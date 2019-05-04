Resolute Mining Limited's (RMGGF) CEO John Welborn on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCPK:RMGGF) Q1 2019 Results Earnings Conference Call April 30, 2019 11:00 PM ET

Thanks very much, Tara, and welcome to listeners to this Resolute March Quarterly Conference Call and what is a really pleasing quarter for the company, record production from Syama and a very strong positive result during the period of time where we continue to make significant investments across the portfolio and specifically at Syama in terms of our ambition with our new underground mine there, not only to create the world's first fully autonomous underground mine, but also to create a sustainable and significant cash flow generator for Resolute for many years to come.

Gold production for the quarter was up 33% to 98,105 ounces, so almost 100,000-ounce production quarter for Resolute, a record driven by record production from Syama of almost 85,000 ounces, which was a 50% increase on the December quarter and largely driven by the fabulous performance of the new Tabakoroni open cut mine, approximately 35 kilometers South of our main Syama processing infrastructure; and that resulted in a stellar performance from the oxide circuit.

All-in sustaining cost for the quarter were down almost 25% to US$740 an ounce, which translates to AUD 1,039 an ounce, so good quarterly performance, which has brought us back on track for our annual guidance to the 30th of June of 300,000 of production and an all-in sustaining cost of US$960 an ounce or translating to AUD 1,280 an ounce.

The Syama underground ramp-up continues, and we now scheduled commercial production for the September quarter and that's in response to schedule changes to prioritize critical infrastructure and very pleasingly the project team has had a great quarter during March and have largely constructed and commissioned the ventilation and pumping systems and other key infrastructure for that mine and there's also been a big focus on the automation program with our long-haul production drill rigs now operational, and progress being made on automated loading and the automated haulage fleet, which we'll see progressing during the current quarter and the rest of the year.

Other news from Syama, which is very positive, was the Mali Mining Convention being signed and that resulted in the extension of our mining permit, and we are very pleased with the significantly improved commercial terms that are represented in that convention. And also, with the demonstration of Resolute's ability to continue our strong partnership in Mali at Syama and across our tenure with the Mali government. We're in a peer group of some of Africa's best miners in Mali, and I'm very pleased with the terms we've been able to negotiate in that new convention, which is consistent with the results for our local stakeholders, both government and community over the more than 15 years that Resolute's been operating in the country.

During the quarter, we updated our global mineral resources, and I'm pleased that we've now got more than 16 million ounces in resources and that includes ore reserves of almost 6 million ounces, which largely sit underneath the – with the processing plants that we own and control and are confident in strong recoveries from – at Syama in Mali, at Bibiani in Ghana and Ravenswood in North Queensland. Talking of exploration, yesterday, we published a resource update for Tabakoroni, and we're delighted to confirm that we currently had 1 million ounces in resources at Tabakoroni at a grade – a significantly improved grade, up almost 50% on the previous estimate of 5 grams a ton. And that's very significant. If you look at our quarterly performance in March, I mentioned, it's driven by the oxide circuit and the production at Tabakoroni.

And if you go back and look at the reserves at Tabakoroni, when we opened up that mine, it was roughly 250,000 of oxide resources. We've now mined and produced more than 100,000 from the early stages of that pit. We've got roughly 30,000 ounces in stockpiles, and we now have 160,000 in front of us in that mine plan. So we've captured an extra 50,000 as part of our exploration program directly into the open pit mine plan. And more significantly, I think, for the future of Resolute, we now have a maiden underground resource of 850,000 ounces at grade – 5 grams a ton at a 1.5 gram cut-off.

And if you consider that the oxide resources in and around Syama, both at Tabakoroni and other locations, Tellem, Cashew and Paysans, have been roughly three or four years of mining and processing ahead of us, the opportunity to develop an underground mine at Tabakoroni during that period and continue the alternative ore source from the main Syama Underground Mine is incredibly exciting and something that we're focused on, and that work has now commenced with early-stage preparations for an underground mine at Tabakoroni, and we'll continue to update the market on that.

