Bed Bath & Beyond: Activism Is Good, But No Game Changer

While we believe this is the right direction for the company, activists seem to underestimate the execution challenges.

Both Bloomberg and The Wall Street Journal reported news that three hedge funds (Legion Partners, Macellum Capital Management, and Ancora Advisors) joined to take an activist stance in Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). Together, they hold 5% of the company’s shares, and their dissatisfaction with the company's performance led them to question its leadership.

BBBY has been exhibiting a poor performance in several ways, and the activist shareholders think they can revert the situation and unlock the group’s value through a drastic change in management, achievable only by replacing the board of directors and CEO.

On April 26th, these investors presented a detailed plan on how to accomplish their intentions. The document is almost 170 pages long and clarifies not only the problems but also their strategic and operational vision to revive BBBY.

The timing of this document is no coincidence. BBBY just released FY18 results and reported a decline of 2.6% in sales and a negative EBITDA margin. These are the worst numbers the company has seen in the last few years.

Indeed, we note a certain lack of strategic vision for the company and understand the rationale driving the activism. We also consider the situation favorable in the short term because it will likely create a floor for the stock (after jumping over 20% after the news) until the situation is resolved. However, we can’t forget that a good part of the company’s underperformance is due to significant changes in the industry, about which BBBY can do little.

We see sales shifting to alternative channels, e.g., value-oriented like HomeGoods (NYSE:TJX), At Home (NYSE:HOME), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Target (NYSE:TGT) as well as to online (Wayfair (NYSE:W), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN)). Moreover, that’s just the beginning. Overall, the activist plan addresses several topics, and although we believe it adds some value, some proposals seem a bit optimistic. So, until we have further visibility on the likelihood of the plan being implemented, we prefer to stay on the sidelines.

The Plan

The plan focuses on three main areas: driving better operational performance, changing an overcompensated management team and capital allocation policy. The argument for a change in leadership is strong but a bit too radical, so we’ll focus on the other two, with particular emphasis on operational performance, which we believe is the most relevant at this point.

Given the stores’ recent operating performance, namely the drop in sales and operating loss for the first time in a few years, we understand why this was the time chosen by the activists to come forward. In FY19, sales fell 2.6%, and EBITDA margin went from 6.2% to -0.7%. When we look at comp sales, we see a negative trend for three years now.

This has been mostly justified by customers preference for other channels, namely online. However, according to the activists, this point is not unavoidable. They defend that the future of retail is heading towards omnichannel and that if BBBY were to bet on the integration of the online with physical stores and customer experience, things would turn around.

Source: BBBY Annual Reports

Source: BBBY Annual Reports

While it makes perfect sense, especially because furniture is usually a sizable investment and most customers prefer to see it live before buying, we don’t think that alone will be a game changer. Yes, we agree that omnichannel is the future of retail, but at this point, that’s just the requirement to stop the bleeding. Other players are in that race as well. Pure-online players have already announced their plans to open brick and mortar stores, including Amazon and Wayfair. According to One Click Retail, Amazon recorded 51% growth in the furniture business in 2018, with total sales of about $4B.

Another positive yet overestimated aspect mentioned in the plan is the streamlining of the assortment and rationalization of the SKUs. The BBBY store experience is notoriously confusing to customers in some categories that have too many references with marginal differences. Streamlining SKUs and streamlining assortment can help to untangle the buying process, but we think the advantages will not be felt in the short term because the immediate impact will likely be a sales downturn instead.

The bet on private labels is indeed a good call that will help to improve profitability, especially because there is plenty of room for improvement on this point. Once again, the effect will have to be felt in the long run as the brand itself gains the confidence of consumers.

As for the investment policy, or in this case, divestment, activists suggest selling non-core assets such as the Cost Plus World Market, Christmas Tree Shops, PersonalizationMall and possibly the Buybuy Baby brands, thus raising about $1.4B to support other investments and share repurchases, while sacrificing only 23% of FY18 EBITDA.

Source: Activists’ presentation

Assuming they can sell all these assets and at similar prices, we still think there is a synergetic sales effect that is not being taken into account when they say they sacrifice only 23% of EBITDA. Not to mention the cap that imposes on sales since some businesses (e.g., PersonalizationMall) present higher growth opportunities.

Overall, we think having a plan is better than not having one, and this seems like a good turnaround opportunity. We’re just not as optimistic as activist shareholders regarding the potential impact of this plan.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.