Nektar Therapeutics: D-Day#1, May 29; D-Day#2, May 31

It won't be coin flips that decide the coming events Nektar (NKTR) investors will see happening. The reward opportunity is there for the investor, but always consider a drug is worthless until the FDA gives the stamp of approval. We don't have long to wait!

On December 3rd, 2013, I wrote and shared my first SA article with my readers. This article was related to Nektar Therapeutics - "Timing And Good Science: Is Now The Time To Get On Board With Nektar?"

The last article I wrote about this company was on May 9th, 2017, nearly two years ago. - "Showtime For Nektar Therapeutics"

In the interim period of the two articles, I shared five other articles about Nektar. There isn't one word that can describe the events that unfolded in this four-year time frame. Depending on the date, it could have been the word disappointment. The next inflection date the word could have been euphoria. Another date the key word could have been "Why?" Why did I invest In this biotech! The emotional and financial pendulum for Nektar could be best described as watching a tennis match at Wimbledon. In the end, based on the massive gain from single-digit share prices to the stock trading for more than $100.00, my ownership of Nektar's shares has been one of my more successful stocks to have had ownership.

I have been totally out of the stock for more than a year. However, with this article, I would like to point out that recently I have reestablished a position in the stock ($31.00 level) and why I have taken such an action with a portion of my investment funds.

I will not touch on each of the massive number of topics related to Nektar's pipeline. For an in-depth foundation, I would suggest one read my previous articles, or those of other key SA contributors who have written prior articles about the biotech. Believing that all rational viewpoints should be considered, this is a link to a fellow SA contributor where he makes the case for NKTR-214 having a zero valuation for this drug. I will make my case with an opposing viewpoint. I will give key financial metrics and the pending catalyst that could and should give an upward impetus to the valuation for the underlying common shares.

Key Facts

Nektar has one of the largest and most diversified pipelines in the biotech arena. Nektar has partnerships with some of the major drug companies - Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB), Takeda (NYSE:TAK) and Lilly (NYSE:LLY). From the partnerships, one can see they range from (3) in Phase 1, (3) in Phase 2 and (3) in Phase 3. And one drug is currently unpartnered and it has a pending NDA, with the decision date being in the next few weeks - NKTR-181.

Major Historical Event

On February 14, 2018, Nektar announced a partnership deal with Bristol Myers-Squibb that was related to the NKTR -214 product designed for the new and rapidly developing immunotherapy treatments for various cancers. The key takeaways from this partnership are the total up-front payment and related milestones being $3.63 billion going to Nektar. This represents the largest historical monetary exchange partnership in the history of such deals between a major drug company and a biotech company.

At the end of December 2018, Nektar had $1.3 billion in cash and short-term investments on hand. These cash and liquid investments give it the monetary resources to fulfill the vast number of independent clinical trials, its portion of partnership expenses, and all other corporate requirements. Based on the advanced stages of some of the clinical trials, this cash position should pay the bills until pending drugs are approved from the partnerships, or those controlled 100% by Nektar.

Nektar-BMS Collaboration Drugs

The Bristol-Myers partnership already has clinical trials that apply to melanoma, bladder cancers, non-small cell lung cancer. On January 8, 2019, Nektar shared critical update information at the JPMorgan Healthcare conference. This is a link that provides the details of these trails and the planned number of trial patients. Note page 11 lists the initial registration trials and page 12 outlines what is planned by Q2 2019. It's important to note the enrollment numbers are critical for a future reference I will share dealing with data already presented and the ensuing debate that occurred because of the small, early numbers.

First Caveat for Investors' Consideration

The massive monetary commitment Bristol-Myers made with the NKTR-214 drug candidate was based on preliminary data seen in small clinical trials in late 2017. The magnitude of the amount of money involved created a rocket launch in the NKTR common stock. In short order, the stock zoomed from the $20.00 level to a peak of $111.00. There was celebration with the long-term holders of the stock - including me! As with any investment, an owner should always have a price to unload their shares, and luckily, I did.

Then at the all-important American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) conference in early June 2018, Nektar revealed data that had some good points, but then there were the highly troubling data points. In laymen's terms, the early patients produced data points that showed very positive efficacy; however, as new patients were added, the efficacy data wasn't as robust. Bottom line, the bears won the battle over the data as the stock took a massive 40% hit and lopped off several billion in Nektar's market cap. Since this June 2018 date, the stock dropped from $111.00 to the recent 52-week low of $28.00.

This is a link that outlines the issues that developed after the limited and small enrollment data was shared at the 2018 ASCO conference. From what had been the largest monetary investment partnership in history, it was less than four months later Nektar suffered one of the largest one-day drops in market capitalization for a small biotech - as in billions being lost!

In defense of why the June 2018 data presented such a divergence in results, one must understand how the new field of activating one's immune system differs from current standard of care drugs. Historically, the cancer drugs being used attacked the tumors directly with hopes to halt the dividing of the cancerous cells and creating shrinkage in the size of the tumors. Therefore, it should have been expected (IMO) the small number of initial trial patients would not provide the consistent efficacy results desired until the NKTR drug had time to activate the desired response from the patient's immune system.

