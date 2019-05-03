Pretium Resources Inc. (PVG) CEO Joseph Ovsenek on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2019 11:00 AM ET

Joseph Ovsenek - President & Chief Executive Officer

Tom Yip – Chief Financial Officer

Ovais Habib - Scotiabank

Joseph Reagor - ROTH Capital Partners

Heiko Ihle - H.C. Wainwright

Bhakti Pavani - Alliance Global Partners

Andrew Kaip - BMO

Anita Soni - CIBC

Mark Magarian - Wells Fargo

After the presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions.

I will now turn the call over to Mr. Joseph Ovsenek, Pretium's President and CEO. Please go ahead.

Joseph Ovsenek

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to our first quarter 2019 operating and financial results call. Participating on the call with me today is our CFO Tom Yip. On today's call, I'll comment on operational highlights for the quarter and we'll then turn the call over to Tom, who will comment on our first quarter 2019 financial performance. I will close off with a summary of our updated Life of Mine Plan and reserve estimate, and look ahead to our 2019 strategy and objectives, before opening up the call to your questions.

Before we begin, I refer you to the cautionary language included in our news release issued yesterday as well as the management's discussion and analysis for the same periods. These are available on our website and have been filed on SEDAR. Please note all dollar amounts mentioned on this call are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise noted.

In the first quarter, the Brucejack Mine produced 79,180 ounces of gold, at in all-in sustaining cost of $868 per ounce of gold sold. With 81,434 ounces sold, we generated $103.1 million in revenue for the quarter, resulting in $16.5 million in adjusted earnings, equivalent to $0.09 per share, generating almost $40 million in cash from operations.

This continued cash build allowed us to reduce our debt by $20 million ahead of schedule. We ended the quarter with a cash balance of $50.9 million. In December of last year, we received amended permits from the province of British Columbia, allowing us to increase our production rate 40% from 2,700 tonnes per day to 3,800 tonnes per day. The most significant modification to the mill is the shift from bagging flotation concentrate to bulk loading flotation concentrate. The bulk loading system is now installed in its permanent location and completely integrated.

The remaining modifications required in the mill to process or increase production rate of 3,800 tonnes per day are on schedule and will continue throughout the year during regularly scheduled shutdowns. In order to operate sustainably and supply order the mill at a rate of 3,800 tonnes per day, the production ramp up requires the expansion of the underground. As a result, we have increased our development rate from 700 meters per month to 1,000 meters per month to provide access to more stopes. In March, we reached development rate of 928 meters per month. We expect to achieve a development rate of 1000 meters per month in the near future.

For 2019, Brucejack is expected to produce in the range of 390,000 to 420,000 ounces of gold. Production is expected to average 3500 tonnes per day in 2019, ramping up to 3800 tonnes per day by year-end. Gold rate is expected to average 10.4 grams per tonne over the course of 2019. The lower grade in 2019 reflects the sequencing of stopes in the mine plan to achieve the development ramp up production rate. The average gold rate is representative of the areas to be mined in 2019 and is not representative of the estimated life-of-mine grade.

We made significant progress in the quarter towards achieving our 3800 tonnes per day production rate target at Brucejack. As the mine plan continues to sequence through a lower grade area at the Valley of the Kings, all stopes above cut-off rate of approximately five grams per tonne gold are being mined as they become available for production. As a result of this sequence in the first quarter of 2019 we produced 79,180 ounces of gold at a grade of 8.7 grams per tonne gold in line with our expectations for the quarter. Both grade and tonnes are expected to be higher in the second half of the year and we remain on track to achieve full year production guidance.

All-in sustaining cost for 2019 is expected in the range of $775 to $875 per ounce of gold sold. At $868 per ounce of gold sold during this quarter, our all-in sustaining costs was within our full year guidance. Even at the outset of this ramp-up period, we continue to have substantial cash margin. When you combine our low-cost with our significant gold production, we generate substantial cash flow. During the first quarter we continued our track record of positive cash flows and profitability as we have every quarter since achieving commercial production on July 1, 2017.

Now I'll turn the call over to Tom to review our financial performance for the first quarter of 2019.

