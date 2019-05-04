Whiting Petroleum: Improved Oil Prices Offset The Impact Of Weak Prices For NGLs

The improvement in oil prices over the last couple months more than offsets the impact of the weak prices for NGLs.

It may average around $14 per barrel for its NGLs in 2019 compared to over $22 in Q4 2018.

Whiting Petroleum's (WLL) Q1 2019 results missed expectations as it dealt with a significant decline in its realised prices for NGLs. The lower realised prices for NGLs are expected to continue for a couple quarters, but Whiting appears to be on track in other areas (such as costs and production). With the general improvement in oil prices, this may allow Whiting to generate around $281 million in positive cash flow in 2019 despite the lower prices for NGLs.

Notes On Production

Whiting's Q1 2019 production level was roughly consistent with what it mentioned before. In its Q4 2018 conference call, Whiting indicated that its Q1 2019 Bakken production would be "pretty flat" compared to Q4 2018. It ended up +2% compared to Q4 2018.

Q1 2019 Redtail production decreased -16% from Q4 2018, which was probably around 3% more than expected. This higher decline was attributed to wellhead freeze-offs due to severe winter weather.

While total production was around expectations, Whiting's oil percentage dipped to 65% as it didn't place many wells on production during the quarter. The company placed 11 wells on production during Q1 2019 (close to its original plan for 12 wells in Q1), but most of its POPs will be in Q2 2019 (mainly towards the latter part of the quarter) and Q3 2019, resulting in its oil percentage likely going back up to the high-60s in the second half of 2019.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Low Pricing For NGLs

Whiting's revenue and earnings miss during Q1 2019 can mostly be attributed to low realised prices for NGLs. Whiting reported a realised price of $6.62 per barrel for its NGLs in Q1 2019, down sharply from its reported price of $22.21 per barrel in Q4 2018. The $15.59 per barrel decrease would have affected Whiting's revenues by around $30.4 million (compared to a revenue miss of $31.93 million).

Reported realised price for NGLs was a bit artificially low in Q1 2019 due to pricing adjustments it took related to Q4 2018. However, it also noted that its true price for NGLs was fairly low at around $12 per BOE in Q1 2019. This was due to weaker propane prices as well as the need to rely on higher-cost truck and rail options to transport the NGLs out of the Bakken.

The company estimates that its NGLs will probably realise around $12 to $15 per BOE until the Elk Creek Pipeline comes online later in 2019. That pipeline may help increase its realised price for NGLs back up to $20 per BOE for Q4 2019 and after.

Updated 2019 Outlook

Current 2019 strip prices involve approximately $60.50 WTI oil along with $2.75 Henry Hub natural gas. This leads to an updated projection that Whiting will deliver around $1.894 billion in oil and gas revenue net of hedges.

I've assumed that Whiting's oil percentage ends up at 66.5% for the whole year (down slightly from my earlier 67% assumption). Whiting's average realised price for NGLs is pegged at $14 per barrel, helped by the completion of the Elk Creek pipeline in late 2019. If the pipeline is delayed, it may push Whiting's average realised price for its NGLs in 2019 down by a couple dollars.

2019 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 31.40 $55.00 $1,727 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.58 $14.00 $106 Natural Gas [BCF] 49.32 $1.25 $62 Hedge Value -$1 Total Revenue $1,894

Based on Whiting's updated guidance, it should now have around $1.613 billion in cash expenditures during 2019. This leads to a projection of $281 million in positive cash flow at current strip prices (while keeping average 2019 production roughly flat compared to Q4 2018 levels).

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $335 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $40 Cash G&A $115 Cash Interest $149 Production Taxes $154 CapEx $820 Total $1,613

Conclusion

Whiting is dealing with low realised prices for NGLs (which would affect its revenues by around $60 million based on a drop from around $22 per barrel to $14 per barrel). However, it is also benefiting from the general improvement in oil prices, with spot prices up around $6 since the beginning of March. Each $1 increase in oil prices would increase Whiting's revenues by around $31 million, independent of any effect on prices for NGLs and excluding hedges.

This results in an expectation that the company will generate around $281 million in positive cash flow in 2019 at current strip prices. It has a relatively modest amount of fixed price hedges (covering around 21% of expected 2H 2019 oil production, with collars covering another 35%), so its projected cash flow could move a fair bit if oil prices change. At current strip prices though, Whiting should generate plenty of positive cash flow.

Free Trial Offer We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.