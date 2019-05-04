Repsol In Q1: Grapple With Headwinds

On April 30, Spanish integrated oil & gas company Repsol (OTCQX:REPYY, OTCQX:REPYF), which I covered in March, presented its Q1 results. During the quarter, the firm stoically grappled with tough headwinds, as cheaper Brent crude, which conflated with lower gas realization prices, and production interruption in Libya put the E&P segment under pressure. At the same time, Downstream was hammered by the unfavorable environment and lower refining margin. Repsol was not the only integrated O&G company that faced issues. Quite similar impediments sorely tested Italian Eni (E); I discussed that matter in the article published recently.

Hindrances in Libya erased €45 million from adjusted income and €144 million from the operating income (see p. 6). Considering that the market has not reacted with the sell-off, I should conclude that investors are not exasperated. Contrarily, they remain calm and confident, not concerned with a slight production decline caused by local issues of temporary and hardly predictable nature.

Repsol stock price dynamics in Madrid on April 29-30. Source: Yahoo Finance

It could be explained by the fact that Repsol's E&P portfolio is vast and versatile, and higher production in stable and predictable countries with zero risks as the U.S. (in the Marcellus Shale, for instance) offset temporary issues in other regions. Most importantly, Latin America and the Caribbean bring the bulk of production, 42.5%, and mitigate the impact of obstacles in North Africa. It is also worth noting that the start-up of Angelin platform in Trinidad and Tobago in Q1 helped to minimize the onerous impact of interruption in North Africa on total hydrocarbon production.

I believe impediments in Libya should not provoke bouts of doubt, because Repsol's future as hydrocarbon producer is fairly secure. A few projects as Sagari (Peru), Yme (Norway) and Corridor (Indonesia) enumerated in the investor update would bolster the company's output and drive it higher to 750 kboepd by 2020. 2019 production target of ~720 kboepd is also achievable, as T&T, Buckskin, and Akacias, which come on stream during the year, will spur total output. According to p. 16 of the presentation, North America, stable and safe region, will add the bulk, or 37 kboepd in 2019-2020.

A deeper look

To rewind, in 2018 Repsol had the highest net income in eight years. Of course, since December 2018, the Spanish oil & gas giant has not rested on its laurels. On the contrary, it put much effort into the organic growth initiatives, such as development and exploration, to secure a steady increase in revenue and prop up profitability in the future. And the company fairly succeeded, making a gargantuan gas discovery offshore Indonesia, and a few discoveries in Norway (the Telesto well, together with Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), Petoro, and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)) and the U.S. (the Blacktip prospect in the Gulf of Mexico, operated by Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) (NYSE:RDS.B)). Apart from that, Repsol also modernized its Petronor refinery in Bilbao (Spain), improving conversion unit.

As I mentioned above, production was not stellar; it fell 26 kboepd, or 3.7%, compared to 1Q18, impacted by issues in Libya, lower gas demand in Venezuela, and the divestment of stake in MidContinent in the U.S. Next, the natural decline of a few fields and maintenance activities also played a role. To rewind, in 3Q18 and 4Q18, Repsol blamed the same hindrances for lower output. I touched upon those matters in the articles on FY18 and 9M results. Fortunately, production in Libya resumed in March. As the CEO clarified during the earnings call:

Production in Libya was interrupted on the 9th of December 2018, due to the security issues in El-Sharara field and remained shut down till 4th of March, 2019.

After that, answering an analyst's question, he also added:

So that's the situation the lifting there generally has been done in a normal way.

Here it is worth reminding that Repsol's European peer OMV (OTCPK:OMVJF) has also encountered a few issues in the country, but fortunately, according to the trading update, production from the El Sharara field in the Murzuq Basin in Libya was also resumed in March.

It is tough to predict, but, in my view, considering the current state of affairs in Venezuela, lower gas demand may continue to impact Repsol's production in 2019 slightly. Though I do not regard that matter as critical, especially considering that Repsol divested a few assets in the country in 2018 (and booked an impairment) to cut its dependence on it.

Despite all the roadblocks, LTM consolidated revenue rose 2.5% compared to the 2018 top line. Indeed, that is not growth at a rapid pace, but considering the circumstances Repsol had to deal with, that should be appreciated. For a broader context, Portuguese Galp Energia (OTCPK:GLPEY) has not managed to increase the LTM top line. Even such a tailwind as higher production from FPSOs offshore Brazil has not provided a stimulus for growth. Repsol's Upstream EBITDA, unfortunately, declined by 3.4% compared to 1Q18. However, Upstream adjusted net income reached €323 million, representing a 13% increase compared to 1Q18. Downstream (comprised of Refining, Chemicals, Marketing, Lubricants, LPG, Trading & Gas, and Electricity & Natural Gas) also tackled headwinds. First and foremost, the refining margin indicator in Spain fell severely, decreasing 19.2% compared to 1Q18. For a broader context, Galp's refining margin dropped 30% YoY, from $4.3/boe to $2.3/boe. Though, because of efficient cost management, Repsol managed to increase Downstream EBITDA by 9.1% compared to 1Q18.

Free cash flow

Nevertheless, even under pressure, the company is not on the ropes. Repsol generated IFRS operating cash flow of €761 million. Here I should briefly mention that IFRS-EU operating cash flow was also bolstered by IFRS 16, as far as cash outflows for leases were transferred to the investing activities section of the CFS. The company invested €487 million (primarily in development in the U.S., Trinidad & Tobago, and Norway) and remained FCF-positive with a solid surplus of €274 million. In my judgment, that indicates quite clearly that Repsol's capital allocation program and, especially, its dividend distribution ambitions claimed in the Strategic Update are safe. The firm generates enough cash to cover capital investments and reward shareholders, and that should be appreciated. By the way, the stock yields 6.31%.

A brief update on valuation

First and foremost, I should highlight that the 0.7x Price/Book ratio hints that Repsol is not properly valued at the moment. In the peer group comprised of oil & gas giants, Repsol looks undoubtedly underappreciated. In my opinion, the firm deserves no less than 1x.

Data by YCharts

Its P/E ratio of 11.8x on the Bolsa de Madrid is also well below the Spanish market median of 18.1x and the US market median of 18.27x.

Apart from that, the majority (65%) of analysts are bullish; only 6% of them in the cohort presented (on May 2, 2019) on Repsol's website are cautious and express the bearish sentiment. 29% rate the stock as "Hold."

After all, analysts expect 2019 EPS to reach €1.84. That specifies an attractive PEG of ~0.2x.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Final thoughts

In sum, I should remind that application of IFRS 16 Leases led to an increase in net debt to €7,457 million from €3,439 million in Q4. In fact, nothing had dramatically changed; Repsol still has quite safe Net debt/Adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA CCS) ratio of 0.98x.

I believe from the dividend investing perspective, Repsol remains an attractive stock worth researching. In the Investor update (p. 9), the company promised DPS CAGR of 8% in 2017-2020; dividend target is fully covered at the oil price of $50 per barrel. I also consider tailwinds from the IMO regulations that come into effect in 2020 will provide additional cash flows that will secure shareholder rewards.

Data by YCharts

Ultimately, I reckon that a strong insider buying trend instills confidence that the stock has an upside.

Source: Simply Wall St. Data from S&P Capital IQ

Note: Repsol's ordinary shares listed on the Madrid Stock Exchange have the highest liquidity.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.