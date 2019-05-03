DNB ASA (DNBHF) Management on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

DNB ASA (OTCPK:DNBHF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2019 7:30 AM ET

Rune Helland - Head-Investor Relations

Rune Bjerke - Chief Executive Officer

Kjerstin Braathen - Chief Financial Officer

Ingjerd Spiten - Executive Vice President, Personal banking

Matti Ahokas - Danske Bank

Jan Wolter - Credit Suisse

Adrian Cighi - Royal Bank of Canada

Richard Smith - KBW

Jan Erik Gjerland - ABG

Joakim Svingen - Arctic Securities

Riccardo Rovere - Mediobanca

Vegard Toverud - Pareto Securities

Rune Helland

Hello and welcome to DNB's Analyst Call for the First Quarter. I'm Rune Helland, I'm the Head of Investor Relations. Available for your questions here in London are CEO Rune Bjerke; CFO Kjerstin Braathen; Head of Personal Banking, Ingjerd Spiten; and Head of Risk Management Ida Lerner.

Rune Bjerke will start to give you a short summary before we open up for questions. Please Rune.

Rune Bjerke

Thank you, Rune. Let me start by saying that we are pretty satisfied with the results for the first quarter. If you look at the underlying trends, we are growing volumes in all segments. We are especially satisfied with what we are seeing in the personal customer segment with a growth rate higher than the same quarter last year 0.8% in loans and 1.2% in deposits.

The NII is lagging somewhat in that particular segment. But bear in mind that we have repriced our mortgages that will give full effect from the middle of May. If you look at what's happening in the two other segments, you see that SMEs performed more or less in line with what they have done over the last couple of quarters with return on allocated equity higher than 18% where growth in deposits growth in loans and the outlook is right due to the favorable Norwegian macro-economy.

In the large corporate client segment, you see that this quarter we are growing the loan volumes. This is not only a reflection of the fact that we are more or less done with the rebalancing we have been through over the last two and a half years; it's also a good sign that we have profitable business opportunities in that segment. And we have taken a few underwritings that actually lead to the high volume growth.

The intention, of course, according to our ID strategy is to syndicate and sell out some of the exposures, so that growth numbers would fluctuate somewhat from quarter-to-quarter. But we are in a position to plan for a modest growth in volumes in the LCI segment as well based on the profitable opportunities we have there.

We will come back to costs when you ask questions about the development. It may be an important information to send that we have applied for a buyback program already for 2% of the shares. And we are as you see comfortable with core capital ratio at a level of 16.4% which opens up for further growth and also holding up on the dividend policy in combination with buybacks to optimize the capital structure at all times.

And with these few words of the sentences, I open for Q&A and we will do our best to answer your questions.

Thank you. Ladies and gentlemen, we will now begin the question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] And your first question comes from the line of Matti Ahokas.

Matti Ahokas

Yes, good afternoon. My question on the mortgage business. You had basically zero growth in the mortgage book in the fourth quarter and now over NOK 20 billion almost NOK 20 billion increase in the first quarter. Could you a bit explain is this that that you were just simply good in selling, or should we look at more on the average side?

And also any comments on the mortgage market in terms of competition margin outlook et cetera would be greatly appreciated. Thanks.

Rune Bjerke

Those are the numbers for fourth quarter, but the growth in the first quarter was 0.8%. And that is if you analyze it's a little bit less than 4%, 3.2%. But again the first part of the year tends to be slower than the second quarter and third quarter.

So, we really hope for growth level higher than the 3% to 4%. The growth in the last 12 months has been 3.5%. So, we are delivering according to our targets and plan and it's a profitable growth. Ingjerd maybe you can say a little bit about the competition, as Head of the PC segment.

Ingjerd Spiten

Yes. I think for us it's important to build sustainable and profitable growth over a profitable market share. The competition is fierce and we expect it to be stable. And we have announced another interest hike in March, which will take effect in May this year. So we will half the effect in the second quarter and the full effect in the third quarter as well. I don't expect any difference in the competitive situation. It's hard and it will be like that going forward as well.

Rune Bjerke

Perfect. Let me just add a comment because it's the fact that we actually have the churn rate at the lower level than we have had in the past. And it's also the fact that we have a high number of pre-approved mortgages for the time being at this point in time that we have at the same point in time last year. So even with tough competition, we managed to grow in a profitable way, and we see that some of the competitors are really targeting specific groups like the academics and so on. But all-in-all, it's convincing to see that we are able to grow according to our group ambitions.