For the layperson investor, the best way to understand the need for more time to see the true response rate created by the immune system, I would suggest they read The Breakthrough - Immunotherapy and the Race to Cure Cancer, written by Charles Graeber. Graeber's book deals with some very difficult-to-understand medical nomenclature, but he does an excellent job of conveying the meaning in basic and understandable terminology. In Chapter Four - Eureka, Texas - Graeber shares the story about Dr. James Allison, the MD Anderson Hospital research scientist, who earned the Nobel Prize in 2018 for his groundbreaking discovery about what we call Immuno-Oncology. Dr. Allison was running a mouse trial early on where he had become frustrated when the more time spent looking at the mice, he was seeing no positive results related to the cancer tumors that had been injected into them. Just so happens it was approaching Christmas and Allison decided he was going to take a break from the lab and what was turning out to be a complete failure of his hypothesis and experiment. Being a true scientist and wanting to be unbiased with his observations, the mice were divided into Cage A, Cage B, Cage C and Cage D.

Upon his return, four days later, his initial look at one cage showed no noticeable positive results as did the next cage he looked at. But then, the final two cages showed amazing and observable results - the mice were alive, and their tumors had shrunk in size. This was Dr. Allison's Eureka moment for how the immune system, when properly activated, can attack cancer tumors with amazing results.

It appears the immuno-oncology drugs tend to take longer to produce a response than traditional oncology drugs. They must first activate the immune system to kill the tumor rather than acting on the tumor directly. If this is the case, the recently added non-responding patients could turn into responders at the next update. We will probably get the answer at ASCO!

My Personal Opinion

The sequence of events that led to Bristol-Myers Squibb deciding to "go all-in" with its massive monetary commitment to NKTR-214.

November 2017 - Based on the overall response rate (ORR) to NKTR-214 being combined with Opdivo, the efficacy - evaluable treatment-naïve melanoma patients suffering with melanoma - was a 64% positive response. These results convinced Bristol-Myers to open its check book for Nektar.

June 2018 - Nearly seven months later, at the ASCO annual conference, data showed that the ORR in the first subset of patients improved to 85%, or 11 of 13 patients. But then when it added the most recent 15 new trial patients, the ORR dropped to 50%, or 14 of 28 patients. Simple math indicates that by doubling the enrollment, plus 2, only 3 of the newly enrolled patients responded by the data cut-off date for the ASCO presentation, thus creating the overall drop rate in the small enrollment numbers.

Not surprising, the same phenomena occurred with the kidney cancer trial patients being dosed with NKTR-214 plus Opdivo. The initial data had an ORR of 46%. When presented at ASCO, the ORR increased to 64% in the initial enrollees. Then when you added the interim enrollees to the original group, the ORR fell to 46%.

From these two data points, and the ensuing fluctuation in the final ORRs, the only noticeable variances appear to be the length of time the patients were being dosed, before being evaluated for their response and time allowance for their immune system being activated to impact the cancer tumors.

This is strictly my personal interpretation of the events. If my evaluation has any merit for this scientific-based clinical trial, my opinion is further influenced by the fact that Nektar and Bristol-Myers are moving ahead with expanding to much larger patient populations in the trials and certainly more than the seven months' time phase before the June 2018 ASCO results that lopped multi-billions of market cap from NKTR's stock.

With the 2019 ASCO conference fast approaching for May 31st-June 4th, NKTR investors should expect more definitive data based on a larger patient base and up to a year's time frame for patients having been treated with NKTR-214 in conjunction with Bristol-Myers' Opdivo drug.

The Next Major Catalyst That is Only Four Weeks Away - May 29

Nektar fully controls NKTR-181, the candidate for addressing the opioid crisis in our nation and the massive market for such a drug addressing the pain suffered by those with low-back pain. The following is what I stated in my last Nektar article (May 9th, 2017). In less than four weeks, we will find out what the FDA has decided about approving this new and needed solution to this healthcare crisis.