Tom Yip

Thanks, Joe and good morning, everybody. Turning to slide 9. As we continue to ramp-up mine and mill operations, during the quarter we sold 81,434 ounces of gold at an average price of $1,257 per ounce for total revenues of $103 million, compared to 68,651 ounces of gold sold at an average price of $1,271 per ounce for total revenues of $89 million in Q1 of 2018, an increase in revenues of 15%.

Included in our revenues were TCRCs related to our concentrate sales, which impacted our revenues by approximately $62 per ounce for the first quarter this year and $57 per ounce in the first quarter of 2018. Factoring in the TCRC we realized $1,319 per ounce for the quarter versus $1,328 per ounce in the first quarter of last year.

On a cost per ton basis, we processed 3,279 tonnes per day in the quarter, compared to 2,905 tons per day in Q1 of 2018. This resulted in cost per ton mill of $180 for the quarter, compared to $211 per ton in Q1 of last year, a reduction of 15% primarily reflecting the higher mill throughput. The total cash cost per ounce sold averaged $686 for the quarter compared to $841 in the first quarter of 2018, an improvement of 18% over last year reflecting more ounces sold this year over last.

Our cost of sales, which includes production cost, depreciation and depletion relative to selling costs averaged $908 per ounce sold for the quarter and $1,057 per ounce sold in the first quarter of 2018. This yields an earnings for mine of $29.2 million for the quarter compared to $16.8 million for Q1 last year.

We continue to show robust earnings for mine operations this quarter. Deducting our corporate administrative cost of $4 million, we generated operating earnings of $25.2 million compared to $14.3 million in Q1 of 2018. The higher corporate G&A cost are primarily due to higher share prices increasing the valuation of share-based compensation this quarter compared to Q1 of last year.

There are two significant non-operating items on our P&L. The first is interest expense of $9.4 million for the quarter, compared to $15.6 million for Q1 2018. Our effective interest rates decreased from 15% to 5.9% due to the refinancing completed at the end of 2018 replacing the project construction debt with syndicated bank debt.

The second item is a loss on financial instruments at fair value. The fair value of the off-peak obligation is based on future gold prices, interest rates and production profiles. That adjustment was a loss of $7.5 million for the quarter. This mark-to-market adjustment has been significant since September of 2015 and continues to cause volatility in our reported earnings due to the off-peak obligation.

Lastly, we incurred $4.1 million of taxes consisting of $900,000 for the current BC mineral tax and $3.1 million related to deferred taxes. Of note, we only pay BC mineral taxes at the minimum rate of 2% not the 13% as we draw down our significant tax pools for the next several years. As well, based on the update of life-of-mine and current gold prices, we do not anticipate any cash taxes for federal and provincial income taxes until 2023.

Net earnings for the quarter were $4.2 million or $0.02 per share. We adjust our earnings for items that we believe are not reflective of the underlying operations of the company. These are non-cash items consisting primarily of -- on the loss of financial instruments at fair value at deferred income taxes. The adjusted earnings were $16.5 million or $0.09 per share for the quarter compared to $5.8 million or $0.02 per share in the first quarter of 2018.

Turning to slide 14. For the quarter we generated $39.9 million of cash flow from operations. As Joe also mentioned, this continues our record of positive cash flow for the seven quarters since start up in mid-2017. The $39.9 million of operating cash flow generated this quarter enable us to repay $20 million on the revolver. In addition, we spent a total of $5 million on CapEx, $8.4 million on interest and we ended the quarter with $50.9 million in cash.

In December of last year, we simplified our balance sheet by replacing our project construction debt with syndicated bank debt totaling $480 million. This consists of a term facility of $250 million, which we will repay in 15 quarterly installments commencing June of 2019 and $230 million revolver. We are required to reduce the revolver by $30 million by the end of June. And during the quarter, we repaid $20 million of the $30 million. The remaining revolver of $200 million is due in December of 2022.

For the quarter, our all-in sustaining costs totaled $868 per ounce sold. This is within our guidance range for the fiscal year. Our AISC spending totaled $71 million for the quarter similar to Q1 of 2018. The lower all-in sustaining cost per ounce reflects the increase in ounces sold in Q1 of this year.

