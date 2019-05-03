OdontoPrev SA ADR (ODPVY) CEO Rodrigo Bacellar on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

OdontoPrev SA ADR (OTCPK:ODPVY) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2019 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

José Roberto Pacheco - Investor Relations Officer

Luis Blanco - Administration & Finance Director

Rodrigo Bacellar - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Mariana Hernandes - Credit Suisse

Marco Calvi - Itaú BBA

Joseph Giordano - JPMorgan

Guilherme Palhares - BTG Pactual

Mariana Ferraz - Eleven Financial

Operator

Good morning ladies and gentlemen. Thank you for waiting. Welcome to the OdontoPrev Conference Call to discuss the Earnings of the First Quarter and 2019. Today we have with us Mr. Rodrigo Bacellar, Luis Blanco, and José Roberto Pacheco.

We'd like to inform you that this event is being recorded and all participants are in listen-only mode during the OdontoPrev press presentation. Then we will begin the Q&A session for which instructions will be given. [Operator Instructions]

This event is also being streamed on the web via webcast and can be viewed at www.odontoprev.com.br/ri where the respective presentation is also available. You can control the slide presentation.

The replay of the event will be available right after the end of the call. We would like to remind you that webcast participants may register in advance via website any questions for OdontoPrev which will be answered during the Q&A session.

Before proceeding let me mention that statements made during the call relating to the OdontoPrev business perspective, projections, operating and financial goals are based on the belief and assumptions of company management and on information currently available to the company.

Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of performance as they involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as they relate to future events and therefore, depend on circumstances that may or may not occur.

Investors and analysts should understand that overall conditions, industry conditions, and other operating factors could affect OdontoPrev's future results and therefore could lead to results that materially differ from those expressed in such forward-looking statements.

Now, I'll turn the conference over to Mr. José Roberto Pacheco, IR Officer of OdontoPrev who will begin the presentation. Mr. Pacheco you may begin.

José Roberto Pacheco

Hello. Good morning everyone. Welcome and thank you very much for your interest and trust in OdontoPrev. I would like to thank you for attending the company conference call to present the results of the first quarter of 2019.

Now to begin the presentation on slide number 3. We can see data from the ANS since 2012 with the continuous growth of dental plans even during the years of the recession totaling 5.9 million new beneficiaries exceeding 24 million beneficiaries at the end of February 2019. On the other hand, the stagnation of the number of members in healthcare plans which is currently lower than seven years ago in number of beneficiaries.

On slide 4, our next slide, we would like to highlight the 18.8% growth of net revenues in the quarter, our best performance since 2011 of which 11.8% is purely organic reiterating OdontoPrev's strategic differentials with noteworthy mention to the acceleration of the SME revenues and individual plans revenues.

It's worth noting that quarter data includes Odonto System which is incorporated in January counting on a lower ticket of lower dental loss ratio and margins similar to the company's.

On the next slide, number 5, we show the evolution of the federal business segments particularly the non-corporate segment, SME and individual plans which account for 39% of the total annualized revenues when compared to just 25% four years ago.

These segments as we can see on slide 6 present continuous and, fast revenue increases with an annual growth rate of 23% in average ticket as a result of higher value-added new product launches. The non-corporate segments currently have an average ticket of BRL34, 50% higher than four years ago.

On slide 7, we would like to highlight the unique OdontoPrev positioning relating to the leadership in developing and expanding the non-corporate segments, individual plans and SME as they present a higher ticket, less competition, a fast growth compared to the market and differentiated contribution margins.

Additionally, reiterating our strategy, non-corporate products present significant barriers to entry such as scale, and distribution quality, customer bad debt for the small individual customers' adverse selection, and management technology which are clear differentials of the OdontoPrev business model.

Now, on slide 8, we present the historical record of BRL36 million in incremental revenues in the individual plans in the quarter. We'd love -- also like to highlight the corporate segment, with BRL21 million of incremental revenue in the period and, as we will see in the next slide 9 a 9% growth in corporate revenue, the best performance in four years and much higher than the levels seen in the past quarters.

