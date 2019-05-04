IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) CEO Jeff Carney on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCPK:IGIFF) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 3, 2019 2:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Keith Potter - Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations

Jeff Carney - President and Chief Executive Officer

Barry McInerney - President and CEO, Mackenzie Investments

Luke Gould - EVP and CFO, IGM Financial

Conference Call Participants

Geoff Kwan - RBC Capital Markets

Paul Holden - CIBC

Graham Ryding - TD Securities

Tom Mackinnon - BMO Capital

Scott Chan - Canaccord Genuity

Keith Potter

Thank you, Patrick. Good afternoon. I'm Keith Potter, Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations, and welcome everyone to IGM Financial's 2019 first quarter earnings call. Joining me today are Jeff Carney, President and CEO of IG Wealth Management and President and CEO of IGM Financial. We have Barry McInerney, President and CEO of Mackenzie Investments; and Luke Gould, Executive Vice President and CFO of IGM Financial.

Before we get started, I would like to draw your attention to our cautions concerning forward-looking statement on Slide 3 of the presentation. Slide 4 summarizes non-IFRS financial measures used in this material. On Slide 5, we provide a list of documents that are available to the public on our website related to the first quarter results for IGM Financial.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jeff Carney, who'll review IGM's 2019 first quarter results, starting on Slide 7.

And with that, I'll turn it over to Jeff Carney, who'll review IGM's 2019 first quarter results, starting on Slide 7.

Jeff Carney

Thank you, Keith. We finished the first quarter with record quarter and total AUM of $160.5 billion, the 7.6% increase during the quarter was driven by a significant investment returns earned by our clients. Assets grew an additional 1.9% during April to $163.5 billion.

In an environment where investors' confidence and industry sales continue to be weak following to Q4 '18 volatility, IGM Financial posted investment fund net sales of $260 million. IGM Financial earnings per share was $0.70 for Q1 2019. I will remind you that Q1 is seasonally a higher quarter for non-condition expenses. I would also highlight that we had some increased expenses this quarter associated with technology initiatives and IG Wealth Management's brand relaunch. We remain committed to investing in the organic growth strategies of our operating companies while controlling our non-condition expense growth to just 4% for full year 2019.

Consistent with our approach to capital allocation, we've executed a number of capital transactions and investments this year. In January 2019, we made an additional investment of 50 million U.S. into personnel capital and now have 25% equity interest in the Company. We are quite excited about the prospects for this company and I will highlight some new information on upcoming slides. Luke will go through the capital management initiatives in his remarks.

Slide 8 highlights the performance of various industries and currencies. Since Q4, our clients have earned significant investment returns of 7.5% for Q1 and 9.8% year-to-date, as all major equity markets experienced strong gains. To the end of April, the Q4 2018 market declines have fully recovered and push through last year's all time high.

Turning to Slide 9. Despite strong markets in Q1, investors' confidence remained low. The mutual fund industry ended the quarter with long-term fund net sales of 4.7 billion, down 7.3 billion from Q1 2018. For 12 months ending March 31st, long-term mutual funds were in net redemption and we're seeing significant flows into term deposits.

We're working with our clients and Canadians to ensure they are focused on their financial plans and continue to invest accordingly during these periods of market volatility. With improved equity markets and investor confidence, we expect net sales rates will return to approximately 2% to 3% in line with historical experience and long term savings rates. Industry ETFs net creations were also down year-over-year.

Turning to Slide 10 of our results. Investment fund net sales of 260 million are down from net sales of 1.4 billion in Q1 2018 driven by slower RFPCs. Net earnings of 768 million were below 186 million for Q1 of last year. As I mentioned, Q1 earnings per share was $0.70.

On Slide 11, we show the segmented results for your reference. I would like to take a few minutes to discuss personnel capital, a key component of IGM's fintech investments, which also includes Portag3 and Wealthsimple. Personnel capital is a market leading digital wealth advisor platform in the U.S. that offers investors financial planning and fee-based wealth management services.

In January because of the confidence we have in long-term growth prospects for personal capital, we’ve increased our voting and equity interest to 22.7% and 25.2%, respectively, by investing another 15 million U.S. into the Company. We are the largest shareholder.

The Company was founded by Bill Harris, former CEO of Intuit and PayPal and has a unique business model. As you can see in items 1, 2 and 3 on the slide, the Company provides online account tracking software along with analytical tools and financial planning software to investors for free. The tracking software consolidates a client's information across all financial institutions they deal with for a complete view of their financial affairs. Personnel capital already has 2.1 million registered users and tracks account values that exceed 700 billion.