So to sum up, the first quarter of 2019 saw the mine focus on underground development and ramping up to 3,800 tonnes per day. We generated operating cash flows of $40 million, putting half or $20 million against the revolving facility. For the remainder of 2019 with higher production, we will continue to generate significant cash to enable debt repayments ahead of schedule.

Now back to you Joe.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thanks, Tom. In April, we announced an updated Life of Mine Plan and reserve estimate for the mine. At the new production rate of 3,800 tonnes per day, Brucejack has a 14-year mine life with proven and probable gold reserves of 6.4 million ounces, grading 12.6 grams per tonne gold.

Using $1300 gold, the mine has an after-tax estimated net present value at a 5% discount rate of $2.6 billion. Over the next 10 years, we are expecting production to average well over 500,000 ounces of gold per year. All-in sustaining costs in the first five years are estimated to be in the low $600 per ounce sold and in the remaining five years in the mid $500 per ounce sold.

Looking at cash flow. At $1,300 gold, Brucejack is expected to generate cash flows in the next five years of over $1.7 billion, averaging $350 million per year. As we ramp up production to 3,800 tonnes per day, we are also looking to optimize our mining operations.

Turning to slide 20. This is a plan view of the 1,260-meter level of the Valley of the Kings zone at Brucejack. The red disks represent drill intercepts of greater than 20 grams per tonne gold. The yellow stars represent visible gold that has been identified underground. The purple shapes are what we referred to as silcaps, which are part of the structural fabric of the Valley of the Kings above the 1,200-meter level. Finally, the grey shaded areas represent our underground development on the 1,260 level to date.

As mining has progress the Valley of the Kings, we have observed that the high-grade gold occurs in corridors, 10 meters to 15 meters wide within the stock quotes. With an improved understanding of geology and controls in gold mineralization, we are now evaluating longitudinal long-haul stoping, mining along the direction of the mineralization rather than perpendicular to the mineralization.

Looking at the lower left side of the slide, you can see a mineralized corridor we have identified where a longitudinal long-haul test stope has been established. We've completed four test stopes and are in the process of testing two more.

If this approach is successful, we expect to reduce the amount of internal dilution in our stopes and smooth out our grade variability. We also expect to reduce our development costs as we will be developing an ore as opposed to waste.

This is still a testing phase however. Once we've completed additional test stoping this quarter, we will make a decision on its effectiveness. If we do proceed with longitudinal long-haul stoping, you should expect to see an updated resource, reserve and Life Of Mine Plan in the first quarter of next year. Reserve and resource expansion drilling over the remainder of the year is expected to add ounces to the Life of Mine.

Turning to slide 22. This is a section view of the Brucejack Mine property, looking to the north with the Valley of the Kings in the top left corner. The Valley of the Kings remains open at depth to the west and to the east for resource and reserve expansion. The 70,000-meter 2019 underground drill program started early in the first quarter with the intent to increase confidence in the indicating inferred resources to convert them to proven and probable reserves.

Drilling in the early part of the program is targeting mineralization below the 1,200-meter level of the mine and westward towards the Brucejack Fault. Drilling will continue through the year and is expected to include zone's perspective for additional reserve expansion to the east and below the currently defined mineral reserves.

In the middle of the slide, 1,000 meters to the east of the Valley of the Kings, exploration drilling intersected high grade gold below the Flow Dome Zone. Later in the year, we plan to drive underground roughly 200 meters to the east and start resource expansion drilling.

The 2019 underground drill program also includes two deep holes to further test for the source pore-free. The first of the two holes was completed at 2,000 meters downhole. Multiple Valley of the Kings style carbonate stock works were visible in parts of the drill core.

The second hole, oriented towards the northeast is currently being drilled. An update will be provided following receipt of asset results and evaluation, which is expected mid-year. Later this spring, we will also resume our grass roots exploration drill program on claims surrounding the Brucejack Mine to follow-up on progress made last year.

Let me conclude with a summary, and a look ahead at the remainder of 2019. We posted a solid performance in Q1, with profitable production in cash generation that allowed us to pay down $20 million of debt ahead of schedule. Our production and grade were in line with our expectations for the quarter. We are firmly on track to meet guidance.

Both tonnes and grade are expected to be higher in the second half of the year. Even though we are at the outset of our ramp up to 3,800 tonnes per day our all-in sustaining costs are within our full year guidance arrange.