We've commenced some more detailed metallurgical test work, indications of the data with the sulphide material at high-grade sulphide material at Tabakoroni, performs very similarly to the sulphide material that we've mined over a long period of time at Syama, with the additional positive feature that there is a significant gravity recovery from the Tabakoroni ore. And something that perhaps doesn't come through directly in the quarterly performance, I think, it's – I'm obviously incredibility pleased with the performance of Tabakoroni.

You can see it in the record result from the oxide circuit, and therefore, the record result across the company in terms of production and in terms of costs. That – a key driver of that is the decision we made to focus on the identified high-grade zone and restaged the open cut mining activity to prioritize that. And we've had a significant grade overcall within that high zone, which has been very pleasing. But before we sort of congratulate ourselves with what might be perceived a lucky outcome, I do want to congratulate the team at Syama, who – people will be aware that we – our main focus at Syama is commissioning the underground mine there and focus on the long-term value of that mine.

But it shouldn't be lost that over the last 12 months starting in 2018, we've opened up a new open pit mine 35 kilometers South at a deposit that we've identified 30 years ago but has been constrained by ownership struggled and other logical factors that we solved during the course of 2018 secured total ownership of the project, completed the prestrip, constructed and commissioned a 35-kilometer haul road, constructed and commissioned a gravity circuit as part of the oxide operations in preparation for part of the oxide operations in preparation for what we anticipated was going to be a high-grade resource and one that responded to a gravity circuit recovery; and then we've opened up that mine successfully on schedule. We've over-mined in terms of the schedule. We've had a very positive stockpiling mining strategy, and that's resulted in a fantastic quarterly performance in March. So I congratulate the team and the decisions we've made have allowed us to, therefore, reschedule the underground mine with confidence and invest in the future value of Syama.

We expect positive results to continue from Tabakoroni. We have now moved into a more consistent open cut environment, and so we do expect the grades that we're processing to trend back towards the general reserve grade between 2 grams and 3 grams a ton. And so the stellar performance in March is not expected to be repeated in June, but we do see that, that strong oxide performance as we’re going to continue as we progress through the mine plan at Tabakoroni.

And the resource update that we made yesterday should be seen as an incremental stay upon what we say as incredibly encouraging resource inventory for Resolute. The diamond drilling program is continuing there, so while we've started work on a future underground mine plan, we still see lots of opportunities to continue to add to the oxide resources at surface and we have supply target that we're following up. And as mentioned in yesterday's announcement, the potential underground operation is open in all directions. So very exciting for Resolute.

Coming back to the main focus at Syama, the Syama Underground Mine, we did provide some detail in the quarterly activities report on the commissioning schedule and our focus on development. I'm really pleased with how that's going, was on site a couple of weeks ago, and it's a real excitement and confidence there as we progress. We have also identified some drill and blast issues that we had during the quarter that have now largely been resolved. And it's now a very exciting period of time as we focus on commissioning the automated fleet and significantly ramping up the underground ore tons during the quarters to come, and that will be the focus for the current quarter.

Moving on to Ravenswood. If we continue to mine the Mt. Wright underground mine, the sublevel cave has been incredibly productive for Resolute. We've now completely exhausted the underground reserve there and continue to have overdraw from the lower levels of that operation. It is allowing us to continue the strategic review on the long-term future of Ravenswood, which we're incredibly confident in, is a return to the large-scale, lowest-grade open pit reserves that we have. And I'll remind people that within a 4 square kilometer radius of the 5 million ton capacity mill that we've owned and operated at Ravenswood for more than ten years, there are more than 4 million ounces of resources. It's potentially an unparalleled opportunity in the Australian gold mining scene.

