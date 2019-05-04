Carbon Black's (CBLK) CEO Patrick Morley on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Carbon Black, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLK) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call May 2, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Steve Webber – Chief Financial Officer

Patrick Morley – President and Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Jonathan Ho – William Blair

Melissa Franchi – Morgan Stanley

Michael Turits – Raymond James

Sahil Sharma – JP Morgan

As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.

Steve Webber

Thank you, Natasha. Good afternoon and thank for joining us today to review Carbon Black’s First Quarter 2019 Financial Results, which we announced in our press release issued after the close of market today. Joining me on the call today is Patrick Morley, Carbon Black’s CEO.

During this call, we may make statements related to our business that are forward-looking under federal securities laws and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Including statements related to our financial results, statements regarding management’s expectations of future financial and operational performance, operational expenditures, expected growth and business outlook, including guidance for the second fiscal quarter and full year 2019, industry and market trends and projections, our go-to-market and growth strategies, our market opportunity and ability to expand our leadership position and expand into adjacent security markets with our platform, the competition that we face in our market, our ability to maintain and upsell existing customers, our ability to acquire new customers and the anticipated benefits of our platform.

The words anticipate, continue, estimate, expect, intend, will, and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements or similar indications of future expectations. These statements reflect our views only as of today and should not be reflected upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date. These statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations.

For discussion of the material risks and other important factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to those listed in our Form 10-Q for the first quarter of 2019, which we filed with the SEC this afternoon. These documents are available in the Investor Relations section of our website at www.carbonblack.com. A replay of this call will also be available for a limited time.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will be discussed on this conference call. Please refer to the tables in our earnings release and the Investor Relations portion of our website for a reconciliation of these measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

With that, I’d like to turn the call over to Patrick.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Steve, and thanks to all of you for joining us today on our first quarter 2019 earnings call. Before I begin, I would like to welcome Steve to his first earnings call, as Carbon Black CFO. I’m excited to have him join our team.

Before I review our performance in more detail, let’s quickly look at our financial results for the quarter. We generated total revenue of $58.6 million, representing 21% year-over-year growth cloud revenue of $21 million, representing 80% year-over-year growth. ARR of $226 million, up 24% year-over-year and cloud ARR of $88.8 million, which grew 71% year-over-year and we ended the quarter with 5,339 total customers and 3,169 cloud customers, which represented 33% and 69% growth respectively.

During the first quarter, we made significant progress on the strategic initiatives we discussed on our last earnings call that are focused on optimizing our go-to-market efforts, as a cloud endpoint protection platform, or cloud EPP. We have more work to do, but I’m pleased with the positive progress we are making.

We entered 2019 as a cloud-first company with five products available on our cloud platform, the Predictive Security Cloud, or PSC. And we now have a wide-ranging and powerful suite of products available in the cloud for the first time. The PSC leverages a single data set with one console and one agent and addresses many of the most difficult security challenges facing companies today. We believe this puts Carbon Black in a great position to continue driving strong platform growth and to consolidate the fragmented endpoint protection platform market. This was the first full quarter in market for our two newest PSC products; CB LiveOps and CB ThreatHunter.

As a reminder, CB LiveOps is our real-time endpoint query intermediation product. It addresses a critical functionality gap for many companies, which is the lack of effective solutions for security and IT operations teams to reliably assess the current state of their endpoints in realtime. With CB LiveOps security and IT professionals can remotely perform full investigations and remediations from the same cloud-based platform from which they manage security prevention, protection, response and threat hunting.

The growing complexity of cyberattacks and an expanding attack surface require a precise details in order to make quick confident decisions about how to reduce risk and eliminate unnecessary costs. CB LiveOps provides real-time security information that results in more effective and consolidated security.

CB ThreatHunter is the next-generation of our pioneering CB Response product with a number of new innovations only possible through a cloud-native technology. We believe CB ThreatHunter is the industry’s leading threat hunting and incident response product, providing an unparalleled level of visibility and detection via its continuous and centralized recording of endpoint data.

CB ThreatHunter gives security professionals access to the complete activity record of every endpoint. This dramatically decreases the amount of time it takes to understand, what happened at every stage of an attack, while making it far easier to uncover advanced threats and minimize the amount of time an attacker has to carry out their operation.

The introductions of CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps are significant component of our growth strategy with five products now on the PSC ,our cloud endpoint protection platform, Carbon Black will be able to land more new deals, given we have three distinct land products on the PSC; CB Defense CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps.

