Natural Gas Prices Traded Lower Friday On Mild Weather And Low To Moderate Demand Over The Next Couple Of Weeks

With mostly mild weather in place, triple-digit injections can be expected in the weeks ahead.

A -NAO/-AO block pattern with no signs of any heat ridges proved to be enough of a catalyst for the bears to send prices lower on Friday.

Expect for prices to continue to trend downwards. Despite weaker production vs. stronger LNG exports, this blocking pattern in place with no signs in the forecast models of any heat ridges will produce a mild weather pattern keeping cooling demand limited.

Mild weather, low-to-moderate demand, strong injection equal lower natural gas prices

Natural gas prices fell a second consecutive day Friday on prospects for mild weather, weak demand, and thus strong injections in the coming weeks. The front-month June natural gas futures contract finished the last trading day of the week down 0.93% or 2.2 cents (-$0.022) to $2.567. Meanwhile, the July contract traded 2.4 cents (-$0.024) lower to $2.600, while the August contract traded 2.7 cents lower (-$0.027) at $2.616. Figure 1 below is a chart depicting the price trend of the new front-month June contract over the past 24 hours.

The United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG), which is the unleveraged 1x ETF that tracks the price of natural gas, finished Friday lower 0.89% at $22.19.

UNG's leveraged exposure ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZ) and the ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (BOIL), traded lower 2.82% and 1.81% at $24.13 and $17.89, respectively. Meanwhile, UNG's high-beta leveraged inverse ETFs, the VelocityShares 3x Inverse Natural Gas ETN (DGAZ) and the ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF (KOLD), traded higher 2.82% and 1.85% at $124.82 and $25.32, respectively.

Cash was lower on Friday for a second straight day with most locations having reported losses due to mild weather and a lack of demand.

The weather pattern will continue to be driven by a -NAO and -AO block. This will translate to temperatures cooler than normal across the northern and central/interior U.S. with warmer-than-normal temperatures across the Northwest and Southeast U.S. The cool air over the northern and central U.S. will not be strong enough to support any meaningful heating demand. However, the cooler airmass over the next couple of weeks will limit cooling demand keeping national demand overall low to moderate. Because natural gas bulls do not have a strong catalyst for demand, prices are likely to trend downward in the days ahead. Figure 2 is a 10-16 day temperature comparison between the 12z GFS ensemble and the 12z ECMWF ensemble.

Figure 3 below is Thursday's long-range 46-day ECMWF Weeklies depicting a continuation of this blocking pattern with a cool northern and central U.S. in 14-21 day time frame (May 15-22).