On our next slide number 10, we can see the net additions in the past 12 months per segment totaling 252,000 beneficiaries. Particularly in the first quarter it's weaker in additions, with an average growth historically lower than the other three quarters of the year.

On slide 11, we can see the evolution of individual plans profile. As we've been seeing a growing share of the bank channels and revenue, translating into a higher average ticket, a lower commercialization expenses and more appealing bad debt increasing the profitability of the consolidated portfolio.

In the next slide, we would like to highlight the grow of non-corporate in four years where the individual plans more than doubled at an annual growth rate of 26% according to slide 12. And the SME segment on the other hand grew 16% per year as we will see on slide 13.

On slide 14, we would like to highlight the lowest annual dental loss ratio of 43.6%, lower than the previous year, given the growing share of higher value-added products in revenue composition at competitive costs.

Moving on to cash generation on slide 15. We see an adjusted EBITDA of BRL430 million in the past 12 months, 17.1% higher year-over-year with a margin increase to 25.9%. In the quarter, we achieved a margin of 27.6%, higher than the annual -- with a growth of 14.2%.

And as we can see on slide 16, the Brasildental adjusted EBITDA achieved BRL8 million in the quarter, 23% higher year-over-year. In the past 12 months, Brasildental EBITDA increased 81% with a 23.6% margin higher than the previous 17.4%.

On slide 17, we can see that net income achieved BRL97 million in the quarter, 19% higher year-over-year and the net margin of 22.1%. In the past 12 months, net income increased 16.6% with the net margin increase to 18.1%, one of the best performances since we went public in 2006.

Our next slide number 18, we'd like to highlight the extraordinary effects of 1Q, 2019, which impacted the adjusted EBITDA and net income with four effects. So first, we won the medication claim for service tax ISS in March 2019 with a positive EBITDA effect of BRL14.6 million and reduction of BRL13.6 million to the adjusted EBITDA.

Second, the implementation of the long-term incentive plan in 2019. The stock options plan is still valid without new grants since 2016.

Third, the IFRS 16 rules resulted in the reallocation of rental expenses to the depreciation and amortization line as well as financial expenses, resulting in a positive impact of BRL1.9 million to the EBITDA.

Last, the Odonto System Incorporation, which took place now in January 2019 resulting in recognizing the deferred liabilities of 34% of the goodwill in the quarter. The events mentioned above brought on a net positive impact of BRL12 million to the EBITDA and BRL6 million to the bottom line.

The next slide 19, we can see the evolution of market compensation in cash dividends. During the meeting of the Board of Directors held yesterday an additional dividend distribution was proposed in the amount of BRL51 million, which when added to the BRL18 million in cash dividends, which is already paid up today totaled BRL69 million in shareholder compensation for the first quarter 2019, therefore, a 70% payout.

On slide 20, we can see that OdontoPrev ended the year -- or actually the quarter with BRL0.5 billion in cash flow debt free.

Odonto System according to slide 21, recorded net revenues of BRL25.8 million an average ticket of BRL 14.5, and loss ratio of 29.1%.

On slide 22, we are proud to highlight the growth of the number of shareholders, which is changed every single day this year exceeding 12,000 more than double the individuals seen in 2017.

The company's investor base, as shown on slide 23, remains globalized with an approximate free float of 93% with foreign investors from over 30 countries.

On our last slide number 24, I'd like to invite you all to take a look at our annual sustainability report published this week with the main social and environmental initiatives of the company.

Before I move on to the Q&A session, here at the company we'll have the General Assembly election of the new Board of Directors, which will count on senior Bradesco, executive main shareholder of the non-corporate segments the Brasildental brand, which makes us even more optimistic about future performance in this segment with a higher ticket and higher return.

So, thank you all once again for your interest and trust in OdontoPrev. So now, I would like to move on to the Q&A session in our common practice of a 45-minute conference call. Thank you very much.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the Q&A session. [Operator Instructions] First question is from Mariana Hernandes from Credit Suisse.

