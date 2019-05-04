Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Stocks rebounded on Friday from two days of losses after the latest payrolls data showed stronger than expected U.S. job creation. "The jobs report was mostly strong across the board and reinforces the idea that we’re in the midst of a 'Goldilocks' economy where inflation isn’t running too hot or too cold," said Scott Ladner, chief investment officer at Horizon Investments. For the week, the S&P 500 ended +0.2%, the Dow fell 0.1% and the Nasdaq Composite closed +0.2% at an all-time high. The tech-heavy Nasdaq has now recorded six straight weeks of gains, while the S&P 500 has booked two weeks in a row of gain.
Economy
Monday:
Crude futures fell further during the session, extending a 3% slump from Friday that ended weeks of rallying, after President Trump demanded that OPEC raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Supply cuts have been supported by some non-OPEC producers, most notably Russia, but analysts said this cooperation may not last beyond an OPEC+ gathering scheduled for June. Complicating the meeting was fresh data from the IMF showing that Saudi Arabia needs prices at about $85 a barrel to balance its budget this year, up from a forecast of $73 in September.
Tuesday:
Preliminary growth data from the eurozone showed the economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter, up from 0.2% in Q4 of 2018 and up from a 0.1% figure for the third quarter. As anticipated, the Italian economy stopped contracting during the period, emerging from recession after two quarters of declining gross domestic product. Will the positive numbers continue? Investors are still trying to assess how much trade tensions and a slump in manufacturing will weigh on the region, with the ECB becoming alarmed enough in Q1 to hold out the prospect of more stimulus.
Wednesday:
"Ambassador Lighthizer and I just concluded productive meetings with China's Vice Premier Liu He. We will continue our talks in Washington, D.C. next week," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. Enforcement mechanisms are "close to done" and the two sides hope to seal a deal by early May. Earlier this week, President Xi Jinping raised a glass to his signature foreign policy project at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing touting "open, clean and green" infrastructure deals worth more than $64B.
Thursday:
U.S. waivers on purchasing Iranian oil expired for eight countries, including Iran's main oil customer, China. Speaking at an oil conference in Tehran, OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo said his group is working to "depoliticize oil" and "insulate our organization against geopolitics," but didn't directly address the U.S. sanctions. Some Iranian and U.S. officials project that the country's exports might fall as low as 400K barrels a month by this summer (before the U.S. exit from the nuclear deal, Iran exported 2.5M barrels a day).
Friday:
The Labor Department reported nonfarm payrolls rose 263K in April to sail past the consensus estimate of +180K. Wage growth, though, wasn't quite as strong as expected. Average hourly earnings increased by 3.2% Y/Y vs. consensus of 3.3%. February and March's nonfarm payrolls print were revised to net out to a 16K increase to previously reported numbers. Perhaps the most dramatic number in the report is the 3.6% unemployment rate for April, which is the lowest since December 1969.
Stocks
Monday:
Avengers: Endgame has become the first movie to gross more than $1B in its debut at the worldwide box office, putting a stamp on a dominant Marvel franchise that has been a feather in Disney's (NYSE:DIS) cap. Powered by record-setting hauls in the U.S. and China, the film collected an estimated $1.2b in its first five days of release. An estimated $350M of that total came from the U.S. and Canada, an amount that blew past the previous opening-weekend record set last year by Avengers: Infinity War by about $92M.
Tuesday:
Big name earnings... Google ad revenue grew at its slowest pace since 2015, sending Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) shares tumbling. General Electric (NYSE:GE) shares soared after reporting a more than three-fold rise in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its aviation, oil and gas, and healthcare units. Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) shares meanwhile made a comeback as iPhone sales appeared to have stabilized following a difficult holiday period, while services revenue jumped as consumers signed up for an expanding list of digital subscriptions.
Wednesday:
Elon Musk and the SEC are finally heading out of the boxing ring as U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan approved a deal that will govern the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) CEO's use of Twitter. The settlement lays out in more detail what types of statements by Musk must be reviewed by Tesla’s legal counsel before publication, such as financial statements, previously unreported production figures and delivery numbers. SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson still decried the agency's agreement, saying Musk had not yet admitted what is "crystal clear to anyone who has followed this bizarre series of events."
Thursday:
Beyond Meat shares sizzled 135% to $65.75 in their public debut, giving the company a market value of $3.52B. "I think the reaction from the market is a reflection of the fact that we're highly focused on collapsing the gap between our products and animal protein," said CEO Ethan Brown. The red-hot demand for Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) shares could be considered a positive sign for Uber (UBER) ahead of its IPO launch next week.
Friday:
"One of the fellows in the office that manage money... bought some Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)," Warren Buffett (BRK.A, BRK.B) told CNBC ahead of this weekend's Capitalist Woodstock. The Oracle himself did not make the purchases (meaning it was either Todd Combs or Ted Weschler), but Buffett said he's been a fan of Amazon and "an idiot for not buying." Berkshire Hathaway has lagged the broader market this year, with the stock up just 6.6% in 2019, compared to a nearly 18% gain for the S&P 500.
Weekly Market Movement Wrap
U.S. Indices
Dow -0.1% to 26,505. S&P 500 +0.2% to 2,946. Nasdaq +0.2% to 8,164. Russell 2000 +1.4% to 1,613. CBOE Volatility Index +1.1% to 12.87.
World Indices
London -0.6% to 7,381. France -0.4% to 5,549. Germany +0.8% to 12,413. Japan flat at 22,259. China -0.3% to 3,078. Hong Kong +1.6% to 30,082. India -0.3% to 38,963.
Commodities and Bonds
Crude Oil WTI -2.3% to $61.86/bbl. Gold -0.6% to $1,280.3/oz. Natural Gas 0.% to 2.565. Ten-Year Treasury Yield -0.2% to 123.38.
Forex and Cryptos
EUR/USD +0.48%. USD/JPY -0.43%. GBP/USD +1.97%. Bitcoin +11.5%. Litecoin +9.%. Ethereum +9.4%. Ripple +2.9%. Bitcoin-Cash flat.
Top Stock Gainers
ARCA Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) +102%. Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) +64%. MFC Bancorp (NYSE:MFCB) +55%. Monaker Group (OTC:MKGI) +53%. Regional Health Properties (NYSEMKT:RHE) +52%.
Top Stock Losers
Kaixin Auto Holdings (KXIN) -62%. Puxin (NYSE:NEW) -35%. Nuvectra (NASDAQ:NVTR) -34%. Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) -34%. Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) -31%.
Where will the markets be headed next week? Current trends and ideas? Add your thoughts to the comments section.