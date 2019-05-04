Federal Reserve Watch: The Economy Seems To Be In A Pretty Good Place

It would be helpful if others, like the Congress, were to focus on longer-term issues that would help further increases in labor productivity and labor force participation, supporting stronger growth.

This good news should take some of the pressure off the Fed, at least for a while, to try and make the economy just that much better.

The economic news this week has been good for the Federal Reserve.

Three pieces of recent good news for Federal Reserve officials.

First, the rate of growth of the US economy rose or remained constant for the twelfth consecutive month, coming in for the first quarter of 2019 at 3.2 percent.

Second, the growth rate of labor force productivity came in at its fastest pace since the third quarter of 2010. The growth of labor force productivity increased, year-over-year, by 2.4 percent in the first quarter of 2019.

Third, the US Labor Department announced that the economy added a seasonally adjusted 263,000 jobs in April. The unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent in April, the lowest level reached since December 1969.

What more could the Federal Reserve ask for?

Oh, yes, the US stock market has hit new historic highs over the past week or so.

Why might this be an issue?

Well, in the middle of December 2018 the Federal Reserve raised its policy rate of interest and was on record to raise the rate three more times in 2019.

But, Fed officials pulled back from this. There were some clouds hanging over 2019.

The reason for this was that it appeared as if the US economy might be slowing down and this was at a time that the eurozone seemed to be seemed to be drifting off into recession territory and with England seemingly on the verge of leaving the European Union, the economic future of the developed world was in some doubt.

So, wisely, I believe, Fed officials backed off and indicated that it was doubtful that they would raise the rate this year…and, in recent weeks there had even been some talk in the analysts’ community that there was a possibility that the Fed might even lower the policy rate, at least once.

Well, for the time being, it looks as if we have a different scenario for the rest of the year.

The economy is strong, the unemployment rate is low, and labor productivity growth is stronger than it had been for a long time. Furthermore, the inflation rate is staying below the Fed’s target rate of 2.0 percent. There are little or no price pressures at the present time.

This latter figure is particularly important for the future.

Economic growth, from the viewpoint of supply-side economics, is dependent upon two sources, the growth of labor productivity and the growth of the labor force.

In the period from 2010 through 2017, both of these figures had been exceptionally low. The growth of labor productivity average just about 1.0 percent and the growth of the labor force came in around the same growth rate.

Consequently, during this period of time, the compounded annual rate of growth of real GDP was around 2.1 percent.

And the Federal Reserve could do very little about it. Economic growth is determined primarily be “real” economic forces and the central bank only really works in nominal, not real, values.

What the Fed could do is produce a monetary policy during this time that did not disrupt the “real” forces at work. As I have written many times, during the recovery period from the Great Recession, the Fed has consistently tried to err on the side of monetary ease. It did not want to cause disruptions in the banking system, or, in the financial system that would throw the economy back into a recession.

The Fed seems to have accomplished it goal of seeing the economy grow and grow and grow, as we will complete ten years of economic growth from the end of the Great Recession as we move into July this year.

And, all of this has been accomplished as the Fed increased it policy rate of interest up into the range of 2.25 percent to 2.50 percent. Not back to a fully “normal” as Fed officials were initially shooting for, but significantly above zero.

Furthermore, since the start of the third quarter of 2017, the Federal Reserve has attempted to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, to bring it into a “more normal” range.

On September 27, 2017, just before the Fed began to reduce the size of its securities portfolio, the Fed held $4.240 trillion securities in its portfolio.

As of May 1, 2019, the Fed’s total securities portfolio was at $3.701 trillion, showing a 12.7 percent decline.

Although the Fed does not plan to reduce the securities portfolio back to the level it was before the Great Recession began, which was around $0.900 trillion, it still plans to continue to reduce the size of the portfolio through 2019.

But, while Fed officials appear to be putting interest rate increases and further portfolio reductions on hold for the time being, they still seem to remain reluctant to make a move toward the other side of the policy framework.

And, the three pieces of good news mentioned at the start of this post make this decision just that much easier.

It seems to me, that it is a good time for Federal Reserve officials to sit back a little bit and absorb what is happening to the world. This doesn’t mean that the Fed should totally back off. To me, it appears to be a time to assess what is going on. It is not a time to try to “goose” up this part of the economy or try and get another part of the economy revved up.

The Federal Reserve does not have to be active, trying to do something all of the time. In fact, I would like to get back to a world where Federal Reserve officials didn’t feel like they had to be constantly doing something.

So, let’s go with the growing economy, the low unemployment rate, and the high stock market prices. Let’s go with trying to find some longer-term economic policies that will help labor productivity continue to grow. And, let’s also introduce other policies that will help us increase the labor force participation rate.

But, none of these things are things that the Federal Reserve can do anything about.

The Fed just has to keep on guard not to screw things up at this late date by trying to get much more out of the economy.