Mariana Hernandes

Hello, everyone. Good morning. Thank you for taking my question. The first question I have is about Odonto System. So correct me if I'm wrong. But the EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, taking everything you've mentioned and adjusting to IFRS 16 which makes the base not really comparable, increased 12% per year. And you mentioned during the call the EBITDA margin is similar to OdontoPrev.

So can I imagine that the contribution that Odonto System had to revenues is very similar to EBITDA? So EBITDA growth and OdontoPrev, ex Odonto System was approximately 6%. Does that make sense to say that? And I'd also like to know how the integration is going -- is moving if you're offering Odonto System in different phases. Are you able to expand?

And the second question is about the corporate portfolio for OdontoPrev. We saw dropping that this quarter. That haven't -- hasn't happened for a while, so I'd like to know what's going on. Is -- are terminations growing? What did you see happen in that quarter? And what are your expectations for the rest of the year? I remember that you were very optimistic for 2019. I'd like to know even though it's the -- the first quarter was a little bit weaker if you're still optimistic for 2019. Thank you.

José Roberto Pacheco

Good morning, Mariana. Thank you for your questions. I'm going to start off with the last one, which -- it'll explain things better that talks about corporate. In the first quarter -- we're still in the first quarter, and the first quarter is different than the rest. So in the past 10 years, the first quarter has shown to be -- or to have the less net additions every single year and 2019 was no different. And in our vision it wouldn't be. So the average in 10 years was 17,000 net members in the first quarter, but on the other hand it has the highest margin, the biggest return.

So that is the main characteristic that we see from the company. We had additions in corporate, not only Odonto System but also in Brasildental, and not in OdontoPrev. So their contracts and the average of corporate contracts are a high number of members and any change could really impact the quarter.

So in the past first five quarter, four were negative. So there's no surprise there and no change in expectations for the year. We still believe that the number of members will be highlight incorporate for the year with a big highlight for the second half of the year.

It does have important aspects of seasonality and it increases growth and particularly in the third and fourth quarter, so no change to the optimistic expectations of the company. And instead of that, it is an issue of seasonality that's concentrated also gives more on the second half of the year.

Now about Odonto System, it was incorporated in the first quarter of 2019. That's why you didn't see the line. You saw the distribution, a company information and it was limited to the contribution margin.

So Odonto System has been gaining. And we saw EBITDA margin close to 20% and it went up to 24%, 25%. So it will no longer be informed in the upcoming calls, because it was incorporated now in January.

So it's a highlight of growth and additions. We have a positive and constructive view of Odonto System in the model as is limited to the Northeastern region. So once again in the current reality, which is gradually being studied -- the rollouts are being studied for other regions in Brazil. Those are my initial comments.

Well, now I hand over to Rodrigo so he can comment.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Good morning, Mariana, thank you for your questions. To add to what Pacheco mentioned about the corporate portfolio, we see that in addition to the seasonality that he mentioned we also see that in Brazil, Brazil is more apathetic than we'd expect, so it's taking longer than we expected for the economy to react.

So there's also an impact on the corporate world. We have the privilege of seeing economic activity month after month with the inclusions and exclusions of contract. So the company says, okay this employee is no longer covered because they're no longer part of the company and now we have this new one.

So we've been rooting for this movement to come back and be positive after three years of a lot of bleeding. But it's still apathetic. And we see one industry hiring the other is still lying off. So we don't see the recovery that we expected in the corporate world.

About the Odonto System model as Pacheco just mentioned, we concluded the incorporation in January so we not only have done that and complied with what we planned, but we also integrated back-office areas notably finance and human resources. So the project to integrate Odonto System is moving as planned. And now we're in the second stage of the process, which is testing the pilot of rolling out the Odonto System model to other regions in Brazil. So everything's going as planned.

Luis would you like to add?