In a nutshell, the Phase 3 data has shown significant and meaningful reduction in pain for patients suffering with chronic low back pain. The trial results clearly showed primary and secondary endpoints were achieved in the 600+ patients involved in this twice-daily dosing of NKTR-181 when compared to a placebo group. The primary efficacy endpoint achieved (P=0.0019). Pain is one of the most prevalent cause for individuals seeking medical treatment. Current data shows that approximately 149 million work days are lost each year due to patients suffering from low back pain. This condition results in total costs associated with this condition approaches $100 to $200 billion a year (of which two-thirds is due to lost wages and lower productivity). Based on 2014 estimates the American Pain Society published a report reflecting 19% of US citizens, or 39 million people, suffer from persistent pain. With this massive number of patients, the current and long-term method of treatment has come from prescribing opioids. And therein lies the problem: We have become a nation of opioid abusers. The result is that the side effects can cause serious issues - addiction, abuse, and misuse. As late as 2014, reports indicated about 2 million US citizens either abused or were dependent on opioid prescriptions. In 2015, nearly 22,000 deaths were traced to opioids, where in certain areas, this issue has reached crisis levels. One in five Americans have said they have a family member who became addicted to such prescription painkillers. What makes NKTR-181 unique in addressing the abuse associated with opioids is predicated on the drug not being another "me-too" opioid. Nektar presents it as being a first-in-class opioid that is designed to provide potent pain relief without the increased high levels of euphoria that often leads to abuse and addiction with standard opioids. The currently approved opioid based drugs have a strategy for their abuse protocol merely relying on their method of formulating the standard opioid drug. All the abuser needs to do is degrade the formulation and you are left with the pure opioid that causes the euphoria that leads to addiction. Nektar's drug has no special add-on characteristic to deter the euphoria, the drug is formulated to first address the patient's pain and then due to the design of the drug it will reduce the normal rapid rate of entry into the brain compared to the current standard mu opioids. Whether a piece of apple pie, chocolate candy, scrumptious meal, sexual activity, or even a psychoactive drug, the human brain registers the pleasure being experienced in the same manner. This pleasurable and even euphoric experiences is cause by the release of the neurotransmitter dopamine in the nucleus accumbens located among a grouping of nerve cells found beneath the cerebral cortex. Then the hippocampus creates the memory of this rapid pleasure source. Finally, the amygdala creates the conditioned response to the stimuli source. Due to this specificity of human pleasure originating from this region of the brain we often refer to this region as being the brain's pleasure center. As it relates to opioids, they cause a noticeable powerful surge of dopamine in the nucleus accumbens. The use of such drugs leading to addiction is enhanced directly by the speed and intensity in which it promotes the release of dopamine. Nektar's approach is by designing NKTR-181 to cross the blood-brain barrier much slower than the current opioid drugs. As mentioned, Nektar is promoting their drug as a first-in-class opioid analgesic based on it being a new chemical entity that provides needed pain relief without the high levels of euphoria associated with abuse and addiction with standard opioids. Nektar has not, to my knowledge, given any information detailing exactly what the basis for this new chemical entity might be based upon. However, due to the expertise that Nektar has shown with their highly advanced PEGylation technology, many assume they are using this technology to turn oxycodone into a large molecule where it will cross the blood-brain barrier at a much slower rate of entry. Normally, oxycodone will cross the barrier within minutes, thus creating the euphoria by the rapid and massive release of dopamine. The data for NKTR-181 clearly indicates that it crosses the barrier where concentration is gauged in hours. Furthermore, Nektar has stated efforts to degrade the drug results in destroying the entire molecule and its ability to address pain and create the addictive euphoria associated with drug addiction. This issue was addressed in this clinical article published in the March, 2017, of the American Academy of Pain Medicine's journal of Pain Medicine.

My Caveat for NKTR-181

There is no doubt such a drug as NKTR-181 is desperately needed for treating this worldwide health malady that impacts approximately 39 million just here in the United States. On the flip side of this issue is the reality that current products on the market are opioid products where abuse is often the result for those using such products. The tragedy of this epidemic goes well beyond just the person abusing these opioids.

So, yes! The proposed attributes of NKTR-181 are needed new options for prescribing doctors. But as I often cite in my articles about biotech stocks, the grave yards are filled with failed drugs taken through clinical trials. The NDA decision date is fast approaching; however, there is no assurance the FDA panel will give its stamp of approval. For an example, merely look at the recent rejection of the Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)/Lexicon (NASDAQ:LXRX) offering for Type 1 diabetics - a critical needs area! The irony of the FDA rejection - last week the EU approved the drug for European diabetics. Lesson learned - professionals gathered into two separate decision-making groups looking at the same data can arrive at different end-point decisions.

Just keep in mind, the outgoing FDA director has stated very clearly any new approvals of opioid-based drugs will face greater review criteria by its review panel process. This is a link to outgoing FDA Commissioner Gottlieb's press release on February 26, 2019.

The FDA panel discussion documents should be available for review the day before the panels meet on May 29th. Interested investors should take the time reviewing the issues the panel will be discussing and deciding on the next day.

Final Thoughts

I'm inclined to think the review and vote will be positive for NKTR-181! The FDA gave Nektar an expedited review, and it appears Nektar had several interactive meetings with the FDA over recent months. This product could generate upwards of $1 billion in annual revenue over the near term.

The Nektar/Bristol-Myers partnership hit an iceberg in 2018, and I've given my interpretation for what "might" have been the plausible explanation for the massive hit for the stock's valuations. I keep clinging to the idea that Bristol had done more than standard due diligence before writing and signing an agreement for this historical in size partnership. The 2017 data has been enhanced by greater trial participation and by time for the drug combination to stimulating the immune system. Starting in four weeks and then only a few days later, there should be a decision for the future of NKTR-181 and NKTR-214. It's not every day a biotech has such critical events unfolding in such a compact time period. Nektar will either have a pivotal 2019 with great benefits for shareholders or it will be deja vu for the disaster of June 2018. This isn't a case of coin flips making the decision - this is where the science and hard work must prove the drugs work for human use!

Disclosure: I am/we are long NKTR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.