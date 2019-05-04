XLK Weekly: Balance Early Week, Price Discovery To 79.70s, A New All-Time High

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLK price action.

As noted in last week’s XLK Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for price discovery higher amidst the recent buy-side breakout above prior all-time highs. The primary expectation did play out, albeit marginally, as balance development early week preceded a buy-side breakout attempt which drove price higher to 79.70s. Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, driving price lower back into prior balance ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 78.84s.

NinjaTrader

28 April-03 May 2019:

This week’s auction saw balance development, 78.83s-78.10s, early week around last week’s settlement. The rotation lower in Tuesday’s trade saw a buy excess develop before minor rotation higher to 78.82s where buying interest emerged into Tuesday’s close. A gap higher open developed in Wednesday’s trade as a buy-side breakout attempt developed above last week’s resistance. Price discovery higher developed, achieving the weekly stopping point high, 79.70s.

Buyers trapped there amidst selling interest, driving price lower back into prior balance as the breakout failed. Rotation lower continued into Thursday’s auction, achieving the weekly stopping point low, 77.68s, near key support. Buy excess developed there, developing balance into Thursday’s close, 77.68s-78.33s. Buying interest emerged into Thursday’s close, 78.03s-78.08s. Thursday’s late buyers held the auction as buying interest emerged early in Friday’s trade, 78.29s, driving price higher to 78.91s ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 78.84s.

NinjaTrader

This week’s auction saw balance development early week before minor buy-side continuation developed to new, all-time highs. Within the larger context, buy-side continuation develops following the structural buy-side breakout of recent weeks.

Looking ahead, the focus into next week’s auction will center upon market response to this week’s key supply area, 79.20s-79.60s. Sell-side failure to hold at this resistance would target new, all-time highs. Alternatively, buy-side failure would target key demand clusters below, 78.25s-77.75/76.50s-75s, respectively. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path remains buy-side within the context of a near-term buy-side breakout. Within this near-term context, the intermediate term (3-6 month) bias shifted buy-side with acceptance above 76.27s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Technology Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a dramatic move from the levels of extreme pessimism developed early January now to levels of extreme optimism. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level, albeit more muted. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low which now serves as meaningful support within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January). The market has auctioned from levels of extreme pessimism and now trades in the multi-year area of extreme bullish sentiment. Bullish sentiment in technology reached new highs into May and has begun to decline. This warrants caution regarding further buy-side potential for technology shares as price is now diverging with sentiment. New all-time price highs are developing as the availability of “greater fools” may be diminishing.

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.