TPG Specialty Lending: 7.7% Covered Yield And Upside

TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (TSLX) reported decent results for its first financial quarter in 2019. The business development company covered its base dividend with net investment income, as expected, and also declared a $0.01/share special dividend in order to distribute excess income. TPG Specialty Lending displayed excellent credit quality in the most recent quarter and maintained a defensively-structured debt investment portfolio. Shares are still moderately valued, given the BDC's propensity to pay quarterly special dividends. An investment in TSLX at today's price point yields 7.7 percent.

TPG Specialty Lending - Business Overview

TPG Specialty Lending is a business development company with an equity value of $1.3 billion. The BDC's core focus is on making loans to U.S. middle market companies with a target EBITDA ranging from $10 million to $250 million. At the end of the March quarter, TPG Specialty Lending's investments were valued at $1.82 billion (based on fair value) and included 48 different portfolio companies.

The main point of differentiation for TPG Specialty Lending is that the BDC has a very defensively-structured debt investment portfolio since most of its loans are first lien loans that provide the company and its shareholders with a high margin of safety. First liens accounted for 97 percent of TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio mix at the end of the March quarter, and made up 99 percent of the BDC's new investment fundings during the quarter.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending Investor Presentation

Besides a defensively structured debt investment portfolio, TPG Specialty Lending has excellent portfolio quality which improves the value proposition greatly.

Non-accruals are a way for investors to judge the quality of a BDC's portfolio quality. Loans on non-accrual status are loans where the BDC has reason to believe that the payment of interest and repayment of principal might not occur. TPG Specialty Lending has excellent portfolio quality since 100 percent of its debt investments were performing during the quarter.

TPG Specialty Lending's portfolio yields have also shown no sign of weakness in the last couple of quarters. In the first quarter of 2019, the business development company's weighted average total yield on debt and income-producing securities remained fairly stable, at 11.6 percent.

Source: TPG Specialty Lending

Distribution Coverage

TPG Specialty Lending has had good to very good dividend coverage in the last eight quarters. The BDC covered its $0.39/share first quarter dividend with net investment income of $0.41/share, and has historically covered its total dividend payout (base dividend and supplemental dividends) with NII. TPG Specialty Lending's payout ratio increased in Q1-2019 because the company paid a special dividend of $0.12/share during the quarter thanks to exceptionally strong NII in Q4-2018.

Source: Achilles Research

Special Dividend

TPG Specialty Lending pays special, variable dividends. For the most recent quarter, the business development company will pay a special dividend of $0.01/share which will be paid on June 28, 2019 to stockholders of record as of May 31, 2019.

Valuation

TPG Specialty Lending's shares are sensibly valued, and I am planning on increasing my long position in the event of any market weakness going forward. Today, income investors seeking access to TPG Specialty Lending's high-quality, covered dividend pay ~12.3x Q1-2019 run-rate net investment income. I can see TSLX trade at 13-14x NII going forward, based on the strength of its credit portfolio.

Like other higher-quality business development companies with strong financial performance and low non-accruals - such as Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC), Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) and Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), TPG Specialty Lending's shares also change hands for a premium to net asset value.

Here's how TSLX compares against against its higher-quality BDC peers in terms of P/NAV-ratio.

Data by YCharts

Risk Factors Investors Need To Consider

Business development companies current benefit from strong fundamentals in the U.S. economy and capital markets. Right now is a good time to lend money to companies, and the IPO-market is on fire with companies such as Lyft and Pinterest making their stock market debuts this year. More companies are preparing IPOs including Uber and Airbnb in order to take advantage of investors' risk appetite.

TPG Specialty Lending is in good shape right now, but investors need to continuously monitor the BDC's distribution coverage going forward in order to react timely to a deterioration in sector fundamentals, especially if the U.S. economy slides into a recession.

Your Takeaway

I am going to continue to overweight higher-quality BDCs with defensively-positioned debt investment portfolios with track records of superior credit quality and dividend excess coverage. TPG Specialty Lending fits the bill for me, and I am going to add to my existing long position on any market drop going forward. Shares are hardly overpriced today given TPG Specialty Lending's excellent portfolio quality. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSLX, GSBD, HTGC, MAIN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.