,977 Au oz, down 7.2% year over year and up 9.3% sequentially. The big issue is that the company sold 5,818 Oz at Efemcukuru while production was 26,124 Oz. However, sequentially production number is quite firm as we can see in the graph below: Note: Lamaque has been declared commercial at the end of the first quarter of 2019 and will show its first commercial production next quarter. Please read my article here.

The AISC number this quarter should be taken with a pinch of salt. As you all know the AISC is calculated based on the gold sold and when the production is not sold sufficiently, the AISC climbs high because while revenues are down the cost of production remains the same. If we look at Efemcukuru, AISC this quarter is $1,394 per Ounce this quarter compared to $728 last year same quarter. In the press release:

Q1 2019 cash operating costs were $625 per ounce sold (Q1 2018: $571 ) and all-in sustaining costs (“AISC”) were $1,132 per ounce sold (Q1 2018: $878 ) with lower sales volumes impacting cash operating costs and AISC further impacted by lower sustaining capital expenditures. As noted above, sales volumes in the quarter were impacted by the timing of concentrate shipments at Efemcukuru.

New 2019-2021 Guidance confirmed this quarter.

Source: EGO 6K filing.

Guidance is 390K–420K ounces of gold for 2019 and increasing to 520K-550K in 2020, and back to 350K-380K in 2021.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

The key takeaway is that the new strategy adopted (somewhat forced) by management for Kişladağ mine is going to pay off in 2019. CapEx is expected to decline significantly for the next couple of years associated with an increase in gold production, which will improve the overall outlook of the company and allows a turnaround later in 2019.

Yes, technical issues remain at Olympias and the company is not yet clear on how they will take care of the debt in 2019. Furthermore, George Burns managed to spoil the party again with this gold sale glitch at Efemcukuru.

The recurrence of such hiccups and misfires which happened under George Burns' leadership has been phenomenal, and I wonder how confident we should be to let him continue to take care of the business?

It comes to the point that the rate of failure is just too much to classify it as "bad luck" and is the direct consequence of weak leadership.

Greece is still a work in progress with Skouries mine idle waiting for the decision of the CoS in a few weeks, after the hearing of the six cases on 02/06/2019.

It should be noted that on 6/2/2019 the discussion of the six cases concerning the application for the annulment of Hellenic Gold against the decision of 2/11/2016 of the rejection of the treatment request for (the "Skourtetis decision"), the application for an amendment of the permit for the establishment of the Skouria enrichment plant, the application for the extension of the license for the establishment of the Skouries enrichment plant and the citizens' application for the annulment of the As a temporary hazardous waste disposal approval in unlicensed cast Kokkinolakka. In five cases the applicant is the company against the Ministry of the Environment and Energy and one is against citizens of Halkidiki.

Technical Analysis (short-term).

EGO will probably go down early and may confirm the ascending channel pattern that I believe defines the short term. Line resistance is around $5.10 (I recommend selling at least 50% of your position at this level depending on the gold price) and line support (parallel of violet resistance line above) which is about $3.50-$3.55 (I recommend accumulating again at this level depending on the paramount gold price).

