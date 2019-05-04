Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) CEO Tony Liu on Q1 2019 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBMG) Q1 2019 Earnings Conference Call May 1, 2019 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Tony Liu - Executive Director, CEO, CFO

Derrick Li - Head of Strategy & IR

Conference Call Participants

Madhu Kumar - Robert W. Baird

George Zavoico - B. Riley FBR

Operator

Derrick Li

Good morning and thank you to everyone for joining us. Speaking today is CBMG's CEO and CFO, Tony Liu. After that, we will open the call to questions from analysts.

I would like to turn the call over to Tony for introductory remarks.

Tony Liu

Thank you, Derrick. Thanks to everyone for joining us today. This is the first time you’ve heard from us in an earnings call. I want to provide update on our CAR-T, AFP TCR-T, TIL and KOA pipeline as well as getting ready to bring Kymriah to China.

We have laid the groundwork in 2018 for our new facility in the Shanghai Zhangjiang High-Tech Park, also known as Pharma Valley. We have approximately 40,000 square feet of GMP space and 20,000 square feet of research lab and KOA research facility.

Q1 has been a very busy quarter for CBMG in terms of clinical developments, manufacturing revenue and clinical development. We continue to work closely with Novartis in tech transfer and bringing Kymriah to China. Our in-house developed anti-BCMA target started in Q1, more site to our investigative initial sites with a goal to file the formal IND in Q3 of 2019.

We are making stride in the AFP, known as alpha-fetoprotein, TCR-T for hepatocellular carcinoma, known as HCC. China has half of the world liver cancer patient population, and this is still an area of huge unmet medical need. We’ve done preclinical up to date study and are pleased with our findings.

Our research and translational medicine team, manufacturing team and clinical team are working closely with the leading HCC hospital NPI in China to get ready for first-in-human study in 2019. Meanwhile, our research and translational medicine team and manufacturing team are working hard in putting plans together to develop CBMG's TIL program based on the licensed technology from NIH for solid tumors.

Our first indication in TIL therapy will target late-stage, non-small cell lung cancer. We will continue to provide timely update on our progress in developing TIL therapy in the coming quarters. The above summary shows that CBMG has the widest range of clinical assets in CAR-T, AFP TCR-T and neoantigen in which TIL covered both hematological diseases as with solid tumors.

In quarter one, CBMG also received the first Phase II IND approval from NMPA, formerly known as CFDA, for recruitment in our allogeneic stem cell program using human adipose-derived mesenchymal progenitor cell to treat knee osteoarthritis. This is a validation for our toil and effort in over half a decade of product development, institutionalizing our manufacture know-how and clinical development. People in our company [indiscernible] effort.

We spent the latter part of 2018 fortifying our leadership team. We brought in Dr. Michael Humphries into lead our clinical team. Dr. Humphries is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with 28 years of experience in clinical research, regulatory affairs, drug safety and medical affairs in China in all therapy areas. He has been involved in driving the initial clinical strategy to execution in all Phases I to IV and contributed to a total of 56 NDA approval.

We also brought in Derrick Li from B. Riley FBR to improve our communication with Wall Street and the institutional investors. Derrick served as Managing Director in B. Riley Healthcare Investment Banking Group.

Thanks to certain well-known institutional investor support in March 2019. We conducted our first registered public offering and bought [ph] a small percentage of our $150 million as [indiscernible]. We ended the March 2019 quarter with $62 million cash in our balance sheet as compared to $45.6 million at the end of December 2018. Net cash used in the operating activity for the March quarter was $7.9 million compared to $5.6 million for the same period in 2018.

As an attractive pharma company, we’ve a robust cell therapy technology platform, ranging from CAR-T to AFP TCR-T, TIL and stem cell. We focused our March quarter resources on inventing our IO and KOA assets and getting ready to bring Kymriah to China. We have continued to increase our R&D investment, specifically on the IO side.