And – so while, if you look at current performance of Ravenswood, it's very modest, production is down; consequently, costs are high. I'm very confident the team here is doing a great job to preserve our operating environment and to continue the asset production focus, while we determine the optimal development for Resolute. We last published details on the Ravenswood expansion plan in July of 2018, the strategic review that we currently have underway has used some of Australia's best expertise in the bulk mining environment. Certainly, from the Pilbara iron ore miners. In terms of looking at value-added opportunities, we have to augment and improve the Ravenswood expansion plan. And I'm really excited about what those results might be. I'm convinced that this is an asset in the Australian gold mining scene, which is significantly mispriced within Resolute's market capitalization. We previously identified a 14-year mine life and production across that mine life of significantly more than 100,000 ounces a year at competitive all-in sustaining costs.

I believe if we can improve that, it becomes a Tier 1 asset in Australian gold mining scene. That's what we're working on at Ravenswood, and we will continue to deplete the remaining ounces at Mt. Wright. We are relying also on low-grade stocks and so production will continue in the similar sense to the last couple of quarters, while we accelerate the strategic review and look to make a decision in the third quarter of this calendar year, in terms of what the long-term future and the clarity of how we're going to maximize value for shareholders out of that asset.

In a similar theme, while we continue to focus most of our developments attention at Syama, progress has been made at Bibiani. We outlined in the quarterly activities report, the very strong support we've received both from the Ghanaian government, but particularly pleasing is the 100% unanimous vote we've received from the creditors of Mensin Gold Bibiani, and reminding shareholders that we secured ownership of Bibiani five years ago on the Scheme of Arrangement supported by the Ghanaian government. We own 90%% of the asset with the Ghanaian government having a 10% interest. And the extension of the Scheme of Arrangement over three years provides Resolute with confirmation of a very clean ownership structure and significant time that we require to be able to make it the next decision on that asset.

Again, we're very confident that this represents a profitable production opportunity for Resolute. And our time line on making that decision is similar to Ravenswood. As we achieve commercial production at Syama, we'll be looking to finalize our plans for Bibiani in the third quarter of this year. So a lot going on at Resolute. I look forward to questions from listeners. And in summary, we're working hard. We're very confident in the progress of the Syama Underground development and the ability of the company to continue to provide strong operating cash flow, while we make investments in long-term value for the benefit of our shareholders.

Sure, thanks. Hi, John. Thanks for the update today. You touched on the, I recall, during the quarter, at Tabakoroni, obviously you mined at 2.7 grams a ton, but once you put that material through the mill, it was more like 5.6 grams a ton. Can you give us a bit more data around what drove that, geologically? Was it a very nuggety presentation of the mineralization? And I guess how do you expect that – or have you had more information around that? And what gives you confidence in your – in light of the resource update around the undergrounds around how that's going to present going forward?

John Welborn

Thanks Matthew for your question. And yes, we’ve got a lot of confidence in the update, but to step back into the detail of your question, so the original – going even further back, if you look at historical grade reconciliations against the mine plan at Syama, both at the main Syama open pit and the northern satellites that we've been mining quite extensively since we commissioned the oxide circuit, our reconciliations have been very, very strong. So a little bit above, a little bit below, but almost dead on in terms of our reserve models and grade compared to the actual achieved grades.

So obviously, we were surprised in one sense at the grade I recall at Tabakoroni, but it's important to recognize that we always saw this as a potential opportunity. It's why we commissioned gravity circuit. And it comes back to the resource estimation model we've been using successfully since we arrived at Syama in 2003-04. And that is MIK unconstrained resource estimation model, which was very accurate in the consistent and somewhat homogeneous resources we had at Syama or in the northern satellites. Obviously, at Tabakoroni where we've got a nuggety ore body, it's resulted in a conservative view.

