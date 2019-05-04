XLF Weekly: Buy-Side Continuation To 28.14s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF price action.

As noted in last week’s XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher. This primary expectation did play out as last week’s unsecured high failed and buy-side continuation developed to 28.14s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.07s.

NinjaTrader

28 April–03 May 2019:

This week saw a buy-side breakout in Monday’s auction as last week’s unsecured high, 27.72s, failed (consistent with market structure). Price discovery higher developed, achieving a stopping point, 28.13s, where minor sell excess developed as buyers trapped. A minor pullback developed into Tuesday’s trade, achieving a stopping point, 27.78s. Balance then developed as rotation higher ensued toward Monday’s key supply into Tuesday’s close.

A minor probe higher developed upon Wednesday’s open, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 28.14s. Minor sell excess developed there as buyers trapped, halting the buy-side sequence. Price discovery lower developed into Thursday’s auction, achieving a stopping point, 27.62s, at/near the prior buyside breakout point. Structural buy excess developed there, before buy-side rotation ensued into Friday’s auction, once again challenging the weekly stopping point high ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 28.07s.

NinaTrader

This week’s auction saw last week’s unsecured high fail as buy-side continuation developed to 28.14s. Within the broader context, this week’s price discovery higher drives price through the upper bound of the larger key supply area, 25s-27.50s, and is structurally significant.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s unsecured high, 28.14s. Sell-side failure at this resistance area will result in price discovery higher to challenge key supply overhead, 27.90s-28.35s/28.75s-29s, respectively. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this resistance area will target key demand clusters below, 27.45s-27.15s/26.50s-26.25s, respectively. The highest probability path based on market structure is for price discovery higher. The larger intermediate term bias (3-6 month) is now potentially shifting buy-side with acceptance above 27.47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support. Following a period of consolidation in both the broad market and financials’ sentiment, financials’ sentiment has begun trending higher once again. While not yet at extreme optimism, the failure of the sell-side at key supply, 25s-27.50s, is structural indication of potential for price discovery higher.

StockCharts

Given the resumption in sentiment trend higher and confirming data within the associated derivative (the XLF sector futures contract), XLF will likely see further price discovery higher beyond key supply, 25s-27.50s, in the intermediate term (3-6 months), before levels of extreme bullish sentiment and leveraged capital positioning are present.

Sharedata Futures, Inc.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

