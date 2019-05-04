XLE Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation Following Last Week's Stopping Point High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE price action.

As noted in last week’s XLE Weekly, the primary expectation for this week’s auction was for price discovery higher following last week’s stopping point high development and initial corrective action. This week’s primary expectation did not play out as balance development occurred through mid-week above key support before selling interest drove price lower to 63.63s, ahead of week’s end, closing at 64.25s.

NinjaTrader

28 April-03 May 2019:

This week’s auction saw balance development, 66.03s-66.85s, early week as last week’s key support held. Two-sided trade continued into Wednesday’s trade where rotation lower began to challenge last week’s key support, 65.63s. Selling interest emerged, 65.65s, driving price lower in a sell-side breakdown, achieving a stopping point, 64.74s. Buying interest emerged, 65.07s-64.96s, ahead of Wednesday’s close.

Wednesday’s late buyers failed to hold the auction as sell-side continuation developed into Thursday’s trade. Price discovery lower continued, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 63.63s, into Thursday’s close where buying interest emerged, 63.65s-63.85s. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as minor price discovery higher developed in Friday’s trade to 64.75s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 64.25s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw balance development early week. Selling interest emerged, mid-week, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 63.63s, where buying interest emerged, halting the sell-side sequence. Within the larger context, this week’s sell-side continuation occurs within the context of the initial corrective phase from a likely structural stopping point high, 68.81s.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week will center upon response to this week’s key demand, 64s-63.63s, within the context of a likely completed initial corrective phase. Sell-side failure to drive price through this area will target key supply clusters overhead, 65.50s-65.70s/66s-66.50s. Alternatively, buy-side failure to drive price higher will target key demand clusters below, 62.65s-61.85s/61.20s-60.65s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week is buy-side within the context of a stopping point high and corrective phase developing.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index paused and turned down into early March following the bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Following a period of consolidation in both the broader market and the energy sector, energy sentiment trended higher into early May where decline has once again resumed. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support following the momentum low of November 2018.

StockCharts

Given the shift in sentiment trend lower, XLE will now likely struggle to see price discovery above prior key supply, 64s-68s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months). While there is currently no confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLE sector futures contract), levels of extreme bullish sentiment and leveraged capital positioning in this area would further confirm this expectation.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.