So we're considering the estimation model and in fact, we run the entire reserve model as part of the Tabakoroni resource update. And we're also using that to reinterpret our exploration potential and potentially expand the existing limits of the mine plan. So in summary, the actual geological characteristics at Tabakoroni is somewhat different, and you see that if you go right back to the photograph of the drill hole that we put in the original discovery hole as part of the what we now see as these high-grade underground shoots. That visible gold is not seen anywhere else in the 30 years of exploration that BHP and Randgold and ourselves have conducted.

So there are some reasons as to why the resource estimation model we initially used at Tabakoroni resulted in a grade undercall. So we – the actual zone that we've mined that is responsible for that high-grade is now largely completed. We, obviously, care to discover other similar geological zones, but as I said, during this call, we're expecting and confident that the grade model that we have is – will remain accurate for the remaining part for the mine plan. So just a concern we haven't sort of high-graded the resource to the extents of other parts of the mine model. We hit early in the mine plan and identified high-grade zone that actually had higher grade than we anticipated in our model. But we believe the remaining parts of that oxide model are accurate. But the geological data is one factor among the ongoing exploration and expansion that has resulted in that significant grade increase you see in the resource update.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, thanks for that John. Am I – sorry, am I right to say that you're now going back and looking at your reserve approach and potentially applying a revised approach to the resources you've identified in – with the underground update the other day as well?

John Welborn

Yeah, absolutely. And that’s a big opportunity. Although it's important that we don't run away with what may be a limited opportunity. No doubt that there is high-grade material at Tabakoroni. It's what we're going to mine in the underground environment. There will be extensions to the oxide pit as a result of that. And particularly, I think that I mentioned the splay area that we've identified previously. So if you look at planned views of our exploration announcements from Tabakoroni, that area is not part of the existing reserve.

It didn't hang together under the old MIK model. Although there is – if you look at the results, there are some great results in there. So I think the most immediate opportunity based on market information to look at is that splay area and where the re-estimation of that in terms of adding in the grade reconciliation data that we're now getting and, obviously, establishing and we'll continue to establish as we process the existing oxide reserve, as to whether or not that hangs together under a different estimation methodology is something we're looking at.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, so it sounds like, overall, this sort of first full quarter from Tabakoroni may be a bit of a sugar hit, but potentially, over time, risk to the upside, hopefully, in terms of how that grade comes out at that deposit?

John Welborn

Yes, I would agree with that.

Matthew Frydman

Sure, thanks. Just finally, on Syama sulphide. You mentioned the target for commercial production at the underground, both September quarter. Just wondering what your sort of color around that is. Are you thinking – is that in terms of, call it, 70% or 80% of your nameplate production from the underground? Or what are your hurdles there to make that commercial production goal?

John Welborn

Yeah, so, commercial production represents 80% production in terms of long term, so we're very confident we'll get to that number. Important point to make in terms of our internal targets on production and also the sulphide processing, is that unlike a normal development project, where you've got a mill that's empty and you're going through a ramp-up in terms of how much material you're putting through that mill. Obviously, we've been developing the Syama Underground while we've maintained feed into the 2.4 million ton per annum sulphide circuit based on transitional material we've mined at the oxide pits as well as available stockpiles, which remembering that we haven't mined the open pit at Syama or sourced any fresh sulphide material from that mill since May of 2015, so it's been a long time coming.

And as I've said previously, the sooner we can displace the low grade, low recovery material in that sulphide mill with high-grade, high recovery materials from the underground, the better. So that remains the focus. So the point being is that any material we're not sourcing from the underground mine, we'll still be processing that mill and still result in production and recovery as we ramp up to full production.

Matthew Frydman

So you cut off or your hurdle there is [indiscernible] (22:48) production from the sulphide circuit and that might be independent of where the underground is at that point in time? Is that the right way to read that?

