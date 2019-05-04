AltaGas: Q1 2019 Validates Our Bullish Stance

Note: All amounts discussed are in Canadian dollars.

We last covered AltaGas (OTCPK:ATGFF) after the Q4-2018 results and left readers with this message:

We are for now sticking to out 10X UAFFO target of $20 for this year. If you equate the UAFFO with sustainable free cash flow, our valuation is rather generous as companies like Enbridge (ENB) and TransCanada (TRP) trade at similar multiples while having much healthier balance sheets. Investors should expect more upside here in 2019 but use $20-$21 target price to hedge via calls.

While we did expect upside from the stock back then, by no stretch of the imagination was this a perfect setup. AltaGas was a leveraged mess, which we had correctly identified as a potential dividend cutter. In fact, we had been bearish most of 2017 and 2018 as AltaGas bought into WGL at an incredibly expensive price alongside obligations to replace an aging natural gas pipeline infrastructure. Our bullish thesis, which we adopted post the dividend cut, was predicated on sensible deleveraging alongside good execution. For that reason, this was not a "buy and forget" stock, but one to be constantly monitored. With Q1-2019 results in, we decided to see whether it still deserved to remain on our "nice" list.

Q1-2019

This was possibly the first time since the WGL acquisition that all of AltaGas' segments kicked into high gear at the same time, and it definitely showed in the results.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 presentation

Normalized EBITDA more than doubled over the previous year, in spite of the company's Canadian IPO and the sale of Northwest Hydro Assets. The results flowed down to the funds from operations (FFO) level as well and more than compensated for the increased leverage.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 financials

On a per share basis, the net income numbers look rather riveting, but we would ignore those as they come from asset sales made from a highly depreciated tax base. The same numbers would be a lot lower had AltaGas sold WGL assets (instead of the ones it previously owned), which were marked to a much higher tax base number.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 financials

We would focus on the UAFFO, or utility adjusted FFO, numbers though, and at $1.09, they came in exceptionally strong. Investors should however not extrapolate these for the year. The first quarter is always the strongest and the rest of the quarters don't even come close to matching that rate. This is why perhaps AltaGas maintained its guidance.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 presentation

At the midpoint, UAFFO comes in at $550 million, and the seasonality of AltaGas' operations becomes strongly evident when we examine that $550 million in the context of the $301 million already achieved in Q1-2019.

The real cash flow

While the baseline numbers look very impressive, we must not forget why AltaGas got punished heavily by the market in the first place. The unrelenting capital expenditure requirements. We saw this again in Q1-2019 with capex running at a $1.2 billion annualized run rate. AltaGas confirmed this run rate would actually be exceeded during the year with capex plans of close to $1.3 billion in 2019.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 financials

AltaGas' pre-acquisition numbers in 2018 look quite amazing in comparison. Yes, there was a time when the company could fit maintenance and growth capex into under $100 million a quarter. We are not in that ballpark anymore. But to help matters, AltaGas did complete some substantial asset sales (again) this quarter. With over $1.4 billion of assets sold, the company can breathe a little easier for 2019 at least.

Risks remain as long as the high capital turnover remains in place

AltaGas has a very aggressive capital plan for 2019 with asset sales front and center.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 presentation

In case $4.9 billion sounds less, please remember that this is almost the total equity market capitalization of the company. Longer term, there is still a very big part of its capital requirements that are "non-discretionary". We are referring to the $650 million of capex related to WGL utilities which will only go up every year.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 presentation

We reiterate that the company will collect this eventually over time through rate hikes, although it may not get the return of equity it requests. The key risk is not recovery of this capex, but the potential debt downgrades in the interim. AltaGas has already pulled every rabbit out of the hat and sold its most amazing Canadian assets to keep funding this treadmill. Going into 2020, the cupboard may appear a bit bare. At the same time, the balance sheet is still quite levered.

Source: AltaGas Q1-2019 financials

We define net debt here as total liabilities less the highlighted numbers. That number is currently $8.2 billion with EBITDA expected to come in at $1.25 billion. The math is pretty straight forward.

Recommendation

We believe the sound execution in Q1-2019 has increased investor confidence and rightly so. The leverage is still high, and with $650 million of "fixed" capital expenditures on the pipe replacement side and a normalized AFFO of $800 million, deleveraging will be difficult. For now the markets are wide open and AltaGas can place debt as it likes. The risk remains that AltaGas may run into a funding issue if the markets seize up. We are sticking to our standalone $21 share price target on the TSX listed issues as the risks are adequately priced in here. If AltaGas can sell a large minority stake in its WGL assets, that would make us materially more bullish. The company could also possibly sell itself to a buyer for as high as $25 a share as someone with deep pockets could deleverage it directly.

