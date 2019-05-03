Continuing A Deep Dive Into Micro Cap Banks

Upon further analysis on the one that looked the strongest, a considerable difference in the Book Value and Tangible Book Value (TBV) eliminated it as the best candidate.

For background please see my previous article, where I took the results from the Fidelity Stock Screener and identified five bank opportunities that were selling at what appeared to be at least a 20% discount.

Table 1: Banks Selling at 20% Discount from P/E and Buyout Values

Symbol Location Price Earnings Book Value P/E P/B P/E Value Buyout Value NASB Grandview,MO $41.00 $4.13 $31.37 9.93 1.31 $50.92 $57.25 CHBH Fremont,OH $53.00 $5.25 $50.45 10.10 1.05 $64.73 $92.08 CMTV Derby,VT $16.40 $1.61 $11.72 10.19 1.40 $19.85 $20.16 WAYN Wooster,OH $20.76 $2.15 $17.17 9.66 1.21 $26.51 $31.34 LARK Manhattan,KS $24.02 $2.39 $21.02 10.05 1.14 $29.47 $38.36

Sources: The price, earnings, and book value I retrieved from the Yahoo website. The P/E and P/B were simple calculations made by my Excel Spreadsheet. I used 12.33 as the average P/E or a regional bank (this was 2017 value from CSI Market P/E). Also per CSI Market, the average P/B of a regional bank is 1.23 which would indicate most of these banks are fairly valued. But, per a presentation from Vining Sparks Advisory Group, a bank with an ROA > 1 has a buyout premium corresponding with the size and location of the bank. I have tried to use these parameters to come up with a possible buyout value for each bank.

Using these values, we now had five banks which are selling at least at a 20% discount using either of these methods.

I then chose Croghan Bancshares (OTCQX:CHBH) as it had the lowest P/E and the highest upside (Buyout Value about 73% higher than sell price). Shortly after beginning the analysis, I discovered that about 20% of CHBH shareholder equity consisted of intangibles such as Goodwill. Obviously, intangible items are not included in Tangible Book Value (USA), Inc">TBV), and TBV is what matters when doing the buyout multiples. The TBV of CHBH is closer to $40 so the Buyout Value becomes around $73, still a significant gain but not near the original $92.08. So I decided to hold off on any recommendation until I could get the TBV and updated numbers for the other five banks.

Before I start, let me emphasize there is nothing wrong with carrying Goodwill or intangibles on the Asset Sheet. Many companies do it, it is acceptable accounting practice, and it is noted plain as day on the financial reports. The companies are not doing anything shady in any way. But the intangibles do make quite a difference in the bank value. I went into each banks latest annual report and came up with the TBV and P/TBV of each (Table 2). They are listed from best potential gain to least. The P/E value has decreased about 5% because CSI has just come out with an updated Regional Bank P/E average of 11.63.

Table 2: Bank Valuation Using TBV and New P/E Value

Sym Price BV TBV P/B P/TB P/E Value Disc Buyout Value Disc WAYN $20.76 $17.17 $16.64 1.21 1.25 $25.00 20.45% $30.37 46.29% NASB $41.00 $31.37 $30.49 1.31 1.34 $48.03 17.15% $55.65 35.73% CHBH $53.00 $50.45 $39.98 1.05 1.33 $61.06 15.20% $72.97 37.68% LARK $24.02 $21.02 $16.41 1.14 1.46 $27.80 15.72% $29.95 24.69% CMTV $16.40 $11.72 $9.35 1.40 1.75 $18.72 14.17% $16.09 -1.91%

Sources: Wayne Savings Investor Relations, NASB Investor Relations, Croghan Bank Investor Relations, Landmark Investor Relations, and Community Bancorp Investor Relations.

North American Savings Bank (OTC:NASB) had very little intangibles, and Wayne Savings Bancshares (OTC:WAYN) actually didn’t show any intangible assets on their Annual Report but had their Book Value as $16.64 (as opposed to the $17.17 value on Yahoo) so I went with that. These updated metrics clearly moved WAYN to the top of the list with NASB and CHBH being essentially tied for second. Landmark Bancorp (LARK) is slightly behind and Community Bancorp Vermont (OTCQX:CMTV) appears to be fairly priced. Based on this table, I will eliminate the two below Croghan (LARK and CMTV) and see what WAYN and NASB have to offer.

I started with WAYN as they are at the top of the list. As I was reading about the bank, I saw they had a very nasty proxy fight in both 2017 and 2018. The Stillwell Group, a New York based investor, bought over 9% of the company stock and tried to elect its own Board Member in both years to push the bank toward a sale. Looking at Table 3, you can somewhat see the rationale for this push:

Table 3: WAYN Financials

WAYN (Thousands) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $472,887 $439,797 $454,791 Liabilities $428,009 $398,212 $413,763 Shareholder Equity (Total) $44,878 $41,585 $41,028 Intangible Assets $0 $0 $0 Total Loans Outstanding $377,930 $345,900 $332,283 Impaired Loans Provision for Loan Losses $518 $301 $365 Deposits $387,449 $372,465 $383,733 Shares Outstanding 2,681,250 2,751,327 2,739,024 Net Interest Income $15,066 $14,147 $13,116 Non Interest Expense $11,056 $11,957 $12,158 Total Noninterest Income $2,237 $2,145 $1,996 Income Taxes $1,099 $1,226 $708 Net Income (Total) $5,148 $3,109 $2,246 Earnings/Share $1.92 $1.13 $0.82 Dividends/ Share $0.53 $0.37 $0.36 Share Price at Close of Period $19.95 $18.20 $18.01 Yield 2.66% 2.03% 2.00% Shares Repurchased 75,995 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 9.49% 9.46% 9.02% Book Value $16.74 $15.11 $14.98 Tangible Book Value $16.74 $15.11 $14.98 Efficiency Ratio 64% 73% 80% Net Interest Margin 3.30% 3.16% Price/Earnings 10.39 16.11 21.96 Price/Book 1.19 1.20 1.20 Tangible Price/Book 1.19 1.20 1.20 Dividend Payout 27.60% 32.74% 43.90% Return on Equity 11.91% 7.53% 5.55% Return on Assets 1.13% 0.70% 0.51% Impaired Loans/Total Loans 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Stock Valuation P/B $30.51 $27.55 $27.30 P/E $22.33 $13.14 $9.54