John Welborn

Yeah, that’s the right way to say it. I mean, we've – to be clear, we prioritized an infrastructure approach and have rescheduled around prioritizing the automation implementation as opposed to just immediately chasing tons, mainly because we don't have to. We don't have to because we still have available stockpiles. And we've – if you see – if you look at the Syama operation as a complex – and obviously, we continue for a variety of obvious reasons to report as if they are two separate mines in terms of oxide and sulphide, increasingly our decisions are looking at Syama as a combined 4 million tons of crushing capacity, and a combined focus on the most efficient way of maximizing production and minimizing costs.

And the obvious outcome for that is to make sure that the long-term value of the mine and the significant reduction we made in terms of a mine that was going to have an all-in sustaining cost of US$900 an ounce, and now we're very confident we'll have confident we'll have a long-term all-in sustaining below US$750 an ounce, is driven by an investment in long-term infrastructure, power, automation and the other aspects of this mine. And so that's what we're prioritizing. It has resulted in a reschedule, which means that the ramp-up of underground tons is smoother. We'll reach commercial production during the September quarter, which is 80%, and we'll meet full capacity during the December quarter.

Matthew Frydman

All right, thank you very much for the data. I will pass it on.

John Welborn

Thanks, Matthew.

Warren Edney

Good morning, John. I just like to go back to Ravenswood. In – back in July of 2018, you provided guidance out to 2032 for production costs and CapEx and all that sort of thing. In this last quarter, you're still mining the underground ore and barely breaking even. What happened in terms of the company's thinking about the development of Ravenswood and increasing milling? Or how long do you keep on going with the sort of breakeven situation?

John Welborn

Hello, Warren. Thanks for that question. I think I understand what you're asking, which is when – there's a couple of things to point out. So originally, if you go back to July, we identified AUD 140 million in capital to develop the REP. We've actually made some – there are ongoing investments and you will have seen an announcement we've made in relation to relocation to the Ravenswood School, which opens up the opportunity to mine Buck Reef West. What's also happened since then is we've accelerated and achieved all of the key approvals we made from the Queensland government. And the additional time has allowed us to continue to optimize various key elements of the Ravensood expansion plan. We've also trialed beneficiation and some other aspects.

So to – if I understand the question correctly, what's changed in our approach or why it is just a matter of pressing the button on that existing ERP model, and why are we waiting while the asset, as you say, is in a breakeven mode. The reason is, is we believe there is a larger-scale opportunity, and so what we're investigating and looking forward to communicating once it's complete is the opportunity to significantly increase production at Ravenswood, given the availability and – the now availability of a larger opportunity across Buck Reef West and Sarsfield in terms of all the approvals in place and the opportunity to beneficiate the ore and some other things.

So there is – it's a technically different strategic review as to what is the most optimal development. Now to give you some more flavor on that, the outcomes and the ambition of that work is to reduce that AUD 140 million capital number, not just by the investments we've already made between announcing that study and now but more focused around the average life of mine production and the all-in sustaining cost numbers in terms of what I identified earlier in this call about genuinely making Ravenswood a Tier 1 Australian asset.

And to be clear, what I'm referring to there, what I see is a tier 1 Australian asset is an asset that produces in the range of 200,000 ounces a year and has a 10-year mine life. And if you're wondering why I'm talking about a misvaluation opportunity, if we can be successful in defining Ravenswood as a 200,000-ounce a year mine with a 10-year mine life, you show me how many of those there are in Australia and show me one in a listed vehicle which isn't valued at a significant multiple of what Ravenswood's currently valued at. So that's why – while we work on that, we're not making a decision to develop it.

Warren Edney

Yes, it was more a matter of – that previously, I don't know whether it was just discussions or not, that potentially just getting rid of the asset and then strategic review in the light of that and the current cash flow position sort of almost sounds like it was more a divestment type of review; in other words, what– do we get rid of it? Or what do we do? So that's why I'm trying to get some sort of idea about what the strategic review really means. But you've outlined that now. That's all.