We will be able to sell larger land deals as well by selling multiple PSC products during a customer’s initial purchase and we will be able to expand customers spend with Carbon Black by selling new PSC products back into the nearly 3200 cloud customers that we have. We were encouraged by the customer reception and market traction for both CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps, which had a strong debut in the first quarter. Both products landed new customer wins during the quarter, individually and as part of multi-product wins. We are particularly encouraged by the ability of these products to attract new customers so quickly, which we believe reflects the high level of security and customer value that they provide.

We also saw great interest from our installed base of customers. We have nearly 3200 existing cloud customers, who are all good candidates to deploy these products, as part of a comprehensive cloud EPP. We believe the early success for CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps is driven by their unique differentiators. Simply put, we believe there is no other EPP vendor, who can match these products capabilities. We see growing overall momentum for CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps. As expected our initial wins are coming from small and mid-sized customers. We expect we will see an increase in enterprise wins in the second half of the year, given typical sales cycle for those customers.

We also had a strong quarter in the federal vertical with our on-premise products with sizable wins with federal customers, which is a strong endorsement of the power of our products and the opportunity for us in that strategy vertical. Besides the strength instead, we also signed a number of meaningful on-premise customers in other verticals. We believe this demonstrates – the continued opportunity for CB Response and CB Protection even as we lead with our cloud EPP platform.

Some of the key customer wins during the first quarter included, a 25,000 endpoint win for CB Defense with a large Japanese global manufacturing company. This company was struggling to deal with constant APT attacks. Their legacy AD solution was not effectively detecting these attacks due to a lack of endpoint visibility, particularly among remote users resulting in lanky and costly incident detection and response cycles. Carbon Black was chosen due to our protection efficacy and our endpoint detection and response capabilities, all built on a single cloud platform.

We expanded our engagement with a global provider of shared office space, who more than doubled their CB Defense and CB ThreatSight deployment and added CB LiveOps for 16,000 endpoints. This customer has a forward-leaning security team and after a successful pilot of CB LiveOps, quickly saw how well it improve the company’s operational capabilities and reduced costs.

One of the world’s largest network marketing companies chose CB Defense and CB ThreatHunter for more than 11,000 endpoints, which they will expand to 15,000 endpoints in the coming weeks. This customer’s legacy AV solutions was providing limited endpoint visibility and was not designed to support a security operation center or SOC team.

With a PSC platform and its ability to provide multiple capabilities from a single sensor, this customer was able to unify the effort of its SOC team with its endpoint protection teams. This is critical given the company’s global footprint, which includes operations in Asia Pacific, Latin America Europe and United States. A global diversified technology company bought CB Defense for 50,000 end points in order to automate prevention. They were looking for a cloud EPP solution that would tightly integrate with their existing security stack and be easy for the SOC team to use.

And finally a large U.S. Federal Government agency chose CB Protection and CB Response to provide a multipronged security solution for 47,000 endpoints. This followed a pilot last year that quickly demonstrated to the customers, the superior security efficacy provided by Carbon Black. These wins are indicative of Carbon Black’s opportunity in the cloud EPP market. They underscore the differentiated capabilities of the PSC and they reinforce the continued opportunity we have with customers looking for on-premise products.

Now I would like to review the progress we have made on the specific focus areas that I highlighted last quarter for the company in 2019. At a high level, our priority is ensuring our entire go-to-market organization and our selling motion is optimized for our multiproduct cloud strategy. As mentioned earlier, our goals are to land more deals now that we have three distinct land offerings on the PSC. Sell larger deals by selling multiple PSC offerings during a customer’s initial purchase and expand customer spend with Carbon Black by selling new PSC offerings back to existing cloud customers.

On the sales enablement front, we devoted more than 3,000 hours in significant resources to training our sales team on the PSC in Q1, including new sales messaging, sales tools and playbooks that every member of the go-to-market team has been certified on. We also have focused seven-week training program for our inside sales team on the PSC.

One of the early indicators that we are most encouraged by is that over 70% of North American inside sales teams’ bookings in the quarter were for PSC products. Another key leading indicator is that we signed more than 100 multiproduct PSC deals in Q1, more than triple the number we did in the first quarter of 2018. This reflects the strong initial uptake from SMB customers, which is where we expect to see market traction first.

We also made progress aligning our channel enablement with the PSC. As a reminder, we are adjusting our channel strategy to focus on partners that are able to effectively articulate and position the value proposition of the PSC. We launched our very first Virtual Partner Summit in February, which was attended by over 700 partner attendees. During the event, partners are trained on the power of the PSC and had access to refresh the PSC sales and technical tools.