We will continue to build cash from ongoing operations and we plan to continue to use the cash generated to pay down debt. Our primary focus however remains on the operational execution required to deliver on guidance and we are confident that with the strong start to the year we will succeed.

Thank you. That concludes the formal presentation. I will now turn the call over to the operator, who will open the lines for questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

[Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Ovais Habib of Scotiabank.

Ovais Habib

Hi Joe. Hi Tom. How are you doing?

Joseph Ovsenek

Great. How are you Ovais?

Ovais Habib

Good. Good. Just a couple of questions from me. So just number one. You've guided towards grade and throughput improving in the second half. Are you expecting or noticing any improvement going into Q2? Or should we expect similar kind of grades and throughput in Q2 as well?

Joseph Ovsenek

Hi. Ovais. Good question. We're continuing to work through this lower grade sequence in the mine. So look forward to the higher grades and tonnes in the second half of the year.

Ovais Habib

Okay. And then the second question is on cost. Obviously, cost came in significantly better than we were expecting. This was -- you guys were I guess around that $180 per tonne in Q1. Now this is compared to over $200 per tonne in the previous quarters. Is this cost profile sustainable going into second half of what was this specific to Q1? Can you give me a little bit color on the cost?

Tom Yip

Hi Ovais. I would say that if you look towards our guidance we will have a few more costs on second half of the year. So when you look at the overall cost per tonne, we're closer to 200 to 205 average for the year based on the total spend profile.

Ovais Habib

Okay. Because I was just looking at the cost that you had. Total cash cost is about $55.8 million and you're looking for a guidance of around 255 to 265. So just -- I was just analyzing, so it was coming in cheaper that, so that makes sense.

And then just another question on my end is on underground development work. In Q1, I believe you spend about $3.6 million similar to Q4. Are you expecting this spend to increase as you prepare for the underground for 3,800 tonnes per day? Or should we kind of expect similar costs on sustaining over the next couple of quarters?

Tom Yip

No. I think that's right. We'll increase just a little bit as we wrap up to that 3,800 tonne a day level.

Joseph Ovsenek

Yes, we're looking to target closer to 1,000 meters a month in development as we go through Q2 Ovais.

Ovais Habib

So that kind of run rate is going to remain throughout the year then?

Joseph Ovsenek

Yes, through 2019 and into 2020.

Ovais Habib

Okay. And in terms of the test works that you're doing for large due to the mining, when should we start expecting any sort of updates from you guys?

Joseph Ovsenek

We should get you an update by the time of our next quarterly.

Ovais Habib

Okay. Sounds good. So I'll keep it -- I leave it there and let other people take questions. Thanks. Thanks guys.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thanks Ovais.

Our next question comes from Joseph Reagor of ROTH Capital Partners.

Joseph Reagor

Good morning guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph Ovsenek

Good morning Joe.

Joseph Reagor

So just two questions for me. First one, on the test stopes that you guys have completed so far, have you guys gotten initial data back on those on what dilution looks like on them?

Joseph Ovsenek

We're still analyzing stopes in progress Joe. So, a little ways to go there.

Joseph Reagor

Okay. And just kind of a follow-up on that. If you were going to switch to a method, the updated resource next year would probably be a positive reflection? Is that fair to say because you'd only switch if it was reducing dilution?

Joseph Ovsenek

Well, a couple of things there, Joe. First off, we'll have our 70,000 meter drill program, should have a good chunk of that completed and incorporated into the updated resource estimate. And then on the reserve side you would expect -- if we can cut down dilution, if we're successful in reducing dilution inside our stopes that should help us with grade somewhat.

Joseph Reagor

Okay. One final one, if I could. On the grade in the first quarter do you guys have a concept of how that reconciled against the revised reserve numbers that we put out?

Joseph Ovsenek

No, the first quarter was in line with our expectations. We're comfortable with how things are progressing.

Joseph Reagor

Okay. Thanks for the time.

Joseph Ovsenek

You’re welcome.

Our next question comes from Heiko Ihle of H.C. Wainwright.

Heiko Felix

Hey, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph Ovsenek

Go head Heiko.