Matti Ahokas

If I just may have a follow-up. If you look at the NOK 20 billion increase in the mortgages during the quarter that would mean 10% volume growth, if it were to continue with the same pace for the remainder of the year. So Rune, you mentioned there was some pre-approval thing impacting this. I guess, it's unrealistic to assume that this growth pace will continue.

Rune Bjerke

I think there is some missing link here. Are you talking about the LCI?

Matti Ahokas

No. I'm just looking at the loans to personal customers mortgages NOK 883.5 billion.

Rune Bjerke

Not, corporate customers?

Matti Ahokas

Personal customers.

Rune Bjerke

Up from NOK 772 billion to NOK 778 billion 0.8%. I would say, it's a sound of normal growth rate for the mortgages. And as I said we are not compromising on profitability.

Matti Ahokas

All right. Great. Thanks.

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Jan Wolter. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jan Wolter

Yes. Hi. Jan Wolter here, Credit Suisse. Couple of questions on capital. And I wonder on the capital development going forward, if we disregard the impact from growth from profits and potential buyback are the impact from Luminor thought to be gain and negative 10 basis points for Fremtind. Are those the only known impact on quarter one ratio, they are in 2019? So that's the first question.

And the second is that, currently the bank has 16.4% in quarter one and the target is including the management buffer pretty much 16.4% as well, and that will increase end of the year due to the countercyclical buffer. So does it matter that you are on par -- excuse me, on with your capital requirements now, or do you need to be above the target in order for the bank to start the buyback? Thanks.

Kjerstin Braathen

Thank you. Yes is the answer to the first question. The impact from the Luminor of a positive 30 basis points from the second -- negative 10 basis points from the second phase of the Fremtind merger are the only two known impacts to the core capital side growth results currency fluctuations and the results have limited impact. So you are right on the first one.

Secondly, we have a CET1 of 16.4% against our requirement of about 16.3% with the management buffer. And there is an increase in the countercyclical buffer that becomes effective towards the end of the year. That increases our targeted level to 16.8%.

But the Ministry of Finance has confirmed that they will renew the Basel I floor during the course of the year and the current room between the core equity with the floor and without the floor is 80 basis points. And we saw when the central bank announced the increased countercyclical buffer that they were very clear that the banks will be able to absorb this due to the removal of the floor.

So we expect to absorb the increased countercyclical buffer without bleeding effectively more capital if you will. So, theoretically there is another 40 basis points room between the current regime and the new regime, but we are always pointing out that you should be cautious in terms of expecting that the transition over to Basel III will lead to any substantial capital release.

Jan Wolter

Right. So would you say though that you need to see those impact coming through before starting new buybacks? I'm just wondering about the sequence of events here. Or if the bank can start the first 2% of shares in buyback once the approval comes through from the FSA, or does the bank need to wait until the quarter one ratio is meaningfully above the target level again?

Rune Bjerke

I think the relationship between DNB and the regulator has moved in a more positive terrain over the last couple of years. The fact that we actually applied for buybacks last year in more or less the same similar situation is a clear indicator that they have trust in how we are managing our capital structure. And I doubt that they will set any kind of restrictions related to what we are doing in certain point in times.

So I cannot see why we shouldn't make those decisions ourselves. But when we start, whether we start has to do with everything we see at the same time related to currency fluctuations, growth opportunities, capital development and also more clarity about the removal of the floor. But again, our intention as it has been in the past is to optimize the capital structure at all times and to pay out excess capital to the owners.

Jan Wolter

Okay. And many thanks for that. And a final question if I may just on cost. The IT budget and the planned investment in compliance and regulatory swap. Do you see that has unchanged from the Q1 2011? So the Q1 2011 should be more or less in the guidance for the rest of the year, or do you see a meaningful increase in those two cost items for the rest of 2019? Any clarification around that would be helpful. Thanks.

Kjerstin Braathen

First to comment on the increase in the IT cost that you can see in the first quarter compared to last quarter or first quarter last year this is the result of our efforts to balance out the activity level more over the year. Typically we have started at the lower activity level due to budget planning and then ramping up the activity throughout the year. We are planning to invest at about the same level this year as we did last year, but we expect to see that evening out somewhat more over the quarters.

When it comes to costs overall, we are maintaining our guiding and our ambition to reach a cost level that is below 40% of our revenue and that would be towards the end of 2019. And for a long time we've been working on optimizing and digitizing processes related to the mortgages as one example and introducing chat bots and artificial intelligence technology into our call centers. And we are seeing effects of that, which is countering then some more costs from the regulatory and the compliance side. And we do expect to see some increasing effects of those towards the second half of 2019. But it's the overall cost level cost income-wise which is what we are targeting.