We also had a strong quarter from a demand generation perspective. We are seeing growing momentum in PSC pipeline generation, which now represents two-thirds of our total pipeline, up from 50% in the middle of 2018. We are also expanding our efforts globally including the launch of our first Asian instance of the PSC, which is in Japan. We now have in-region instances of the PSC in the U.S., EMEA and APJ.

Later this quarter, we will be showcasing the unique capabilities of the PSC platform to customers, prospects and partners at our Annual User Conference CB Connect, which is being held in San Diego. We will leverage this opportunity to highlight the innovation we brought to the market in the past year and to share our vision for the future of the PSC.

To summarize, Carbon Black delivered solid first quarter results and made significant progress on our strategic priorities. We’re seeing early success with our expanded PSC platform and believe, we are well positioned to drive improved performance in the second half of the year.

And with that, let me turn the call back over to Steve.

Steve Webber

Thanks Patrick. I’m excited to be part of Carbon Black. I believe the strength of our products and our terrific team give us a tremendous opportunity to become one of the primary winners in the cloud EPP market. I look forward to meeting many of you in the coming months and working together going forward.

Now let’s turn to our first quarter results. Total revenue in the quarter was $58.6 million, up 21% year-over-year. Subscriptions license and support revenue was $56.3 million, up 24% year-over-year. And services revenue was $2.3 million down 26% year-over-year. The decline in services revenue is directly attributable to the growing mix of cloud products in our business.

Recurring revenue, which excludes our service and perpetual revenue was $54.8 million, up 25% year-over-year. Recurring revenue comprised 94% of the total revenue in the quarter, as compared to 90% in the same quarter last year. Cloud-based subscription revenue was $21 million, which was up 80% year-over-year.

Revenue from our on-premise products was $35.3 million, up 5% year-over-year. We expect the mix shift to cloud to continue with the PSC being the primary focus of our sales efforts. We also focused on annual recurring revenue or ARR in short-term billings, as indicators of our business momentum. ARR at the end of the first quarter was $226 million, up 24% year-over-year. As of March 31st, our cloud ARR was $88.8 million, up 71% year-over-year and 39% of our total ARR. Our on-premise ARR was $137.2 million.

Short-term billings were $52.9 million in Q1, up 26% year-over-year. Short-term billings on a trailing 12-month basis were $243 million, up 19% year-over-year. We believe the trailing 12-month short-term billings, is helpful for investors as it factors out the impact of invoice timing and seasonality in a given quarter.

A key area focus for the company is growing our customer base. During the first quarter, we added 314 customers bringing our total customer count to 5,339. This is up from 4,006 in the year-ago period, a 33% increase and 5,025 at the end of last quarter. The number of customers, who have deployed at least one cloud product was 3,169 at the end of the first quarter, compared to 1,870 in the year-ago period, a 69% increase and up from 2,851 at the end of last quarter. Please note that existing on-premise customers, who subsequently purchased a cloud product are included in the cloud customer count and the cloud customers may have on-premise products as well.

In the first quarter, our gross retention rate, which we calculate by comparing the annual recurring subscription and support revenue from our customers in the current quarter with the annual subscription and support revenue from those same customers at the end of the first quarter of 2018 was 87%.

Our gross retention line – rate was in line with our expectations and reflects a modest increase in churn from on-premise customers. We anticipate gross retention to remain at a similar level for the balance of 2019. Please note that the gross retention rate calculation does not take into count the impact of any upsell activity. With the recent introduction of CB ThreatHunter and CB LiveOps, we expect our net retention rates to trend higher, as we now have more products on the PSC. We are starting to see this in the initial cohort analysis of existing PSC customers.

Moving down the P&L, please note that I will be discussing our quarterly results on a non-GAAP basis, unless otherwise noted. Gross profit in the quarter was $46 million, representing a gross margin of 79%. We were pleased with the gross margin performance in the quarter particularly in light of our rapidly growing mix of cloud revenue, which was more than 36% of total revenue in the first quarter, up from 24% in the first quarter of 2018.

We remain focused on the unit and scale economics of our cloud platform is a high priority. We continue to expect the modest decrease in gross margin percent over time, as our percentage of cloud business continues to grow, due to the associated hosting and infrastructure cost of delivering cloud products. Sales and marketing expense was $37.6 million, which represented 64% of revenue.

As we discussed on our last call, we took steps during the quarter to better align our sales and marketing investments with our current growth expectations. We realized nominal savings from these actions during the first quarter. We expect to see a reduction in sales and marketing expense from Q1 levels in Q2. As a reminder, we did not make any reductions to our quota carrying sales rep capacity, which grew significantly in 2017 and 2018. Our focus in 2019 is to successfully enable and ramp the productivity of our sales force.

