Aflac Is As Steady As They Come

The company is very well managed, and conservative with its capital. This gives Aflac liquidity and a long track record of distributing cash to investors.

Supplemental insurance company Aflac Incorporated (AFL) tends to fly under the radar. Its business model as an insurance company is profitable, but grows modestly. The company is well run by a management team that carefully keeps systemic risk in check and dedicates large amounts of cash to stock buybacks and a dividend that has been raised for each of the past 37 years. Don't snooze on Aflac, though; Aflac has outperformed the S&P 500 over the past decade despite failing to reach pre-recession valuations in this low interest rate environment. For investors looking for a steady wealth builder, Aflac is worthy of a closer look - even if the stock has gotten a touch too hot in recent months.

Insurance can be a pretty confusing topic, and I can admit that I typically defer to my wife to analyze any and all health insurance paperwork. However the actual business model behind insurance isn't quite as murky. Aflac is a supplemental insurance company, meaning that it primarily sells products and policies that are specialized in nature. These can include policies to protect customers against personal injury, death, or specific medical events such as cancer.

Strong Management

An insurance company generates money via a couple of different avenues. The first and foremost revenue tool are the various premiums that customers pay to Aflac for the product/policy itself. This is exactly like the car insurance payment that you pay each month. This money is paid to Aflac whether there is a claim, or not. It's simply to maintain the policy. Aflac then takes all of this money and forms what is generally referred to as the "float". The float is invested (typically into conservative instruments such as bonds, etc.) and generates investment income for Aflac.

For insurance companies, the name of the game is to have the total of premiums collected by Aflac exceed the company's losses which come in the form of company expenses and funds paid through customer policy claims. If premiums exceed costs/claims, then the company has performed at an underwriting profit. If claims exceed premiums, this is called an underwriting loss. The insurance industry is relentlessly competitive, so sometimes companies will write policies at a loss just to capture that customer's business. This ratio between premiums and losses from claims, etc. is called the "cost of the float". To put it simply, an underwriting profit means that the float carries a negative cost.

Interest rates are very important to insurance companies. They want the cost of their float to be less than the interest rate, typically on treasuries. When yields rise, that is a good thing for insurance companies because it widens that spread between rates and the cost of the float, which equals more profit. A company with a negative cost of float can essentially double dip by making money both on the float and through investment income. It's like being paid to borrow money, then putting that money into the markets and pocketing the profits along with your borrowing costs. Aflac has operated at a negative cost of float for more than a decade, an indicator of strong management.

Conservative Financials & Returning Cash To Shareholders

As a finance centric business model, there isn't a lot of "fluff" to Aflac's cash streams. The company takes money in through premiums and pays out claims. There are no real capital expenditures, or machinery, etc. to invest in as a manufacturer or producer of something would. Therefore, liquidity becomes ultra important, just like it would be to a bank.

The company keeps plenty of cash on hand to ensure that even in the ugliest of economic environments or a situation where claims paid skyrocket - Aflac can remain financially stable. The company is estimating operating cash flow of $3.5 billion in 2019, with $2 billion of that held for buffering and liquidity purposes.

Source: Aflac Incorporated

This gives Aflac approximately $1.5 billion to spend as desired, often ending up in the pockets of shareholders one way or another. The company currently pays out a dividend that totals $1.08 per share to shareholders annually. The current yield of 2.15% is below what investors can get from 10-year US treasuries (2.53%), but has helped make up for that with growth. Over the past decade, the dividend has grown at a CAGR of 8.0%. With total dividends approximating $793 million in 2018, the dividend is also well covered, consuming just over half of the projected cash available for FY19 ($1.5 billion).

As we can see above, management is more aggressive with buybacks. This is likely due to the modest top line growth Aflac generates.

Source: Ycharts

Over the past several years, management has brought the number of outstanding shares from 939 million to 745 million. This helps boost earnings per share, which have grown at a CAGR of 11.15% over the past 10 years.

Growth Opportunities Exist, But Remain Modest

The post recession environment hasn't been the most friendly towards Aflac's business model (specifically low interest rates), but there are still opportunities for the company to grow in the coming years.

Aflac operates in two primary markets in Japan and the United States. Approximately 70% of Aflac's business is conducted in Japan. In Japan, Aflac has strong brand recognition (91%) and is more prominent within the market. Growth of premiums is projected by management to be moderate at 1.5%-2.5% per annum over the next few years. The company is working to bring a wider variety of products such as cancer insurance which has penetrated the Japanese market at a lower rate versus life and medical insurance policies.

Source: Aflac Incorporated

On the US side of the business, Aflac is not as widespread which gives Aflac more of a growth runway. Aflac figures that its addressable slice of the US working population is approximately 47.6 million people. Of this group, just 7.5 million are Aflac customers. Aflac is a little more optimistic about growth in the US, with a CAGR between 2% and 3% projected over the next few years.

Source: Aflac Incorporated

While yields have come up some in recent years, we are still in an environment where yields are near historical lows. Treasury yields currently have more room to go up than down, so a rise in yields would create a tailwind for insurance companies like Aflac.

Source: Ycharts

Are Shares A Buy Today?

Low yields are a reason that Aflac's stock has failed to recover to its pre-recession earnings multiples. At more than $50 per share, the stock is trading at its 52-week highs.

Source: Ycharts

With full-year earnings estimated at $4.28 per share, the stock is trading at an earnings multiple of 11.8X. This is an approximate 10% premium to the stock's 10-year median PE ratio. In addition, the stock's dividend yield of 2.15% is a touch below its 10-year median of 2.36% (a difference of 9%).

This creates a bit of conundrum from a valuation standpoint. The stock is modestly expensive based on historical data from a time when yields have been quite low. Historically, yields have been higher, and Aflac has traded at higher multiples in the past.

With no way to know the timeline of when yields rise, we prefer to take a more conservative approach here. We would like to see Aflac's shares backtrack some towards decade norms considering how hot the market has gotten over the past few months. A slight discount to historical norms, say 10.5X earnings would place shares at approximately $45 per share. The resulting dividend yield of 2.4% would bring shares close to treasury yields with the added potential of capital gains.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.