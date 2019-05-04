Whiting Petroleum: There's Opportunity Through That Pain

Right now, things seem pretty painful for shareholders in Whiting Petroleum (WLL). Despite rampant investor enthusiasm that had units of the business trading for more than double where they are today back in October of last year, mixed performance, combined with a more general uncertainty regarding the future of the energy industry, has negatively-affected the oil and gas E&P firm’s prospects in the eyes of shareholders. More specifically, in its latest quarterly filing, the management team of the firm, despite showing some real positive developments that should help to boost cash flow long term, also revealed some painful data that brings into question whether the business is worth investing in at this time.

Mixed results

At the end of the day, the only determinant of value for any company is how much cash flow it can generate for shareholders throughout its life. On this basis, investors in Whiting likely are second-guessing their assessment of the firm because, at least during the latest quarter, the picture for shareholders was less than ideal. As you can see in the image below, for instance, operating cash flow generated by the business during the first quarter of its 2019 fiscal year totaled $148.5 million. This pales in comparison (in large part due to hedge settlements) to the $232.9 million the company generated the same quarter last year.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

Operating cash flow is, in my opinion, the best measure of cash flow investors should be looking at other than what I deem ‘true free cash flow’ (operating cash flow less maintenance capex), but another popular metric followed in the energy industry is discretionary cash flow. While higher, at $199.5 million for the quarter, the company still trailed what was generated the same period last year: $291 million according to management. Based on the data provided, the real problem here came down to two things: lower realized prices and lower oil production.

During the first quarter of this year, realized oil sales prices (excluding hedges, as all estimates are unless otherwise stated) came out to $47.71 per barrel. This was down from the $58.61 per barrel seen the same time last year. With WTI crude now, in the second quarter, north of $63 per barrel and having hit at one point $67 per barrel, any hit from here should be temporary, but that wasn’t the only area where pricing was weak. NGL prices, for instance, came in at $6.62 per barrel, down remarkably from the $23.57 per barrel seen a year earlier. Expressed as a percent of realized oil prices, NGL prices declined from 40.2% to 13.9%. That’s a true pain in the side. Natural gas prices, meanwhile, had a realized price of $1.36 per Mcf compared to $1.65 per Mcf seen last year, and with recent pricing in that environment being depressed, I don’t see that changing.

In all, production for Whiting did manage to grow during the quarter, rising 1.3% year-over-year from 127.05 thousand boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day to 128.67 thousand boe per day, but the composition of this is all wrong compared to what investors should want to see. Oil production year-over-year was down 2.7% when it currently makes up 65.1% of the company’s overall output and almost certainly accounts for all or most of the firm’s positive cash flow. NGL output grew 7.2%, while natural gas output climbed 11.7%. If anything has to drop, it should be NGL and natural gas, not oil. Oil production should be climbing. In part, management said that the decline in oil output was due to severe weather, and this should reverse, not only because of weather improvements, but because the firm is bringing on 104 new wells in the Williston Basin in the second and third quarters, compared to only 11 new wells that were brought online in the first quarter.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

Despite these mediocre results, management hasn’t actually changed its outlook for this year all that much. Core cash costs (operating expenses, interest expense, etc.) are still forecasted, at the mid-point, to average $14.85 per boe this year, and output should still range between 46.7 million boe and 47.7 million boe. Natural gas differentials are unchanged at $1.50 per Mcf, while oil differentials have risen $0.25 per barrel from $5.25 to $5.50, but the firm’s production and ad valorem tax rate is projected to come in lower this year at about 8.1% compared to the 8.55% projected previously.

One positive development

One thing about Whiting that has always made the company a wildcard has been the fact that management has historically hedged the firm poorly. As a result, when energy prices tank, cash flow goes down with it, while when they surge, the company becomes an oil bull’s dream. This strategy has its merits, so long as debt remains reasonable, but it looks like the firm has made the decision that relying on that past activity isn’t always the best.

*Taken from Whiting Petroleum

As you can see in the image above, Whiting has made the decision to increase its hedges compared to where they ended last year at. In particular, the company has added on significant swaps for crude, with prices of $61 per barrel and higher for WTI. Collars have been in place for a while now, but these range between $51 and more than $75 per barrel. In all, management has said that the entity is now hedged more than 57% for the second half of this year. While this will limit upside should prices rise further, it also protects the company at a time when it should be focused on positive cash flow generation that can be used for future growth and/or debt reduction.

Takeaway

As I wrote in a prior article about Whiting, I’m a huge fan of the company and I believe that, in the long run, the picture for the business is appealing. Right now, the company is dealing with investors who are simply exhausted and it is coming off the bat of a rather bad quarter. If management can return to growing oil output, and if realized prices firm, my prior opinions related to the firm still stand in my view, but investors in the company should still expect meaningful volatility that could make it difficult from time to time, emotionally, to own the stock.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.