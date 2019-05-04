Evaluating Starbucks At All-Time Highs

This warrants a reduced valuation. The business is maturing and will struggle to maintain the excellence it has exhibited for decades to this point.

Coffee chain titan Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) continues to live up to its reputation as a growth stock. Over the past year alone, total returns have been a whopping 36%, tripling up on the S&P 500 despite the market's strong run since January. The stock now trades near all-time highs at more than $77 per share. While the stock has supported and continued to satisfy lofty benchmarks for years, we think that this is a good opportunity to review some of the potential issues that the underlying business faces. Despite the stock trading at a slight discount to its historical PE ratio, we believe that Starbucks will slowly readjust its valuation norms as the company matures and slowly downshifts its growth trajectory.

Traffic Is (And Has Been) Stagnating

Starbucks' growth story is quite remarkable. After starting as a small operation in Seattle during the early '70s, the company today is one of the largest chain restaurant businesses in the world. The accompanying revenue chart reflects this immense growth with a revenue curve that is virtually parabolic in shape.

Source: YCharts

Over the past decade, revenues have grown at an average growth rate of 9.06% per year, and that has remained pretty steady. The five-year average is 10.67%, and the three-year average is 8.86%. However, the composition of this revenue growth has drastically changed over the years. While many investors simply care about the overall revenue figure, the underlying currents of how revenue growth is generated can foreshadow the overall future direction of a business.

When we look at comparable store sales for example, the company used to generate revenue growth primarily with traffic growth versus average ticket price growth (price increases). In recent years, that transaction volume growth has tailed off and Starbucks has leaned more on price increases to fill that void. When you graph transaction growth against pricing by quarter, the trend is quite obvious.

Starbucks Comparable Store Sales By Quarter (Global)

Source: Chart by WI, data sourced from Starbucks quarterly filings

The price increases haven't been enough to completely make up for slipping traffic, and comparable store sales have trended lower over time as a result. The fact that a strong economy hasn't reversed these trends is somewhat concerning. Starbucks is a premium offering in the hot beverages market, and when the economy takes a downturn, it could accelerate these negative trends as people cut back on luxury expenditures.

Starbucks Faces Headwinds in China

Starbucks has long been developing the Chinese market as its primary growth engine as the US market has clearly matured. The company's approximate base of 3,600 stores in China is projected to expand to more than 4,100 by the end of 2019. China is already the company's second largest market after the US.

While there is natural revenue growth that comes from opening new stores, comparable store sales in Starbucks' China/Asia-Pacific segment are already seeing stagnant traffic growth.

Starbucks Comparable Store Sales By Quarter (China/Asia-Pacific)

Source: Chart by WI, data sourced from Starbucks quarterly filings

In the 7.5 years that Starbucks has reported comparable store sales for the China/Asia-Pacific region, traffic has already deteriorated from double digits to flat.

Additionally, aggressive competition has sprung up in China. Luckin Coffee has rapidly expanded and is pressuring Starbucks with aggressive pricing. Despite being in business for less than two years, Luckin has already established 2,370 stores with another 2,500 coming this year. The company is in the early stages of going public in the US with an IPO filing. While Starbucks' management has remained skeptical of Luckin's ability to sustain its current strategy, raising capital by going public could provide Luckin with needed resources to continue growing (and pressuring Starbucks).

Margin Pressures Are Present

After years of expanding margins, Starbucks has begun to see operating margins slip notably.

Source: YCharts

A number of factors can create margin headwinds such as inflation of input costs on items such as dairy and coffee, a growing loyalty rewards program, and increasing wages and benefit costs for employees. Starbucks is an extremely labor intensive business with more than 238,000 employed. With a lot of political focus currently on minimum wage rates and health insurance, even modest increases in wages can create sizeable jumps in expenses for Starbucks. It's important that investors monitor this trend in the quarters to come, as it's obviously important to Starbucks' ability to generate cash flow efficiently.

So Where Do Shares Stand Today?

At more than $77 per share, Starbucks is currently pushing up against its all-time high.

Source: YCharts

Over the past 10 years, Starbucks has traded at a median earnings multiple of 29.48X earnings. A premium to the overall market, reflective of the company's ability to consistently grow operating income at a CAGR of 17%.

With analysts projecting 2019 earnings at $2.75 per share, Starbucks' current earnings multiple is 28.18X. Despite the stock trading at a discount to historical norms, we don't find shares to be valued attractively at today's prices. The slowdown in comparable store sales, obstacles in China, and compressed operating margins are a good opportunity to revalue Starbucks at a level reflective of a maturing company. Analyst consensus estimates are projecting a slowdown in EPS growth over the next five years, with an average growth rate between 11% and 12%. We conclude that an earnings multiple of 22X would be an attractive entry point, resulting in a target price of $60.50 per share. While there is still growth in Starbucks, it appears its most exciting days are in the past.