Luis Blanco

Hi, Mariana. Good morning. Just to add to the first part of your question about the year-over-year comparison to Odonto System, we don't compare to the first quarter of 2018 for Odonto System because back then being -- it was a family-owned company, so we had to make a number of different adjustments to the accounting side before we could acquire Odonto System. And because of the things we found during the due diligence so that was done before the opening balance sheet. So a year-over-year comparison for Odonto System isn't invalid. That's why we haven't disclosed it. Because the accounting practices were different they were in line with what we use, so they're not comparable. We've adjusted all of that before the opening balance sheet. That's why we're not disclosing that year-over-year comparison only after the acquisition which was in August 2018.

Mariana Hernandes

Okay. Thank you very much. It's very clear now.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Marco Calvi from Itaú BDA.

Marco Calvi

Good morning, everyone. My first question is to the -- about the member base in the SME portfolio. We saw a quarter that was a bit weaker than other quarters. So could you clarify, what your vision is about that -- about the members, especially in Odonto System? The second question is about bad debt. Obviously, since the company has a product mix, it would expect an increase in bad debt. So to what extent based on the product should we consider throughout the year for this line specifically? Those are my two questions. Thank you.

José Roberto Pacheco

Hi, Marco. Good morning. About SME actually we have four portfolios. So there's OdontoPrev, Odonto System, Bradesco and Brasildental. This is a modest quarter. Once again, the first quarter is different than the others. All the four portfolios had a drop in number of members. That's nothing new. The company remains with a vision of growing revenue in SME two-digit growth which has been the average in the past four years. So it's a segment of a higher average ticket than the market and a return higher than the industry. So we remain optimistic. In relation to that portfolio that has revenues higher than any competition in the company on a standalone basis.

In relation to bad debt, yes as a result of the mix effect the retail portfolio did have a higher bad debt and it also has a higher sales expense compared to the average of the segment.

So answering two questions with one, that was the characteristic of part of the growth of the individual plans in the quarter, where retail was also important, not only in the bank channels, because when retail grows it brings in more bad debt. And when retail grows, it also brings in a higher sales expense.

We believe that in the mid-term, the bank channel will be bigger. It has a bigger magnitude and potential, compared to the retail portfolios. So in the mid-term, you should have a trend of lower sales expense and lower bad debt after a while. So a very high positive effect of the increase of the bank channel than the individual segment.

So that's the expectation that the company has for the mid-and long term. Once again, that does not change our view for 2019. This segment clearly was a highlight in revenue growth, higher than 45%, as you saw. So we see -- we're very optimistic about its performance in the next quarters.

Marco Calvi

Perfect, Pacheco. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Joseph Giordano from JPMorgan.

Joseph Giordano

Hi. Good morning, everyone. Thank you for taking my question. I'd like to understand the frequency component in the first quarter, so to try to understand, if you saw any calendar effect that was more favorable given the kind of all holidays later in the year. And what should we expect that moving forward? And if you see any pressure on the part of dentists to change the price list and prices? Thank you.

Luis Blanco

Hi, Joseph. This is Luis Andre speaking. About frequency, we haven't seen any changes relating to the frequency profile. If we talk about that first segment, our segment with the highest frequency is individual, as we should expect. It's the one with the highest frequency. And compared to last year, it's very much in line with the indicator. And the corporate segments and SME segments, they have lower frequency that the individual plans. And also, year-over-year, it didn't show any changes.

In relation to the calendar effect, I think, you mean the effect of the carnival holiday that this year was in March, right, and last year it was in February. Yes, that does change or affect the frequency in February and March when we compare that to February 2018, right? So February -- when you compare each of them, so March, yes, there is a difference in frequency, but the effect in the quarter -- the effect is offset in the quarter. We don't see any changes because of that.

Rodrigo Bacellar

About price, this is Rodrigo speaking, Joseph. About the pressure from dentists in price list, that's fine. Nothing's happening in that sense. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question is from Mr. Guilherme Palhares from BTG Pactual.