In step four, personnel capital event segments users and offers a fee based investment management products and services. This includes digital access to financial advisors who provide a wide range of advice depending on the needs and investment status of the client. The Company currently has 9.2 billion in assets under management with new client account size is averaging $450,000.

Turning to Slide 13, IGM made its first investments in May of 2016 and has seen tremendous growth of personnel capitals AUM, which experienced a 54% compound annual growth rate since December 2016 and 18% in Q1 '18 alone. This story is similar on account values with the 43% compound annual growth rate since December 2016.

For IGM, we see this as a long term U.S. growth opportunity and wealth management. We will continue to monitor the performance of the business, support strategic directions for to afford seats and we’ll continue to assess the potential for additional future investments. Luke will state to the financial impact in his remarks.

Turning to IG Wealth Management Q1 highlights on Slide 15. IG saw the highest quarter end AUM on record of 89.4 billion, up 7.5% from Q4 2018. This was driven largely by strong investment returns for our clients. IG Wealth Management maintained market share during the first quarter. As we talked with our consultants and clients, investor confidence was very weak in Q1. And during this time, we have seen money being put on the sidelines into deposits, products across the industry.

At IG, we gathered approximately 100 million into it high interest savings accounts, which do not appear in our AUM or our net sales figures. March client statements have been sent out and we are optimistic that investment confidence will improve. We continue to experience strong asset retention as our long-term trailing 12 month redemption remains well below industry peers.

Turning to Slide 16 our operating results. IG Wealth Management experienced net redemptions of 14 million for the quarter due to a slower RFP season in 2019. As I just mentioned, this figure does not include the 101 million that flowed into high interest savings accounts during Q1. We are seeking to expand our disclosures to include a view of total dealer assets under administration and flows in 2020, corresponding to the introduction of the unbundled pricing for all where an advisory fee is charged on AUA, assets under administration of $93 billion at March 31, 2019, of which 96% is in IG fund. On trailing 12 month basics, you can see that the net sales rates of IG Wealth Management remains above the advice channel. April's net redemptions were $237 million and were reported yesterday.

Turning to Slide 17, high net worth solutions represented $45.4 billion of AUM and 46% of total sales. We also continue to make progress and delivering data with our focus on managed solutions which now represents 52% of AUM and 77% our growth sales. Our bundle fee structures were declined pay the advice fee directly now have $29 billion in AUM and accounts for 76% of our high net worth sales. As discussed on prior calls, we will be making our unbundled pricing structure available to substantially all accounts in the second half of 2019 and we’ll be transitioning accounts in mid 2020.

Slide 18, highlights our high rate return and historical redemptions rates experience. Q1, 2019 client returns were 7.5%, IG Wealth Management long-term trailing 12 months redemption rate at 9.5% remains well below the industry average of 17.1%.

I’ll now turn the call over to Berry to discuss Mackenzie’s results.

Barry McInerney

Thank you, Jeff. Turning to Side 20, the first quarter of 2019 saw Mackenzie’s investment fund AUM reached new record higher $60.1 billion, up 8.3% from December 31, 2018. Mackenzie continued to gain market share versus advice channel peers in Q1, 2019 the total investment fund net sales of $376 million.

We recorded our 10 consecutive quarter of positive retail fund net sales of Mackenzie, the positive $361 million net sales, during Q1, 2019. Our strength in retail net sales is coming from a combination of investor interest in new innovative products and strong investment performance. Only 5% of Mackenzie future plan AUM is in 4 or 5 star rated funds as of March 31, 2019.

Slide 21 highlights Mackenzie’s operating results for the first quarter of 2019. Q1 mutual fund growth sales were $2.5 billion. The investment fund net sales of $376 million compared to net sales of $768 million last year. Mackenzie continues to capture market share versus the advice channel peers including both ETF and long-term mutual funds.

Mackenzie delivered an organic net sales rate of 1.8% of 12 months ending March 31, 2019. Mackenzie had another month of strong positive retail net sales during April. This trade was offset by net redemption among our non-retail leaderships consistent with recent industry trends. Overall, April investment fund net sales were slightly negative at $3 million.

Slide 22 provides details of our Q1 retail sales results. Mackenzie retail captured 6.9% of our advice channel long-term mutual fund growth sales during the quarter and our retail growth sales capture rate improved in the four largest categories. As I mentioned previously, Mackenzie recorded its 10 consecutive quarter of positive retail investment fund net sales totalling $361 million.

Turning to Slide 23, Mackenzie’s ETF AUM reached $3.3 billion in the first quarter of 2019. ETF retail net creations of $142 million contribute to our overall strong retail flows results. Q1, 2019, net creations came from both traditional beta and active ETFs.

