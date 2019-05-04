U.S. Steel: Buying Is Not Justified

This steel producer needs an economic growth bottom, which it is not getting at this point, as April growth indicators took another big hit.

The company has been on a strong growth streak since the start of 2017, which is not at all something one would assume by looking at its stock price.

One of America's oldest stock listed and most cyclical companies just reported its first quarter earnings. The Pittsburgh PA based United States Steel Corporation (X) has been on my radar for quite a few years now because of its high correlation to leading indicators and potential to deliver a lot of alpha during uptrends. With that said, first quarter results came in strong with a massive earnings beat and another quarter of higher shipments and better prices. Nonetheless, negativity continues to pressure the stock on the mid-term, which would make short-term buying very dangerous.

Source: United States Steel

What Is Going On?

In my most recent article which was published in February, I discussed the company's bear case and reasons to stay on the sidelines. Back then, the company reported strong earnings and shipments which caused confusion among some reasons. Why would I recommend to stay away if the company is doing so well? The problem is that US Steel is probably one of the purest macro plays on the market, as I will show you again in this article. Economic expectations are what moves this stock. It's not earnings, even though they can back some interesting short-term trades.

With that said, let's first look at the company's sales. Sales totaled $3.50 billion, which is an easy beat compared to expectations of $3.25 billion. The year-on-year sales growth number is not bad either at 11%. The company has been able to grow sales in every single quarter since the end of 2016. In other words, the company has used the entire recent economic upswing to improve its top line with huge success.

Source: Estimize

Adjusted net earnings came in at $81 million compared to $57 million in the previous-year quarter. Adjusted profit margins remained at 2%, with adjusted EBITDA reaching $285 million, which is above the company's own expectations at $225 million.

The flat-rolled segment reported total shipments of 2.725 million tons, which is higher compared to 2.534 million tons in Q1 of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA in this segment soared from $123 million to $199 million as automotive sales continue to support higher shipments. Industrial equipment is also doing better than expected, despite a slower-than-expected start to the year according to US Steel. The average selling price also improved from $740 per ton to $798 per ton.

US Steel Europe, on the other hand, continues to contract, with shipments falling from 1.127 million tons to 1.064 million tons, which was one of the reasons why adjusted EBITDA fell from $130 million to $52 million. The average selling price declined from $707 to $670 per ton.

The company's smaller tubular segment got a boost from higher energy prices despite the fact that oil prices took a hit at the end of 2018. Shipments increased from 179 thousand tons to 207 thousand tons, which caused adjusted EBITDA to print its third consecutive quarter with positive results. In Q1, adjusted EBITDA reached $21, which is a new high and much higher compared to -$14 million in Q1 of 2018.

The overview below shows how almost every segment was able to (easily) outperform the negative effects from rising raw material and maintenance costs with strong shipments and better prices.

Source: United States Steel Q1/2019 Earnings Presentation

With all of this being said, isn't it time to be long?

What's Next?

US Steel is an interesting stock because of its ability to follow leading indicators as I already mentioned. That's why the stock has left a lot of traders scratching their heads. The stock has fallen below $15 shortly before earnings, which is the lowest level since 2016. In other words, while the stock market, in general, has gone through the roof since the start of the year, thanks to China, positivity and hope that economic growth is going to rebound soon, we see that US Steel has done the exact opposite.

Source: FINVIZ

And, that is not a mistake. In my previous article, I discussed the effects from the ISM manufacturing index. This index is displayed by the blue line in the graph below and can be considered to be one of the best indicators for hard economy data like industrial production and eventually GDP growth. US Steel has continued its decline after I warned that we are not yet seeing enough evidence of a growth bottom. Unfortunately, for the market, this turned out to be right as the ISM index has declined to 52.8 in April. New orders are even worse at 51.7.

Source: TradingView

In other words, as long as we are not seeing signs of a bottom, I think US Steel is going to continue its decline. I also think that Q2 earnings might be much slower based on the fact that leading indicators tend to hit real economic data 3-6 months after a certain signal has been given.

This brings me to the 2 trading options I am currently seeing. The first one is not for the faint-hearted and is based on betting on a short-term counter rally to get some of the negativity out of the stock. The stock has fallen rapidly over the past few weeks and might have gone too far. It is not unusual for stocks like US Steel to have counter rallies within a bigger downtrend, as you can see in the graph above. While I am writing this, the stock is up 5.2% after earnings, which makes sense, given the extreme negativity prior to the earnings beat.

And then, there is option 2. I am going to be implementing this option because it involves staying on the sidelines for a bit longer. I am not catching a falling knife here, and I am also not betting on a sudden economic recovery yet. I want to see a bottoming pattern like we saw at the end of 2015 along with signs that economic growth has bottomed. If this happens, I am going to buy a significant position in US Steel. The stock has proven over and over again that there are no structural problems, as every economic upswing has caused both top and bottom line growth to improve. The only problem this company has is that economic growth is declining. And, as long as this is the case, I am not ready to invest in this volatile steel stock. It's just not worth the risk, in my opinion. Even if this means that I am missing out on a short-term counter rally.

