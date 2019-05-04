Global And BRIC Manufacturing PMIs Signal Ongoing Growth Declines

Global Manufacturing sector PMI averaged 50.7 in 1Q 2019, and in April, it fell to 50.3, statistically implying zero growth in the sector.

In line with this momentum, BRIC economies overall, with exception (for now) of Russia and China, have also posted slower growth in April compared to 1Q 2019 average.

The latest data, released this week by Markit under their PMI headings, show that the global slowdown in the manufacturing sector has entered into its 6th consecutive quarter in the first month of 2Q 2019. In line with this momentum, BRIC economies overall, with exception (for now) of Russia and China, have also posted slower growth in April compared to 1Q 2019 average:

Russia posted slightly more upbeat growth in April at 51.8 compared to 1Q 2019 average growth of 51.3. China has barely bounced back into growth in April 2019 compared to 1Q 2019 reading of 49.7. Brazil's slowdown was marked, with PMI for Manufacturing down from 53.0 in 1Q 2019 to 51.5 in April, while India suffered an even more significant fall-off in activity, with Manufacturing PMI falling from 1Q 2019 average of 53.6 to April reading of 51.8.