Heiko Felix

Perfect. And I'll just preemptively think about $0.25 million for all the services to the company as well and it's fascinating how far the company has gotten in such a short period of time. Following up on the first question regarding the grades, assuming the second half has the higher grades as you're anticipating and just modeling out your life-of-mine grades with where the second half needs to come in should we expect Q4 and then also Q1 2020 to be higher than the remainder of 2020? I mean, in other words is there some slack in the out year figures given that you're and I'm putting this in quotation Mark "that only 12 grams for next year." I mean, that's obviously a very high number but it insinuates 1.5 grams of slack if I did the math correctly.

Joseph Ovsenek

Well, for next year looking at our Life of Mine Plan we're in that 12 grams is what we're calling for. But see how these test stopings gone – test stoping goes and the launch due to the long-haul stoping. So as I say, if we're successful with that we're going to be coming out with an updated Life of Mine Plan early next year which will take into account this longitudinal and long-haul stoping in the newer areas of the mine that we open up. So it's hard to really talk about that 12 grams. If we stick with transverse long-haul stoping share, but I don't – personally, I don't think we'll be there next year. I think we will have switched over.

Heiko Ihle

Fair. I understand you guys – I just went through the MD&A earlier today. I understand you guys have that work in cap deficit and you talk about it. I mean, that's – your absolute cash on hand numbers are quite high. At what point in time, does it really makes sense to tender for some of the debts given that you're sitting on $50-plus million of cash and you're probably not collecting a whole lot of interest on that?

Joseph Ovsenek

That's a good, good question. That's something we are absolutely looking at. And so as we go through this quarter, we'll make some decisions there, but that's a good point.

Heiko Ihle

I appreciate guys. Thank you very much. And Bob thank you for everything yet again.

Tom Yip

Thanks, Heiko. I'll pass that along to Bob.

Our next question comes from Bhakti Pavani of Alliance Global Partners.

Bhakti Pavani

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my questions.

Joseph Ovsenek

Good morning, Bhakti.

Bhakti Pavani

Just wanted to get a sense around what kind of or what level of stope inventory are you guys currently sitting at and moving along to the development of 3,800 tonnes – 3,800 meter – 1,000 meters -- I'm sorry – to 3,800 tonnes per day on what level of stope inventory do you think you would like to have to make you guys comfortable?

Joseph Ovsenek

Well, right now we're mining – we're mucking out of about six stopes on a consistent basis have a few stopes in reserve as we're – our focus right now is opening up the underground and actually, so pushing on the development for the levels on that. As we get into the second half of the year, you should see our stope inventory build to be comfortable at transverse long-haul stoping, we'll probably want to be in that I don't know 14 to 16 stope range at total stopes in the queue there. However, with longitudinal long-haul stoping if we do proceed in that direction evaluate and come up with some numbers for you for next year. But as of now that's where we're at.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Perfect. Thank you. Just curious to know about the longitudinal long-haul stoping. I know you guys are still in the testing phase, but just kind of from the cost perspective could you maybe provide some color or any guidance on what are your expectations regarding the cost? I mean, how much do you think would it further reduce your cost from what you are at now?

Joseph Ovsenek

That's a tough one to get into right now Bhakti. We need to do some more work and come up with our mine planning incorporating that mining method, before we can really get into cost. But that is something, we will provide once we get there.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Just last one with regards to the capital spending. I mean, what kind of CapEx should we be modeling for remaining of the quarters for this year, just to get a better sense of the all-in sustaining cost?

Tom Yip

Well, we generally like to do our capitals during or the bulk of during the summer months, so I would have weighted a little more heavier second third quarters and then maybe tail-off in the fourth quarter.

Bhakti Pavani

Okay. Perfect. That's it from my side. Thank you very much.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thanks, Bhakti.

Tom Yip

Thank you.

Our next question comes from Anita Soni of CIBC.

Anita Soni

Good morning, guys. Can I ask a question with regards to some of those -- a little bit more color into the cost equation that Ovais had asked previously which -- specifically, I was wondering when you're talking about additional cost coming through in -- later in the year. Could you just elaborate on that? And I noticed the site services cost has posted a significant improvement from the prior year. And could you just talk about whether or not that reverts back up to sort of $56 per tonne over the course of the year later on?

