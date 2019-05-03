Sensata Still Drifting As Auto And Industrial Markets Slow

The shares look more or less stuck in the middle, and I'd look for a pullback towards $45 before stepping up to buy.

Sensata came in as expected with first quarter results, but shifted more of its full-year growth into the second half of the year.

When I last wrote about Sensata Technologies (ST) in the summer of 2018, I talked about this leading manufacturer of sensors for the auto, off-road, aerospace, and industrial markets as seemingly stuck between the mid-$40’s and mid-$50’s as bulls and bears duked it out over the risk of slowing auto and industrial markets versus the opportunities provided by content growth and further operating leverage.

Not much has really changed, with the shares lagging the broader industrial sector since then and offering some buying opportunities on dips to and below $45. At today’s price in the low $50’s, I look at Sensata and sort of shrug. I like the business and the company, but the valuation isn’t a can’t miss, and while I think the risks in the auto sector are well-known, I’m not sure the same is true for the off-road and industrial parts of the business. I can certainly argue for upside to the mid-to-high $50’s, but I can also argue for the mid-$40’s, so I’m not inclined to step up here.

An Okay First Quarter, All Things Considered

With autos representing about two-thirds of revenue and production rates down around 6% or so in the first quarter, Sensata is clearly facing a challenging environment. And yet, they seem to be managing it better than the likes of 3M (MMM) and Illinois Tool Works (ITW).

Revenue still grew in the first quarter, with organic revenue growth coming in just below 1% and more or less matching expectations. Performance Sensing was up about 1.4% in organic terms, while Sensing Solutions was down 0.9%. Auto sales declined about 1%, significantly better than underlying market contraction of 6%, while off-road vehicle sales jumped 11% on 2.5% end-market growth. Overall industrial sales were down about 1%, as aerospace was up (not surprising relative to Honeywell (HON), Eaton (ETN), et al), and so was HVAC, but other industrial was down.

Gross margin declined by a point both on a reported and adjusted basis, while operating income was likewise down modestly on both bases (down 3.5% reported and 2.5% adjusted), with 30bp of reported margin erosion and 10bp of adjusted margin erosion. New product launch costs and further R&D investments drove Performance Sensing segment profits down 11% (with about two points of margin erosion to 23.5%), while Sensing Solutions benefited from productivity initiatives and posted 4% growth (and 30bp of margin improvement to 32.5%). All told, adjusted operating income beat expectations by about 1%.

Another Call For A Stronger Second Half

One of the consistent themes so far this year is “yeah, the first half is going to be weak, but the second half will be better”. To that end, while management reduced guidance modestly for the second quarter, the full-year guidance didn’t change much. Still, management did lower its full-year organic growth outlook by 1% to +1% to +4% and now expects its industrial business to be flat for the year.

Although I’m concerned that the second half rebound expected by the market will be weaker than expected, that is by no means a Sensata-exclusive view (I believe the entire economy is likely to post lower-than-expected growth in Q3 and Q4). So, I still some risk to expectations as the year goes on. Specific to Sensata’s business, I do expect the auto business to start to stabilize and show some recovery late in the year. I’m a little more concerned that the off-road business will deteriorate further, as companies that sell into the construction, mining, and ag sectors are sounding more cautious now than a quarter ago. Longer term, I like Sensata’s position in appliances, HVAC, and industrial equipment, but only HVAC is likely to do well of the three, with aerospace also looking pretty strong.

Repositioning The Auto Business

While there were growing concerns in 2017 and 2018 that Sensata could be left out in the cold during the switch from gasoline-powered vehicles to electric vehicles, I believe managed has eased those concerns, including the 2018 acquisition of GIGAVAC.

Sensata’s addressable content now looks pretty similar between EVs and gasoline vehicles, with hybrids being a little higher. While Sensata’s average content has historically been around $40, the company has secured more than that on models like the Chevy Volt, Porsche Panamera, and Fiat 500e, with the later at around $80 of content. Looking ahead, Sensata has done a good job of boosting its content in China (doubling it over the past few years), but it’s still only about a quarter of the company-wide average. It has also done a good job of addressing new opportunities in EVs like sensors for regenerative braking, climate control, and battery management.

Underlining that, Sensata just announced its first-ever wireless battery management award (with Great Wall). ASPs for these systems can be in the hundreds of dollars, and it’s a first step into what could be an addressable market of over $2 billion. Sensata is also reaping some of the benefits of GIGAVAC’s pipeline, with the company announcing a wireless gateway solution with a European manufacturer of electric buses.

The Outlook

I still like the core of Sensata’s business. Sensors are becoming more and more common on a wide range of equipment types, and I expect that will only increase with the rise of industrial IoT, as companies look to harvest and leverage the data that can be gleaned from sensors. I’d also note that Sensata’s products also still remain fairly “sticky”, with a high level of customization from customer to customer. While that can increase up-front costs, the longer product lives of the markets that Sensata serves more than compensates.

I still expect around 4% long-term revenue growth from Sensata, as I think the company can generate above-GDP growth from expanded sensing content opportunities across a range of markets, but highlighted by the auto market. I also believe there’s some incremental operating and asset leverage potential as well, with a high teens long-term FCF margin driving long-term FCF growth around 7.5%.

Discounted back, the cash flows suggest an available annualized return on the low end of the high single digits, which isn’t too captivating. On the other hand, EV/revenue and EV/EBITDA approaches driven by the company’s margins and returns suggest fair values into the mid-to-high $50’s.

The Bottom Line

I like to buy below DCF-based fair value when I can and sell (or at least put in trailing stops) around the multiple-driven fair values. Sensata is drifting in the middle now, so I don’t have a particularly strong feeling about it either way. Were it to sell off back toward or below $45, I’d revisit the situation, and my personal bias is that there’s too much optimism about the second half of 2019 and a revision to those expectations could drive just such a sell off.