John Welborn

Yes, I have. I understand your confusion. It's a bit like sporting boards when they announce they stand fully behind the coach, it's actually a well-known code [indiscernible]. And clearly, mining companies announcing strategic reviews is a thinly veiled code usually for a divestment model. That's not our intention. I can't be clearer as to what we're doing. No decision has been made nor – in terms of a divestment or a model. What we're looking to do is, one, complete the technical work on what we believe is the maximum value development; and then, two, I can guarantee what we'll be doing is following the course that is in the best interest of our shareholders. And there are a number of opportunities as to what that is. It's obviously linked with our strategic ambition and activity in terms of listing Resolute or dual listing Resolute in the London market during the course of the first half year of 2019, and our long-term views on shareholder return.

Warren Edney

Okay, thanks, John.

Paul Hissey

Well, thanks, John. Just on that same vein. I know you're in the middle of studying the Ravenswood, but just, I guess, fundamentally, you spoke about making Ravenswood bigger and better but spending less CapEx. Can you just – can you sort of color that up a little bit for me?

John Welborn

I suppose I'm talking about capital intensity in terms of the significant reduction in ounces and tons processed. If you're modeling or asking a question around modeling, I think if we can significantly increase the tons milled and the ultimate production with a similar capital number, we'll be delighted, which would obviously represent a significant reduction in capital intensity.

Paul Hissey

Yeah, so notionally speaking, more CapEx in absolute terms?

John Welborn

Well, similar CapEx.

Paul Hissey

Right, okay, I'll have to mull over that for a little minute. Just – and then sort of moving on from that, I guess, we're looking at the business and the growth plans going forward. You speak about Bibiani, Ravenswood and decisions coming, I guess, in the next 6 to 9 months potentially as well as now you maybe have a year, 18 months in open pit resource, potentially at Tabakoroni reserve, sorry, and then potentially even an underground development off the back of that. Now it looks like a really exciting prospect. I'm just wondering, does – where you're sitting at the moment, does it seem like Ravenswood is going to be in a sort of a growth and reinvestment phase for several years now?

John Welborn

Well, clearly, there is a capital investment ahead for Ravenswood. Importantly, similar to across our portfolio is – the distinction is made between an asset like Bibiani, which is currently on care and maintenance or a full development asset and one where you're currently pouring gold, and so one of the key elements of the strategic review is, we've always considered the best pathway was to continue operations and transition from an underground mine back to an open pit mine, while continuing production. One of the opportunities is, obviously, to reconsider that approach and look for a closure of the underground mine and then a fixed development period for a larger-scale operation. That's – for example, just to give you flavor of how the strategic review actually drives the answer rather than me telling you what it is right now.

Obviously, we're confident that we can continue the current operation until we make that decision. And you can model the time frame of the ultimate capital investment that obviously the advantage we've had is that we've – the mill capacity has increased from 1.3 million to 2.6 million tons per annum. We've been able to study the operations of that. And it's – I think one of the things we'll be looking at is shortening the development time frame compared to our previous assessments.

Paul Hissey

It just seems like – and it still creates value, so don't take the negative connotation, but it seems like Ravenswood is a company that's probably going to be in a growth CapEx spending phase for several years still as opposed to the period where you perhaps get to harvest some cash out of these assets.

John Welborn

Yeah, look, I would think that from just a capital investment decision at Ravenswood, you've got 12 months of negative cash flows totally. And I understand your focus, it's obviously mine. Gold miners need to generate cash. It's how we get rewarded and, obviously, it's how we reward our shareholders. And so we're not building a company just to continue investment phases, and you make a point that the investments we've made and the strategy we have across our portfolio and the opportunity that success in those investments will bring is the opportunity to follow some of our successful Australian peers in generating strong, not just operating cash flows, but net cash flows across the company in order to increase our current dividend payout ratios and repay all of our debt as quickly as possible.

So that's our focus. And as you point out, the way to do that is to make the appropriate and responsible capital investment decisions that are going to return value as quickly as possible. And that's why we're reviewing Ravenswood because we think there is an optimal pathway that will do that in a better way than we've previously identified.