We have initiated patient recruitment for the IIT of anti-BCMA CAR-T therapy targeting relapsed and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in China. And we continue to add more sites to our investigative initial trial site. We are moving to start the AFP TCR-T first-in-human trial as soon as possibly in China. And as we have said in the 2018 annual report, we are planning to initiate solid tumor TIL clinical trial in the United States as well.

On the autologous KOA side, we continue to work on the previously compiled Phase I and Phase II data for IND filing with NMPA under the new regulation. Our team is simply amazing with moving the board down the line towards the first-in-human trial in all of our assets.

I'm happy to inform you that we are on schedule on the tech transfer to bring Kymriah to China. Our R&D, positive development and clinical teams are working harmoniously with the hospitals on the clinical development and IRB approvals on our assets in China. We are finalizing our U.S. TIL clinical trial on lung cancer and will provide more color on that.

Going forward, we expect to accelerate our operating activity as we throttle up our IT and clinical trial. We are off to a pretty solid first quarter of 2019 in advancing our pipeline. In summary, the value of our preclinical assets are growing. We are seeing progress and our long-term outlook remains encouraging.

So with that, I would like to turn back to Derrick, opening up for any questions you may have one.

Derrick Li

Thank you, Tony.

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Madhu Kumar with Robert W. Baird.

Madhu Kumar

Good morning, guys. Thanks for taking my question. So, first question we’ve is, in your 10-Q, you stated that you expect to generate collaboration payment and revenues through sale of Kymriah in China within the next two to three years. So what are the assumptions behind that timeline? And what are the key gain events to that process?

Tony Liu

Thank you. This is Tony. I think the -- we cannot -- we put a broad range of time, say, two, three years in our Q. But from the specific time perspective, we really can't speak to it as there is really [indiscernible] way to working in conjunction with Novartis together. So from the -- earlier, as I spoke from tech transfer perspective as -- it's on track. Typically, it takes a year or so to get the tech transfer done. Then once you get from there, then you really start to dose the patients for progress and more sample, that’s what the typical case. But beyond that, I don't -- I cannot give you a specific timeline from the final -- from the BLA perspective in China.

Madhu Kumar

Okay. So thinking about the CAR-T and TCR-T manufacturing process, based on your focus on automation, which steps that are currently performed manually do you believe can be automated? And what do you believe is the cause of impact of automation of these steps?

Tony Liu

Sure, sure. That's great question. CBMG, we pride ourselves in manufacturing capabilities. And for BCMA, for instance, that we believe we’ve the first world's automated, closed, digitalized system. By that, we mean when we have CAR-T manufactured, we can capture digitally with all the key components and of key data indications of T-cells -- T-cell from the number counts to characterizations that, in the future, will help us further analyze from the results efficacy perspective. So that's for BCMA. And from the other CAR-T programs perspective, CBMG really has been working with the key players in the industry. And we are keen on, as you know, in China, not only we want to make sure we have the best system in place, [indiscernible] from the cost, so that we can ensure in the future whenever it's part of what we offer to the market, we can always keep the affordability in mind.

Madhu Kumar

Question -- so thinking about the TIL programming, you're focused on non-small cell lung cancer is interesting, given the date for TIL in non-small cell from investigator-sponsored trials in the market that came out last year. So how do you proceed to kind of address some previous overhangs that might exist in the TIL technology in non-small cell lung cancer?

Tony Liu

Great question on TIL. I think we are really bullish on TIL program as a company. So the way we tackle TIL, one, is that, yes, we are going to start with the lung cancer as first indication. Then from the system perspective, there have been quite a bit developmental things, initially, people started with TIL from the manufacturing perspective. So we will focus on only getting TIL from the indication working with lung cancer, but also from system perspective, keep the standard -- standardization from the system perspective that taking manual out of the process, out of the equation. So therefore, we’ve been laying some groundwork not only getting ready from the working with the key sites and start with some selections and protocols, but also in parallel, we are working on these systems as well. So whenever we are ready to start a trial, we can be -- you can be assured that we also have system issues and already being taken care of or being considered. That’s -- frankly, has been one of the key issues from the surrounding the TIL technologies, people, why do we believe? That's might be the best from solid tumor perspective. However, from manufacturing process perspective that this is the way we’re going to great -- put a greater emphasize on that.