Slide 24 highlights how product innovation has contributed to Mackenzie’s net sales and AUM growth. Most of our recent product launches are focused on the six key global industry trends and complement Mackenzie’s diversified product offering. In January of this year, we launched a new multi asset solution and Mackenzie Global Growth Balanced Fund managed by the award winning Mackenzie Bluewater team and Mackenzie Fixed Income team.

This product has already attacked advisor attention with approximately $20 million of net flows by March 31st. With the launch of three new alternatives strategy products in February, our suite of alternative investment solutions now includes five mutual funds. These alternative solutions can be used to help client solve investment challenges by providing high-quality returns, sources of returns, maybe getting volatility and improving portfolio stability over long-term. I’m very pleased to report that our AUMs and alternatives surpassed the $1 billion mark during the first quarter.

On Slide 25 Mackenzie's long-term investments performance remained solid. Over 50% of our mutual fund assets are in first or second quartile over 1, 5 and 10 year periods. 45% Mackenzie’s AUM is in 4, 5 star rated funds to 5 highest in the industry.

Slide 26, Mackenzie’s growth oriented boutiques as well as the global equity and income team and fixed-income team continue to have a large percentage of AUM in 4 or 5 start rated fund. Positive retail net sales are spread across our growth, Bluewater, fixed income and managed solutions boutiques while value oriented strategies remain out-of-favor.

IG's investment performance was strong over last year and net sales into product managed by this improved year-over-year.

With that, I will turn it to Luke to review IGM’s financial results.

Luke Gould

Thanks, Barry. Good afternoon everybody. So, I’m on Page 28 and I struck by highlighting to update EPS was $0.70 and then included adjusted as result was noninterest expenses that were bit higher than was anticipated by most analyst. I reaffirm what Jeff said that we're maintaining a full year guidance of an increase of no more than 4% from 2018. I'd also remind as Jeff said, the decrease spending in Q1 was timing and related to some continued brand we launch activities at IG Wealth as well as timing by spending on technology design to enrich our client and advisor experience and to create a more automated environment or long-term.

I would also highlight that this does include spending on the migration of our clientele to our new nominee dealer platforms which facilitates the move to unbundle the series and unbundle pricing for all. Just below that we have a highlight of personal capital which we’re really excited about this was the first deal at quarter of equity accounting and did record our share losses of $3.4 million on an income and this is consistent with the guidance we gave up about $50 million for the full year 2019 your expectation.

On the second point, we highlight some capital management activities in the quarter. First, we had a successful 31-year debenture issue of 250 million. And the second point relates to this that further proceeds were used to retire a 150 million preferred shares series in April. And I would remind that, by the way this will provide net after-tax savings of $4 million per year. Below this, you can see we tendered proportionately in support of Great-West Lifeco [indiscernible] and our 4% ownership in them is unchanged and we received $80 million of proceeds with no tax consequent as a result, the structure that was made available as further bit.

And then last point under two, we did commence a normal course issuer bid for the 4 million common shares at the end of March, we repurchased very little in March, but we have been active in April and we repurchased about $60 million so far what we're seeing today. And then last point on personal capital. We did invest an additional 67 million Canadian, you will see that disclosures that our stake guided $270 million on this basis. We have introduced supplemental information at the time to provide some key business metrics and the guidance on earnings.

We also will be disposing revenue annually and revenue rate has been very stable at 175 basis points. The people understand how that's trending and it's trending very much in line with the charts that Jeff shared with you earlier. Also this time, I mentioned some other disclosure assets we made in the period to help you understand results. So first in our supplemental info, we've highlighted incurring value in Wealthsimple and Portag3, which is worth about 230 million right now.

And we also provided some info on IFRS 16 on leases, which was effective January 1, 2019. So you will see in this supplemental info and our disclosures that are assets and liabilities increased by just under $100 million as we brought these leases on balance sheet. And while there is negligible impact on income from this IFRS 16 adoption some line items were affected and so we've given disclosure on the impact of the 5.7 million on amortization at the quarter end interest expense of 1 million. So people understand those changes in the different line.

And now, we at this moment highlight one more point of interest in our financially the quarter with the cash flow statement and there is quite a bit of seasonality in timing in a number of cash flow lines. So, I just highlight there was a true up of the tax installments of 50 million in the period.

And so, I guide you to our normal tax expense which is running at 45 million as indicative of where this line will be running at. I’d also highlight that in other changes to other operating assets and liabilities, we had a net outflow of 66 million. This is again timing over last four months, you'll see that this line sums to zero. And it is truly just the accrual of items over the year and typically a compensation and other seasonal payments in Q1 so that impacted our cash as well.