Paul Hissey

Sure. So just segueing on to the debt. In trying to reconcile your cash flow for the quarter, can you tell us what the overdraft balance was at the end of March?

John Welborn

You're talking about the Bank of Mali?

Paul Hissey

Yeah, that’s right, yeah.

John Welborn

So, obviously, you can see that we've – we talk about the net balance with various in-country receivables, so that balance I think from memory was roughly AUD 50 million in terms of the overdraft and that netted off against various VAT receivables, which were due from the Mali government…

Paul Hissey

Okay. Yes. And just a couple of follow-ups very quickly to end with Syama. Just trying to keep up, I know the scope has changed a bit significantly – or rather, since the DFS in June. We kicked off with sort of US$95 million as preproduction CapEx. We're sort of in excess of $330 million through that now, $330 million CapEx into this asset now. What's left to spend at Syama, given it's a bit difficult to reconcile, I guess, the initial project metrics with what you're actually building now?

John Welborn

Sub AUD 50 million total across Syama. And I'll just make the point. If you go back, we did reconcile – the $95 million was a number that we identified was the investment we've made before first production, first ore from the underground. So that date is long behind us. I think we actually spent $110 odd million to first ore. And obviously, we have rescheduled various aspects of that. But if you go back to that reconciliation, the only thing I'm challenging your question is, the total capital in terms of life of mine capital hasn't fundamentally changed from our last reconciliation.

What has changed, obviously, is that various elements of our discretionary capital investment across the company. So obviously, in terms of our 30 June guidance, we identified major project capital of $150 million. That hasn't included a whole range of discretionary capital investments that were subject to decisions that we've made, which is where your reconciliations are coming from, but the ultimate answer to your question is the – we're now in the closing stages of the Syama Underground Mine and the capital investment in terms of that project will decrease and has less than $50 million of a mining.

Paul Hissey

U.S., U.S. dollars?

John Welborn

Yes. Yes, U.S. dollars.

Paul Hissey

And that will be prior to the end of December after June?

John Welborn

Yes.

Paul Hissey

That’s fine. That’s all for me now. Thanks John.

John Welborn

Thanks, Paul.

Reg Spencer

Thank you. Good afternoon, John. Congratulations on a good quarter. I was just wondering if you could run me through how we might think about the scale of the Tabakoroni Underground. Obviously, you've started studies and then those outcomes will be available by the end of the year, but are you able to give us, I guess a bit of a framework of that metric system, what that underground might look like? And I guess, part of that, what modifications to the oxide mill at Syama might need to be made in order to facilitate production from the underground there?

John Welborn

Thanks, Reg. So look, it's slightly conceptual at this stage because those mining studies have just started. But the best way of answering your question is, in order to justify the investment, we'd be looking for that underground mine to produce roughly 100,000 ounces a year. That's the sort of scale of the mine that, for example, we developed and have run very successfully at Mt. Right. It's too early to say what the style of mine will be underground. It looks to be two high-grade shoots that we're going to chase quite discreetly, so the most obvious sort of opportunity would be long-haul stoping. But so, the way to look at it, in my view, having identified an initial maiden resource of 850,000 ounces, is that we'd be looking for the scale of a minimum of 100,000 ounces a year, but early days, still conceptual in nature.

In terms of the processing side, which is the second part of your question, that's also ongoing work and we have looked at whether or not the sulphide ore from Tabakoroni could be processed independently through the oxide circuit. That doesn't look that it would be the most optimal route. And so as I mentioned earlier, it's likely that we'll – as we complete the oxide mining at Tabakoroni and also Paysans, Tellem, Cashew and any other proximate resources that we decide to mine, we will transition the current completely split sulphide and oxide circuits to be more – the oxide circuit perhaps to be a combination circuit in probably using the gravity circuit and the crushing capacity for any large and sulphide processing opportunity combining the ore that we'll be mining from the Syama Underground with the ore from Tabakoroni.