Madhu Kumar

Okay, great. Thanks for taking my questions, guys.

Tony Liu

Sure. Thank you.

Our next question comes from George Zavoico with FBR.

George Zavoico

Hi. Good morning, Tony. Good morning, Derrick. I have a question about the Kymriah tech transfer. There have been some issues from Novartis in being able to deliver viable Kymriah to patients. It's not exactly clear, but at least, exactly why all this is happening, perhaps the manufacturing issues. Can you comment on how you are addressing some of difficulties that Novartis is having as the tech transfer process goes over to you?

Tony Liu

Well, hi, George.

George Zavoico

Hi, Tony.

George Zavoico

Thank you for the question. Yes, probably, I will say, first of all, you might want to talk to Novartis and get more insights as to what you understand from the question perspective. And from CBMG side of it, I can tell you how happy we are in working with Novartis from the tech transfer perspective. They are extremely -- from CBMG side, we are all extremely beneficiary in work with them. They are -- by far, the industry leader as the first approved cell therapy product in the market. And my understanding on that is that they’ve really, Novartis, set the highest standards out there for the industry. And -- but as time passes, as accumulate more data, really, the original -- when they set the highest standards for the industry, in fact, from the actual efficacy perspective has been working well. So I believe they are working with the relevant agency in making sure that from the process wise and everything is appraised [ph] and treating patients well. So I believe they are working through from the -- what else, they’ve agreed originally, but as far as we are concerned, Novartis has a great process addressing patients needs and so far has not been issued in the -- from patient side of it from the efficacy perspective.

George Zavoico

Okay. Thanks for that. With regards to the regulatory issues in China from the NMDA, what do you need to do with the NMDA to get rapid -- once the manufacturing process is validated, what do you need to do through the NMDA to get Kymriah on the market in China through the NMDA?

Tony Liu

Novartis is taking lead on that. I believe they are working very closely with NMDA. And we have been in constant dialogue. And I think that conversation has been ongoing and doing well. So we are confident that both sides are working together to bring Kymriah to China. Our goal is to have Kymriah to be the first approved product in the marketplace. And there's nobody else we know officially from the -- globally in terms of for using CD19 for ALL. And then from the DLBCL perspective, Novartis -- we are both parties working together, in the long and short, we are working closely, particularly Novartis taking lead on that, working with the regulators.

George Zavoico

So based on your time line and you already spoke about with Madhu in the last question, do you expect to be on the market by, say, 2021, 2022?

Tony Liu

I -- again, George, love to -- as much as I love to give you answer, but I can't. But both Novartis and CBMG, our goal is to bring Kymriah to China as soon as we can possible. And so far, everything we’ve to do internally, our goal is -- and we are on track to do to achieve the goal. We have the [indiscernible] and I think you can be sure that this is our top priority to bring that to China.

George Zavoico

Okay. And final question is with the CAR-T for the BCMA. Congratulations for getting the trial up and running and recruiting. Can you just give a little more details on how many sites, how many patients, expectations for recruitment for this trial? Thanks.

Tony Liu

I think the -- yes, thank you, George. I think the -- probably, towards the Q -- end of Q2, Q3 -- early Q3, we have three sites up. And all three sites have quite a bit patients. And they all are on top -- the multiple myeloma patients that [indiscernible] in China. So once we have all three sites going, we believe we can get the patients dosed. And by [indiscernible] we should have a decent number of patients report back to -- as far as progress. And that will also give us data to -- as part of the supporting documents from IND perspective, along the -- along with the other preclinical studies. So that’s why we gave our indication that we should be able to file in Q3 for the IND to NMPA.

George Zavoico

Okay. Thanks very much. Thanks very much, Tony. Thanks, Derrick.

Tony Liu

Thanks, George.