I'd move now to Page 29, which has our assets under management. And I would just remind just that we published April 30th yesterday, and we did close April at a 163.5 billion. This is an increase of 2% in April 10% year-to-date, and it is also an increase of 5% over the Q1 average asset balance as we move into Q2.

On Page 30, we've been including the slideshow under consolidated EBIT and consolidated EBIT margin. I would highlight that gross and net revenue margins are relatively stable. But I use this opportunity to remind everyone about what I'm going to define as a separate asset. And I'm going to refer to it on a few other slides. And what I mean by that is we take our fee revenues on a daily basis based on every calendar day, February, only have 28 days, and so we get 28 days worth of revenue.

When it comes to our compensation note, to dealers and to our financial advisors, they earn a 12 of an annualized rate of compensation in the month of February. And so what this means is you have a quarter being applied to an annualized rate in respect of the asset base top line, where we only have 90 days of 365 when it comes to our revenue. So whenever you see the ad space comp just keep that in mind as we pay a full quarter of an annualized rate out in relation to revenues where it took 90 days and it does have a noticeable impact on some of these lines.

Moving to Page 31. On the consolidated statement of income, I make three quick points, you can see them highlight on the right. Number one, we did have net investment income up 7 million from last quarter. This that did include approximately $5 million in returns on seed capital, primarily Mackenzie it was offset partially by some fair adjustments on our mortgage hedging activities.

And that's just accounting mismatches in relation to interest rates declining, but noteworthy seed capital returns for us during that period. On point two I'd remind again, that we did have our first quarter of equity accounting for personal capital. And point three, I'd remind that because of timing, non-interest expenses were up 8% year-over-year, but over the full year our guidance is that we're going to be 4% or lower.

Moving to Page 32. We think these are helpful slides to understand achieve wealth management through results. You can see on the on the left our gross revenue rate is stable at 201 basis points. And I would remind as we've highlighted in point one on the right, we have now introduced or enhanced segment in pricing for household is over a $1 million. And I'd remind that the impact will be a 3 basis point decline as a one-time in Q2. And after that the trend was to reflect the composition of the clientele.

I'd also highlight again the February effect on the asset based compensation net line and I'd reaffirm our guidance that this line will be about 51 basis points over the period. But it seems like high obviously in the first quarter. And then on the right, you can see our gross debt commission rate line is at 1.5% consistent with earlier guidance and will stay at 1.5% level throughout the year.

Going to Page 33, not many comments on IG's P&L. What I would highlight to what just help you understand? Again, some of the seasonality of business, you can see distribution fees was 41.1 million and that's down to 4 million from Q4. Q4 is our seasonally high period for insurance product sales. And I would point your way down to the other number one there in other commission expense and you can see offsetting the decline in revenue is the compensation paid in relation to insurance sales.

So it's about a $1 million impact on earnings before tax and it is seasonal in nature. I would like an earlier slides confirm most of the additional spending is on IG's brand relaunch and IG technology initiatives. And where you can see year-over-year, it's up 12.6%. I would reaffirm our guidance for not more than 4% increase year-over-year -- for the full year.

Then Page 34 has some slides to help understand the Mackenzie results. On the top left, you can see the net revenue rate is 79.2 basis points like IG and IGM Mackenzie is subject to what call the February effect, and so part of what you see in the trade is just the fact that we paid at quarter of an annualized rate irrespective to trailing commission. But we’ve only received 90 days out of 365 apply to an annualize rate irrespective of our revenues.

And then on Page 35, Mackenzie’s income statement, the only item I would highlight is point three, where you can see the second row from the bottom that we did get the $4 million of return on seed. Our seed is about $40 million, it is predominantly equities. And so, we had very healthy returns of 10% during the period. And that concludes our comments.

I’ll turn it back to Patrick to open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our first question from Geoff Kwan with RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Geoff Kwan

Jeff, my first question is for you. When you took over as the CEO, you’ve made a bunch of changes over that time and you’ve got -- so, obviously the investors group and the Mackenzie IPC and your other investments. But you could maybe take a look at another lands of this is, you got kind of a wealth business with the investors group side kind of IPC and then personnel capital and then you’ve got an asset management side with Mackenzie and AMC? Just wondering, what you’re thoughts on that are? And then if, it is something that makes senses, it something you might consider providing kind of segmentation of financials kind of in those categories which you haven’t really done before?