Jan Wolter

Okay. Many thanks for those clarifications.

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Adrian Cighi. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Adrian Cighi

Hi, there. Thank you very much. Two follow-up questions on capital please. One on risk-weighted asset outlook in addition to the known disposals and organic volume growth do you see – do you expect to see any non-core rundown offering from capital relief? If I remember you still have around US$10 billion in noncore? And then one more on the technical side of capital Basel III ratio the 17.2%. Does that incorporate the SME support factor, or would that be additional to this level? Thank you.

Kjerstin Braathen

When it comes to the – we don't have a specific guiding on the RWA developments. I'm sure you may have seen we have a much – we have a capital-efficient growth in the first quarter this year with a slower uptick in our RWA as compared to our growth. And this is – and we're continuously targeting as capital-efficient growth as we can. And we still expect more growth in personal customers and SMEs, which indicates a somewhat slower growth of the RWA than the growth of the balance sheet everything else being equal.

The non-core portfolio in large corporate is slightly below $6 billion. So the release of that exposure has been ongoing also in the previous quarters and is incorporated into the RWA development that you observed. And we will continue to release that side for exposure, but at a slower pace than we did a few years back. But obviously, there is an interesting RWA release element in that as the risk there is higher. That's about the remainder of the portfolio and that will have a higher effect under Basel III regime, but the broader picture 3% to 4% growth somewhat higher growth in personal customers and SME. The Basel III number that you see just include the SME rebate so there is no additional effects from that on top of the number that you're seeing.

Adrian Cighi

Thank you very much. Very helpful.

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Richard Smith. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Richard Smith

Yeah. Hi, guys. Thanks very much for taking the question. Two for me please. First, I think if I just stick on capital. I guess when I look back to Q3 we talked previously about a 7%-ish leverage ratio as being something that was important to the Norwegian FSA as a number. And then sort of the last couple of quarters clearly the requirements obviously 6%. But you're now kind of at that 7% level in Q1. I'm just wondering, if that was still a relevant number or if we're comfortable now looking below the 7% level?

Rune Bjerke

It was typically a ballpark number, because core equity ratio should and will fluctuate from quarter-to-quarter. And we are well above the requirements from the regulators. And as long as they look at back and see the solidity, the way they are doing today they are happy with 6.8% or 7.2%. So you shouldn't use that number as a kind of as a thumb of rule. It's more like kind of indication of a level where we should be pretty close to over time.

Richard Smith

Okay. Understood. I guess, the second question was just on the mutual fund side. And I was stuck this morning at the presentation around the good start that you had there. And looking through the report it looks like you've cut pricing in terms of some of your equity funds management fees. And I just wondered, given the sort of the strength that you've seen in terms of the start to the year, what sort of – what the thought process was in terms of cutting prices there? And also is that just presumably on new products that you are selling rather than existing funds?

Rune Bjerke

It's mostly related to new products with a new kind of incentivized division between fund managers and the clients. So it's a very significant lower fixed fee. But on top of that you have to pay a performance fee if the fund deliver results above the target and the benchmark.

So for the bank, we believe that this should over time if you combine the growth in volumes and the new incentive model, it should be a positive for the bank, not a negative. And we are seeing now that the perception in the market and the market reactions have been extremely positive. That's why we have been able to grow our market share the way we have. And we believe that this will be a positive contribution to the P&L going forward. But it's too early yet to conclude on how it will work out because it obviously will fluctuate from year-to-year based upon our performance.

Q – Richard Smith

Okay, perfect. Thanks so much.

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Jan Erik Gjerland. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Q – Jan Erik Gjerland

Good afternoon. It's Jan Erik Gjerland from ABG. Could you just please elaborate on your source of income where you have both the Fremtind, the expert finance Vipps and other? It looks it made a good jump this quarter. So just elaborate on what's kind of sustainability there is inside each of these lines? That would be very grateful. Thank you.

A – Kjerstin Braathen

A clear positive contributor this quarter is Fremtind. It's being reported for the first time in the line of associated company. Even so -- and this is also visible in the fee and commission line. If you look at the sale of insurances and we should add that we feel even more confident about this corporation as we have started to work closer together. So this is a positive contributor in the first quarter and expect it to be an even stronger contributor in the quarters to come.

