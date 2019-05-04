Finding 'Happy Zone' Short-Term Alpha In The SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF

Bear in mind that this condition requires a gutsy contrarian view that runs counter to the instincts of most investors.

However, my data shows that "Happy Zone" alpha is achievable with the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF when this rare condition exists.

Frequent traders of the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF do not create alpha; most traders in this ETF would be far better off buying and holding.

Warren Buffett once wrote about "Happy Zones" which are investment opportunities that present a high probability to realize alpha.

Buffett and "Happy Zones"

As a student of Warren Buffett's writings, I enjoy searching old Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) annual reports for investment wisdom. One of my all-time favorite Buffett insights dates to 1994. The annual report that year included this Buffett nugget comparing investing to hitting a baseball.

Nevertheless, we will stick with the approach that got us here and try not to relax our standards. Ted Williams, in The Story of My Life, explains why: "My argument is, to be a good hitter, you've got to get a good ball to hit. It's the first rule in the book. If I have to bite at stuff that is out of my happy zone, I'm not a .344 hitter. I might only be a .250 hitter." Charlie and I agree and will try to wait for opportunities that are well within our own "happy zone." - Chairman's Letter - 1994

My bank investment research reveals that a long-term buy-and-hold strategy produces better and more reliable returns than trading in and out of bank stocks over a matter of weeks or months or even one or two years.

However, my examination of daily trading activity for the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) indicates that there are a few rare times when short-term trading in this regional bank stock ETF can produce Alpha over a 30-day time frame.

In this post, I will use data from the SPDR S&P Regional Bank ETF to identify the "happy zone" for bank stock traders.

Background: KRE Key Facts

Equity Style: Mid Cap/Value (10% large cap, 51% mid cap, 37% small cap)

Prospectus Objective: Specialty Financial

Assets Under Management: May 1, 2019, $2.44 Billion

Expense Ratio: .35%

Holdings: 124 banks. Top 5 Holdings (9.25%)

Sterling Bancorp (STL)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI)

Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL)

CIT Group, Inc. (CIT)

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC).

Methodology

The following data from YCharts were analyzed for this post:

Daily price (closing) and assets under management.

From the assets under management and price, a calculation was made of the number of shares outstanding per day.

The change in the share count was then tracked on a rolling 30-day basis going back to 2012.

Let's begin with Chart 1, which shows the frequency of changes in share count over the rolling 30 days since January 2012. Almost 50% of the time, the share count over the prior 30 days is up or down by 5%. The frequency of a reduction in share count of more than 15% (3.6%) is less common than the frequency of an increase in share count of more than 15% (6.3%).

Chart 1

Chart 2 shows the rolling 30-day change in KRE's stock price from February 1, 2012, to March 31, 2019.

This chart provides two critical insights. First, it reveals that on average, KRE's stock price is up .93% over the rolling 30 days since the beginning of 2012. Second, it shows that the change is highly random and unpredictable; evidence of this fact is confirmed by an R-square of a mere 0.02.

Chart 2

Chart 3 takes the same data from chart 2 and organizes it into a frequency chart of changes in stock price over 30 days based on 5% increments of change. The most frequent rate of change in share count over 30 days is 0% to 5% (frequency 37.4%). Changes of greater than +15% or less than -15% are rare outlier events (1.3% and 0.6% respectively).

Chart 3

The Search for Happy Zone Alpha

Chart 4 is the money chart for traders in KRE. This chart is packed with critical insights that can help KRE traders make money when the odds provide the greatest likelihood for alpha.

Critical Insight #1: Go the Opposite Way of the Crowd. The best time to be a 30-day trader in KRE is when many KRE investors race to the exits to unload shares. By far the best short-term returns have been realized when the 30-day share count shrinks by more than -15%; when this has happened since 2012, on average, KRE is up 30 days later by 7.84%. The next best returns come when share count declines between -10% and -15% (2.20%).

Chart 4

Critical Insight # 2: Odds of Losing Money. As already noted, there have been 63 times since 2012 when the change in share count shrank over 30 days by greater than -15%. Chart 5 shows the actual change in stock price 30 days later for each of those 63 events. Note that 60 of the 63 times, the stock price increased 30 days later. And when the stock price did decline, the drop in stock price was never worse than -1.65%. Chart 6 shows the same data for the days when share count declined between -10% and -15%. About 75% of the time KRE's stock price was up 30 days later; however, twice the stock price dropped by more than -10%.

Chart 5

Chart 6

Critical Insight #3: Special Situations Must Be Monitored. Did you observe that on average KRE's stock price increased 2.10% 30 days after the 30-day share count jumped by more than 15%? Does this fact mean KRE traders should invest in KRE after a big pop in share count? The answer is NO unless there is a unique event - like the 2016 presidential election - driving the big increase in share count. Check out chart 7 which shows the impact of the 2016 presidential election on KRE's 30-day change in stock price from November 8, 2016, to December 8, 2016, a time when KRE's share count increased by more than 15% every day over the share count 30 days earlier. During this time, investors piled into bank stocks and the KRE ETF. The result was an average 8.23% pop in stock price 30 days after the days when the share count increased by more than 15%. However, outside of these 21 days during the presidential election honeymoon, the average stock price change for the other 95 days since 2012 when share count increased by more than 15% is only .65%, a price increase of 33% lower than the average 30-day rolling change in price since 2012. The implication to traders is that large increases in KRE share count are not a reliable indicator for short-term 30-day stock price improvement.

Chart 7

Summary

No Guts No Glory: The best, short-term (30 days) KRE returns have occurred when investors are actively selling the ETF. Almost always those heavy selling days are associated with headlines, warning investors of the perils of bank stocks. Perhaps KRE investors' quick trigger-finger for selling can be explained because so many investors were burned badly by bank stocks back in 2008-09. Massive losses tend to seer the memory. However, at least since 2012, bold traders who bought KRE when the crowd was selling have been rewarded with strong, short-term alpha. A good rule of thumb for traders in KRE is to buy only when share count has declined by -15% or more. If KRE traders stick to this rule, this would mean recognizing that "Happy Zones" don't come along very often. A Day Late and a Dollar Short: Even a cursory examination of KRE trading data since 2012 suggests that frequent traders in KRE likely have failed to keep pace with the average monthly .93% price appreciation enjoyed by buy-and-hold KRE investors. The combination of transaction fees and a tendency to sell when banks are out of favor more likely means that frequent trading KRE investors are destroying wealth. Frequent trading in KRE appears to be a waste of time and likely money. Buy-and-Hold: I continue to hold to the view that bank investors are best served by owning a mix of 10 to 20 great banks of different sizes, geographies, and business models. While KRE is an ok way to meet this objective, it suffers from a few problems in my opinion. First, it carries a .35% annual expense rate; by the way, the rate appears quite reasonable given the heavy daily transaction volume. Second, by virtue of its large number of holdings, KRE includes a few great banks, a few weak banks, and many average banks. Why not just pick and choose among the best banks with superior management and business models operating in the best markets? Third, KRE's holdings are mainly comprised of banks with assets of $10 billion to $500 billion. As a result, it does not include select high-performing megabanks or best-in-class community banks among its holdings. If an investor wants to buy and hold bank stocks in an ETF, S&P's SPDR Bank ETF (KBE) may be a superior alternative for diversification over KRE, although KBE too lacks meaningful exposure to strong community banks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.