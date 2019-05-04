Cirrus Logic's Spectacular Share Price Recovery

Next year looks more promising though, with further Android wins and new products ready to move the needle.

However, management is uncertain how this year is going to play out, so we see limited upside, as valuations have returned to above normal levels.

Cirrus Logic's shares have staged an impressive recovery on the back of inroads into the Android world and a recovery at Apple.

Cirrus Logic (CRUS), the producer of audio processing technology (amplifiers, converters, codecs, etc.), had a difficult year, as becomes instantly obvious:

It's of course no surprise that the company's fortunes moved south with those of its main customer, Apple (AAPL), which is responsible for 78% of revenue in FY2019, but that reduced to 66% in Q4.

A promising development is that the company is making inroads into the Android world, adding a second 10%+ customer, and there were allusions in the CC that a third one might be on the way.

The shares have recovered quite spectacularly. We argued that the headwinds would be temporary and so they did:

Growth

The company's main drivers are no doubt its audio products and haptic drivers, and these are now shipping to 6 of the top 10 smartphone manufacturers.

Management argues that the boosted amps are a key growth driver, establishing a beachhead at an OEM that often leads to the inclusion in more models and the ordering of other products as (Q4CC):

They provide a lot of opportunity for our team to be involved, and help tune and help the customer achieve whatever their goal is for the particular product, which increasingly in a lot of devices we ship involves acoustic tuning and a lot of audio expertise and capabilities that not every customer has and we do... They do a great job of customer care, and hand-holding, and helping the customer be successful and it's very rare that that doesn't result in a customer looking for more opportunities to do business with us rather than last.

Some of these other products are haptics and smart codecs, but there are several other growth impulses around the corner.

Further inroads into the Android world, which we already discussed above, but management expects multiple design wins coming out in the next 12-18 months.

MEMS microphones. The apparently rather complex production has shifted to Taiwan.

Voice biometrics, its 28nm solution, is already sampling with a few customers, but significant revenues are not expected this year.

Surface audio.

Wireless earbuds are also a more distant growth opportunity, although not for active noise canceling tech, as this requires too much power.

On the MEMS microphones (Q4CC):

There's a lot of things that can go wrong with microphones. We need the very best suppliers and we need them to be very logically located, relative to one another and relative to where the things are going to ship in the long run. And then additionally, there's been a lot of IP that we've developed in the area and test that are needed to be able to ship these things in high volume production and give our customers the same happy experiences they have with us on the Silicon side. A bunch of great progress. We're not there yet.

While it is already shipping, the quantities involved are not large, and this is more of a longer-term prospect. The same can be said for voice biometrics (Q4CC):

As far as voice biometrics, more progress there as well. We've now firmly moved into the realm of where customers are actually sticking onboard and evaluating and then in more in-depth ways as we've referred to in the past. It's an extraordinarily complex thing and also the process of designing it in and figuring out what you're going to get an access to and so forth is also proportionally more complex than most of what we do.

There is a solution that can be sold today though, doing all the necessary processing on the edge (that is, on the device itself, no cloud platform processing necessary). But how that will sell remains very much to be seen.

The company does produce signal processing capabilities for surface audio solutions (using the exterior of a mobile phone as a speaker), but this too remains mostly future music.

Management also talked about an "adjacent product" in the letter to shareholders, without describing this, and implying it could be big, but not this year as it explained during the Q4CC:

We're just kind of alluding to it in big terms for all the obvious kind of reasons. We're still very excited about it, it has gone extremely well. We expect that to be a meaningful benefit for us probably in the FY21 time frame.

Q4 Results

From the letter to shareholders:

While the revenue was down 23% for the year, Q4 was a very solid quarter with an EPS boost of $0.25 coming in at (non-GAAP) $0.37 and revenue also above guidance by nearly 10%, even if that was still 21% below Q4 of FY2018.

Guidance

For Q1 FY2020 (company website):

Revenue is expected to range between $200 million and $240 million;

GAAP gross margin is expected to be between 49 percent and 51 percent; and

combined GAAP R&D and SG&A expenses are expected to range between $120 million and $126 million, which includes approximately $14 million in stock-based compensation and $7 million in amortization of acquired intangibles.

Some color from the letter to shareholders:

In the June quarter, we expect revenue to range from $200 million to $240 million, down 8 percent sequentially and 13 percent year over year at the midpoint. Guidance reflects lower expectations for smartphone unit sales, which is partially offset by content gains with amplifiers as we support recently introduced smartphones.

A main problem with guidance is the lack of visibility in the mobile market. Management is increasing its design wins in the Android space, but how these models are going to sell is basically anyone's guess.

Management was asked whether this year will be a growth year, and it could not even confirm that.

Margins

Gross margins are holding up very well (even increased a bit due to mix and supply chain efficiencies), but it's no surprise operating margin has suffered with lower sales. Curiously, the chart above seems to indicate non-GAAP operating margin (9.4%) as the letter to shareholders has the GAAP version at just 3% for Q4.

The company provided a neat diagram with the main drivers of operating cost (letter to shareholders):

Cash

The company generates lots of cash, and that is starting to accumulate as it now holds $445M in cash at the end of the year.

Share buybacks ($160M during the year with $240M remaining in the program) greatly outweigh stock-based compensation, leading to a declining share count:

Valuation

For a good while last year, the shares were particularly cheap, but the rally has returned valuations to normal or even fairly high levels in fairly short order. Analysts expect EPS to come in at $2.32 this year and rising to $2.52 the next.

Conclusion

We see fairly limited upside for the shares at this moment after what has been a fairly monumental rally. Management isn't even sure whether the company will grow this year, although things look better next year as the company keeps winning Android designs, and it's also extending its product portfolio.