Reg Spencer

Okay. Okay. That makes sense. Maybe another sort of high-level helicopter-style view question. Obviously, you've not identified there yet the underground at Tabakoroni, but given that you've, I think, got reason for limited open pit life left there, the timing of any development of the underground and any CapEx associated with that, how does that rank or compare against the timing of CapEx that might be associated with Bibiani restart or Ravenswood Expansion Project. Are you able to give us a comment there? I appreciate that it is early and you noted that at start, but how might you bring those projects in order to the capital that is required at that time?

John Welborn

Reg, it's a good question. So over the last two years, we've established an investment committee within the executive part of the company that then reports to me as CEO and, obviously, ultimately, our budget approved – our Board approved budgets involve a very focused review on what leading people in the [indiscernible] call the need for appropriate discretionary capital allocation. And so that's something we will look at very closely. I'll come back to how we would rank those. But in terms of timing, you can work backwards from the fact that we have three, maybe four years, we believe, of oxide ounces to process through the existing Syama oxide circuit.

And so that – in the quarterly activities report we published today, we identified that three-year time line on the development of the Tabakoroni Underground that we believe is more than sufficient time and it's really driven by when would we need to replace the ounces that we're currently producing from the oxide mining activities. And so that's when that capital would be expended is when we are ready to transition the currently split sulphide and oxide processings to some form of combined combination style circuit. So talking sort of three to four years time in our assessment and, obviously, the capital investment would match against that.

Importantly, and coming back to Paul Hissey's question from RBC, we are very conscious to make sure that we are responsible with capital and that we are focused on generating positive cash flows for the company, and that is the construct in which to see final investment decisions on the competing opportunities we currently have within our portfolio of expanding the Ravenswood operations, recommissioning the Bibiani operation and, ultimately, building sustainable production from Tabakoroni. And we'll obviously choose the ones that we believe will provide the best value.

But in terms of timing , I've identified that we believe Ravenswood is a clear high-value opportunity that will be able to clearly define and make a decision on in the third quarter of this year, similarly, Bibiani, Tabakoroni is, I would say, at minimum a couple of years away. And therefore, the company will be in a very different position with the Syama Underground fully ramped up and generating strong operating cash flows. The last point, which sort of your question might lead to is, obviously, we also rank potentially external opportunities for growth and investment alongside the internal ones. So Bibiani, Ravenswood and Tabakoroni and other opportunities we have within our portfolio.

And I've mentioned many times that we've been working for many years on the Syama operation and generating what we believe will be a long-term sustainable strongly positive cash flow generating asset. Success with that and we're very close to it, provides lots of opportunities for us – our internal growth ambitions, but also to focus on external growth ambitions beyond the existing portfolio and all of those opportunities will be related for the ones that will be valued against each others but one, from a timing perspective, which is what you have asked, but also from the return perspective.

Reg Spencer

That’s good. Thanks, John.

Thanks very much, Tara, and thanks for those who participated or listened in to the call. It's a very busy time at Resolute. Syama is going gangbusters with a record production last quarter from the oxide circuit. We're looking forward to strongly positive improvements on the sulphide circuit as we ramp up the underground mine, and we're preparing for positive investment decisions at Ravenswood, Bibiani and to further outline our growth agenda.

One aspect I didn't mention, which is covered in the quarterly, in the preliminary comments was the work we're doing to dual list the company on the London Stock exchange that we're receiving very strong feedback from market participants there that Resolute will be an attractive opportunity in that market and I'm looking forward to completing that process during the current quarter, and we'll obviously update the market accordingly. Thanks very much for your interest in Resolute. Please continue to follow us, and we're happy to respond to questions fed directly back either by telephoning into the company or our available e-mail addresses. Have a great day. Thanks very much.