Guilherme Palhares

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my questions. My first question, I'd like to understand the dental loss ratio from individual plans effects directly related to the increasing portfolio this quarter specifically. The second question is I'd like to know the company's perspective in approving the new minimum equity required model according to the ANS?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Hi, Guilherme, so I'll start off with the dental loss ratio and individual plans. It's very much welcome actually, because it shows us higher retention, especially in the bank channel. The loss ratio and the individual plans is the most attractive one and it's still at the ideal point. It's been going up. It shows us a better net present value in additions and a higher use in retention, especially in the bank channel. It's extremely healthy. It has a higher return compared to other segments. And that's the trend that we've seen in recent quarters, especially in relation to the increase in the individual bank channel plan. About the new solvency model in ANS rules, I'm going to hand over to Luis Andre to comment.

Luis Blanco

Just to put everybody on the same page, OdontoPrev filed the model in June last year. It was the first company and only operator to have done that. We spent 1.5 years developing that model. We filed it. We were the pioneers to do that in that development submitted it to the regulator and since then we've been talking to the regulator about the model. There's the regulators going through a learning period and a process where they're also adding to the legal framework of that topic. So the proof of that is public consultation number 73 that was held a couple of months ago.

And last week, it went through their collegiate boards the ANS collegiate board and that public consultation establishes a change to the generic calculation for those who have the corporate rules establishing a new calculation that in general that the new solvency would be 75% of the current model or the result of the new calculation and that's what the model says. We have our own model. Our own model is more efficient than the current model or the proposed model. Therefore, we have a positive expectation of receiving the approval for our own model. We know we deemed that this is something new even for the regulator.

As I mentioned, we're the first and only ones to present the model. So we've had very positive feedback with all conversations with the regulator. Our own model that was submitted since it's our first model it also has a conservative characteristic to it, but even so it's more efficient than the current calculation, and the calculation that's being proposed during the period of transition proposed by public consultation number 73.

Q – Guilherme Palhares

Okay thank you. Thank you for clarification. If you allow me just one last, about the corporate portfolio you mentioned the economy and something came up to me. I'd like to understand, if the performance from the corporate portfolio do you see that it's an emptying of the same contracts or a higher cancellation of existing contracts? How do you see that dynamic? Thank you.

Rodrigo Bacellar

Guilherme, what we comment is that there was a lot of bleeding, a lot of layoffs in the last 2.5, three years and now that's apathetic. It's still not -- it's not bleeding that much but eventually and then the industry loses members or seasonality like trade has an increase at the end of the year. So, we expected that there would be a faster recovery and that we would be celebrating hires, new hires in companies' right?

Q – Guilherme Palhares

Okay perfect thank you.

Operator

Our next question is from Ms. Mariana Ferraz from Eleven Financial.

Q – Mariana Ferraz

Good morning everyone. Thank you for taking my question. About corporate could you give us the best -- a better idea of the regions that it grew and which ones lost?

Rodrigo Bacellar

Thank you, Marie. Actually OdontoPrev has operations all over the country, but it's not similar among the different industries. So we have some important contracts. And any movements about any changes given the low amount of growth or a lost of lives, in the past 10 years, and year-over-year there is an impact.

Once again, the company remains optimistic. And this year promises to be a highlight in additions. Where it have for the second seventh consecutive quarter we had additions incorporate even in this environment as Rodrigo mentioned of still high unemployment and the economic activity not getting back up to speed.

So we believe that 2019 has still not begun in terms of new hires that type of growth. That's still not the market reality. So that's it. That's our vision.

Q – Mariana Ferraz

Okay, thank you. Thank you and congratulations on your results.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] The Q&A session is now over. I'd like to hand over to our speakers for their final remarks.

José Roberto Pacheco

We would once again like to thank everyone for participating in our first conference call of 2019, until our next event. Thank you very much.

Operator

The OdontoPrev conference call is now over. Thank you for your participation. Have a good day. And thank you for using Chorus Call.