R&D expense was $17.3 million, which represented 30% of revenue. Investing in the R&D organization is an ongoing focus area for us, as we continue to build out the PSC platform. G&A expense was $7 million, or 12% of revenue. We are pleased with our ability to scale G&A and provide additional resources to invest in other areas of the business.

Our operating loss was $15.8 million, or a negative 27% operating margin compared to a negative 23% in the year ago. Net loss in the first quarter was $15.2 million, or $0.22 per share based on a 70.5 million weighted average shares outstanding. Please note that our Q1 2019 results include the cost of the RSA Conference, which occurred in the second quarter last year and approximately $1.3 million of one-time severance costs. On a GAAP basis, gross margin – gross profit $45.5 million, operating loss was $20.3 million and net loss was $19.7 million.

Turning to the balance sheet and cash flow, we ended the quarter with $153.3 million in cash and short-term investments and no debt. Operating cash flow in the first quarter was negative $13.9 million after taking into considerations $737,000 in capital expenditures and capitalized software development costs. Free cash flow was negative $14.7 million in the quarter.

I will now discuss our outlook for the second quarter and full year 2019. For the full year 2019, we expect revenue to be in the range of $241 million to $244 million, which equates to 16% growth at the midpoint. We expect professional services revenue to be approximately $8.3 million non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $45 million to $43 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.63 to $0.60 per share based on 71.4 million weighted average shares outstanding.

Now turning to the second quarter, we expect revenue to be in the range of $59 million to $60 million, including $2 million of professional services revenue. Non-GAAP loss from operations is expected to be in the range of $12.6 million to $11.6 million and non-GAAP net loss per share in the range of $0.18 to $0.16 based on 71.4 million weighted average shares.

Overall we are off to a solid start in 2019. Our expanded product portfolio is providing additional growth opportunities and positions us well to be a primary beneficiary of the transition to next-generation EPP platforms.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your first question comes from Jonathan Ho with William Blair.

Jonathan Ho

Hi. Congratulations on the strong results this quarter. Can you guys hear me okay?

Patrick Morley

Yes, okay.

Steve Webber

Hi, Jonathan.

Jonathan Ho

Fantastic, so just wanted to get some additional color in terms of what maybe customers are seeing about threat response. And how you guys think about messaging that in a crowded field with a lot of EDR products that are out there?

Patrick Morley

Yes, thank you. And so ThreatHunter, first full quarter end market with it. We released that in December of last year. It’s the next generation of CB Response and there’s a number of innovations over on top of what CB Response had. ThreatHunter is differentiated in the market. It continues to be the only EDR platform that continuously records the data and centralizes all that data.

So, from a positioning statement and from a discussion with customers the power of that is that, we’re never turning that camera off, we have consistent visibility on exactly what’s happening on every customer’s endpoint. It continues to be well differentiated. It continues to be very powerful. We’re still early. We like the initial traction we saw with ThreatHunter and we expect to see more as the year progresses.

Jonathan Ho

Got it. And last quarter you guys talked about maybe some deals either elongating or flipping out because of the launch of the new products. Can you talk a little bit about maybe where some of those deals have ended up? And whether you’ve seen the sales processes normalized at this point?

Patrick Morley

Yes. So we saw some of those deals closed in Q1, but did not have a material impact on the quarter. And as we talked about in the last call, at an enterprise level, so for the enterprise deals, again we talked about customers taking a step and pausing because of the introduction of LiveOps and ThreatHunter, we’re continuing to work those deals and we expect to see those enterprise deals close later in the year, but we’re still actively working on them.

Jonathan Ho

Great, thank you.

Operator

Your next question comes from Melissa Franchi with Morgan Stanley.

Melissa Franchi

Thank you for taking my question, and good afternoon. Patrick you’ve talked about making a significant progress on your strategic initiatives this quarter. And it sounds like you’ve invested a lot more in additional sales enablement. So, I’m just wondering what that’s yielding in terms of sales productivity? And do you feel like there’s a lot more work that needs to be done?

Patrick Morley

Melissa thanks for the question. Certainly a big area of focus for us is on sales enablement and channel enablement around the PSC. And as I said, as we discussed in the last quarter, it’s not a one quarter and done process. This will be a multiple quarter process. There’s both the enablement element of it and then it’s also giving the go-to-market team, the ability to have a number of it. That’s where they’re having experience telling the full PSC story and positioning each of the products that sit on our cloud EPP platform the PSC.

And so we expect to continue to see progress. I like what we saw in Q1 and I gave a couple of proof points around that. The fact that we saw the number of multiproduct deals on the PSC platform was really good over a 100. And what we saw with our inside sales team, which I think is an early indicator the percentage of their business that was PSC-driven was another positive indicator that the enablement work we’re doing right now is having the impact we expect.