Source: Wayne Savings Investor Relations

In 2016 the bank turned in an ROE of 5.55%, ROA of .51%, and an efficiency of 80%. It’s easy to see why a large shareholder might push for a sale. In 2017, Stillwell fell only 36,000 votes shy of obtaining the seat; the results in 2018 were not as close, with the Stillwell candidate losing by about 300,000 votes. There is a lot to say about the proxy fight and you can Google and read about it but suffice it to say that it must have been a wake-up call for the existing WAYN Board because expenses have been cut, shares have been bought back, and pertinent ratios have gotten better since the battle began. As for me, I prefer to see this play out a couple more years to make sure these are not temporary measures that were enacted to soothe any hard feelings the shareholders may have had. I will pass on WAYN for now but will look at it again in a year or so. But the reader may certainly want to research this further as the current calculated value is between $22.33 and $30.51 for a return of 7.8% and 47%, respectively, based on today’s $20.70 closing price.

Next is NASB. The following tables show their capitalization and financials.

Table 4: NASB Capitalization

Capital Ratios Min Req 2018 2017 Total Risk Based 10.00% 16.50% 16.40% Tier 1 Risk Based 8.00% 15.30% 15.30% Leverage Ratio 5.00% 12.70% 12.30%

Source: Data from Tables 4 & 5 come from NASB Investor Relations

Table 5: NASB Financials

NASB (Thousands) 2019 (1st Quarter) 2018 2017 2016 Assets $2,197,987 $2,060,361 $2,062,302 $1,949,677 Liabilities $1,963,355 $1,828,680 $1,829,663 $1,735,294 Shareholder Equity (Total) $234,632 $231,681 $232,639 $214,383 Intangible Assets $6,347 $6,495 $6,859 $7,934 Total Loans Outstanding $1,831,056 $1,836,624 $1,711,809 $1,586,054 Impaired Loans N/A $14,000 $9,200 $22,100 Provision for Loan Losses $750 $2,625 $950 $1,350 Deposits $1,661,259 $1,536,226 $1,296,112 $1,277,293 Shares Outstanding 7,385,000 7,385,000 7,395,000 7,413,000 Net Interest Income $18,849 $77,928 $74,114 $60,648 Non Interest Expense $16,811 $69,991 $76,420 $75,808 Total Noninterest Income $8,779 $37,299 $50,796 $51,971 Income Taxes $2,704 $13,480 $18,143 $13,068 Net Income (Total) $8,113 $29,131 $29,397 $22,393 Earnings/Share $1.10 $3.94 $3.98 $3.02 Dividends/ Share $0.50 $3.82 $1.22 $0.98 Share Price at Close of Period $41.95 $40.60 $36.11 $33.50 Yield 4.77% 9.41% 3.38% 2.93% Shares Repurchased 36,327 FINANCIAL RATIOS Shareholder Equity/ Assets 10.67% 11.24% 11.28% 11.00% Book Value $31.77 $31.37 $31.46 $28.92 Tangible Book Value $30.91 $30.49 $30.53 $27.85 Efficiency Ratio 61% 61% 61% 67% Net Interest Margin 3.54% 3.78% 3.69% Price/Earnings 9.53 10.29 9.08 11.09 Price/Book 1.32 1.29 1.15 1.16 Tangible Price/Book 1.36 1.33 1.18 1.20 Dividend Payout 45.45% 96.84% 30.69% 32.44% Return on Equity 13.92% 12.55% 13.15% Return on Assets 1.52% 1.41% 1.47% Impaired Loans/Total Loans N/A 0.76% 0.54% 1.39% Stock Valuation P/B $56.35 $55.58 $55.65 $50.76 P/E $51.17 $45.88 $46.23 $35.13

All financials are increasing year to year and the last quarter was excellent. Assets, deposits, and income are all trending upward as are the important ratios. But I will caution the NIM, P/E, ROE, and ROA are annualized figures based on the first quarter of 2019. One item that jumps out is a 96% dividend payout in 2018. Although this seems out of the ordinary; turns out the company made a special $2 distribution to shareholders in 2018 and they did the same in September 2015. From their NASB Annual Report:

We carefully manage our capital levels to match risk, but to also transfer excess capital to shareholders. In 2018 we increased our quarterly dividend to $.50 per share, and in March paid a “special dividend” of $2.00 per share. The amount of future dividends will be determined by our net income and alternative uses for capital.

During fiscal 2017, the Company repurchased 36,327 shares of its own stock with a value of $1.36 million at the time of repurchase. The only thing I don’t like is the 45% dividend payout from the regular distribution of this past quarter but it’s not enough to cloud my opinion of the stock.

As you can see from the spreadsheet, annualizing the first quarter gives us a value range of $51.17-$56.35, a 24-39% premium from the close of $41 today. I like the attention given to shareholders so even with no buyout, the special payouts and buybacks should give a solid return for years. I like the stock and will buy some after the 72 hour lockout from publication of this article. If you buy the stock, or any thinly traded security, always use a limit order so that you don’t pay an outrageous premium.

So I am adding one stock to the portfolio for the April/May timeframe, and that is NASB.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.