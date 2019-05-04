Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week

Economy

Monday:

Crude futures fell further during the session, extending a 3% slump from Friday that ended weeks of rallying, after President Trump demanded that OPEC raise output to soften the impact of U.S. sanctions against Iran. Supply cuts have been supported by some non-OPEC producers, most notably Russia, but analysts said this cooperation may not last beyond an OPEC+ gathering scheduled for June. Complicating the meeting was fresh data from the IMF showing that Saudi Arabia needs prices at about $85 a barrel to balance its budget this year, up from a forecast of $73 in September.

Tuesday:

Preliminary growth data from the eurozone showed the economy grew 0.4% in the first quarter, up from 0.2% in Q4 of 2018 and up from a 0.1% figure for the third quarter. As anticipated, the Italian economy stopped contracting during the period, emerging from recession after two quarters of declining gross domestic product. Will the positive numbers continue? Investors are still trying to assess how much trade tensions and a slump in manufacturing will weigh on the region, with the ECB becoming alarmed enough in Q1 to hold out the prospect of more stimulus.

Wednesday:

"Ambassador Lighthizer and I just concluded productive meetings with China's Vice Premier Liu He. We will continue our talks in Washington, D.C. next week," U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin wrote on Twitter. Enforcement mechanisms are "close to done" and the two sides hope to seal a deal by early May. Earlier this week, President Xi Jinping raised a glass to his signature foreign policy project at a Belt and Road conference in Beijing touting "open, clean and green" infrastructure deals worth more than $64B.

Thursday:

U.S. waivers on purchasing Iranian oil expired for eight countries, including Iran's main oil customer, China. Speaking at an oil conference in Tehran, OPEC secretary-general Mohammed Barkindo said his group is working to "depoliticize oil" and "insulate our organization against geopolitics," but didn't directly address the U.S. sanctions. Some Iranian and U.S. officials project that the country's exports might fall as low as 400K barrels a month by this summer (before the U.S. exit from the nuclear deal, Iran exported 2.5M barrels a day).

Friday:

The Labor Department reported nonfarm payrolls rose 263K in April to sail past the consensus estimate of +180K. Wage growth, though, wasn't quite as strong as expected. Average hourly earnings increased by 3.2% Y/Y vs. consensus of 3.3%. February and March's nonfarm payrolls print were revised to net out to a 16K increase to previously reported numbers. Perhaps the most dramatic number in the report is the 3.6% unemployment rate for April, which is the lowest since December 1969.