Melissa Franchi

Okay, great to hear. And then you mentioned that both LiveOps and ThreatHunter are helping to land new deals, new customers. I think last quarter you talked about some of the early customers were more mid-market oriented and you expect the enterprise customers to come kind of later on. Is that still the dynamic that you’ve seen in Q1? Or, are you starting to see some enterprise interest?

Patrick Morley

No that continues to be our expectation. LiveOps and ThreatHunter both landed net new customers individually and then they also were part of multiproduct deals and we saw that where we expected, which was with SMB and what we call corporate customers. And we expect that in the second half of 2019, we’ll see the impact of those products with enterprise deals, just given the nature of the way that enterprise organizations tend to evaluate and then tend to buy products, which is it just longer than what you see in those other markets.

Melissa Franchi

Makes sound great. Well, thank you very much.

Patrick Morley

Thanks Melissa.

Steve Webber

Thank you.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] Your next question comes from Michael Turits with Raymond James.

Michael Turits

Hey guys. Good evening. Good to see few things turning out this quarter. Two I guess high-level questions. Well, I want to drill-down last quarter. First, there were deals you said they were on-premise deals in process and as you launched, customers took a step back and said, well should we be doing, this should be doing on-premise, should we be doing cloud. What happened with those processes to customers closed on-prem, did they move to cloud? And then I have a second question.

Patrick Morley

Yeah. Hey Michael, it’s Patrick. Yes, we certainly talked a bit about that and that answers similar to what the answer, I just gave to Melissa, are actually – excuse me to Jonathan on the – on some of those deals that paused. What we saw with some of the smaller deals or deals more for in the SMB and the corporate environment, we did see indeed some of those customers make the decision to say, I’m going to go all in on the PSC. And so again that was part of that 100-plus multiproduct deals that we saw that we were encouraged by.

For enterprise deals, again what we tend to see with those types of customer purchases is that walking into the new year, many of them take a pause, they’re getting their budgets and they kind of take a reset on the evaluation process. We continue to work with a number of those customers and again as I said earlier, we would expect to see the impact of that in the second half.

Michael Turits

And then – you know, this is again, I sorry if I ever laughed, [indiscernible] but then I think this is one of the few knocks that you could have had on Carbon Black with your multiplatform – multiproduct company that it was a cleaner solution, as some of them they were in the market that were single-agent, segment cloud. What’s the general response? Do you find the dynamic – competitive dynamic is changing where now you’re on that same playing field, where your single agent, single cloud, are customers reacting differently to you?

Patrick Morley

The story – so first off having on-premise capabilities, I think continues to be, it is an advantage in the market because there are customers out there that says I want on-prem. But certainly we see the market moving to cloud EPP. And having a single sensor with single back-end, with one data set that we collect, telling that story out to the market in helping position the products, certainly enables us, I think, to continue to compete very effectively.

And probably most significant for Carbon Black is that CB ThreatHunter is now on that cloud EPP platform that we’re offering because ThreatHunter is the next-generation of CB Response, and as you know customers out there, companies out there broadly know us as the company that brought CB Response to market and CB Response has been a very differentiated product. Having ThreatHunter now in the platform has been huge.

Michael Turits

Okay, great. Thanks Patrick. I really glad to see the bounce back.

Patrick Morley

Yeah, thanks, Michael.

Operator

Your next question comes from Sterling Auty with JPMorgan.

Sahil Sharma

Hi guys, this is Sahil on for Sterling. I just wanted to ask…

Patrick Morley

Hi Sahil, how are you?

Sahil Sharma

Yes, I’m doing fine, thank you. So, just wanted to ask did you see an improvement in the close rates in the quarter compared to the last quarter?

Patrick Morley

No, I don’t think we saw a change in close rates. Again if you think about what we gave for the early indicators on the PSC in Q1. I think what we saw with the PSC was our ability – our increasing improving ability to actually be able to sell multiproduct deals and to sell the PSC overall. From a close rate standpoint, no we did not. About the same what we saw last quarter.

Sahil Sharma

Alright, thank you.

Operator

I’m showing there are no further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the conference back to Mr. Patrick Morley.

Patrick Morley

Thank you very much. To summarize again, Carbon Black delivered solid first quarter results and made significant progress on our strategic priorities. We’e seeing early success with our expanded PSC platform. We believe we are well positioned to drive improved performance in the second half of 2019 and we have a tremendous opportunity ahead of us to become one of the primary winners in the cloud EPP market.

And with that, I want to thank all of you – we want to thank all of you for joining today’s call.