Jeff Carney

I think that helps you to understand our story, then we’re comfortable in giving that information. Luke, do you want to comment?

Luke Gould

Yes. Sure, Geoff, you’re familiar, Jeff, and I try to put out there many. We have the major event coming in IG which is, we migrate all of our clients to unbundle pricing. And with that, we think that’s a really nice moment to reflect our disclosures and to really help present IG as a wealth manager to help people to understand our business where majority of our revenues will be coming from advisory fees.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And then just set to other questions, so was the -- on the April, net sales data on the investor group side, the net redemptions I guess were a little bit higher than what I would have expected and really sort of redemptions were higher than what I would have expected. Just wondering, if you have any color or commentary I guess it's probably a bit early to if you have any insights as to what it meant relative to the industry flows?

Jeff Carney

Yes, I mean, April net flow has historically been negative following the RSP season, so that would be one part. The lack of confidence in the marketplace and for investors, it would be another piece of it. And so, I don’t think we’re going to look out of normally the rest of the industry that's probably going through the same experience as that we have. That said, we are focused on having our teams out there, working hard and bringing in new clients and focusing on our growth. And we expect that to be an important facet of our value proposition as we going forward. And we feel very confident, we’ve invested a lot in infrastructure, and we’re starting to get some traction with some of those investment. So, I’m very optimistic about our future.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And just one last question…

Barry McInerney

Yes. I’d also add, Jeff, that two other comments in April. One, we did see growth sales stabilized and so that’s the very good thing for the [indiscernible] for IG, IG we did see year-over-year decline in Q1 at above 18% and so to see year-over-year is only down 2% in April was very good. And it would remind to Jeff’s comments, we highlighted behind the savings account. And again, some Canadian still wanting safety and despite the really robust financial market, we find ourselves there. So that is part of our IG story as well.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. And then that actually was my last question there, was I want to confirm the 101 million you referenced with respect to the high interest saving account. It sounded like it came out of fund redemption as opposed to new money that was coming in, but was getting parked in the high interest savings account, is that correct?

Jeff Carney

No, that’s not correct.

Geoff Kwan

Okay. So, this net new money that came in, but just in high interest savings account.

Jeff Carney

Net new moneys are confirmed.

Operator

[Operator Instructions] We’ll take our next question from Paul Holden from CIBC. Please go ahead.

Paul Holden

Thank you. Good afternoon. So, a couple of questions on the IG side of the business. To start, so obviously, Jeff, you’ve done a lot to work towards the rebrand and re-launch of IG Wealth and it's not one quarter or one two quarter type thing that we should look at. But given the market noise, how should we be thinking about tracking progress on the success of the launch, whether there is anything you can point to in this particular quarter or whether these things you can point to that we might see in the future quarters?

Jeff Carney

We have customarily data from our tracking and it was really positive, I think four first. So to get start we're committed to building our brand in the communities but also through advertising. And so, you'll see us doing this more often going forward as well. So it did instead it's been -- that investment was a great investment and we will be investing in [indiscernible] brand for sure.

Paul Holden

And then second question as, I look at your slide with the IG media and client return account look at the five-year number of 3.4. How do you think about that? And what it means in terms of growing your business? And if there is any levers you think you can pull to kind of move that number to a higher destination?

Jeff Carney

I mean the most important thing is mixture, but they don’t do with just happen which is to kind of volatility. And so the most important thing, we can do is make sure that we're approaching our clients on staying in the marketplace unless they call it they are invested and do their job that’s something that we're focused on and reinforced with our teams. But that’s the best thing we can do for our clients. If it goes into the target, you don't know earn very much and then you can market time that came to what you have before. So it's hard and with consultants have to continually coach our clients, but it's hard because it's emotional and people have stressed out. And so it's something we always have to work on.

Paul Holden

So one of the reasons to ask question here is just because where we set at with bond yields, so we may not expect a lot of returns out of bond over the next five years, something would argue that that may be equity market return expectation should be lower over the next five. Are there portfolio construction actions you think you can take to help and enhance returns going forward like are other things you're doing with your manage solutions that are different than what you would be doing in the last few years?

Jeff Carney

I think an example of that is the product that Mackenzie launched where -- it's a unique new product that gives you diversification in a new way. And so, the more we can innovative and create products like those for financial consumers that there it is. So I think you will see how we as it IG overtime, but Barry will be continuing to look at opportunities as well.

Paul Holden

Those were the questions I have thank you.

Jeff Carney

It's more to that we have to work with clients for a diversification.

Operator

[Operator instructions] We will take our next question from Graham Ryding with TD Securities. Please go ahead.