This was also more -- had a positive development from the fourth quarter to the first one whereas Luminor were pretty stable. So those are the main developments over time. Luminor, of course, we are expecting to close that in the second half of this year. So that will eventually go out of the P&L. But it's really Fremtind who is our biggest expectation in terms of growth in revenue in this category going forward.

Q – Jan Erik Gjerland

Okay. You don't have any numbers. Do you? Split of those NOK 178 million?

A – Kjerstin Braathen

No. We haven't as of yet. We are working on. I mean we do acknowledge. This is a good question. Again, we do acknowledge that this is an increasing share of our business and we're not providing enough visibility. So we're working on this and hopeful that we'll give you some more insight into this during the course of the year.

Q – Jan Erik Gjerland

Okay. Perfect. Another concern you said on your NII bridge that you only have a sort of improvement of around NOK 3 million. Is it possible to see what kind of level you will end up with your MREL situation? And how is your MREL situation going into the 2019 and 2020? Do you have any update on the MREL situation with funding cost?

A – Kjerstin Braathen

The MREL situation is pretty much where it was last quarter. We don't have visibility as to how much of the MREL requirement would have to be fulfilled by fully subordinated paper. We said that with safety requirements it's potentially up to NOK 150 million. We won't start funding that before next year or really earliest at the end of this year. But we've also noticed with interest the guidelines from the European Banking Authority we have set a cap as to how much of the MREL needed to be fully subordinated.

And then if that were to apply in our way, it would mean that we would only have half of the NOK 150 million having to be fulfilled by subordinated papers. And the rest could to be filled with traditional subordinated debt.

As for the funding cost, we expect it to be in a very short term relatively stable. Of course, depending on the spreads in the market. But if they -- they've come down since the previous quarter, but if they stay at a higher level than they've been in the past two years, that will over time have some effect to our funding cost that's back ended in the year.

Jan Gjerland

Okay. And finally for me, then on the cost side you elaborated a little bit on messaging, et cetera, artificial intelligence. Could you shed some light on which sort of the lines you expect the cost to come down in the second half? It should be in personnel, or is it sort of in all other cost areas in sum, or is it so that one of them should be more down than the other? If you could give us some sort of industry-wide outlook?

Kjerstin Braathen

Well, I think, overall, we are working hard on the costs in all areas. And I think you've seen that over time, having a relatively stable cost level that, we've had to take a very longer-term view does not work itself. So we work hard in each category of costs over time.

When it comes to the results of digitization and automation, there is cost coming out of this naturally by way of reducing the number of people involved in the manual processes. And I would like to stress that we have seen this last year. We are currently seeing effects of it, 50 people going out of the call center in the personal customer part during the first quarter of this year, but in -- as examples.

But in parallel, we have also been increasing the workforce related to non-financial risk and compliance-related work and also engineering capabilities on the technology side. So that's why you're not seeing the bigger numbers on the number of people. But costs for the big picture, we're targeting cost level below 40%. It is a tough target still, but we do believe it is within reach towards the end of 2019. And it would mean that we also will have the ripple effect from automation.

Jan Gjerland

Okay. So just to be clear that, you're sort of stepping up on the A&L side and compliance side and sort of up to a level, and then you will not increase it further from there. And so, we would then expect more of the cost reductions to be visible then in the second half, as you said, due to the stepping up is sort of fading?

Kjerstin Braathen

I think that was the plan.

Jan Gjerland

Okay. Very good. Thank you for your time.

Thank you. And your next question comes from the line of Joakim Svingen. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Joakim Svingen

Yes. Thanks for taking the questions. Two simple ones from me. The first one is just, if you can confirm the positive effect on NII from the -- related to repricing from mid-May. And the second one is whether -- if there's any reason why you would exclude the insurance gain of about NOK 3 billion from the dividend grounds for 2019? Thanks.

Rune Bjerke

To start with the impact from the price adjustments in the personal customer segment, we have said that the effect should be more or less similar with the effects we saw from the rate adjustment in the end of 2018. And we calculated that effect to really end up at about NOK 300 million a quarter. So if we have half effect in Q2, it should be about NOK 150 million -- additional NOK 150 million and then additional NOK 300 million again from the third quarter. That is the best estimate we can -- I can leave.

Kjerstin Braathen

And the gain you are referring to in terms of excluding from tax, correct me if I'm wrong, but it's not related to Fremtind and that transaction. That is a tax-free merger which is the reason why the tax cost is so low in the first quarter. But was your question on something else?

