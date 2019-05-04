Equinor: Performing Well In Climate, Growth Pending

On Friday, May 3, 2019, Norwegian energy giant Equinor ASA (EQNR) announced its first quarter 2019 earnings results. At first glance, these results were fairly disappointing as the company saw its revenues decline by a substantial 17.1% year over year. A closer look at the company's results, though, reveals that it actually handed in quite an admirable performance, particularly as commodity prices were on average lower than they were a year ago. We also see some positive signs for the company's forward development, which should be positive for its growth story. Overall then, shareholders should be reasonably pleased with the company's performance in this quarter.

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Equinor's first quarter 2019 earnings results:

Equinor brought in total revenues of $16.482 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 17.11% decline over the $19.884 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of last year.

The company reported a net operating income of $4.732 billion in the most recent quarter. This compares somewhat unfavorably to the $4.960 billion that the company reported in the prior-year quarter.

Equinor produced an average of 2,178 mboe/day in the current quarter. This was roughly in line with what the company had in the year-ago quarter.

The company had a free cash flow of $1.837 billion in the first quarter. This represents an increase of $308 million over what the company had in the year-ago period.

Equinor reported a net income of $1.712 billion in the first quarter of 2019. This represents a 33.23% increase over the $1.285 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2018.

The first thing that anyone reviewing these highlights is likely to notice is that essentially all measures of financial performance for the company went down compared to the prior-year quarter. The primary reason for this is that oil prices were lower on average than they were a year ago. The company reports that it realized an average price of $63.20 per barrel of Brent crude that it sold in the first quarter of 2019 compared to $66.80 per barrel in the first quarter of 2018. Clearly, this would have an adverse effect on the company's revenues since it received less money for each unit of product that it sold. All else being equal, this would pull down the other measures of financial performance as well since less money is available to make its way down to the bottom line.

Of course, oil prices are not the only thing that has an impact on an energy company's financial performance. As I discussed in a previous article, another very important factor is the company's production level. This is because this dictates the quantity of product that the company has available to sell and in some cases it can make up for slightly lower prices (as we saw in the quarter) by selling more product. This was not the case for Equinor here, though, as its production was almost perfectly in line with the year-ago quarter:

Q1 2019 Q4 2018 Q1 2018 Total equity production (mboe/day) 2,178 2,170 2,180

Thus, the company produced almost the same amount of commodities as it did a year ago, but it was forced to sell them at a lower price. It should be immediately obvious why this would have a negative impact on revenues, from which the company ultimately derives its cash flow and profits.

One of the biggest stories about Equinor over the past twenty years has been the company's move away from Norway and transformation into an international energy company. This makes sense as the Norwegian energy resources have long been considered to be mature and indeed the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate was long projecting that the nation's energy production would enter a terminal decline in 2001. While new technologies and a few unexpected discoveries have delayed this somewhat, the fact remains that Norway is a mature mature. For that reason, Equinor has been working to expand its production internationally to make up for the maturation of its Norwegian fields. We certainly see that in the first quarter as Equinor's Norwegian production declined 3% year over year to 1,337 mboe/day from 1,381 mboe/day a year ago. Meanwhile, its international production increased by 5% year over year, going to 841 mboe/day from 799 mboe/day a year ago.

Source: Equinor ASA

While the decline in the company's Norwegian production was primarily caused by the natural declines that come as a field ages, the improved performance internationally was mostly caused by new fields either coming online or being ramped up over the past year. The new fields are mostly located in the United States, both onshore and offshore, although the acquisition of fields in Brazil also played a role. Thus, despite being a Norwegian company, Equinor has actually been contributing to the emergence of the United States as an energy-exporting nation. Most importantly, though, this shows that Equinor is actively expanding away from Norway, which is both good for diversification purposes and for the company's forward growth.

While Equinor did not manage to deliver on its production growth ambitions in the past year, the growth story does remain very much alive. Equinor reiterated its goal of delivering a 3% compound annual growth rate over the 2019-2025 period. This production growth will come from the acreage that it acquired earlier this year in Norway and Argentina, upon which it hopes to find economically viable oil and gas deposits. The company will also be expanding its production at the ACG field in Azerbaijan by constructing a new oil platform at the site. The company has also, as I have discussed in various past articles, been buying up acreage in the Brazilian pre-salt, which is very well-known for its mineral richness.

In the near-term, Equinor will also begin commercial production at the massive Johan Sverdrup field in Norway later this year. I discussed this promising development in a previous article. In short, though, this is a very large oil field that Equinor has been working on developing for nearly a decade, although the oil bear market from 2015-2016 slowed it down somewhat. The size of this field should not be understated as it has a peak output equivalent to about 30% of Equinor's worldwide production so it should certainly contribute to the company's production growth in a big way over the next few years.

Finally, Equinor will be bringing the Arkona wind farm in Germany online later this year. This is the latest step in the company's efforts to expand into the renewable energy space. Admittedly, this development will contribute little to the company's plans to grow its oil and gas production over the next six years, but it should still have an impact on the company's revenues. This impact will be relatively small, though, since the renewable energy segment still represents a very small portion of the company's overall business. It is still a net positive, however.

In conclusion, this was a relatively solid quarter for Equinor given the year-over-year decline in oil prices. The company's growth story still remains very much intact too, which is something that investors should appreciate. Overall, the company continues to show that it is a true stalwart in the energy industry.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EQNR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.