When A Country Doesn't Trust Its Own Money

There is no easy remedy for this structural situation, but from time to time, it offers the risk-tolerant investor a chance of outsized returns.

A peso plunge is liable to set all sorts of self-reinforcing mechanisms in motion, basically acting as a giant self-fulfilling prophecy.

Argentina's biggest economic problem is the lack of credibility of its currency. At the first sign of trouble, it tends to plunge.

According to the great Russian economist Kusnetz, there are four types of economies; developed economies, developing economies, Japan, and Argentina.

In a certain sense, Japan and Argentina are opposite extremes of the same continuum. Japan is desperately trying for years to get the inflation rate to 2%, throwing everything and the kitchen sink at it, with large-scale debt monetization from the BoJ as the main plank. It's not succeeding despite 6 years of efforts.

While Japan probably has the world's most loosest monetary policy, Argentina is likely to have the strictest. Its interest rates are at 70%+, and its intent is to keep the money supply unchanged despite 50%+ inflation, a real squeeze of epic proportions.

Yet, although the time horizon is much shorter compared to Japan as these ultra-strict policies are only a recent phenomenon, it hasn't brought the notable decline in the inflation rate.

To a large extent, these opposite cases illustrate the power of expectations. Japan has trusted institutions, buttressed by decades of growth and stability.

Yes, there was that epic asset bubbles (or actually three bubbles, in stocks, real estate, and land) which has popped, the mother of all asset bubbles (3x the relative size to those in the US in 1929 and 2008), but even that hasn't produced anything near double-digit unemployment.

The Japanese trust their institutions, and they trust their money. Argentina is at the opposite of the spectrum, especially with relation to the trust in its own currency.

The dollar - the measure of all things

A history of financial instability and crisis has produced a chronic distrust in the country's currency, the peso. And, this has created its own set of problems, more specifically, a series of potential vicious cycles, many of which we have seen played out over the past couple of years:

At the first whiff of trouble, Argentinians tend to run for the exit, exchanging their pesos for dollars in order to preserve purchasing power.

The peso then slides against the dollar, which tends to increase inflation as it raises import prices, which puts further downward pressure on the peso, the first vicious cycle, as this can easily become a self-feeding process.

Another victim of a peso slide is debt dynamics, as the domestic currency value of US$ denominated debt rises, and this process can also feed on itself as scared investors are fleeing the country, which leads to more peso sliding.

The peso slide itself can be self-reinforcing even without the inflationary and/or debt dynamics, simply by scaring even more people into buying dollars.

In an effort to stem the rot, the authorities put on the brakes, either fiscal and/or monetary policy is tightened. But this has the potential to throw the economy, of course, producing the crisis that let people sell their pesos for dollars in the first place in a self-fulfilling prophecy.

The economic crisis also tends to worsen the debt dynamics, as it shrinks GDP and tax receipts and increases automatic public spending, proving the investors that fled from Argentinian bond right, another self-fulfilling prophecy.

All of this has been playing out the last couple of years. While the previous government left an economic mess, there was much optimism when Mauricio Macri took over, and this seemed to bear out by Argentina returning to the international debt markets (after settling with hold-out investors from a previous default).

Debt runup

And indeed, the one part of Cristina Kirchner's economic legacy that she left relatively little debt (fiscal deficits were paid for by central bank money), so the new government could start with a fairly healthy situation, at least with respect to public debt.

Testifying to that is the 100-year bond that Argentina managed to issue in 2016, something which now boggles the mind how they were able to pull this off. But that's with the benefit of hindsight, in 2016, things still looked relatively contained.

The above described vicious cycles explain how a country with a relative low debt quote can go off the rails in such a short period of time. While there were substantial deficits...

...these deficits don't come anywhere near explaining such a debt/GDP explosion in such a short period of time.

The jump in 2018 is simply the effect of the peso devaluation against the dollar, exploding Argentina's US$ debt as a percentage of GDP. To a small extent, the situation is worsened by the economic crisis shrinking GDP.

But 50%+ inflation is taking nominal GDP significantly higher despite the real shrinking of the Argentinian economy, and this has a mitigating effect on debt dynamics.

In fact, if nominal GDP outgrows the nominal depreciation, causing a real appreciation of the peso, debt dynamics can improve. This was obviously not the case in 2018, but 2019 looks more promising in this respect. There are two caveats here:

Inflation outgrowing peso depreciation implies a real appreciation of the peso, eating competitiveness.

It also implies financial repression, negative real interest rates, which is problematic when debt has to be refinanced.

The latter problem is compounded by serious default risk, 2-year CDCs stand at nearly 1,000, indicating the market sees a 50% probability of a default in the coming two years.

This year, the company is covered by the IMF but between 2020 and 2023, Argentina needs to repay $156B in debt and interest and begin to pay back the $57B IMF loan (plus interest).