Joseph Ovsenek

Hi, Anita. I'll address the cost versus Q1 and then Tom will answer your other question there. So on the cost side in Q1 that's -- we've taking over self performing a number of the operations in support of the mine and that's what's really brought the cost there. So that is expected to continue with the current rate.

Anita Soni

Sorry. So, Tom had originally said that -- to Ovais, that 205 to 200 is sort of the number to continue to grow with. So -- and you are saying probably closer to 180 instead?

Joseph Ovsenek

What I'm saying is the sites versus costs in this first quarter this year versus next year, but it should stay at that level. Tom's referring to the overall --

Tom Yip

Yes. So, overall, Anita, we're forecasting on a per tonne basis the 200 to 205 level for the average for the year. We had some costs in the first quarter that didn't occur and we basically are going to pick that up in the second, third and fourth quarters. So, overall, for the year, we're still pretty happy with the guidance level, where you see that we're in that $255 million to $265 million arrange. And if you use the 3,500 tonne per day average on tonnage for the year that's where we get that 200 to 205 per tonne basis.

Anita Soni

Okay. So could you give me an idea of what those costs that you didn't incur in the Q1 were and -- so I get an idea from it all?

Tom Yip

Well, there will be primarily consulting type costs and study costs related to some permit compliance that we would have pushed and have not got started yet. And they'll pick up, because we have to do those type of studies.

Anita Soni

And that flows through to the mines -- mine G&A, is that what it is?

Tom Yip

Yes. It's all in the services at the Brucejack.

Anita Soni

Okay.

Tom Yip

Will be sort of fairly fixed-type but timing wise we just didn’t start them as we anticipate in the first quarter.

Anita Soni

Okay. And then second question would be on the tonnage. So you've got a pretty good start to the year. I think originally, you said you started around 3,100 tonnes per day. And I guess that was the start point and you're sort of a 3,300 tonne per day on mining rate. And building up to 38, can we get an idea of how that transition over -- transitions as a steady build? Or is there some kind of a dip in Q2 or anything that we should be aware of?

Joseph Ovsenek

We expect to have a steady build up through the year to hit that 3,800 by the end of the year. We're pushing on things. As I say, we have our bulk flotation concentrate loading in but we -- [Technical Difficulty] -- kind of like that. So I would just model that as a steady build through the year.

Anita Soni

I guess what caused me to ask that question is that I think originally in all the terminology you guys are citing from 2,700 tonne per day and I guess that just means from the level you were at last year, rather than at some point this year you might dip down there?

Joseph Ovsenek

Correct.

Anita Soni

Okay. All right. Thank you.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thanks, Anita.

Our next question comes from Andrew Kaip of BMO.

Andrew Kaip

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking the call, but Anita asked all questions I was looking for.

Joseph Ovsenek

Okay. Thanks, Andrew.

Our next question comes from Mark Magarian of Wells Fargo.

Mark Magarian

Hi, guys. Well done, Joe, on a good start to the year.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thanks, Mark.

Mark Magarian

Just a couple of small things. I know the test stope question has been asked a few times already. But you said you'd already completed a handful. Will those stopes fed-in for Q1 production or that held -- the results of that are being held separate for the moment?

Joseph Ovsenek

They're within our production numbers.

Mark Magarian

Okay. The next thing is on the -- I know you have that cause with your -- when you refinance your debt for a $40 million allocation to dividends or buybacks that you're going to look at, end of this year, or what have you. Is that limit based on both the term and the revolving facility? Or if one is clear then that limit goes away? Or it based on the whole thing?

Joseph Ovsenek

It's based on the whole thing and -- but as we get down in getting that, I assume there's some opportunity to renegotiate, but it is there on the whole thing. So that would cover off over the term of the -- our current term, if we don't pay down things ahead of schedule as of December 2022, however, we're looking to advance that.

Mark Magarian

Right. Absolutely. All right. Well, thanks and well done again.

Joseph Ovsenek

Thank you very much, Mark.

Thank you. This concludes the question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to Mr. Ovsenek for any closing remarks.

Joseph Ovsenek

Well, thank you everyone for dialing into our earnings calls this morning. We appreciate all the comments and questions. Have a good weekend, everyone. Bye-bye.

