Amgen: Classic Example Of Behavioral Finance Theory

At the very least, Amgen is not the best biotech investment at this time.

We think behavioral finance can explain some support of the stock.

Amgen is one of the cornerstone biotech companies that is gradually losing sales and profitability.

This article is a follow-on to Why We Pass On Amgen that was published on Seeking Alpha six months ago.

Amgen (AMGN), one of the largest biotech companies, has been signaling slowing sales and earnings since last year. However, major institutional investors, as well as retail investors, are holding onto the stock as many believe that the current issues with revenue and profitability are temporary and the stock will jump on positive news.

We think that Amgen will underperform the broader biotech market and the Nasdaq Biotech Index (IBB).

Institutional Ownership

Amgen has long been an enticing long-term investment opportunity for many institutional and individual investors. We must notice here that major biotech managers usually pass on Amgen as they probably assume that Amgen does not provide a long-term biotech-style growth opportunity:

Source: Nasdaq website data, Amgen institutional ownership

As we can see, all top investors are diversified funds without a specific focus on biotech or healthcare. Still, institutional ownership is high - around 80%. We have a high suspicion that many long/short biotech managers are shorting Amgen in a pair long/short trade with long arm invested in some other biotech company or index.

Company's Q1 2019 presentation

The presentation starts off with the Non-GAAP 3% growth of EPS in Q1 2019:

Source: Amgen investor presentation, Q1 2019

Which we think is quite impressive, except the only driver of that growth is the share buyback, 12% decrease in a number of shares.

Then, there is guidance for 2019 that had been slightly updated:

Source: Amgen investor presentation, Q1 2019

For comparison, let's look at 2018 guidance provided at the end of 2018:

Source: Amgen investor presentation, Q3 2018

So what we see here is a YoY decline in revenue and EPS.

Next, moving to Q1 commercial review:

Source: Amgen investor presentation, Q1 2019

Repatha's growth was quite remarkable, given the price decrease. Yet, this slide overall is a bit confusing. We previously mentioned in our Amgen article that sorting this table by YoY growth is not appropriate given that absolute sales numbers should be in descending order. This time around, however, there is no visible reason why Repatha is #1 and Prolia is #2.

It all becomes clear, however, when we look at Q1 2019 10-Q:

In the SEC filings, the company can't voluntarily choose the sorting order, and top products have to be reported in descending order. The total revenue stayed the same YoY. Nevertheless, the major product declines came from Neulasta, Epogen, and Sensipar.

Now, moving to the pipeline slide:

Source: Amgen investor presentation, Q1 2019

Another confusing slide. Confusing because we as investors would like to know the phase of development rather than "data expected 2019".

A quick look at the company's pipeline on the website confirms our doubt: most of the products are in the early stage of development, and therefore we expect a somewhat limited financial impact from 2019 updates.

Source: Amgen website

Next, let's deep dive into 10-Q to see what's interesting in the company's financials and what hasn't been highlighted on the presentation.

Looking at the income statement we notice that with the same YoY reported revenue we see a meaningful increase in all three major line items - COGS, R&D, and SG&A:

Source: Amgen 10-Q filing, Q1 2019

CFO (Cash Flow from Operations) decreased by around 33% (!) in Q1 2019:

Source: Amgen 10-Q filing, Q1 2019

CFO is essentially a driving indicator for any business and a decline in CFO is certainly a red flag.

An interesting picture is on CFF (Cash Flow from Financing):

Source: Amgen 10-Q filing, Q1 2019

Stock repurchase program sharply declined by 70%, from $11 bn to $3 bn.

Stock Performance

The inherent question is what all the above actually means for us - institutional and individual investors.

If we compare the performance of Amgen stock to its most relevant benchmark, IBB, we can see a strong correlation in the last three years:

Data by YCharts

However, if we zoom in at the YTD relative performance, the trend that we see is shocking: +10% IBB and -9% AMGN:

Data by YCharts

Many Amgen supporters may say that we've been there before, Amgen will bounce back, the dividend is good, etc. Maybe. We, nevertheless, don't see immediate sources for growth and profitability and would rather invest in other large biotech company with more promising growth.

Shorting Amgen

We've been short Amgen sometime after we published Why We Pass On Amgen six months ago. We still acknowledge that there might be some possible bumps due to sales or pipeline updates or due to overall market push (growth in IBB). For that reason, we are implementing a long/short (Amgen/other biotech) pair trade strategy.

We're essentially betting that Amgen will not outperform a broader market. This strategy has paid off in the last 4-5 months, and we think that going forward it is still a valid approach.

Why Investors Don't Abandon Amgen?

Great question. We think there are many behavioral finance biases (cognitive and emotional errors) that help to support Amgen stock. Those biases may include:

Conservatism bias (cognitive). unwilling or slow to update a view on the stock to avoid a mental effort

Loss-version bias (emotional): to avoid pain in the loss of investment by holding too long onto a declining stock

Status quo bias (emotional): comfort with the existing situation and dividends

Endowment bias (emotional): "I bought this stock 20 years ago and I am happy with it".

We think there is a large pool of investors that have been lured by Amgen's dividends. However, as the operating cash flow is decreasing, it would be harder for the company to sustain the growth of the dividends.

What Are Other Risks?

Many would argue that Amgen will acquire some promising pre-launch cutting-edge company with skyrocketing sales. Could be. Then, the stock will definitely decline on this news as the acquisition would come at a premium and the stock price of acquirer usually drops.

There could be some dramatic turnarounds in Amgen's pipeline. This is certainly a possibility (major risk for short sellers). But the same we can say about other biotech stocks - the ones that have more room for growth. Amgen is $110 bn company and it would need another Enbrel to move the stock up by a significant percentage. We don't see those "Enbrels" in Amgen's late pipeline as of today.

Disclaimer: This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions. This article represents our independent opinion and it cannot be construed as an investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: We are short Amgen in a pair trade