Graham Ryding

Barry, I will ask you this question. Just looking at Mackenzie’s ETF flows, it seems like your ETFs with TOBAM have been I guess continued to decline as a portion of your net creations. What was behind that are you deliberately emphasizing your other ETFs? Or why TOBAM is declining?

Barry McInerney

It's a good question. Obviously, we have a broader array of ETFs that were offering and more to come. So, when we launched TOBAM, it was really them with a smart beta offering and we had our fixed income which we've also extended. So, the combination of there is more to be sold by wholesalers. The wholesaler and team goes out they're marketplace and they seek advisors equally between Mutual funds and ETF, which we think as a neat way to holistically sell and always using a profile of construction framework. So, I would say there's just more variety. Also the TOBAM will be I think just fantastic boutique the way that they manage money very, very distinct.

The Quant space has been real challenge performance could be last year, so they were immune to that. So the performance coming back nice for this year, but obviously our investors and advisors and the tracking particular strategy or vehicle and it is such. So performance has come off a bit. Again, that's like all client manager. So we think they're great -- they are pushing about a billion with us right now. That's pretty good success in that it's a quite a unique way that they approach the marketplace with maximum risk diversification. And we won't get on to the enough detail that I found in that one.

And we view them putting an overall portfolio that can really help with enhancing risk adjusted return. But you can see our overall ETFs are growing, we had a nice again, nice, first of all, first quarter as you can see the industry ETFs for half of this year versus last year. So we had a nice quarter, but we were probably what half we were prior year. So that was in retail channel. So that wasn't a surprise us. So we continue to gain market share, move up the ranks, we’re at number seven now on the league table. And it's a really important component of our business strategy. And we're going to push it hard. So have great faith and told them have great faith in all of our boutiques that are either now or will in the future start to increasingly some advisor ETFs, which, again, the site and told them was a great third party partner.

We have capabilities in house that we can keep the economics within Mackenzie as we launched new ETFs that are manufactured by our in house boutiques.

Graham Ryding

And that was sort of going to be the second part of my question. When you look at your different ETFs, you've got your traditional beta, your TOBAM which is like a swap beta I believe and we then your activity of ETFs. How should we think about the sort of net margins or the P&L impact of those 3 ETFs to you?

Barry McInerney

Yes, so the if you look at the active ETFs, first of all, versus our active mutual funds, the margins are fairly comparable, the pricing is usually 20 basis points, lower on ETFs versus the we call it the cousin mutual fund. There's not amend fees in ETFs were 15 basis points differential there, and a number of our active ETFs are have a little narrow opportunity sets than our are active mutual funds for because of the with the unique way that you need to look a little bit at liquidity when you have a strategy wrapped in an ETF.

So the pricing is really comparable what the difference mostly on the inside so you can think of this factor. Again we have a sort of a platform, in terms of operations and distribution and manufacturing. And it's being the same platforms being used from an ETFs. Yes. So, ultimately, when ETFs become or scaled up still early days, for us, our mutual funds are well scaled and beyond then the margins would be fairly comparable, smart beta quantity of smart beta uses the pricing average has a little lower, make it up on volume.

And then our traditional beta, we call it our passive, we launched those a year ago, they're just building blocks for us, because most of is in house because our teams our multi asset teams for years, like other multi asset teams in Canada, they're putting together active and smart paid a little bit of passive exposure in a rapper. And so we felt we'd like to obviously capture that economics and provide that it house versus relying on external manager. So that's not a driver much at all on our profits, more the active ETFs and smart beta, the ones that are comparably priced. And when they're both comparably scaled, they have comparable margin.

Graham Ryding

Okay. Good insight. My last question for you, Barry, would just be the alternative funds that you've launched. I think you said you have a $1 billion in a AUM, would you be able to break that out for us with respect to the new funds that you launched, I guess, since the middle of last year and perhaps the more the older funds may I think 2015.

Barry McInerney

Yes, thank you, Yes, we'd love to. So when you -- again, we McKenzie are trying to provide investors advisors with access to alternative like the largest institutional investor. we think it's important to have a retail investor have access to these and there's two broad categories I mean look at even the institutional space, one is alternative asset classes, so infrastructure, real estate, private equity commodities, et cetera. So that's the one we launched about four years ago called MDAF Mackenzie diversified alternative fund and that comprise over 20 investment strategies all in one mutual fund and it's meant to okay why take a traditional balance on and when you put a 5% to 10% slug in there so you're getting exposure like the institutional investors to.

