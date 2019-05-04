Is An End To The China/U.S. Trade War Possible In The Next Week?

In today's episode of Market Week in Review, Research Analyst Brian Yadao and Senior Investment Strategist Paul Eitelman unpack so much economic data, it's a wonder we could fit it into a single video.

China/U.S. trade détente? How close are we?

On the topic of the China/U.S. trade war, Eitelman mentioned that the U.S. delegation was in Beijing in the middle of this week, "and the negotiations were described as being productive." Eitelman added, "I think probably the most interesting development here in the short-term reporting is that we could potentially have a trade deal announcement as early as next Friday (May 10, 2019)." Eitelman described the months-long trade dispute as a major headwind and obstacle for global financial markets. He said, "If we were to get a deal announced, I think that would be a major step forward here for the global business cycle."

Eitelman explained that from a financial-market perspective, there seems to be a consensus building that such an announcement would pull back the tariffs that were put in place on the $200 billion of Chinese imports, but potentially leave in place the first tariff batch on the $50 billion from China as an enforcement mechanism to make sure that both the United States and China are playing by the rules of this potential deal.

Could all the tariffs be eliminated? Eitelman said, "If they're totally removed, I think that would be seen as a positive for global financial markets. If the full set of tariffs remain, I think that would be a negative. We're looking for sort of this middle-ground scenario as sort of the key watchpoint next week."

Eurozone economic numbers: The good and not-so-good

The conversation shifted to the eurozone, where Yadao noted that eurozone gross domestic product (GDP) numbers came in better than expected. Eitelman's commentary ran this way: "I think at the highest level, what we're clear on here is the global economy, which was slowing really sharply at the end of 2018, seems to have at the very least bottomed out." He went on to explain that many of the cyclical indicators have stabilized over the first four months of 2019, suggesting less downside risk.

Eitelman noted that eurozone first-quarter GDP numbers came in around 1.5%, a strong upswing over the end of 2018. He added, "It's not a uniformly positive picture, though. We also pay attention to what's happening with the bank-credit and money-supply numbers in Europe, as kind of a gauge of the underlying strength, on a more high-frequency basis. And the numbers this week were a little bit softer in that regard. So even though we saw a first-quarter pop, it's not totally obvious that Europe is strengthening in a big way on a forward-looking perspective."

Strong U.S. economic growth, soft inflation, and Jerome Powell, right in the middle

U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke earlier this week, indicating a continuation of the Fed's holding pattern. That was followed by April's U.S. jobs report, showing 263,000 jobs created and the lowest U.S. unemployment rate since the late 1960s. "So we're seeing a very strong U.S. labor market," said Eitelman. But he added some inflationary insight: "On the sort of price-pressure side, the wage-growth numbers were more modest and a bit disappointing. On the price-inflation side as well, the numbers from this Monday were also disappointing. And we're looking at core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) inflation of just 1.55% right now. And that's kind of considerably below the Fed's 2% target."

Eitelman noted that the tension between positive economic data and soft inflation numbers likely keeps the Powell and the Fed in a holding pattern, when it comes to raising or lowering interest rates. Eitelman stated that financial markets had been embedding a greater probability of a rate cut, and said, "I think as that cut gets priced out of markets, we'd be looking for interest rates to probably grind higher here over the next several months."

Disclosures

These views are subject to change at any time based upon market or other conditions and are current as of the date at the top of the page.

Investing involves risk and principal loss is possible.

Past performance does not guarantee future performance.

Forecasting represents predictions of market prices and/or volume patterns utilizing varying analytical data. It is not representative of a projection of the stock market, or of any specific investment.

This material is not an offer, solicitation or recommendation to purchase any security. Nothing contained in this material is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type.

The general information contained in this publication should not be acted upon without obtaining specific legal, tax and investment advice from a licensed professional. The information, analysis and opinions expressed herein are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual entity.

Please remember that all investments carry some level of risk. Although steps can be taken to help reduce risk it cannot be completely removed. They do no not typically grow at an even rate of return and may experience negative growth. As with any type of portfolio structuring, attempting to reduce risk and increase return could, at certain times, unintentionally reduce returns.

Investments that are allocated across multiple types of securities may be exposed to a variety of risks based on the asset classes, investment styles, market sectors, and size of companies preferred by the investment managers. Investors should consider how the combined risks impact their total investment portfolio and understand that different risks can lead to varying financial consequences, including loss of principal. Please see a prospectus for further details.

Indexes are unmanaged and cannot be invested in directly.

Russell Investments' ownership is composed of a majority stake held by funds managed by TA Associates with minority stakes held by funds managed by Reverence Capital Partners and Russell Investments' management.

Frank Russell Company is the owner of the Russell trademarks contained in this material and all trademark rights related to the Russell trademarks, which the members of the Russell Investments group of companies are permitted to use under license from Frank Russell Company. The members of the Russell Investments group of companies are not affiliated in any manner with Frank Russell Company or any entity operating under the "FTSE RUSSELL" brand.

Copyright © Russell Investments Group LLC 2019. All rights reserved.

This material is proprietary and may not be reproduced, transferred, or distributed in any form without prior written permission from Russell Investments. It is delivered on an "as is" basis without warranty.

CORP-11468

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.