Joakim Svingen

Yes. No, I was just wondering whether you could -- there's any reason for you excluding that from the dividend grounds for 2019, so you could exclude it, or are the settlements will be included in the payoffs?

Kjerstin Braathen

The only effects on capital from Fremtind is visualized on the capital side on the presentation and that is a negative due to our acquisition. The remainder of the gain is immaterial assets and it's deducted from the core equity.

Q – Joakim Svingen

Okay. But I'm asking about the dividends for 2019. So can you -- did any gain goes into the results?

Kjerstin Braathen

Whether we would -- when we think about the...

Rune Bjerke

We will include the gain from the insurance restructuring as part of the total net profit of the group.

Q – Joakim Svingen

For 2019.

Rune Bjerke

When we consider dividends that will be included in the calculation.

Q – Joakim Svingen

Okay. Sorry. That was unclear. Thank you.

Thank you. And we have our last question and this comes from the line of Riccardo Rovere. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Riccardo Rovere

Good afternoon to everybody. A couple of questions if I may. The first one is on the corporate book. Now that rate have gone up, let's say, pretty substantially. Do you see possibility of repricing also the corporate loan book at some point over the course of 2019 on top of the mortgage book?

The second question I have is given the, let's say, given your common equity Tier 1 ratio under full Basel III do you see possibility to execute the full 3.5% buyback over the course of the CRR start of next year?

And then finally, with regard to trading over the past three -- maybe three, four quarters we've seen this number floating around 500 million, 600 million, now 700 million. Do you see this -- an average of these three numbers more or less where, let's say -- where the trading revenues should level out based on your let's say, risk tolerance?

Kjerstin Braathen

Okay. Thanks for your question, Riccardo. We have executed the repricing in parts on the SME. Approximately 30% of the volumes have floating prices and they have been repriced on twice occasions -- on two occasions. The latter also taking in effect towards mid-May. When it comes to the remainder of the SME book and the large corporate book these are referenced priced assets. So the customers will pay more, but the margins won't change unless the loans are refinanced at higher margins. And that follows the developments more or less in the debt market overall. And we have seen an increase in spreads in the fourth quarter. They've come back down again. So if there are lasting increases over time, you are likely to over time also see that effect in the corporate book as I'm sure you've also seen in particular on the SME book.

When it comes to the core equity in Basel III again there is a theoretical -- there's a room today of 80 basis points between the floor and the full Basel III of which between 40 and 50 will be absorbed by the countercyclical buffer. And we are all the time saying we should be cautious in terms of expecting that there is additional substantial capital release from moving from one regime to the other.

When it comes to share buyback as an instrument, we are quite consistent in our message in relation also to the dividend policy saying, we will pay out the cash dividend of more than 50% with an increasing cash raise per share per year. And then the buybacks is a tool to optimize around that in order to pay out excess capital. So the amount of the buybacks will vary in relation to the growth in relation to the fluctuations in the currency rates in relation if there are other smaller transactions that we are looking at. And we're not targeting as such a specific level of share buyback.

Lastly, on the trading revenues, we do view that the level you're looking at in the first quarter is in the ballpark of where we expect this to be in the coming quarters. It hasn't come down as a factor of average risk appetite on our part, but more because of changes in the markets and global trading and automation and increased transparency.

Riccardo Rovere

Right. If I can come back one second on capital. From your previous -- let's say from your previous comments, when you were asked about RWA. So the message I got is that we should see RWA growing more or less in line with the book, a little less theoretically because you are prioritizing mortgages and so on which have a lower risk rate. So from that perspective -- but on the other hand you say that the transition to Basel III is not going to release any further capital.

And the two things to me seem to kind of clash each other. Do you expect anything any other let's say add-on intervention on RWA? Anything like that that could eventually close the gap that you mentioned between the 80 basis points and the kind of 50 basis points on the countercyclical buffer? Because otherwise I really find a bit difficult to understand why there should not be a kind of even may be not dramatic but 20, 30 basis point release in capital from -- moving to full Basel III?

Kjerstin Braathen

Well, first of all, it's important for me to underline that when we talk about the transition from one regime to the other we're talking only about that and not about the other factors impacting our RWA development during the course of the year. But the reason why we are saying that you should be cautious in your estimates on this is due to the fact that the FSA has been quite explicit on this also in writing saying that they are focused on making sure that the banks do not deteriorate. They're happy with where the banks are today. They're are solid they're doing well, but they are looking for them not to deteriorate their capital situation when they transition from one regime to the other.