We're doing a liquid form, no leveraging or shorting it's all long only by liquid infrastructure. Its public private equity, its REITs, its commodities, micro caps, of all these tragedies that are accessible by the largest institutional investors we bring in one wrapper to the retail investor. And it’s a nice run for us plus $650 million roughly in AUM for that one fund. So, the other category which as you know we’re just recently allowed to do in Canada back to January 1 although we get exempt relief to do it in May nine months earlier, miring what U.S. has been able to do for years and count on mutual fund now you’re committed to do leveraging and shorting. So we called that access to a alternative investment strategy that’s the return strategy in liquid form. So, it’s not just long only, there is lot of long short and leveraging components to that, that what be called star and the Mackenzie absolute return fund.

And then we launched in February three components of that multi strategy, so that’s about $350 million in aggregate on that side. So, we are excited about by both because we think what they do from bulk as they to marketwise alternative for the retail space and then you put them into your portfolio and then really can help, as Jeff was saying in prior question, really can help investors that enhancement or a broader opportunities set, enhance for return opportunities and a nice diversification. So, that’s how you break out to the $1.650.

Graham Ryding

Perfect. And then just Luke my last question if I can grid here. The expense growth of 4% was maintained for your commission, but how should we think about the timing of getting towards that. Is it a big drop in Q2? Or is this something that sort of gradually you would -- your expense growth is going to be move down over the course of the year?

Luke Gould

Yes. Of course, I guide the best way, its 2017 seasonality. So, there is a best because of the initial work on right now in Q1, but you should look at Q3 being at the seasonally late spend quarter. And then straight seasonally go back already in Q4, so, I guess that answer your question. We’re getting to the 4% paper to the back part of the year with the bit more of spending going on in the front half.

Operator

We will take our next question from Tom Mackinnon with BMO Capital. Please go ahead.

Tom Mackinnon

Yes. Thanks very much. Good afternoon. Just following up on that expense target reiteration, I was wondering if you can give us maybe the dollar amount associated with the seasonality or some of the technology spends or the brand relaunch. Because by starting off you were up 8% year-over-year, you’re going to have to be kind of two at max going forward. So, if we could probably have a little bit more conviction your ability to get that out if we kind of knew what was the dollar amount that was pushing it up just specifically in the first quarter?

Jeff Carney

I think if you look back its’ 2018 you can give us since for Q4 and Q1 normal just seasonal increase. Q4, 2018 was unique for us that we have the brand re-launch and lot of spend there. Some of that continue into Q1 of this year, but the other big driver we have it is technology spend. You can think that it is being discretionary just cleared on its project related and some of the things that we are spending on it would include again migration to the platform. And another big one that we didn’t call out it is our advisory port we’ve called that IG and it’s really the implementation of salesforce and CRM tools that’s big role out at the end of the second quarter. And so, again these are projects and because of the nature of that that’s why you would see expenses falling off when complete.

Tom Mackinnon

Yes. I mean as long as we need the dollar amount so then of the elevated spends that are happening right now that would certainly give us confidence. I assume you have confidence and your ability to hit the four we’re just is, I’m just looking for it what the dollar amount where that push it up right now to give us confidence in it?

Jeff Carney

Well if you look at the incremental spend relative to last year there is both $15 million incremental on technology spend if that help to size the relation to Q1 of last year. So that’s incremental spending we have on projects in the technology area. And so that would always that leads to our confidence as that spending subside what we’re able to meet our guidance.

Tom Mackinnon

Okay. And that includes the kind of the change in the way the account work now with IFRS 16 for the leases two, right you’re including the depreciation expense with that non commission expense in terms of the 4% increase?

Jeff Carney

Yes, that’s right. Yes, so the non-commission expense like.

Tom Mackinnon

Okay. That’s great. Question is really as you move more to unbundle, should we then expect all the asset based comp -- no pardon me the sales base commissions? Those are paid as expense or expenses paid? When do we expect those things then just to kind of especially for IG to move to zero?

Jeff Carney

You shouldn't expect that. And so I think it's really important to understand what we're selling and how we compensate our people is two completely different things. And so we walked through the past with the discontinuation of DSD. And just with the evolution of the strategy that's been led by Jeff, we made a number of changes to the field compensation and incentives. So having some upfront compensation that is going to continue to be part of our environment, we have compensation is tied to net flows. And that's going to continue to be part of our environment as well. We've got client engagement driven in their compensation. But you shouldn't have believed for an expectation that we're going to move to 100% asset based compensation at this firm because that's not the right incentives that we believe work for our field.

Tom Mackinnon

Okay, so even though the bundled it, you'll still even though as you move to unbundled you'll still have stuff that will be paying up commissions up front. Because, is that correct?