The IMF loan is front-loaded, that is, 90% ($51.2B) will be disbursed before the elections in October. But this also complicates things:

Repayment obligations will be substantial and fairly immediate. Given the fact that the IMF is a preferred creditor, this heightens the default risk on private debt.

In a new policy in order to stem the latest peso decline, the Central Bank is now also going to intervene in the currency markets within the large currency band. These IMF dollars could start to slink fairly rapidly, increasing the default risk even further. This is a bit of a Catch-22 situation, because as we explained above, letting the dollar rip isn't conducive to debt dynamics either.

Some progress

One would almost forget, given the mess the country is in, but there is also actually some progress, on two fronts:

The budget deficit is shrinking, despite the sharp economic downturn.

As a result of the sharp economic downturn, the trade balance has moved into surplus:

The current account hasn't yet moved into surplus because of rising the interest payments on the debt:

But at least there are now dollars coming into the country as a result of the economic crisis (which has plunged imports), rather than a trade deficit adding to the dollar shortage.

There are also some tentative signs that the economy is beginning to stabilize, or at least not plunging any faster.

Politics

There is another complication with its own vicious cycle. The worse the conditions get (the economy, inflation, the peso, take your pick), the bigger the chance that Cristina Kirchner will win October's presidential election.

This prospect is scaring many market participants, which reactivates or reinforces the doom loops described in the beginning of this article, sending the peso lower, triggering further inflation, etc.

It also increases the prospects of a default. It was Kirchner's husband who defaulted on a (much smaller) IMF loan in the early 2000s.

Perhaps, now, one understands why the IMF is condoning the increased currency market intervention with IMF dollars, which would otherwise be pretty unusual, given the downsides described above.

However, there might be some small rays of hope:

It's not 100% sure Christina will actually run (even though it seems likely). The post-election financial situation isn't very appealing, to put it mildly, and that might be one thing from stopping her.

Axel Kicillof, her former economics minister, seems to have assured the IMF a Kirchner government will not default on the IMF loan (the largest in the institution's history). It remains to be seen what that promise is worth, although defaulting on a $57B IMF loan will shut Argentina out of the financial system.

A moderate Peronist candidate in the form of another former economics minister, Roberto Lavagna, might run and keep Kirchner out. He hasn't yet declared either, but his candidacy seems increasingly likely.

The root of the problem

Argentina has a sclerotic cooperatist labor market (a leftover from the days of Peron) and a high tax incidence on business, although this is a much more recent phenomenon.

While we agree that reforms here would help considerably, we actually don't think this is the root of the problem. In Japan, it's probably even more difficult to fire people, and there are many more economies without a US-style hire-fire labor market, and that hasn't stopped them from prospering economically.

We think the root of the problem is simply the decades of macro-economic instability. With each crisis, the cost ratchet up as whole swaths of people are thrown off the middle class, and during subsequent recoveries, only part of them ever make it back.

This amounts to destructed lives (often spanning generations) and destructed human capital, and it creates a class clamoring for justice which led to public sector largess under Cristina Kirchner.

This macro-economic instability also makes any long-term planning very complicated. Hence, it reduces investment in productive capital. One of the errors of the Macri government was that they expected patient capital to arrive in Argentina, which would boost the economy and productivity, after a few reforms.

That wave of productive capital (with a few exceptions in the oil industry, which even happened under Kirchner) never really materialized, and neither did the economic or productivity boom, severely complicating the initially gradual approach of the Macri government.

But, most fundamentally, it has led to a structural loss of confidence in the Argentinian peso, and it has given Argentinians a sixth sense of economic trouble, at the first sign of which they flee into dollars triggering all kinds of possible vicious cycles which we described above.

One creative solution would be to dollarize the economy, like they have done in Ecuador, but this comes with its own problems. The other solution, creating a track record of iron fiscal and current account discipline, would take a decade, and this is probably beyond the possibilities of the political system.

Argentina could be one of the few places in the world that might benefit from an economically schooled autocrat.

Investments?

Argentinian shares have actually held up fairly well. They're only 10% or so lower in dollar terms compared to two years ago:

Much will depend on the elections later this year though, and a default risk looms large. But the shares are certainly not expensive. If things go right, they could generate considerable returns. If you like gambling, this could be fun.

We think it's best to wait until after the election, though. Things could easily get worse, but there is likely to arrive a moment of maximum darkness, just before dawn.

Conclusion

While Argentina has numerous problems, its fundamental problem is that its currency lacks any kind of credibility. This is a structural problem, causing capital flight at the first sight of trouble, which has a high probability of triggering self-fulfilling prophesies.

Just as Japan cannot really seem to generate any meaningful inflation because the yen is widely considered a safe haven investment with excess credibility, Argentina is the opposite. It cannot generate a period of stability long enough to restore confidence in its money.

Investment, both business CapEx and people and institutions interested in Argentinian financial instruments, becomes rather difficult, especially the timing aspect.

But there are those moments of maximum darkness that can offer large returns for the daring investor, so don't write the country off.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.