We do not have any concrete expectations in any direction. We feel very comfortable with the capital we have. Having said that, the FSA does have a tool called the Pillar two that is more qualitative and they also have a hand on our models that they have requirements on also way back that theoretically they can look into if they feel there is a need to do so. I think that's what we can share with you.

Riccardo Rovere

All right. All right. Thanks a lot.

Thank you. And we have a couple of questions that just came through. The next question comes from the line of Vegard Toverud. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Vegard Toverud

Thank you. Good afternoon. Just one quick question for me. Could you elaborate a little on the pension cost that you mentioned during the presentation. Is this a level that we should expect throughout 2019? Could you also confirm that there are no kind of lag effects from lower pension costs in Q4? Thank you.

Rune Bjerke

First of all this is due to the fact that we closed our defined-benefit scheme first for employees earning below NOK 12,000 according to Norwegian nominal number. Second phase we closed the defined-benefit scheme for persons earning more than NOK 12,000. And this was based upon the agreement between the bank and the employees. And we decided to fund the transition due to a business case, where it should be slightly higher pension costs the first three years. But over time, after year three or in the beginning of year four, the pension costs in total should gradually be reduced. This business case is still valid.

When we have such an agreement from defined benefit to defined contribution, we have a situation where the guaranteed amount from the bank to the employees varies with the returns made upon the existing funds in the DC scheme. So in quarters where we typically have extremely high growth in the stock markets, we see that obligations or the guarantees from the bank goes up. And the opposite way around when the markets develop or perform in a negative way. If we look back in time, we can clearly see that the deviations from the middle point is about NOK 60 million to NOK 75 million higher in this quarter than in the normal quarter. And this will vary and can vary from quarter-to-quarter going forward as well.

Assuming stable markets in Q2, you shouldn't see the number that will have been increased going forward. So again, it's dependent upon the market development. But all-in-all, the new pension scheme is a positive for the bank compared to the old defined-benefit scheme, and it's becoming more and more beneficial for the bank, the longer we get from the introduction of the new scheme.

Vegard Toverud

Thank you very much. That was very clear.

Thank you. And we have another question, and this comes from the line of Charles Rosalynn [ph]. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon. I was just wondering about you talked about kind of the new product in AUM with the performance fee. But when you announced that deal, you also talked about that the back book will also receive lower fee, but you were waiting regulatory approval for that. Can you elaborate on the status on that? And how much will you reduce the fee on the ones who don't choose performance-based?

Rune Bjerke

We have or intend to reduce fees for some of the projects that basically for the index-based projects and that will be to meet competition from other players. We have no concrete plan to swap from the old schemes to the new schemes for existing clients.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay.

Rune Bjerke

So this is really a matter for the clients themselves. If they want to move from the old scheme to the new scheme, they are free to do that every day.

Unidentified Analyst

Okay. Thank you. And then, just a clarification on the -- you say that IT investments will be flat in 2019 or you don't expect it to increase. What do you mean by IT investments? Is that the same as IT expense? How should we look at that?

Kjerstin Braathen

It's linked to IT expenses. But we're not giving a direct guiding on the IT expenses as such. But I think our message is consistent with where it's been in the past couple of years where we ramped up our investment activity quite considerably from 2016 to 2017. And we now plan to invest at about the same level. However, the concrete cost also depends on the quarterly investments that are capitalized on the balance sheet. For instance, this can vary a little bit from year-to-year. But in terms of concrete guiding for cost, we only really have the target of the less than 40%.

Rune Bjerke

Okay. We have time for one more question.

Yes, sir. Thank you. We have our last question, and this comes from the line of Jan Erik Gjerland. Your line is now open. Please go ahead.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Yes. Thank you. It's just one follow-up on the pension cost. You said that the NOK 393 million, which you booked in Q1 this year, is that the new running level, or if it's just -- NOK 50 million to NOK 75 million sort of too high? We know it fluctuates, but it's a different new level. And you should think about equity market up and down from here, or the reason for that we should actually be NOK 50 million to NOK 75 million lower as a starting point?

Rune Bjerke

It should be -- Jan, if you assume stable markets, you can assume that pension costs will go down in the second quarter. NOK 393 million is a number which is too high over time, and it is really correlated to the sharp increase in stock prices in the first quarter. So, it's definitely too high, and it would be lower assuming normal markets are flattish markets. And if you have the opposite effect as we had in fourth quarter, the number should be lower, significantly lower.

Jan Erik Gjerland

Perfect. Thank you for clarification.

Rune Helland

All right. Thank you all for participating, and hope you all have a nice weekend. Thank you.