Jeff Carney

That's correct.

Tom Mackinnon

Okay. And then finally, with respect to the admin fees, these are the kids we've been coming down as well. And how does this movement to unbundled impact to those admin fees?

Jeff Carney

It's a great question and it goes to an earlier one fire by Jeff point. And just, what's the future for disclosures for IG. And so we're working through the year to relaunch disclosure For Jan 1, 2020, with the move when bundled them. What you've seen in the last five years, but certainly the last two years, as we've had more and more business going on bundle, is some of the stuff that was an admin fees is now being recorded with the management fees. So it's been better to view those two lines together. And that's the way we've presented them through these webcast discussions. But we will be recapping our disclosures to move more towards advisory fees, as opposed to product fees. And I think that's a better characterization. So I've guided that we've had some noise between management fee and med fee for the coming quarters, and we're hoping to remove that type of noise with our future disclosures.

Tom Mackinnon

And these advisory fees that you note, are they in these management fees?

Jeff Carney

Now, right now we've got all the advisory fees charged and unbundled solutions are being captured in the management fee line. And so that's the enhanced disclosure. It will we be looking at bring Q1 of next year is really the isolated advisory fees which is for our gamma from the true management fees that are for a product.

Tom Mackinnon

Okay, Yes that would be good. All right, thanks very much.

Operator

Okay. We will take our next question from Scott Chan with Canaccord Genuity. Please go ahead.

Scott Chan

Good afternoon. Speaking with Luke, just are now looking to distribution fees, which also drop sequentially in the quarter. How much is that line or in that quarter, it should be that to the discontinuation of DSC commissions? Is that is that a material noun, is that sequential decrease?

Luke Gould

No. And you're seeing the kind of support one but we actually desegregate that distribution fee line to its component parts, those relate to mutual funds and those not and you'll see that the change of the line is non-mutual funded and in that category is primarily insurance, but also banking and security service revenues. So the sequential decline you saw is insurance related, it is in relation to execute for we actually are on our plan and slightly better than Q1 of last year on that line. But it's just the seasonality insurance revenues and there's an offsetting and offsetting decline in the compensation plan that you'll see.

Scott Chan

Okay. And when we talked about -- did you say that you've bought 16 million shares in the month of April?

Luke Gould

Yes, 16 million. And actually there is a last week of March and the four weeks of April.

Scott Chan

Okay. And so, typically items ever bought back stock? How do we think about this current buyback program? I guess in the face of what you did in April going forward? Is this something that you will tactically use or continuously use on that?

Luke Gould

That's a good question. So this one for us was, let's say, it's the opportunity, we obviously we're very confident in our outlook and we definitely think that our shares are undervalued. We've [indiscernible] financial flexibility and that’s what where to have in any market environment. What we have in this period is we have an opportunity with our sister company and in invest the Company for us having a sure bid and recognizing that we have, want to support their bid, while maintain a proportionate ownership but could actually use that opportunity to shell [ph] money back to our shareholders through a share buyback, we thought that would be very good thing to do. We in the markets have to get, we get this attractive prices well also supporting our sister company.

Scott Chan

Okay make sense, and just question just for Berry, I love Slide 22, you talked about like the four main categories where you’re are gaining grow sales, capture year-over-year. I know it’s a smaller segment but the sector specialty was down the line in terms of the gross sales for supplier shares is there anything to highlight within that categories that was impacted in.

Barry McInerney

We're very pleased with that we had gain. That one we think is just temporary, the first question on our Mackenzie’s diverse alternative fund it really have nice strong sale. It was of to a bit sales last couple of quarters and so that’s in especially line. So that was the main attribute of the year-over-year decline. So probably see with all the volatility that happen last couple of quarters 2018 probably thinking about alternatives was on top line for investors and so but those sales were coming back after this quarter.

I think also we spent a lot of time and effort and rightly so I’m very excited about the MSTAR that the new liquid alternative we launch. So spend a lot of time with the sales team to get them educated and get them out to educate advisor it is an educational cell doing well. So probably there is a little bit of attention away MDAF and so we done trying this quarter we now. I think we feel good about MSTAR teams educated that kind of get very good terms of the selling into the channel. So, there are now equally spending there alternative time to both equally between the MSTAR and MDAF. The MDAF was the main source of decline in the market the specialty sector.

Operator

It appears there are no further questions at this time, Mr. Potter I would like to turn the conference back to you for any additional or closing remarks.

Keith Potter

Thank you, Patrick and thanks for joining the call today. That will conclude the call and wishing everyone a great weekend. Thank you.

